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Good crypto wallet security comes down to a few habits: keep most of your coins in a wallet only you control, guard your seed phrase offline, use app-based two-factor authentication, and check every address and link before you act. This guide walks through 10 practical steps, plus what to do if your crypto has already been stolen.

Crypto security is in the news this week. On 29 October 2026 Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, reported a security incident with an estimated impact of about $6.3 billion. The exchange says around $3 billion has already been frozen, deposits are working normally, and it has pledged to cover affected users (CNBC, CoinDesk, Bloomberg). For updates on your own account, follow the exchange’s official announcements only.

Large platforms invest heavily in security, and the industry is working together to freeze and trace stolen funds. But whichever exchange or wallet you use, a lot of your safety is in your own hands. Here is what you can do today.

Quick answer: Move long-term savings to a hardware (cold) wallet bought from the maker. Write your seed phrase on paper or metal and never type it anywhere. Use an authenticator app or passkey instead of SMS codes. Turn on withdrawal address whitelisting. Ignore anyone who contacts you first about your crypto.

What crypto wallet security means

A crypto wallet doesn’t hold coins the way a purse holds cash. It holds the private keys that prove you own coins recorded on a blockchain. Whoever has the keys can move the coins, and blockchain transfers usually can’t be reversed. So crypto wallet security is really about two things: keeping your keys secret, and making sure nobody can trick you into approving a transfer.

There are two broad kinds of wallet:

Custodial (exchange) accounts: the exchange holds the keys for you. They’re convenient for trading, and you protect the account with a password and two-factor authentication.

the exchange holds the keys for you. They’re convenient for trading, and you protect the account with a password and two-factor authentication. Self-custody wallets: you hold the keys yourself, in a phone or browser app (a “hot” wallet) or on a dedicated offline device (a “cold” or hardware wallet).

10 ways to protect your crypto

1. Keep long-term holdings in a hardware (cold) wallet

A hardware wallet keeps your private keys on a small offline device, and every transaction has to be confirmed by pressing a button on it. Malware on your computer can’t approve transfers without that device. Buy only from the maker’s official store or an authorised reseller, never second-hand, and check that the packaging is sealed. Set it up yourself: a genuine device never arrives with a seed phrase already written for you.

2. Don’t leave more on an exchange than you need

Exchanges are built for trading. Keep there only what you actively trade, and move savings you plan to hold for months or years to a wallet you control. Spreading funds also means one problem, anywhere, can’t touch everything you own.

3. Protect your seed phrase like the keys to a safe

Your 12 or 24-word recovery (seed) phrase can rebuild your wallet on any device, so anyone who sees it can take everything.

Write it on paper or stamp it on a metal backup plate, and store it somewhere safe from fire and water.

Never photograph it, save it in notes, email it, store it in the cloud or paste it into a chat.

Never type it into a website or app unless you are restoring your own wallet on your own device.

No real support team, exchange or wallet company will ever ask for it.

4. Use an authenticator app or passkey, not SMS

Text-message codes can be stolen through SIM-swap scams, where a criminal gets your phone number moved to their SIM. Switch your exchange login to an authenticator app, a passkey or a physical security key, and secure the email account linked to your exchange in the same way (see how to set up Gmail 2-Step Verification). Many mobile carriers also offer a port-out PIN or SIM lock: turn it on.

5. Turn on withdrawal address whitelisting

Most major exchanges let you limit withdrawals to addresses you have saved in advance, often with a waiting period before a new address can be used. Even if someone gets into your account, they can’t send your coins to their own wallet straight away. Check your exchange’s security settings for this and for an anti-phishing code, which adds a word of your choice to genuine emails.

6. Use a unique, strong password for every crypto account

Reused passwords are one of the easiest ways in. Give each exchange and wallet app its own long random password, keep them in a password manager, and generate them with a tool like our free password generator.

7. Treat every unexpected message as a scam

After any big crypto news, fake “support” messages, phishing emails and urgent warnings spike. Common tricks include messages claiming your account is frozen, fake airdrops, look-alike apps and websites, and “recovery experts”.

Type the exchange’s address yourself or use a saved bookmark; don’t click links in emails, texts or DMs.

Real support won’t contact you first on social media or ask you to move funds to a “safe wallet”.

Install wallet apps only from the official app store listing linked from the maker’s own website.

Not sure you can spot a fake? Try our phishing quiz and see how to spot a fake phishing email.

8. Check the full address before you send

In “address poisoning” scams, attackers send you a tiny transaction from an address that looks like one you use, hoping you’ll copy it from your history next time. Always copy addresses from your own saved contacts, compare the whole address (not just the first and last few characters), and send a small test amount before a large transfer.

9. Review token approvals and keep software updated

If you use apps on networks like Ethereum, you may have given them permission to spend your tokens. Old or unlimited approvals can be abused later. Review them in your wallet’s settings or with the token approval checker on your network’s block explorer, and revoke the ones you no longer use. Keep your phone, computer, browser and wallet apps updated, and consider a separate browser profile used only for crypto.

10. Spread your risk

Don’t keep everything in one place. Split funds between a hardware wallet for savings and a small hot wallet for everyday use. For larger amounts, a multi-signature (multisig) wallet needs approval from two or more keys stored in different places before any transfer goes through.

Crypto stolen? What to do right now

Act quickly and stay calm. Recovery is never guaranteed, but fast action can protect what’s left and help investigators.

Secure what’s left. If a self-custody wallet was emptied, its seed phrase is probably exposed. Create a brand-new wallet on a clean device and move any remaining funds there. Don’t reuse the old phrase. Revoke token approvals from the old wallet so remaining tokens can’t be pulled out. Lock down your accounts. Change your exchange and email passwords from a clean device, sign out all other sessions and reset two-factor authentication. Contact your exchange through its official website or app only. Give the transaction IDs (hashes), the wallet addresses involved and the times. Exchanges can sometimes freeze stolen funds that land on their platforms. Report it. In the US, report to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. In India, report at cybercrime.gov.in or call the 1930 helpline. Elsewhere, contact your national cybercrime unit or local police. Keep records: screenshots, emails, transaction hashes and any messages from the scammer. Beware of recovery scams. Anyone who contacts you offering to get your crypto back for a fee is almost certainly a scammer.

If you have an account on an affected exchange

When an exchange reports an incident, follow only its official website, app and verified social accounts for updates. Don’t rush to move funds through links someone sends you, since scammers use these moments to send fake “urgent action” messages. Check your own account security settings (steps 4 to 6 above) and wait for official guidance on withdrawals.

FAQ

Is a hardware wallet completely safe?

It is one of the safest ways to hold crypto, because your keys stay offline. But it can’t protect a seed phrase you’ve written down carelessly or typed into a fake website, and it can’t stop you from approving a scam transaction. Use it together with the other habits in this guide.

Is it safe to keep crypto on an exchange?

Big exchanges use strong security, and many keep insurance or reserve funds. Still, any online platform can be targeted, and you are relying on the exchange to hold your keys. A sensible approach is to keep only trading funds on an exchange and savings in your own wallet.

Can stolen crypto be recovered?

Sometimes. Blockchain transfers are public, so analysts can trace stolen funds, and exchanges or stablecoin issuers can freeze them when they arrive on their platforms. Report quickly and give full details. Never pay anyone who promises guaranteed recovery.

What is the most important crypto security tip?

Never share your seed phrase or private keys with anyone, for any reason. Almost every way of losing self-custody crypto starts with someone getting hold of them.

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