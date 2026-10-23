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Here is how to type a check mark (✓) on any device: on Windows press Windows key + period (.) and search “check” in the emoji panel, on a Mac press Control + Command + Space and search “check”, on a phone pick ✔️ from the emoji keyboard, and in Microsoft Word use Insert > Symbol with the Wingdings font and character code 252. Or simply copy this one: ✓

Quick answer: Copy and paste ✓ or ✔. In Word, type 2713 and press Alt + X to turn it into ✓. On Windows, press Win + . and search “check”. On Mac, press Control + Command + Space and search “check”. On iPhone and Android, open the emoji keyboard and search “check”.

Check Mark Symbols You Can Copy

Symbol Name Unicode HTML code ✓ Check mark U+2713 ✓ ✔ Heavy check mark U+2714 ✔ ✅ Check mark button (emoji) U+2705 ✅ ☑ Ballot box with check U+2611 ☑

Need other symbols too? Our free copy and paste symbols tool lets you search by name and copy any symbol in one click.

How to Type a Check Mark on Windows 11 and 10

Use the emoji panel

Click where you want the check mark. Press Windows key + period (.). Type check to search, then click ✔️ or ✅.

The emoji panel works in almost every app, including browsers, Notepad and chat apps. It inserts the coloured emoji style in apps that support emoji.

Use Character Map

Press the Windows key, type Character Map and open it. Choose the Segoe UI Symbol font. Tick Advanced view, type check in “Search for” and click Search. Select the check mark, click Select, then Copy, and paste it where you need it.

How to Insert a Check Mark in Word, Excel and PowerPoint

These steps come from Microsoft’s own guide, Insert a check mark symbol:

Place the cursor where you want the symbol. In Word or Outlook, choose Insert > Symbol > More Symbols. In Excel or PowerPoint, choose Insert > Symbols > Symbol. In the Font box, select Wingdings. In the Character code box, enter 252. Microsoft notes that code 254 gives a different check mark, two squares away. Choose Insert, then Close.

Microsoft also lists the Segoe UI Symbol font with character codes 2705, 2713 or 2714 if you prefer a check mark that isn’t tied to Wingdings.

The fastest Word shortcut: 2713 then Alt + X

In Word for Windows, type 2713 and immediately press Alt + X. Word converts the code into ✓. Use 2714 for the heavy check mark ✔. Once you have one, you can copy it or add it to AutoCorrect so a short code turns into ✓ as you type.

How to Type a Check Mark on Mac

Click where you want the symbol. Press Control + Command + Space to open the Character Viewer. Type check in the search box. Double-click ✓, ✔ or ✅ to insert it.

Symbols you use often appear under Frequently Used, so the next time it is one click.

How to Type a Check Mark on iPhone and Android

Open the keyboard in any app and tap the emoji button. Type check in the emoji search bar. Tap ✔️, ✅ or ☑️.

Phone keyboards insert the emoji versions. If you need the plain ✓ in a document, copy it from the table above.

Google Docs and Websites

Google Docs: choose Insert > Special characters , type check in the search box and click the symbol you want.

choose , type in the search box and click the symbol you want. Websites and HTML: use ✓ for ✓ or ✔ for ✔.

Check Mark vs Check Box: Which Do You Need?

A check mark is just a symbol. If you want a box people can tick in a to-do list, use a checklist instead: Word has a checklist feature, Google Docs has a checklist bullet style, and Excel has a check box control. The symbol itself won’t change when clicked.

More keyboard symbol guides: how to type the degree symbol, how to type an em dash and how to type the copyright symbol.

FAQ

Is there an Alt code for a check mark?

Not a reliable one, so use the emoji panel (Win + .), Character Map, or 2713 + Alt + X in Word instead.

What is the Wingdings code for a check mark?

Character code 252 in the Wingdings font gives a check mark, according to Microsoft. Code 254 gives another check mark style.

How do I type a check mark on a Mac keyboard?

Press Control + Command + Space, search for “check” and double-click the symbol.

Why does my check mark turn into a letter?

A Wingdings check mark is really a letter shown in the Wingdings font. If the text changes to another font, the letter appears instead. Use the Unicode ✓ (2713), which looks right in most fonts.

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