9 Best Cash Back Apps in the US (and How They Pay)

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The best cash back apps in the US pay you a slice of what you already spend: Rakuten, TopCashback and BeFrugal for online shopping, Ibotta and Fetch for groceries and receipts, and Upside for gas and dining. They are all free to join. The real differences are how you earn, how you get paid and how much you need before you can cash out, so this guide checks each one on its official site.

Quick answer: For online shopping, start with Rakuten (paid quarterly by PayPal or check once you pass $5.01) or BeFrugal and TopCashback (no minimum to cash out). For groceries, use Ibotta (withdraw from $20) and Fetch (scan any receipt for points). For gas, use Upside. You can run one online app and one receipt app side by side.

Cash back apps compared

App Best for Free to join How you get paid Minimum to cash out Rakuten Online shopping Yes PayPal, check, gift cards, points $5.01 (gift cards from $5) TopCashback Online shopping Yes Bank, PayPal, Venmo, gift cards No minimum BeFrugal Online shopping, many payout choices Yes PayPal, direct deposit, Zelle, Venmo, check, gift cards No minimum Ibotta Groceries and brand offers Yes PayPal, bank (some banks), gift cards $20 Fetch Scanning any receipt Yes Gift cards Gift cards from $5 (about 1,000 points = $1) Upside Gas, groceries, dining Yes Bank, PayPal, gift cards $1 fee on small cash-outs Capital One Shopping Price comparison plus rewards Yes Digital gift cards Not stated PayPal Honey PayPal users Yes Points at PayPal checkout, gift cards 100 points = $1 at checkout Shopkick Store visits and scans Yes Gift cards Rewards from 500 kicks ($2)

How cash back apps work

Most cash back apps earn a referral commission when you buy from a partner store, then pass part (or, at TopCashback, all) of it back to you. Online apps track the purchase when you click through their site, app or browser extension before you check out. Receipt apps such as Ibotta and Fetch work the other way round: you shop as normal, then prove the purchase with a receipt photo or a linked store loyalty card, and the brand pays for the offer.

Cash back usually shows as pending first and becomes payable only after the store’s return window ends, so expect a wait of weeks, not minutes, for online purchases.

1. Rakuten: best all-round cash back app for online shopping

Rakuten gives you a percentage back when you start your shopping trip from its website, app or browser extension.

How it pays: PayPal, check, Bilt points, Amex Membership Rewards points (for eligible card members) or 40+ gift cards.

PayPal, check, Bilt points, Amex Membership Rewards points (for eligible card members) or 40+ gift cards. Schedule and minimum: payments go out quarterly, by February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15. You need at least $5.01 in confirmed cash back before a payment date; smaller balances roll over.

payments go out quarterly, by February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15. You need at least $5.01 in confirmed cash back before a payment date; smaller balances roll over. The catch: you wait up to three months for PayPal or check payments. Gift cards are the exception: you can redeem from $5 at any time.

2. TopCashback: best for no-minimum cash outs

TopCashback says it passes 100% of the commission it earns from a store back to you as cash back. It works on its website, its iPhone and Android apps, and browser extensions for Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari.

How it pays: bank transfer, PayPal, Venmo or gift cards, with bonuses of up to 5% on some gift cards.

bank transfer, PayPal, Venmo or gift cards, with bonuses of up to 5% on some gift cards. Minimum: no minimum to cash out.

no minimum to cash out. The catch: cash back appears within about 7 days but only becomes withdrawable once the store’s return period is over.

3. BeFrugal: best for payout choices

BeFrugal works like Rakuten: click through from its site, app or browser extension, shop, and get a share of the store’s commission. The extension can also apply coupons.

How it pays: PayPal, direct deposit, Zelle, Venmo, check, a Visa gift card or store gift cards such as Amazon and Walmart.

PayPal, direct deposit, Zelle, Venmo, check, a Visa gift card or store gift cards such as Amazon and Walmart. Minimum: no minimum to get paid.

no minimum to get paid. The catch: BeFrugal warns that ad blockers can stop cash back from tracking, so you may need to pause yours while shopping.

4. Ibotta: best cash back app for groceries

Ibotta pays real cash on specific products. You add offers to your list before you shop, then verify the purchase in one of three ways: link your store loyalty account (matched automatically), upload a photo of an in-store receipt, or tap the Shop button in the app before buying online.

How it pays: PayPal, bank transfer (only with banks that support it) or e-gift cards from 150+ stores.

PayPal, bank transfer (only with banks that support it) or e-gift cards from 150+ stores. Minimum: $20 in earnings, at least one redeemed offer, and a 7-day wait after your first redemption.

$20 in earnings, at least one redeemed offer, and a 7-day wait after your first redemption. The catch: you only earn on items with an active offer, so it pays best if you check the app before you shop.

5. Fetch: best for scanning any receipt

Fetch is the simplest receipt app: snap any receipt from a store, restaurant or gas station and get at least 25 points. You earn more on brands with offers, through Fetch Shop online, and by referring friends.

How it pays: gift cards (plus sweepstakes, merch or charity donations).

gift cards (plus sweepstakes, merch or charity donations). Value: Fetch says 1,000 points are worth about $1 in gift cards, and most rewards come in $5 to $50 amounts.

Fetch says 1,000 points are worth about $1 in gift cards, and most rewards come in $5 to $50 amounts. The catch: rewards are gift cards, not cash, and receipts alone earn slowly.

6. Upside: best for gas, groceries and dining

Upside gives cash back at nearby gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores and restaurants. You claim an offer in the app, pay with your credit or debit card, and the cash back lands in your Upside balance.

How it pays: bank account, PayPal or gift cards.

bank account, PayPal or gift cards. Fees: $1 on bank cash-outs under $10 and PayPal cash-outs under $15; gift cards have no fee.

$1 on bank cash-outs under $10 and PayPal cash-outs under $15; gift cards have no fee. The catch: you must claim the offer before you pay, and offers depend on what stations and stores are near you.

7. Capital One Shopping: best for price checks plus rewards

Capital One Shopping is a free browser extension and website that compares prices, applies coupon codes and alerts you to price drops. Eligible purchases at partner stores also earn rewards. You do not need a Capital One card to use it.

How it pays: digital gift cards from dozens of retailers, usually within three business days.

digital gift cards from dozens of retailers, usually within three business days. Expiry: rewards don’t expire while your account stays active and in good standing.

rewards don’t expire while your account stays active and in good standing. The catch: rewards go to gift cards, not cash, and they are separate from any Capital One credit card rewards.

8. PayPal Honey: best if you already check out with PayPal

PayPal Honey is PayPal’s browser extension. Eligible offers in the PayPal app, on PayPal.com and through Honey earn PayPal Rewards points, with no sign-up needed beyond your PayPal account.

How it pays: use points at PayPal checkout (100 points = $1), swap them for gift cards from 1,000 points, or donate them.

use points at PayPal checkout (100 points = $1), swap them for gift cards from 1,000 points, or donate them. The catch: points can stay pending for up to 90 days, and PayPal says points may expire.

9. Shopkick: best for earning without buying

Shopkick pays in “kicks” for walking into partner stores, scanning products in the app and making purchases.

How it pays: gift cards from the Kicks Center in the app (a verified phone number is required).

gift cards from the Kicks Center in the app (a verified phone number is required). Value: most rewards cost 250 kicks per dollar; the smallest listed is $2 for 500 kicks.

most rewards cost 250 kicks per dollar; the smallest listed is $2 for 500 kicks. The catch: walk-in and scan rewards are small, so it suits people who are at partner stores anyway.

How to pick the right cash back app

You shop online a lot: pick one of Rakuten, TopCashback or BeFrugal and install its browser extension so you never forget to click through. Compare the rate for a big purchase across two of them before you buy.

pick one of Rakuten, TopCashback or BeFrugal and install its browser extension so you never forget to click through. Compare the rate for a big purchase across two of them before you buy. You want cash fast: TopCashback and BeFrugal have no minimum; Rakuten pays quarterly.

TopCashback and BeFrugal have no minimum; Rakuten pays quarterly. You buy groceries in store: Ibotta for product offers, Fetch for every other receipt.

Ibotta for product offers, Fetch for every other receipt. You drive a lot: Upside for gas.

Upside for gas. You prefer gift cards anyway: Fetch, Shopkick and Capital One Shopping all pay in gift cards.

Want to save more? Pair a cash back app with the tricks in our guide to finding coupons for anything online, the budget and deal picks in the best iPhone apps to save money, and the step-counting rewards in apps that pay you to walk.

Tips to get the most from cash back apps

Start every online purchase from the app or extension so the store can track it. Turn off ad blockers while shopping through an online cash back site, as BeFrugal advises. Add receipt offers before you shop. Ibotta offers must be on your list first, and Upside offers must be claimed before you pay. Use gift cards when they carry a bonus. TopCashback adds up to 5% on some gift cards. Don’t buy just for the cash back. A few percent back never makes an unneeded purchase cheaper than not buying it.

FAQ

Are cash back apps worth it?

Yes, if you already shop at their partner stores. The apps on this list are free, so the cost is a few seconds per purchase. Expect small, steady amounts rather than a side income.

Are cash back apps legit and safe?

The apps here are established services that pay out through PayPal, bank transfer, check or gift cards. Use the official app or website, check each app’s privacy settings, and don’t share your login with anyone.

How do cash back apps make money?

Stores and brands pay them a commission or a marketing fee for sending you to buy. The app keeps part of that and gives you the rest as cash back; TopCashback says it passes on 100%.

Can you use more than one cash back app?

Yes. Many people pair an online app (such as Rakuten) with a receipt app (such as Fetch or Ibotta).

Which cash back app pays the fastest?

Ibotta says withdrawals take 0 to 5 days once you pass $20, and Rakuten gift cards arrive within minutes. Rakuten’s PayPal and check payments are quarterly.

This article explains how these apps work and is not financial advice. Rates, offers and payout rules change, so check each app before you rely on it.

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