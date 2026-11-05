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Want to sell an ebook, take a consulting fee or collect donations from your blog? You can accept payment on your website in India without building a shop: sign up with a payment gateway such as Razorpay, Instamojo or Cashfree, complete KYC with your PAN and bank account, then add a payment button, a payment link or a WordPress plugin. Your readers pay by UPI, card, net banking or wallet, and the money lands in your bank account minus a small fee.

Quick answer: Pick a gateway (Razorpay, Instamojo or Cashfree for Indian customers; PayPal only for payments from abroad), finish its KYC, then add a payment button or a payment link to your page, or install the gateway’s WooCommerce plugin if you run a store. Standard fees are about 2% per payment plus 18% GST on the fee. None of the three charges a setup fee.

Why add a payment button to your website?

Ads and affiliate links pay you a small share of someone else’s sale. A payment button lets your website sell something of its own, which opens up income well beyond simple blogging and content:

Digital products: ebooks, templates, checklists, presets or printable planners.

ebooks, templates, checklists, presets or printable planners. Services: consulting calls, website reviews, SEO audits, design or writing work.

consulting calls, website reviews, SEO audits, design or writing work. Courses and coaching: collect the fee before you share the course or the meeting link.

collect the fee before you share the course or the meeting link. Memberships: charge for premium posts or a community (see our guide to turning a WordPress blog into a membership site).

charge for premium posts or a community (see our guide to turning a WordPress blog into a membership site). Donations and support: a “Support this blog” button for readers who want to say thanks.

a “Support this blog” button for readers who want to say thanks. Event fees and bookings: workshops, webinars and meetups.

Even a small blog with loyal readers can earn this way, because you keep most of each sale instead of a few rupees per click. If you are starting from zero, our guide on how to start a small business online covers the steps before payments.

Three ways to accept payment on your website

Method How it works Coding needed? Best for Payment link You create a link in the gateway dashboard and put it behind a button or share it on WhatsApp or email. The buyer pays on the gateway’s own page. No Bloggers, freelancers, one or two products Payment button You copy a short code snippet (or use a plugin) to place a Pay, Buy or Donate button on your page. Copy and paste only Donations, fixed-price products, course fees Store plugin or API The gateway connects to your cart, for example WooCommerce on WordPress, so buyers check out from your store. Plugin setup, or a developer for API work Online stores and bigger websites

Best payment gateways for websites in India compared

Here is how the main options compare on fees, setup and who they suit. Fees are the standard published rates as of October 2026 and exclude 18% GST, which is charged on the gateway’s fee, not on your whole sale.

Gateway Standard domestic fee Setup / annual fee No-code options Suits Razorpay 2% (cards, UPI, net banking, wallets) None Payment Button, Payment Links Small blogs to large sites Instamojo 2% + ₹3 (free Payment Links plan) None Payment Links, free online store Beginners and small sellers Cashfree Payments 1.95% (cards, UPI, net banking, wallets) None Payment Links, Payment Forms Growing businesses watching costs PayPal International payments only: 4.4% + a fixed fee None PayPal buttons and links Clients and buyers outside India

Razorpay

Razorpay is one of the best-known gateways for Indian websites. Its standard pricing is 2% + GST on domestic cards, UPI, net banking and wallets, with no setup fee and no annual maintenance charge. Amex, Diners, corporate cards, EMI and international cards cost more (3% on its published rate card), and sites processing more than about ₹5 lakh a month can ask for custom pricing.

Ease: very easy. The Payment Button plugin for WordPress adds a Pay, Buy, Donate or Subscribe button in a few minutes, and the free Razorpay for WooCommerce plugin connects a full store.

very easy. The Payment Button plugin for WordPress adds a Pay, Buy, Donate or Subscribe button in a few minutes, and the free Razorpay for WooCommerce plugin connects a full store. Good for: anyone from a single-product blogger to a large store, and anyone who may need subscriptions or international cards later.

anyone from a single-product blogger to a large store, and anyone who may need subscriptions or international cards later. Watch out for: new-merchant offers (such as a zero platform fee for the first months) come with terms, so read them before you rely on the lower price.

Instamojo

Instamojo was built for small sellers and creators. Its free Payment Links plan charges 2% + ₹3 per payment, and its pricing page also lists a free online store (Lite plan) at 5% + ₹3 per sale, with paid store plans that bring the fee down to 2% + ₹3. Digital products cost more on each plan. There is no setup or maintenance fee.

Ease: the easiest to start. Create a link, add it to a button on your page, and share it on social media too.

the easiest to start. Create a link, add it to a button on your page, and share it on social media too. Good for: beginners and small bloggers who want to sell one ebook or a few services without touching code.

beginners and small bloggers who want to sell one ebook or a few services without touching code. Watch out for: the ₹3 fixed fee per payment matters on small amounts, and the free store plan’s 5% is high once sales grow. Instamojo also lets you add a convenience fee so the buyer pays the charges instead of you.

Cashfree Payments

Cashfree Payments lists a standard rate of 1.95% + GST on UPI, domestic cards, net banking and wallets, with no setup fee or annual maintenance charge (see its payment gateway charges). At the time of writing it also runs an offer for new merchants who signed up on or after 21 July 2026: no platform fee on up to ₹20 lakh of sales, until 31 March 2027, with several payment types excluded.

Ease: easy. Cashfree Payment Links need no code or website, and Payment Forms give you a hosted page with your own fields.

easy. Cashfree Payment Links need no code or website, and Payment Forms give you a hosted page with your own fields. Good for: growing sites where a slightly lower rate adds up, and businesses that also need payouts or subscriptions.

growing sites where a slightly lower rate adds up, and businesses that also need payouts or subscriptions. Watch out for: read the offer’s exclusions (Amex, Diners, corporate cards, EMI and international payments among them).

PayPal (for buyers outside India)

For Indian accounts, PayPal only supports international payments, so it can’t take payments from Indian buyers. It is still useful if your clients are abroad: payments from outside India cost 4.4% plus a fixed fee, and PayPal adds a markup when it converts the money to rupees.

Other large gateways such as PayU are also worth comparing; check their quotes the same way.

What you actually pay: a ₹1,000 example

Gateway (standard plan) Fee GST on fee (18%) You receive Razorpay (2%) ₹20.00 ₹3.60 ₹976.40 Instamojo Payment Links (2% + ₹3) ₹23.00 ₹4.14 ₹972.86 Cashfree (1.95%) ₹19.50 ₹3.51 ₹976.99

The gap is small on one sale but grows with volume, so compare on your expected monthly sales, not on a single payment.

How to accept payment on your website: step by step

Decide what you sell and the price. A fixed price suits a button; changing amounts (consulting, custom work) suit payment links. Get your website ready. Gateways may review your site before they activate your account, so keep clear Contact, Terms, Privacy and Refund policy pages live and describe what you sell. Sign up and finish KYC. You’ll need your PAN, bank account details and, for a business, its documents. Create the payment button or link in the gateway dashboard: product name, price, and the fields you want from the buyer (name, email, phone). Add it to your site. Paste the button code into a Custom HTML block, use the gateway’s WordPress plugin, or link a normal button to your payment link. Stores install the WooCommerce plugin instead. Test it. Use the gateway’s test mode first if it has one, then make one small real payment and check that the money reaches your bank account. Deliver automatically. Send the ebook or course link by email after payment, or use a form tool to collect details (see our list of free tools to create online forms).

Tips to get more people to pay

Put the button next to a clear benefit and price, not at the bottom of a long page.

Show UPI clearly as a payment option; many Indian buyers prefer it.

Show what happens after payment (“You’ll get the PDF by email within minutes”).

Use a short, trusted checkout; our tips to increase ecommerce conversion rate apply to single buttons too.

Keep records for tax: income from your website is taxable, and our guide to saving tax on blogging income explains the basics.

FAQ

Is there a setup fee to accept payment on my website?

Not with the gateways above. Razorpay, Instamojo and Cashfree charge no setup or annual maintenance fee on their standard plans; you pay only a fee on each successful payment, plus GST on that fee.

Which payment gateway is best for small bloggers in India?

Instamojo’s free Payment Links plan is the simplest start. Razorpay and Cashfree have slightly lower percentage fees with no fixed ₹3 charge, so they work out cheaper as sales grow.

Do I need a payment gateway to accept UPI on my website?

You can show a UPI ID or QR code for manual payments, but you then have to match every payment by hand and deliver products yourself. A gateway confirms each payment automatically and lets you deliver instantly.

Can I accept international payments from my website?

Yes. Razorpay and Cashfree accept international cards at a higher fee than domestic payments, and PayPal handles payments from buyers outside India.

Is GST charged on payment gateway fees?

Yes. 18% GST is charged on the gateway’s fee, not on the full amount your customer pays. On a ₹20 fee, that’s ₹3.60.

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