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An Amazon price tracker shows you what a product really cost over the last few months and alerts you when it drops, so you can tell a genuine Black Friday deal from a price that was quietly raised in October and “discounted” back in November. Black Friday falls on 27 November 2026 and Cyber Monday on 30 November, so now is the right time to set up your trackers. Below are 9 tools checked on their official pages, a comparison table, and a simple way to read a price history chart.

Quick answer: Start with Amazon’s own price history link next to the price (30, 90 or 365 days in the US, UK, Canada and India). For price drop alerts, add Keepa or The Camelizer (CamelCamelCamel) in your browser. Use Google Shopping or Chrome price tracking to compare Amazon with other stores, and Honey, Capital One Shopping, Slickdeals or Visualping for extra alerts.

Amazon price tracker comparison table

Tool Best for Free Price history Alerts Where it works Amazon price history A quick check on the product page Yes 30, 90 or 365 days No (not mentioned) Amazon app and website Keepa Detailed charts and target-price alerts No account needed to start Yes, on product pages Price drop and back-in-stock Browser extension CamelCamelCamel (The Camelizer) Simple free charts and email alerts Yes Yes Email Firefox add-on, Safari on Mac Google Shopping Tracking a product across many stores Yes No (on this page) Push and email Google Search, Google app Google Chrome Price insights while you browse Yes Yes (Shopping Insights) Mobile and email Chrome browser PayPal Honey Droplist Watchlists plus coupons Yes Yes, on Amazon Email or browser notification Extension and iOS/Android app Capital One Shopping Comparing sellers and rewards Yes Not mentioned Price drops on viewed items Extension and iOS app Slickdeals Deal Alerts Community-vetted deals by keyword Yes No Email, push, site message Website, app, extension Visualping Watching any page, not just Amazon Free plan: 5 pages Screenshot history Email Website

1. Amazon’s built-in price history

Amazon now shows price history itself. According to Amazon’s official guide, you can see 30, 90 or 365 days of price history on product pages in the US, UK, Canada and India (the 365-day view was still rolling out when Amazon updated the page).

On the product page: click the price history link next to the price.

click the price history link next to the price. With the assistant: tap the Alexa for Shopping icon (bottom right in the Amazon Shopping app, top bar on desktop; it was called Rufus until May 2026) and ask “Is this the lowest price recently?” or “What’s the price history?”

Best for: a fast sanity check before you buy. The catch: Amazon’s guide doesn’t mention price drop alerts, so you still need one of the tools below to be told when a price falls.

2. Keepa

Keepa is one of the best-known Amazon price trackers. Its Chrome extension, made by Keepa GmbH in Germany, adds interactive price history charts right on Amazon product pages and notifies you when a product drops below your target price or comes back in stock, including Lightning Deals. It has about 5 million users.

Works on: Amazon .com, .co.uk, .de, .co.jp, .fr, .ca, .it, .es, .in and .mx.

Amazon .com, .co.uk, .de, .co.jp, .fr, .ca, .it, .es, .in and .mx. Account: none required to start tracking.

Best for: deal hunters who want the most detail. The catch: the charts carry a lot of information, so they take a few minutes to learn.

3. CamelCamelCamel and The Camelizer

CamelCamelCamel is a long-running free Amazon price tracker, and The Camelizer is its browser add-on. The Camelizer for Firefox adds price history charts and “price watches” to Amazon product pages, with price drop alerts by email. Mac users can get The Camelizer for Safari free from the Mac App Store.

Amazon stores: US, Canada, Australia and most of Europe.

US, Canada, Australia and most of Europe. Cost: free; the service is supported by affiliate revenue.

Best for: anyone who wants simple charts and email alerts without fuss. The catch: the add-on listings were last updated in 2023, and Amazon India isn’t in its store list (use Keepa or Amazon’s own history there).

4. Google Shopping price tracking

Google can watch a product’s price across many stores, not only Amazon. Per Google’s help page:

Search for the product on Google and open its product card. Tap Track price, pick the size or colour if asked, and optionally set a target price. Tap OK. You’ll get push notifications (Google app) and emails when the price drops.

Find tracked items in the Google app under your profile picture > Saves & Collections > All saved items. You need to be signed in to your Google Account with notifications on. It works in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and India.

Best for: checking whether Walmart, Best Buy or another store beats Amazon. The catch: it tracks the product in general rather than one Amazon listing.

5. Google Chrome price tracking and insights

If you shop in Chrome, the browser itself can help. Google’s Chrome help page explains that Shopping Insights shows a product’s price history and price range when you tap the price indicator in the address bar, and you can track a product from there or from More > Track prices.

Tracked products appear under More > Bookmarks > Tracked products .

. Turn on alerts in Settings > Google services > Get price tracking notifications (mobile and email).

(mobile and email). Chrome can show a price-drop badge on an open tab.

Requirements: live in the US, Canada, Australia, India or Japan, sign in to Chrome, sync tabs and history, and turn on “Make searches and browsing better”. The catch: it needs those sync settings, which not everyone wants on.

6. PayPal Honey Droplist

Honey is a free browser extension and mobile app from PayPal, best known for coupons. Its Droplist feature is a price watchlist. According to PayPal’s Honey guide:

Desktop: on a product page, click the Honey icon, choose Add to Droplist and pick a tracking period (such as 30, 60 or 90 days). Honey sends an email or browser notification if the price drops.

on a product page, click the Honey icon, choose and pick a tracking period (such as 30, 60 or 90 days). Honey sends an email or browser notification if the price drops. On Amazon: a Honey button near the price shows price history when you hover over it.

a Honey button near the price shows price history when you hover over it. Mobile: in the Honey app, tap the bookmark icon, choose a percentage under “Notify me when price hits” and save.

It works in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera and Safari, plus iOS and Android. The catch: you need to log in with a PayPal account.

7. Capital One Shopping

Capital One Shopping works as a multi-store Amazon price tracker and coupon tool. It is a free browser extension and iOS app that checks hundreds of sellers in one click, applies coupons at checkout and tells you when prices drop on products you’ve viewed and bought. It works at over 30,000 stores and may share its commissions with you as rewards.

Best for: seeing whether another seller has the same item cheaper than Amazon. The catch: its homepage doesn’t mention price history charts, so pair it with Keepa or Amazon’s own history.

8. Slickdeals Deal Alerts

Slickdeals is a deal community where members vote on, comment on and post deals; in its own words, “no deal lands here without community support.” Its Deal Alerts watch for deals instead of one price. As Slickdeals explains, you:

Type keywords for a product, brand, store or category. Add filters such as a store (for example, Amazon) and a minimum deal rating like “Popular” or “Frontpage”. Choose email, a Slickdeals inbox message, a site notification or a mobile push notification.

Best for: catching flash deals other shoppers have already checked. The catch: it alerts you to posted deals, not to every price change on one listing.

9. Visualping

Visualping is a general page monitor rather than a dedicated Amazon price tracker. It watches any web page for changes, so it works on Amazon and on stores that other trackers don’t cover. You paste the product URL, draw a box around the price, and can add an AI condition such as “Alert me when price drops below $150”. Alerts come by email with a before-and-after screenshot.

The free plan covers 5 pages and 150 checks a month, checked at most every 60 minutes; the cheapest paid plan (Personal 1K) is $14 a month or $120 a year. The catch: failed checks also count against your monthly allowance.

How to read an Amazon price history chart and spot fake deals

A tracker is only useful if you read its chart the right way. Before you buy anything on Black Friday, open your Amazon price tracker chart and check these five things:

Compare with the 90-day and 365-day low, not the list price. The crossed-out “list price” is not proof of a discount. If the “deal” price matches a price the item has hit several times before, it is a normal sale, not a record low. Look for a spike just before the sale. If the price jumped in October and “dropped” back in November, the real saving is close to zero. Check how often the price changes. Items that bounce up and down every few days will probably be cheap again soon, so there’s no need to rush. Make sure you’re comparing the same thing. Colour, size and storage variants often have their own prices, and a third-party seller’s price can differ from Amazon’s own. Use last year as a guide. With a 365-day view (Amazon or Keepa), see what the item cost around last Black Friday and Prime Day. If today’s price is higher, set an alert and wait.

A simple Black Friday 2026 plan

Now to mid-November: make a shortlist and add each item to Keepa or The Camelizer with a target price at or just below its 365-day low.

make a shortlist and add each item to Keepa or The Camelizer with a target price at or just below its 365-day low. Add a second net: track the same items in Google Shopping or Chrome to see if other stores go lower.

track the same items in Google Shopping or Chrome to see if other stores go lower. Set Slickdeals alerts for the product types you want (for example “robot vacuum” + Amazon + Frontpage).

for the product types you want (for example “robot vacuum” + Amazon + Frontpage). On the day: when an alert fires, open Amazon’s own price history link to confirm before you buy.

Pair price tracking with the other habits in our tips to save money online shopping and our Black Friday shopping tips. On Android, our list of apps to save money and earn cashback adds more ways to save.

This guide describes tools and features only and is not financial advice. Features and prices are as stated on each official page in October 2026 and can change.

Which Amazon price tracker should you pick?

Just want a quick check: Amazon’s built-in price history.

Amazon’s built-in price history. Want alerts with the most detail: Keepa.

Keepa. Want simple, free email alerts: The Camelizer (CamelCamelCamel).

The Camelizer (CamelCamelCamel). Shop at several stores: Google Shopping or Chrome price tracking.

Google Shopping or Chrome price tracking. Want coupons as well: PayPal Honey or Capital One Shopping.

PayPal Honey or Capital One Shopping. Want deals other shoppers have vetted: Slickdeals Deal Alerts.

Slickdeals Deal Alerts. Need to watch a store none of these cover: Visualping.

FAQ

Does Amazon have a price tracker?

Amazon shows price history (30, 90 or 365 days) on product pages in the US, UK, Canada and India, and Alexa for Shopping can answer questions about it. Its official guide doesn’t mention price drop alerts, so use Keepa, The Camelizer, Honey or Google for alerts.

What is the best free Amazon price tracker?

For most people, Amazon’s own price history plus The Camelizer or Keepa covers everything for free: charts on the product page and an alert when your target price is reached.

Is Amazon price history accurate?

It shows Amazon’s own record of the product’s price. It’s a good guide, but compare the same variant and seller, and check a second tracker such as Keepa for big purchases.

How do I get an alert when an Amazon price drops?

Install Keepa or The Camelizer, open the product page and set a target price, or tap Track price on Google’s product card. You’ll get a notification or email when the price falls below your target.

When should I start tracking prices for Black Friday?

Start in late October or early November. That gives you a few weeks of price history to compare against on Black Friday (27 November 2026) and Cyber Monday (30 November 2026).

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