9 Best Budgeting Apps in 2026 (Free and Paid, Compared)

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The best budgeting apps in 2026 are YNAB for hands-on zero-based budgeting, Monarch Money for couples and a full money dashboard, EveryDollar and Goodbudget if you want a free plan, and Rocket Money if your real problem is forgotten subscriptions. We checked all 9 apps below on their official websites on 31 October 2026: free plan or trial, price, bank linking and the budgeting method each one uses, so you can pick the right one in a few minutes.

Quick answer: Best overall: YNAB (34-day free trial, then paid). Best for couples: Monarch Money. Best free zero-based budget: EveryDollar (free with manual entry). Best free envelope budget: Goodbudget. Best for cutting subscriptions: Rocket Money. Best on iPhone and Mac: Copilot Money. Best free and private: Actual Budget (open source). Mint is no longer an option: Intuit moved it to Credit Karma.

Not financial advice: this guide compares app features and prices as each company lists them. Prices can change, so check the official page before you subscribe.

Best budgeting apps compared (2026)

App Best for Free plan? Paid price (official site) Bank linking Method YNAB Hands-on budgeters, paying off debt No (34-day free trial) $14.99/month or $109/year Yes (select US, Canada, UK and EU banks) or file import Zero-based Monarch Money Couples, full money overview No (first week free) $14.99/month or $99.99/year Yes Category budgets EveryDollar Free zero-based budget Yes (manual entry) Premium $17.99/month or $79.99/year (14-day trial) Premium only Zero-based Goodbudget Envelope budgeting, sharing with family Yes (10 + 10 envelopes, 1 account, 2 devices) Premium $10/month or $80/year Premium only (US banks) Envelope Rocket Money Finding and cancelling subscriptions Yes Premium: “pay what you think is fair”, about $7 to $14/month Yes, on the free plan Spending tracking + budgets Copilot Money iPhone, iPad and Mac users No (1-month free trial) $109/year Yes (16,000+ institutions) Category budgets with rollover PocketGuard Seeing what is safe to spend No (7-day free trial) $12.99/month, $74.99/year or $149.99 lifetime Yes (US and Canada) Spending plan Quicken Simplifi A simple spending plan that adjusts itself No Paid, billed annually Yes (14,000+ institutions) Spending plan (works with zero-based, envelope or 50/30/20) Actual Budget Privacy, free and open source Yes (free app; paid hosting optional) Free to self-host Optional, through supported providers Envelope

How we picked the best budgeting apps

Every app here is a real, current budgeting app with an official website we could check today. For each one we looked at four things that decide whether you will actually stick with it:

Free plan or trial: can you try it properly before paying?

can you try it properly before paying? Bank linking: does it import transactions automatically, or do you type them in?

does it import transactions automatically, or do you type them in? Budgeting method: zero-based (every dollar gets a job), envelope (fixed pots of money), or tracking (see where money went and set limits).

zero-based (every dollar gets a job), envelope (fixed pots of money), or tracking (see where money went and set limits). Who it suits: singles, couples, families, iPhone users, or people who want their data kept private.

We left out apps we could not confirm on an official page, and we only quote prices the companies publish themselves.

The 9 best budgeting apps in 2026

1. YNAB (You Need A Budget): best overall

YNAB is the best known zero-based budgeting app. You only budget money you already have, and you give each dollar a job: rent, groceries, savings, a holiday fund. When you overspend in one category, you move money from another, so the budget always stays honest.

Free trial: 34 days, no card needed when you sign up on the YNAB site.

34 days, no card needed when you sign up on the YNAB site. Price: $14.99 a month or $109 a year.

$14.99 a month or $109 a year. Bank linking: direct import for select US, Canadian, UK and EU banks; everyone else can import bank files.

direct import for select US, Canadian, UK and EU banks; everyone else can import bank files. Who it’s for: people who want to take control, break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle or pay off debt, and don’t mind a few minutes of budgeting every week.

people who want to take control, break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle or pay off debt, and don’t mind a few minutes of budgeting every week. The catch: no free plan, and the method takes a few weeks to click.

2. Monarch Money: best for couples and a full money picture

Monarch Money pulls all your accounts into one dashboard and lets you budget by category or by group. It has a section built for couples, so two people can share one household budget and review transactions together.

Free trial: your first week is free.

your first week is free. Price: $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

$14.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Platforms: web, iPhone and Android (Monarch suggests signing up on the web rather than through the app stores).

web, iPhone and Android (Monarch suggests signing up on the web rather than through the app stores). Who it’s for: couples and families who want budgets, accounts and goals in one place.

couples and families who want budgets, accounts and goals in one place. The catch: no free plan.

3. EveryDollar: best free zero-based budget

EveryDollar from Ramsey Solutions is a straightforward zero-based budget: income minus every planned expense equals zero. The free version is usable for as long as you want.

Free plan: create a monthly budget, set up sinking funds and enter transactions by hand, on computer, phone or tablet.

create a monthly budget, set up sinking funds and enter transactions by hand, on computer, phone or tablet. Premium: connects your bank and streams transactions in automatically; $79.99 a year or $17.99 a month, with a 14-day free trial for new users.

connects your bank and streams transactions in automatically; $79.99 a year or $17.99 a month, with a 14-day free trial for new users. Who it’s for: beginners who want a simple monthly plan and are happy to type in spending.

beginners who want a simple monthly plan and are happy to type in spending. The catch: bank linking is Premium only, and monthly billing costs a lot more than annual.

4. Goodbudget: best free envelope budgeting app

Goodbudget is a digital version of the cash envelope system. You fill envelopes such as Groceries or Fun Money each payday and spend from them. Because it syncs between devices, it works well for partners sharing one budget.

Free plan (“Free Forever”): 10 regular envelopes plus 10 more, 1 account, 2 devices and 1 year of history.

10 regular envelopes plus 10 more, 1 account, 2 devices and 1 year of history. Premium: $10 a month or $80 a year for unlimited envelopes and accounts, 5 devices, 7 years of history and automatic bank sync (US banks only).

$10 a month or $80 a year for unlimited envelopes and accounts, 5 devices, 7 years of history and automatic bank sync (US banks only). Who it’s for: envelope fans, couples and anyone who wants to plan ahead rather than just track.

envelope fans, couples and anyone who wants to plan ahead rather than just track. The catch: on the free plan you enter every transaction yourself.

5. Rocket Money: best for cutting subscriptions

Rocket Money is a spending tracker first. Link your checking, savings, credit card and investment accounts and it finds your recurring subscriptions and bills, which is often the quickest way to free up money each month.

Free plan: account linking, subscription tracking, transaction history and balance alerts. You cancel subscriptions yourself.

account linking, subscription tracking, transaction history and balance alerts. You cancel subscriptions yourself. Premium: Rocket Money uses a “pay what you think is fair” price, typically $7 to $14 a month (subject to change). It adds cancellation help from its team, unlimited budgets and categories, net worth tracking and savings goals.

Rocket Money uses a “pay what you think is fair” price, typically $7 to $14 a month (subject to change). It adds cancellation help from its team, unlimited budgets and categories, net worth tracking and savings goals. Bill negotiation: available, but it charges a success fee based on what you save (Rocket Money lists 35% to 60% of the first year’s savings on these plans).

available, but it charges a success fee based on what you save (Rocket Money lists 35% to 60% of the first year’s savings on these plans). Who it’s for: anyone who suspects subscriptions are eating their budget.

anyone who suspects subscriptions are eating their budget. The catch: full budgeting needs Premium.

6. Copilot Money: best for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Copilot Money is a polished Apple-first app. It builds your first budget from your real spending, offers category and total budgets, and carries leftover money forward with rollovers.

Free trial: 1 month.

1 month. Price: $109 a year when billed yearly.

$109 a year when billed yearly. Bank linking: works with 16,000+ institutions.

works with 16,000+ institutions. Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac and web. Android is not listed.

iPhone, iPad, Mac and web. Android is not listed. The catch: no Android app and no free plan.

7. PocketGuard: best for knowing what is safe to spend

PocketGuard links your accounts, subtracts bills and goals, and shows what is left to spend, which suits people who don’t want to plan every category.

Free trial: 7 days.

7 days. Price: $12.99 a month, $74.99 a year, or a one-time $149.99 lifetime plan.

$12.99 a month, $74.99 a year, or a one-time $149.99 lifetime plan. Bank linking: US and Canada, unlimited accounts, plus cash accounts.

US and Canada, unlimited accounts, plus cash accounts. Platforms: web, iPhone, Apple Watch and Android.

web, iPhone, Apple Watch and Android. The catch: the free plan is gone; you need a paid plan after the trial.

8. Quicken Simplifi: best simple spending plan

Quicken Simplifi starts with your monthly income, subtracts bills and subscriptions, and builds a spending plan that updates as you spend. It doesn’t force one method: Quicken says it works with zero-based, envelope and 50/30/20 approaches.

Price: a paid subscription billed annually (check the current offer on the Simplifi page).

a paid subscription billed annually (check the current offer on the Simplifi page). Bank linking: connects to over 14,000 financial institutions.

connects to over 14,000 financial institutions. Platforms: web and mobile (some features are web only).

web and mobile (some features are web only). Who it’s for: people who want a budget that mostly runs itself.

people who want a budget that mostly runs itself. The catch: no free plan.

9. Actual Budget: best free and private budgeting app

Actual Budget is an open-source envelope budgeting app. You only budget cash you have, like YNAB, but you can run it yourself and keep your data on your own devices or server.

Price: the software is open source; you can self-host it, or pay a hosting service such as PikaPods to run it for you.

the software is open source; you can self-host it, or pay a hosting service such as PikaPods to run it for you. Bank linking: optional, through third-party providers the site names (SimpleFIN for the US and Canada, GoCardless for the EU and UK); manual entry and file import also work.

optional, through third-party providers the site names (SimpleFIN for the US and Canada, GoCardless for the EU and UK); manual entry and file import also work. Who it’s for: privacy-minded and tech-comfortable users who want YNAB-style budgeting without a subscription.

privacy-minded and tech-comfortable users who want YNAB-style budgeting without a subscription. The catch: setup takes more effort than a normal app.

What happened to Mint?

Mint was the most popular free budgeting app for years, but it is no longer available. Intuit’s Mint page now says Mint “has been reimagined on Credit Karma,” with transaction review, spending and net worth tracking moved to Credit Karma. If you want full budgeting rather than tracking, the closest replacements are Monarch Money, Rocket Money and Quicken Simplifi; if you want free, try EveryDollar or Goodbudget.

Which budgeting app is right for you?

“I want the most control and I’m paying off debt”: YNAB or EveryDollar (zero-based).

YNAB or EveryDollar (zero-based). “I want something free”: EveryDollar or Goodbudget (manual entry), Rocket Money (tracking), or Actual Budget (open source).

EveryDollar or Goodbudget (manual entry), Rocket Money (tracking), or Actual Budget (open source). “We budget as a couple”: Monarch Money, or Goodbudget to share envelopes on several devices.

Monarch Money, or Goodbudget to share envelopes on several devices. “I don’t want to link my bank”: EveryDollar free, Goodbudget free or Actual Budget.

EveryDollar free, Goodbudget free or Actual Budget. “Subscriptions are the problem”: Rocket Money, then cancel subscriptions on iPhone you no longer use.

Rocket Money, then cancel subscriptions on iPhone you no longer use. “I’m all-in on Apple”: Copilot Money.

Copilot Money. “Just tell me what I can spend”: PocketGuard or Quicken Simplifi.

Budgeting methods explained in one minute

Zero-based: income minus planned spending and saving equals zero. Every dollar has a job before the month starts (YNAB, EveryDollar).

income minus planned spending and saving equals zero. Every dollar has a job before the month starts (YNAB, EveryDollar). Envelope: money goes into fixed pots; when a pot is empty, you stop spending in that category or move money from another (Goodbudget, Actual Budget).

money goes into fixed pots; when a pot is empty, you stop spending in that category or move money from another (Goodbudget, Actual Budget). Tracking or spending plan: the app imports spending, groups it into categories and warns you as you near limits (Rocket Money, PocketGuard, Simplifi, Copilot).

the app imports spending, groups it into categories and warns you as you near limits (Rocket Money, PocketGuard, Simplifi, Copilot). 50/30/20: a rule of thumb that splits take-home pay into 50% needs, 30% wants and 20% savings and debt; most of the apps above can be set up this way.

Tips to make any budgeting app work

Use the free trial fully: set up a real month, not a test budget, before you decide. Pick annual billing only once you’re sure: it is cheaper than monthly on almost every app here, but harder to walk away from. Check in weekly: ten minutes on Sunday to sort transactions beats a two-hour catch-up at month end. Start with fewer categories: 10 to 15 is plenty; add more later. Add a savings tool: pair your budget with one of the best iPhone apps to save money or Android apps to save money for deals and cashback. Stay safe: download apps only from the official site or app store, and turn on two-factor sign-in where the app offers it.

FAQ

What is the best budgeting app overall?

For most people who want to change how they handle money, YNAB is the best budgeting app overall because its zero-based method makes you plan every dollar. If you want a free option, EveryDollar and Goodbudget are the best free budgeting apps with a real plan behind them.

Are there any completely free budgeting apps?

Yes. EveryDollar and Goodbudget have free plans with manual transaction entry, Rocket Money has a free tracking plan with bank linking, and Actual Budget is free open-source software you can run yourself.

Are budgeting apps safe?

Well-known budgeting apps use secure bank-connection services, but you are still sharing financial data with a company. Use strong, unique passwords, turn on two-factor sign-in where offered, and read each app’s privacy policy. If you don’t want to link a bank at all, use a manual-entry app such as EveryDollar free or Goodbudget free.

What is the best budgeting app that syncs with your bank account?

YNAB, Monarch Money, Copilot Money, PocketGuard, Quicken Simplifi and Rocket Money all link to bank accounts. Rocket Money is the only one here that includes bank linking on a free plan; EveryDollar and Goodbudget add it with Premium.

Are budgeting apps worth paying for?

A paid app is worth it if it helps you find more money than it costs, for example by cancelling unused subscriptions or stopping overspending. Use the free trial to find out before you commit.

What is the best budgeting app for couples?

Monarch Money has features built for couples and shared households. Goodbudget is a lower-cost choice: its free plan already syncs to two devices, so two people can share one envelope budget.

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