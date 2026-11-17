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The best digital wedding invitation makers let you design a video invite or e-card in an evening, send it on WhatsApp, Instagram, email or text, and in many cases track RSVPs without printing a single card. Canva and Adobe Express are the easiest free picks for video invites, while Joy, Greetings Island, Evite and Paperless Post add guest lists and RSVP tracking.

Quick answer: For a free video invitation you can share on WhatsApp, use Canva or Adobe Express and download an MP4. For an e-invite with built-in RSVPs, use Joy (free) or Greetings Island. For a classic card that arrives in an animated envelope, pay for Paperless Post or Greenvelope.

Digital wedding invitation makers compared

Tool Best for Free option RSVP tracking Platforms Canva Video invites and e-cards for WhatsApp and Instagram Yes No (add a form link) Web, iPhone, Android, desktop Adobe Express Animated video invites with free music Yes No (add a form link) Web, iPhone, Android FlexClip Ready-made WhatsApp invitation video templates Free to try No Web Greetings Island Free e-cards with RSVP, link or QR code Yes (Premium removes watermarks) Yes Web, iPhone, Android Joy Free e-invites plus a free wedding website Yes Yes Web, iPhone, Android Evite Invites by text, email or link with reminders Yes (Premium designs cost extra) Yes Web, iPhone, Android Paperless Post Stationery-style cards and casual Flyers Flyers (first 50 invites) Yes Web, iPhone, Android Greenvelope Luxury cards in an animated envelope Trial send to 10 people Yes Web

Video invite or e-card: which do you need?

A digital wedding invitation comes in two main shapes, and many couples send both.

Video invitation: a short clip (often 30 to 60 seconds) with music, your names, the date, the venue and the function schedule. It plays straight inside WhatsApp and works well as an Instagram Reel or Status update. Video makers do not collect RSVPs, so you add a form or poll yourself.

a short clip (often 30 to 60 seconds) with music, your names, the date, the venue and the function schedule. It plays straight inside WhatsApp and works well as an Instagram Reel or Status update. Video makers do not collect RSVPs, so you add a form or poll yourself. E-card or e-invite: a designed card sent as a link, image or PDF. Platforms such as Joy, Evite, Paperless Post and Greetings Island attach an RSVP button, so guests reply in one tap and you see the headcount live.

Many Indian families send a video invite on WhatsApp for the whole family and a simple e-card or PDF with the function details. In the US, an e-invite with RSVP tracking linked from a wedding website is the most common setup.

1. Canva: best free all-rounder

Canva (external site) is the easiest place to start. It has a huge library of wedding invitation templates, from minimalist and floral cards to animated video invites, and you edit them in a browser, on the desktop app or on your phone.

Video invites: add animated text, your photos and your own theme song, then download the video as an MP4. Canva says its downloads carry no watermark.

add animated text, your photos and your own theme song, then download the video as an MP4. Canva says its downloads carry no watermark. Indian weddings: Canva’s site is available in Hindi and has Indian templates such as haldi and engagement (sagai) invitations, so you can type names and details in Hindi or other Indian scripts.

Canva’s site is available in Hindi and has Indian templates such as haldi and engagement (sagai) invitations, so you can type names and details in Hindi or other Indian scripts. Catch: some templates, photos and elements are marked as Pro. Stick to free elements if you don’t want to pay.

Best for: anyone who wants one free tool for the video invite, the e-card, the Instagram Story and the printed card.

2. Adobe Express: best for animated video invites with music

Adobe Express (external site) is free to use with no credit card, and its wedding invitation video maker comes with many free templates. You can add animated effects, pick from thousands of free soundtracks and export the result as an MP4 to share by link, email or social apps.

Good at: polished motion and typography without any editing skills.

polished motion and typography without any editing skills. Catch: some templates and features need a Premium plan; check the label on a template before you start.

Best for: couples who want a smooth, music-led video invite and already use Adobe apps.

3. FlexClip: best ready-made WhatsApp invitation videos

FlexClip (external site) is an online video editor with a set of wedding invitation templates made for WhatsApp, such as minimalist and gold-and-black designs. You swap in your names, photos and dates, then download the video in the ratio you need.

Good at: getting a decent video invite done quickly from a template.

getting a decent video invite done quickly from a template. Catch: it’s free to try, but check the free plan’s export quality and watermark rules before you finish your design.

4. Greetings Island: best free e-card with RSVP

Greetings Island (external site) offers thousands of free invitation templates, including wedding invitations, save the dates and RSVP cards. Every invitation comes with RSVP tracking, where you can set a deadline and guest limits, and you can share it with a link or a QR code by text, email or any messaging app.

Good at: a free card with real RSVPs; you can also download a PDF to print at home.

a free card with real RSVPs; you can also download a PDF to print at home. Catch: Premium membership unlocks exclusive designs and removes watermarks.

5. Joy: best free e-invites with a wedding website

Joy (external site) offers free digital wedding invitations that you customise and send by email, shareable link or text. Its wedding website, planning tools, registry and online RSVP are also free, so guests get the invite, the schedule, the venue map and the RSVP form in one place.

Good at: keeping everything together for a multi-day wedding with several events.

keeping everything together for a multi-day wedding with several events. Catch: premium invite designs and printed cards cost extra.

Best for: couples who want one free hub for invitations, RSVPs and guest updates.

6. Evite: best for reminders and guest messages

Evite (external site) has many free digital invitations plus Premium designs with more customisation. You share the invite by text, email or link, see who has opened it, set an RSVP deadline and track replies in real time. You can also send announcements based on each guest’s reply, schedule reminders and follow up with people who haven’t answered.

Good at: chasing late RSVPs without awkward calls.

chasing late RSVPs without awkward calls. Catch: the nicest wedding designs are often Premium; free invites suit smaller functions such as a mehndi or a bachelorette party.

7. Paperless Post: best stationery-style e-cards

Paperless Post (external site) has two kinds of invitations. Cards are elegant, stationery-inspired designs that are mostly paid with Coins. Flyers are casual, animated event pages, and your first 50 Flyer invites are free to send. You can send by email, text or a shareable link and track opens and RSVPs.

Good at: the look of a luxury printed card without the printing.

the look of a luxury printed card without the printing. Catch: if you only text the shareable link (for example on WhatsApp), tracking is lighter: you see replies only after guests respond.

8. Greenvelope: best premium animated envelope

Greenvelope (external site) delivers each invitation in an animated envelope addressed to the guest by name, with your choice of envelope colour, liner, stamp and wax seal. RSVP tracking shows replies and open rates in real time and can collect meal choices, plus-ones and custom questions.

Pricing: a one-time price based on the size of your guest list, with no coins or credits. You can send a free trial to up to 10 people first.

a one-time price based on the size of your guest list, with no coins or credits. You can send a free trial to up to 10 people first. WhatsApp: a shareable link or QR code works on WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

How to make a digital wedding invitation (step by step)

Collect the details: both names, family names if you include them, date, each function with its time and venue, dress code, the RSVP deadline and a contact number. Pick the format: vertical video (9:16) for WhatsApp Status, Instagram Stories and Reels; a portrait card for WhatsApp chats; a link-based e-invite if you want RSVPs. Choose a template in Canva, Adobe Express or FlexClip and replace the text, photos and music. Keep the text large: most guests will read it on a phone. Check every detail twice (spellings, dates, venue names). Ask one family member to proofread before you send it to anyone. Add the practical bits: a map link to the venue, an RSVP link and, if guests are travelling, a one-tap calendar link from our free add to calendar link generator. Export and send: download the video as an MP4 and the card as an image or PDF. On WhatsApp, use the HD option or send the file as a document so it isn’t blurred by compression.

Tips for a digital invitation guests will actually read

Keep the video short. 30 to 60 seconds is plenty; put the date and venue on screen long enough to read.

30 to 60 seconds is plenty; put the date and venue on screen long enough to read. Put the RSVP link in the message, not only inside the video, so guests can tap it.

so guests can tap it. Use a QR code on printed cards that points to your e-invite or wedding website; our QR code generator makes one for free.

on printed cards that points to your e-invite or wedding website; our QR code generator makes one for free. Edit your couple photos first with one of the best free photo editing apps so they look sharp in the invite.

with one of the best free photo editing apps so they look sharp in the invite. Share a live countdown with family using our countdown to a date tool.

with family using our countdown to a date tool. Still print a few cards for elders and for family traditions that expect a physical card.

Which digital invitation maker should you pick?

Free video invite for WhatsApp: Canva or Adobe Express.

Canva or Adobe Express. Free e-invite with RSVPs: Joy or Greetings Island.

Joy or Greetings Island. Reminders and guest messages: Evite.

Evite. Luxury look without printing: Paperless Post or Greenvelope.

Frequently asked questions

Are digital wedding invitations acceptable?

Yes. Digital invitations are now common for weddings, and many couples combine them with a few printed cards for older relatives. They are faster, cheaper and easier to update if a time or venue changes.

Can I make a digital wedding invitation for free?

Yes. Canva and Adobe Express let you make and download video invites for free, and Joy and Greetings Island offer free e-invites with RSVP tracking. Premium templates and extras cost money on most platforms.

How do I send a digital wedding invitation on WhatsApp?

Download the video or card, then send it in a chat, a group or a broadcast list along with a short message and your RSVP link. Use WhatsApp’s HD option or send it as a document to keep it sharp.

When should you send digital wedding invitations?

Send save the dates several months ahead, especially for destination weddings, and the full invitation about six to eight weeks before the wedding, with an RSVP deadline two to three weeks before the day.

Can guests RSVP to a video invitation?

Not inside the video itself. Add an RSVP link from Joy, Greetings Island or a Google Form in the message you send with the video.

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