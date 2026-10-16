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Wi-Fi dropping during a video call, or a weak signal in your room? Connect phone to Ethernet with a small USB-C to LAN adapter and get a stable, wired internet connection, just like a desktop PC. Most Android phones and every iPhone with USB-C support it with no app or setup. Here’s how to connect your mobile phone to LAN Ethernet, which adapter to buy and what to do if it doesn’t work.

Quick answer: Buy a USB-C to Ethernet adapter (or a USB-C hub with an Ethernet port), plug it into your phone, and run a LAN cable from the adapter to your router. The phone gets an IP address automatically and switches to the wired connection. Older iPhones with a Lightning port also need Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, connected to power.

What you need to connect a phone to Ethernet

A USB Ethernet adapter that matches your phone’s port: USB-C for almost all phones sold today, Micro-USB for some older Android phones, or a USB-A adapter plus Apple’s camera adapter for Lightning iPhones.

that matches your phone’s port: USB-C for almost all phones sold today, Micro-USB for some older Android phones, or a USB-A adapter plus Apple’s camera adapter for Lightning iPhones. A LAN cable (Cat5e or Cat6) long enough to reach your router, a switch or a wall LAN socket.

(Cat5e or Cat6) long enough to reach your router, a switch or a wall LAN socket. A free port on your router , mesh node or Wi-Fi extender. Many extenders and mesh units have an Ethernet port you can use in another room.

, mesh node or Wi-Fi extender. Many extenders and mesh units have an Ethernet port you can use in another room. Optional: a hub with USB-C Power Delivery (PD), so you can charge the phone while it’s on the wired network.

Look for a Gigabit (1 Gbps) adapter. Most use well-supported Realtek or ASIX chips, which Android and iOS recognise without drivers. Good-value options come from Anker, UGREEN, TP-Link and Plugable. Check that the listing mentions phone or Android support, since some USB-C accessories are made only for laptops.

How to connect an Android phone to LAN Ethernet

Plug the USB-C to Ethernet adapter (or hub) into your phone. Connect a LAN cable from the adapter to your router. Wait a few seconds. The adapter’s lights should blink, and an Ethernet icon (often shown as <···>) appears in the status bar. Turn off Wi-Fi to be sure the phone uses the cable, then open a browser or run a speed test.

Android has supported USB Ethernet adapters for years, and most recent Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Motorola and Xiaomi phones work out of the box. On many phones an Ethernet entry also appears under Settings > Network & internet while the adapter is connected. Samsung users can also use Ethernet in Samsung DeX through a hub, for a desktop-like setup on a monitor.

How to connect an iPhone to Ethernet

iPhone 15 and newer (USB-C)

Plug a USB-C to Ethernet adapter into the iPhone. Connect the LAN cable to your router. Open Settings. A new Ethernet menu appears with your adapter’s name, IP address and options such as manual IP or DNS.

Apple lists USB-to-Ethernet adapters among the accessories that work with the USB-C connector on iPhone. Standard iPhone models transfer data at USB 2 speeds, so expect a few hundred Mbps at most. Pro models support USB 3, so a Gigabit adapter can reach close to full gigabit speeds with a good router.

Older iPhones with Lightning

You need two pieces: Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter and any USB-A to Ethernet adapter. Plug the Ethernet adapter into the camera adapter’s USB port, and connect a charger to its Lightning port, since the Ethernet adapter usually needs that extra power. Speeds are lower, but it’s still steadier than weak Wi-Fi. The same adapters work with iPads too.

Why use a wired connection on your phone?

Stable, low latency: better for online gaming, video calls and live streams, with no Wi-Fi dropouts.

better for online gaming, video calls and live streams, with no Wi-Fi dropouts. Faster in weak-signal rooms: a cable gives full broadband speed where Wi-Fi struggles. If several rooms are weak, see how to increase Wi-Fi range at home.

a cable gives full broadband speed where Wi-Fi struggles. If several rooms are weak, see how to increase Wi-Fi range at home. Big downloads and backups: handy for setting up a new phone, downloading offline videos before a trip or backing up photos.

handy for setting up a new phone, downloading offline videos before a trip or backing up photos. More secure: data on a cable can’t be picked up over the air, useful on shared or untrusted networks.

data on a cable can’t be picked up over the air, useful on shared or untrusted networks. Saves mobile data when Wi-Fi is down but the wired network still works, for example in offices or hotels with LAN ports.

Ethernet is just one part of a home network, but it’s the most reliable link you can give any device.

Phone not connecting to Ethernet? Try these fixes

Check the adapter lights and try another LAN cable or router port.

and try another LAN cable or router port. Turn Wi-Fi off so the phone doesn’t stay on the wireless network.

so the phone doesn’t stay on the wireless network. Reconnect in order: plug the adapter into the phone first, then connect the cable.

plug the adapter into the phone first, then connect the cable. Use a powered hub if the adapter disconnects, especially on older phones or Lightning setups.

if the adapter disconnects, especially on older phones or Lightning setups. Update your phone. Some Android updates have broken and later fixed USB Ethernet on certain models, so install the latest update.

Some Android updates have broken and later fixed USB Ethernet on certain models, so install the latest update. Try another adapter chip. Rarely, a phone doesn’t recognise an adapter. Realtek RTL8153-based adapters are the most widely supported.

Rarely, a phone doesn’t recognise an adapter. Realtek RTL8153-based adapters are the most widely supported. Check DNS or IP settings if the phone shows a connection but pages don’t load. Switching to a public DNS can help; see Google Public DNS vs OpenDNS.

Frequently asked questions

Can I connect my phone to Ethernet without an adapter?

No. Phones don’t have an RJ45 LAN port, so you need a USB Ethernet adapter or a USB-C hub with an Ethernet port.

Does every Android phone support Ethernet?

Most modern Android phones do, but a few budget models or custom ROMs may not. Test the adapter with a return window, or check the maker’s support page.

Will my phone charge while connected to Ethernet?

Only if you use a hub or adapter with USB-C Power Delivery pass-through. A simple adapter uses the phone’s only port, so the battery will drain slowly.

Can I share my phone’s mobile data over an Ethernet cable?

Yes, on Android 11 and later many phones offer Ethernet tethering under Settings > Network & internet > Hotspot & tethering. It lets a laptop or PC use the phone’s mobile data through the same adapter.

Is Ethernet faster than Wi-Fi on a phone?

Not always in raw speed, since modern Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 are fast. But Ethernet is steadier, with lower latency and no dropouts, which matters more for calls, gaming and big downloads.

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