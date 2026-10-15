How to Type the Trademark Symbol (™) on Windows, Mac, iPhone and in Word
Need the ™ sign for a product name? Here is how to type trademark symbol on any device: press Alt + 0153 on a Windows numeric keypad, Option + 2 on a Mac, Ctrl + Alt + T in Microsoft Word, or simply type (tm) in Word and it turns into ™. On phones, a text shortcut or the emoji search does the job. Or copy it from here: ™
Quick answer: Windows: Alt + 0153 (number pad) or Windows + . > Symbols. Mac: Option + 2. Word: Ctrl + Alt + T or type ™. Google Docs: Insert > Special characters > search “trademark”. Chromebook: Ctrl + Shift + U, type 2122, press Enter. iPhone and Android: emoji search “trademark” or a text replacement. HTML: ™
Table of Contents
Trademark symbol shortcuts at a glance
|Device or app
|Trademark ™
|Registered ®
|Copyright ©
|Windows (Alt code)
|Alt + 0153
|Alt + 0174
|Alt + 0169
|Mac
|Option + 2
|Option + R
|Option + G
|Microsoft Word
|Ctrl + Alt + T or ™
|Ctrl + Alt + R or (r)
|Ctrl + Alt + C or (c)
|Chromebook / Linux
|Ctrl + Shift + U, 2122
|Ctrl + Shift + U, 00AE
|Ctrl + Shift + U, 00A9
|HTML
|™
|®
|©
How to type trademark symbol on Windows 11 and 10
Method 1: Alt code (keyboards with a number pad)
- Make sure Num Lock is on.
- Hold down the Alt key.
- Type 0153 on the numeric keypad (not the number row).
- Release Alt and ™ appears.
The Alt code works in almost every Windows program, including Notepad, Outlook and browsers.
Method 2: Emoji and symbols panel (laptops without a number pad)
- Press Windows + . (period) or Windows + ; to open the panel.
- Click the Symbols tab (the Ω icon).
- Find ™ in the symbols list and click it.
The panel keeps recently used symbols at the front, so next time ™ is one click away.
Method 3: Character Map
Search the Start menu for Character Map, find ™ (tick Advanced view and search for “trade”), click Select, then Copy and paste it where you need it.
How to type the trademark symbol on a Mac
Press Option + 2 on any Mac keyboard with a US layout. That’s it: no menus needed. For other symbols, press Control + Command + Space to open the Character Viewer and search “trademark”.
How to type ™ in Microsoft Word, Google Docs and Excel
Microsoft Word
- Press Ctrl + Alt + T (Windows).
- Or type (tm) followed by a space: Word’s AutoCorrect replaces it with ™. Press Ctrl + Z straight after if you wanted the plain text.
- Or type 2122 and press Alt + X to convert the Unicode code into ™.
- Or go to Insert > Symbol > More Symbols > Special Characters and pick Trademark.
Google Docs
- Click Insert > Special characters.
- Type trademark in the search box.
- Click ™ to insert it.
To make it automatic, go to Tools > Preferences > Substitutions and add (tm) to be replaced with ™ if it isn’t already listed.
Excel and PowerPoint
Alt + 0153 works in both. You can also use Insert > Symbol, and in Excel the formula
=UNICHAR(8482) returns ™.
How to type the trademark symbol on iPhone and iPad
The iPhone keyboard has no ™ key, but there are two easy ways:
- Emoji search: tap the emoji key, type trademark in the search bar and tap ™.
- Text replacement (best if you use it often): go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement, tap +, paste ™ as the Phrase and type a shortcut such as tmm. Now typing tmm and a space gives ™ everywhere, and it syncs to your Mac.
How to type the trademark symbol on Android
Gboard’s Personal dictionary (Gboard settings > Dictionary) can also turn a shortcut into ™.
How to type the trademark symbol on a Chromebook
- Press Ctrl + Shift + U. An underlined u appears.
- Type 2122 (the Unicode code for ™).
- Press Space or Enter.
The same Unicode trick types other symbols; our guide to typing the degree symbol uses it too.
Trademark symbol in HTML and WordPress
In HTML write
™ or
™. In the WordPress block editor or a blog post you can paste ™ directly, as UTF-8 handles it. We covered the same approach for currency signs in adding the rupee symbol to blog posts.
Prefer copy and paste? Our Copy and Paste Symbols tool has ™, ®, © and dozens more ready to click.
™ vs ® vs ©: which one should you use?
- ™ (trademark) marks a name, logo or slogan you claim as your brand. You can use it without registering.
- ® (registered) is only for trademarks registered with the trademark office, such as the USPTO in the US. Using ® on an unregistered mark can get you into legal trouble.
- © (copyright) marks creative work such as text, photos, music or software.
- ℠ (service mark) is used in the US for service brands that aren’t registered.
This is general information, not legal advice; check with a trademark attorney for your brand.
Other handy symbol guides: how to type an em dash and the degree symbol guide linked above.
FAQ
What is the Alt code for the trademark symbol?
Alt + 0153. Hold Alt and type 0153 on the numeric keypad with Num Lock on. Alt + 0174 gives ® and Alt + 0169 gives ©.
How do I type ™ on a laptop without a number pad?
Press Windows + . to open the emoji panel, go to Symbols and click ™. In Word, Ctrl + Alt + T or typing ™ also works.
What is the Mac shortcut for the trademark symbol?
Option + 2. For the registered symbol use Option + R, and for copyright use Option + G.
How do I make the TM symbol superscript?
™ is already a raised character, so it doesn’t need formatting. If you typed the letters TM instead, select them and press Ctrl + Shift + = in Word (Command + Shift + = on Mac), or use Format > Text > Superscript in Google Docs.
What is the Unicode for the trademark symbol?
U+2122. In HTML it is ™ or ™.
Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash