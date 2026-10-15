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Need the ™ sign for a product name? Here is how to type trademark symbol on any device: press Alt + 0153 on a Windows numeric keypad, Option + 2 on a Mac, Ctrl + Alt + T in Microsoft Word, or simply type (tm) in Word and it turns into ™. On phones, a text shortcut or the emoji search does the job. Or copy it from here: ™

Quick answer: Windows: Alt + 0153 (number pad) or Windows + . > Symbols. Mac: Option + 2. Word: Ctrl + Alt + T or type ™. Google Docs: Insert > Special characters > search “trademark”. Chromebook: Ctrl + Shift + U, type 2122, press Enter. iPhone and Android: emoji search “trademark” or a text replacement. HTML: ™

Trademark symbol shortcuts at a glance

Device or app Trademark ™ Registered ® Copyright © Windows (Alt code) Alt + 0153 Alt + 0174 Alt + 0169 Mac Option + 2 Option + R Option + G Microsoft Word Ctrl + Alt + T or ™ Ctrl + Alt + R or (r) Ctrl + Alt + C or (c) Chromebook / Linux Ctrl + Shift + U, 2122 Ctrl + Shift + U, 00AE Ctrl + Shift + U, 00A9 HTML ™ ® ©

How to type trademark symbol on Windows 11 and 10

Method 1: Alt code (keyboards with a number pad)

Make sure Num Lock is on. Hold down the Alt key. Type 0153 on the numeric keypad (not the number row). Release Alt and ™ appears.

The Alt code works in almost every Windows program, including Notepad, Outlook and browsers.

Method 2: Emoji and symbols panel (laptops without a number pad)

Press Windows + . (period) or Windows + ; to open the panel. Click the Symbols tab (the Ω icon). Find ™ in the symbols list and click it.

The panel keeps recently used symbols at the front, so next time ™ is one click away.

Method 3: Character Map

Search the Start menu for Character Map, find ™ (tick Advanced view and search for “trade”), click Select, then Copy and paste it where you need it.

How to type the trademark symbol on a Mac

Press Option + 2 on any Mac keyboard with a US layout. That’s it: no menus needed. For other symbols, press Control + Command + Space to open the Character Viewer and search “trademark”.

How to type ™ in Microsoft Word, Google Docs and Excel

Microsoft Word

Press Ctrl + Alt + T (Windows).

(Windows). Or type (tm) followed by a space: Word’s AutoCorrect replaces it with ™. Press Ctrl + Z straight after if you wanted the plain text.

followed by a space: Word’s AutoCorrect replaces it with ™. Press Ctrl + Z straight after if you wanted the plain text. Or type 2122 and press Alt + X to convert the Unicode code into ™.

and press to convert the Unicode code into ™. Or go to Insert > Symbol > More Symbols > Special Characters and pick Trademark.

Google Docs

Click Insert > Special characters. Type trademark in the search box. Click ™ to insert it.

To make it automatic, go to Tools > Preferences > Substitutions and add (tm) to be replaced with ™ if it isn’t already listed.

Excel and PowerPoint

Alt + 0153 works in both. You can also use Insert > Symbol, and in Excel the formula =UNICHAR(8482) returns ™.

How to type the trademark symbol on iPhone and iPad

The iPhone keyboard has no ™ key, but there are two easy ways:

Emoji search: tap the emoji key, type trademark in the search bar and tap ™.

tap the emoji key, type trademark in the search bar and tap ™. Text replacement (best if you use it often): go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement, tap +, paste ™ as the Phrase and type a shortcut such as tmm. Now typing tmm and a space gives ™ everywhere, and it syncs to your Mac.

How to type the trademark symbol on Android

Gboard’s Personal dictionary (Gboard settings > Dictionary) can also turn a shortcut into ™.

How to type the trademark symbol on a Chromebook

Press Ctrl + Shift + U. An underlined u appears. Type 2122 (the Unicode code for ™). Press Space or Enter.

The same Unicode trick types other symbols; our guide to typing the degree symbol uses it too.

Trademark symbol in HTML and WordPress

In HTML write ™ or ™ . In the WordPress block editor or a blog post you can paste ™ directly, as UTF-8 handles it. We covered the same approach for currency signs in adding the rupee symbol to blog posts.

Prefer copy and paste? Our Copy and Paste Symbols tool has ™, ®, © and dozens more ready to click.

™ vs ® vs ©: which one should you use?

™ (trademark) marks a name, logo or slogan you claim as your brand. You can use it without registering.

marks a name, logo or slogan you claim as your brand. You can use it without registering. ® (registered) is only for trademarks registered with the trademark office, such as the USPTO in the US. Using ® on an unregistered mark can get you into legal trouble.

is only for trademarks registered with the trademark office, such as the USPTO in the US. Using ® on an unregistered mark can get you into legal trouble. © (copyright) marks creative work such as text, photos, music or software.

marks creative work such as text, photos, music or software. ℠ (service mark) is used in the US for service brands that aren’t registered.

This is general information, not legal advice; check with a trademark attorney for your brand.

Other handy symbol guides: how to type an em dash and the degree symbol guide linked above.

FAQ

What is the Alt code for the trademark symbol?

Alt + 0153. Hold Alt and type 0153 on the numeric keypad with Num Lock on. Alt + 0174 gives ® and Alt + 0169 gives ©.

How do I type ™ on a laptop without a number pad?

Press Windows + . to open the emoji panel, go to Symbols and click ™. In Word, Ctrl + Alt + T or typing ™ also works.

What is the Mac shortcut for the trademark symbol?

Option + 2. For the registered symbol use Option + R, and for copyright use Option + G.

How do I make the TM symbol superscript?

™ is already a raised character, so it doesn’t need formatting. If you typed the letters TM instead, select them and press Ctrl + Shift + = in Word (Command + Shift + = on Mac), or use Format > Text > Superscript in Google Docs.

What is the Unicode for the trademark symbol?

U+2122. In HTML it is ™ or ™.

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash