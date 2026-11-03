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What is agentic AI? Agentic AI is artificial intelligence that does not just answer you, it works for you. You give it a goal, such as “find cheaper flights for my trip and tell me when the price drops”, and it plans the steps, uses tools like a web browser, your apps or your files, checks its own progress and comes back with the finished result. A normal chatbot talks; an AI agent acts. Below is a plain-English explanation, the agents you can actually try today from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Microsoft, and the safety rules every user should know before handing over a task.

Quick answer: Agentic AI means AI systems that can take a goal, break it into steps, use tools (browser, apps, files) to carry out those steps, and adjust when something goes wrong, with you approving the important moves. Examples you can try now: ChatGPT Work, tasks in the Gemini app, Claude Cowork and Claude in Chrome, and Browse with Copilot in Microsoft Edge. Most are on paid plans, and all of them can make mistakes, so supervise them and keep passwords and payment details out of the chat.

What Is Agentic AI, in Simple Terms?

Think of the difference between asking a friend for advice and asking a friend to run an errand. A chatbot gives advice: you ask, it replies, and you do the work. An agent runs the errand: you describe the outcome you want, and it goes off and does the steps.

The word “agentic” comes from agency, the ability to act on your own. An agentic AI system usually has four parts working together:

A goal. You describe what you want done, not every click. (“Turn this month’s receipts into a spreadsheet and flag anything over budget.”) A plan. The AI model breaks the goal into smaller steps and decides the order. Tools. It uses things outside the chat window: a web browser, connected apps like email or calendar, files on your computer, or code it writes and runs. A loop. It checks the result of each step, fixes problems, and keeps going until the job is done, or until it needs you to approve something or answer a question.

That loop is what makes it feel different. Instead of one question and one answer, an agent can work for minutes or even hours on a single request.

Agentic AI vs Chatbots vs Automation

People often mix up three ideas: generative AI chatbots, AI agents and old-style automation. Here is how they differ.

Chatbot (generative AI) Agentic AI Classic automation (rules, macros) What you give it A question or prompt A goal Exact step-by-step rules What it gives back Text, images or code in the chat A finished task: a file, a booking draft, a cleaned inbox, a report The same fixed action every time Uses other apps? Rarely, and only inside the chat Yes: browser, apps, files, computer Yes, but only the ones it was set up for Handles surprises? Not applicable Tries another approach or asks you Usually breaks or stops Your role Do the work yourself Set the goal, approve key steps, check the result Build and maintain the rules

A simple way to remember it: generative AI creates content, agentic AI completes tasks. Agents are built on the same large language models as chatbots, which is why the line between them is blurring. ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Copilot all now have an agent side as well as a chat side.

Agentic AI vs AI agents: is there a difference?

In everyday use, not really. “AI agent” usually means one specific tool that acts for you (for example, an agent that books restaurant tables). “Agentic AI” is the broader idea, the whole style of AI that plans and acts, including systems where several agents hand work to each other. If you are a regular user, you can treat the two terms as the same thing.

Real Examples of Agentic AI You Can Try Today

These are the main consumer agents from the big four AI companies, with what their official pages say about who can use them. Features and plans change often, so check the linked page before you subscribe.

Agent Made by What it does Who can use it ChatGPT Work OpenAI Long, multi-step work across your connected apps, files and desktop; makes docs, sheets and slides Desktop app on all plans, including Free; web and mobile on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Edu Tasks in the Gemini app Google Multi-step and scheduled tasks: inbox clean-ups, price watching, research reports Google AI Pro or Ultra, personal Google Account, 18+, not in the EEA, UK, Switzerland or Nigeria Claude Cowork and Claude in Chrome Anthropic Task mode in the Claude apps, plus a Chrome extension that reads, clicks and navigates websites Paid Claude plans (Pro, Max, Team, Enterprise) Browse with Copilot Microsoft Clicks, types and switches tabs in Microsoft Edge for you Microsoft 365 Premium subscribers in the US (rolling out)

1. ChatGPT Work (OpenAI)

ChatGPT Work is the agent inside ChatGPT. OpenAI introduced it on July 9, 2026 as “an agent in ChatGPT that helps you take on more ambitious tasks.” According to OpenAI, it can gather information from your connected apps, work on complex projects for hours by breaking them into smaller steps, and produce spreadsheets, documents, slides and simple web apps. It can also run recurring jobs as scheduled tasks and, in the desktop app, use your computer across apps and files.

Try it for: turning a pile of research notes into a slide deck, comparing a month of spending against a budget, or preparing a briefing before a meeting.

turning a pile of research notes into a slide deck, comparing a month of spending against a budget, or preparing a briefing before a meeting. Control: OpenAI says you decide what it can access, when it checks in and when it needs your approval.

OpenAI says you decide what it can access, when it checks in and when it needs your approval. The catch: OpenAI notes that bigger tasks use more of your plan’s included usage. Web and mobile access needs a paid plan; the Mac and Windows desktop app offers Work on every plan.

New to ChatGPT itself? Start with our beginner’s guide to using ChatGPT, and see ChatGPT Plus vs Free if you are deciding whether to pay.

2. Tasks in the Gemini app (Google)

Google announced its 24/7 cloud agent, Gemini Spark, in May 2026, describing it as “an active partner that does real work on your behalf and under your direction.” In the Gemini app today, you start one by clicking Task below the text box on gemini.google.com or in the Gemini app on Mac (the Gemini mobile app supports it too), describing the job and, if you like, when it should run.

Google’s Gemini tasks help page gives these example jobs:

Save time: summarize or archive newsletters, or unsubscribe from email lists.

summarize or archive newsletters, or unsubscribe from email lists. Save money: watch flight and hotel prices and alert you when they fall within your budget.

watch flight and hotel prices and alert you when they fall within your budget. Research: compile cited research into a PDF, document, spreadsheet or presentation.

Who can use it: you need a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription, a personal Google Account (not work or school), and you must be 18 or over. It isn’t available in the European Economic Area, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or Nigeria. Google calls the feature experimental and lets you run up to 15 tasks at once.

Safety built in: Google says Gemini is designed to ask for your confirmation before certain actions, such as sending messages, deleting data, making purchases, submitting web forms or signing in with Google. You can press Stop at any time, and Gemini hands control back to you when a password or payment details are needed.

3. Claude Cowork and Claude in Chrome (Anthropic)

Anthropic’s agent features come in two forms:

Claude Cowork is Claude’s task mode. You start, steer and review tasks on desktop, web or phone, and pick up the same session on another device. In the Claude desktop app it can also work with folders you connect. Scheduled tasks run in the cloud, so your computer doesn’t need to stay on. Anthropic lists the desktop app for all paid plans.

is Claude’s task mode. You start, steer and review tasks on desktop, web or phone, and pick up the same session on another device. In the Claude desktop app it can also work with folders you connect. Scheduled tasks run in the cloud, so your computer doesn’t need to stay on. Anthropic lists the desktop app for all paid plans. Claude in Chrome is a browser extension that, in Anthropic’s words, “allows Claude to read, click, and navigate websites alongside you.” It works in Google Chrome only (not other Chromium browsers or phones) and needs a paid plan: Pro, Max, Team or Enterprise.

Try it for: filling in a long web form from a document, comparing products across several open tabs, or gathering facts from a dashboard into a report. Anthropic says Claude must ask permission before visiting financial sites and is not allowed to trade stocks or make investment transactions.

4. Browse with Copilot in Microsoft Edge (Microsoft)

Browse with Copilot lets Copilot perform actions directly in the Edge browser: clicking, typing and switching tabs. Microsoft’s own examples include ordering the ingredients from a recipe page and summarizing several open tabs. You start it from the Copilot box with a request such as “On my current page…” or “Find…”.

Who can use it: Microsoft says it is rolling out to Microsoft 365 Premium subscribers in the US first, with more markets to follow, and calls it experimental.

Microsoft says it is rolling out to Microsoft 365 Premium subscribers in the US first, with more markets to follow, and calls it experimental. Safety: Copilot asks for your attention before buying items or booking reservations, cannot use your autofill data, saved passwords or wallet, and you can take control at any time.

If you only want the free chat side, our guide on how to use Copilot free covers it.

What Agentic AI Is Good At (and Where It Struggles)

Agents shine on jobs that are tedious, multi-step and easy to check afterwards:

Collecting information from many web pages into one table or report.

Turning messy notes, emails or files into a clean document, spreadsheet or slides.

Repeating a job on a schedule, such as a weekly summary or a daily price check.

Routine browser chores: filling forms, comparing options, tidying an inbox.

They still struggle with:

Accuracy. Every company listed here warns that its agent can make mistakes or misread instructions. An agent can confidently finish the wrong task.

Every company listed here warns that its agent can make mistakes or misread instructions. An agent can confidently finish the wrong task. Speed. Watching an agent click through a website is often slower than doing a quick job yourself. The win is on long jobs you don’t want to babysit.

Watching an agent click through a website is often slower than doing a quick job yourself. The win is on long jobs you don’t want to babysit. Logins, CAPTCHAs and payments. Agents usually hand control back to you for these, by design.

Agents usually hand control back to you for these, by design. Cost and limits. Most agent features sit on paid plans, and long tasks eat into usage limits.

Is Agentic AI Safe? 8 Rules Before You Hand Over a Task

The biggest new risk is prompt injection: hidden text on a web page, in an email or in a document that tries to trick the agent into doing something you didn’t ask for, such as sharing your data. Anthropic calls it “the biggest risk facing browser-using AI tools,” and Google and Microsoft warn about it too. These rules come from the companies’ own safety guidance, including Anthropic’s Use Claude in Chrome safely page:

Start small. Try research or form-filling on trusted sites before anything important. Be specific. A clear goal with limits (“only use these three sites, don’t buy anything”) leaves less room for mistakes. Never paste passwords, card numbers or ID numbers into the chat. Google tells users not to enter sign-in or payment details into a task thread; let the agent hand control back to you instead. Keep sensitive accounts separate. Anthropic suggests a separate browser profile with no access to banking, healthcare or government accounts. Microsoft advises avoiding banking, stock trading, card details, government IDs and medical records. Read every approval request. When the agent asks to send, buy, delete or submit, check exactly what it is about to do. Watch the first runs. Supervise until you trust how it handles your kind of task. Stop it straight away if it behaves strangely. Be careful with scheduled tasks. Google warns that you may not be able to stop an unintended action while you are offline, so avoid scheduling anything sensitive. You are still responsible. Purchases, messages and changes an agent makes on your behalf count as yours. Check the result before you rely on it.

Which AI Agent Should You Try First?

You already pay for ChatGPT: try ChatGPT Work for documents, spreadsheets and research. Free users can try it in the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac or Windows.

try ChatGPT Work for documents, spreadsheets and research. Free users can try it in the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac or Windows. You live in Gmail and Google Docs: tasks in the Gemini app fit best, if you have Google AI Pro or Ultra and live outside the EEA, UK, Switzerland and Nigeria.

tasks in the Gemini app fit best, if you have Google AI Pro or Ultra and live outside the EEA, UK, Switzerland and Nigeria. You want an agent that works in your own Chrome browser: Claude in Chrome, on a paid Claude plan.

Claude in Chrome, on a paid Claude plan. You use Edge and Microsoft 365 Premium in the US: Browse with Copilot.

Browse with Copilot. You don’t want to pay yet: stick with a regular chatbot for now. Our list of free ChatGPT alternatives shows what each free plan can do.

FAQ

What is agentic AI in one sentence?

Agentic AI is AI that can take a goal, plan the steps, use tools like a browser or your apps to carry them out, and check its own work, asking you before important actions.

What is the difference between agentic AI and generative AI?

Generative AI creates content, such as text, images or code, when you ask. Agentic AI uses that same ability to complete tasks: it decides the steps, takes actions in other apps and keeps going until the job is done.

Is ChatGPT agentic AI?

Plain ChatGPT chat is generative AI: you ask and it answers. ChatGPT Work, the agent inside ChatGPT, is agentic AI, because it plans and carries out multi-step tasks across your apps and files.

What are some examples of agentic AI?

Consumer examples include ChatGPT Work, tasks in the Gemini app, Claude Cowork and Claude in Chrome, and Browse with Copilot in Microsoft Edge. Typical jobs are watching prices, cleaning up an inbox, turning research into a report and filling in web forms.

Is agentic AI free?

Mostly not. ChatGPT Work is available on every plan in the ChatGPT desktop app, but Gemini tasks need Google AI Pro or Ultra, Claude’s agent features need a paid Claude plan, and Browse with Copilot is for Microsoft 365 Premium subscribers.

Can agentic AI make mistakes?

Yes. OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and Microsoft all say their agents can get things wrong or misunderstand instructions, and that websites can try to trick them. Supervise important tasks and check the results.

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