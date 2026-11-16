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Want to know how to turn off AI on your phone, computer and favourite apps? You can switch off most of it: Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI have real off switches, Gmail and Office let you turn off their AI helpers, and Gemini can be swapped for another assistant. A few things, like Google’s AI Overviews and Meta AI in WhatsApp, can’t be removed, but you can hide them or keep them out of your way.

Below are the steps for each company, taken from their own help pages where they exist, plus an honest note on what can’t be fully turned off. Menus move around between app versions, so if a label looks slightly different on your device, look for the closest match.

Quick answer: iPhone, iPad, Mac: Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri, then turn Apple Intelligence off.

Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri, then turn Apple Intelligence off. Samsung Galaxy: Settings > Galaxy AI, turn off the features you don’t want and turn on “Process data only on device”.

Settings > Galaxy AI, turn off the features you don’t want and turn on “Process data only on device”. Gmail and Google Workspace: Gmail Settings > See all settings > General > Google Workspace smart features, then turn the toggles off.

Gmail Settings > See all settings > General > Google Workspace smart features, then turn the toggles off. Gemini on Android: switch back to Google Assistant or pick no assistant in Settings > Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app.

switch back to Google Assistant or pick no assistant in Settings > Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app. Word, Excel, PowerPoint: File > Options > Copilot, then clear “Enable Copilot” (personal Microsoft accounts).

File > Options > Copilot, then clear “Enable Copilot” (personal Microsoft accounts). Google Search AI Overviews and Meta AI: no off switch; use the workarounds below.

What you can and can’t turn off

AI feature Can you turn it off? Where Apple Intelligence Yes, fully Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri Galaxy AI (Samsung) Yes, feature by feature Settings > Galaxy AI Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Drive Yes Gmail settings > Google Workspace smart features Gemini assistant on Android Yes (switch or remove) Gemini app settings or Default apps Gemini in Chrome Hide it Chrome Settings > AI innovations Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook Yes, on most desktop apps App options or settings Copilot app on Windows 11 Uninstall it Settings > Apps > Installed apps Google AI Overviews and AI Mode No (workarounds only) Use the Web filter Meta AI in WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook No (mute it) Inside the Meta AI chat

Google: Search, Gmail, Gemini and Chrome

Google Search AI Overviews and AI Mode

Google does not offer a setting that turns off AI Overviews in Search. The simplest workaround is the Web filter under the search box (it may be under “More”), which shows only regular links. AI Mode is a separate tab you can simply ignore. Our full guide on how to turn off AI Overviews in Google covers four ways that work, including making the Web results your browser’s default search.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Drive and Calendar

Google’s smart features help page (external site) explains how to stop Gemini from summarising and drafting inside Workspace apps on a personal account:

Open Gmail on a computer and click Settings, then See all settings. On the General tab, find Google Workspace smart features and click Manage Workspace smart feature settings. Turn off Smart features in Google Workspace (this stops Gemini help across Workspace apps) and, if you like, Smart features in other Google products. Click Save.

On the same General tab there is a separate “Smart features” checkbox for Gmail, Chat and Meet. Unchecking it also removes Smart Compose, Smart Reply, inbox categories and summary cards, so only turn it off if you don’t want those either. Google notes that changes made on a computer may not show up straight away in the mobile app. On a work or school account, your administrator controls these settings.

Gemini as your Android assistant

On most new Android phones, Gemini answers when you hold the power button or say “Hey Google”. Google’s Gemini app help page (external site) lists these options:

Switch back to Google Assistant: in the Gemini app, tap your profile picture, then Switch to Google Assistant , and confirm.

in the Gemini app, tap your profile picture, then , and confirm. Choose another assistant or none: Settings > Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app, then pick a different app or None .

Settings > Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app, then pick a different app or . Stop the power button opening Gemini: Settings > System > Gestures > Press and hold power button (the path varies by phone).

Settings > System > Gestures > Press and hold power button (the path varies by phone). Turn off “Hey Google” and lock screen access: in Gemini settings, open “Talk to Gemini hands-free” and “Gemini on lock screen”.

in Gemini settings, open “Talk to Gemini hands-free” and “Gemini on lock screen”. Uninstall the Gemini app: delete it like any other app, but also change the default assistant, because deleting the app doesn’t do that for you.

Your past Gemini chats stay in your Gemini Apps activity until you delete them, so review that too if privacy is your reason for switching off.

Gemini in Chrome

According to Chrome’s help page (external site), you can hide Gemini from the browser: click More > Settings > AI innovations > Gemini in Chrome, then turn off “Show Gemini at the top of the browser” and the menu bar or system tray option (which also controls the keyboard shortcut). You can also right-click the top of the browser and choose Unpin Gemini. Google doesn’t describe a full off switch for personal accounts.

Microsoft: Windows and Office Copilot

Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Microsoft’s page on turning off Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps (external site) gives these steps for personal Microsoft accounts (work and school accounts are managed by your organisation):

Word, Excel, PowerPoint on Windows: File > Options > Copilot, clear Enable Copilot , click OK and restart the app.

File > Options > Copilot, clear , click OK and restart the app. Word, Excel, PowerPoint on Mac: app menu > Preferences > Authoring and Proofing Tools > Copilot, clear Enable Copilot and restart.

app menu > Preferences > Authoring and Proofing Tools > Copilot, clear and restart. Outlook: turn off the Turn on Copilot toggle in Settings > Copilot (new Outlook for Windows and the web) or Quick Settings > Copilot (Mac, iPhone, Android).

Each setting applies to that app on that device only, so repeat it on every app and computer. Microsoft also notes that removing the Copilot button from the ribbon does not turn Copilot off, and the web and mobile versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint can’t be switched off this way.

The Copilot app on Windows 11

On Windows 11, Copilot is an app. If you don’t use it, you can remove it the same way as other apps: Settings > Apps > Installed apps, find Copilot, select the three dots and choose Uninstall. If you’d rather keep it and just learn what it does, our guide on how to use Copilot for free walks through it.

Meta: Meta AI in WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

Meta does not offer a switch to remove Meta AI from WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or Messenger. What you can do is keep it quiet:

Mute the Meta AI chat: open the Meta AI chat, tap its name or the info (i) icon at the top, and choose Mute for its notifications.

open the Meta AI chat, tap its name or the info (i) icon at the top, and choose for its notifications. Don’t start a chat: Meta AI only reads what you send to it or share with it. Simply not tapping the Meta AI button or typing @Meta AI in a group keeps it out of your conversations.

Meta AI only reads what you send to it or share with it. Simply not tapping the Meta AI button or typing @Meta AI in a group keeps it out of your conversations. Delete what you shared: Meta’s help center explains how to remove chats and media from Meta AI (external site) .

Your personal chats on WhatsApp remain end-to-end encrypted; Meta AI only sees messages you send to it directly.

Apple: Apple Intelligence on iPhone, iPad and Mac

Apple Intelligence is the easiest AI to turn off completely, and doing so can free several gigabytes of storage used by its on-device models.

Open Settings (System Settings on a Mac). Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri. Turn off Apple Intelligence.

This removes Writing Tools, notification and message summaries, Image Playground, Genmoji and the ChatGPT extension in Siri. Siri itself keeps working for basic requests.

Just want to stop the summaries? Keep Apple Intelligence on and go to Settings > Notifications > Summarize Previews to turn summaries off for all apps or only some. To limit which features family members can use, Apple’s guide to turning off and restricting Apple Intelligence (external site) covers Screen Time restrictions.

Samsung: Galaxy AI

On Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets, open Settings > Galaxy AI. Each feature (such as Writing Assist, Photo Assist, Live Translate, Interpreter and Note Assist) has its own page where you can turn it off. On the same screen, turn on Process data only on device, which a Samsung Community Manager describes as the master switch for cloud-based processing; features that need the cloud then stop working.

Galaxy phones also come with Gemini. To stop it answering the side button, follow the Android Gemini steps above, or change the side button in Settings > Advanced features > Side button.

Other apps with AI features

Lots of other apps now add AI summaries, assistants and “AI-generated” feeds: Zoom, Pinterest, TikTok, Amazon, Adobe Acrobat and code editors among them. The pattern is similar everywhere: look in the app’s Settings for a section called AI, Assistant, Smart features or Privacy, and check the company’s help center for “turn off” instructions. On a work account, your IT admin usually controls these switches.

Should you turn AI off?

It’s your call. Good reasons to switch off: you don’t use the features, you want to keep your data away from cloud processing, you want storage back, or a summary got something wrong once too often. Good reasons to keep some on: on-device features like photo clean-up or call screening can be genuinely useful and don’t send your data anywhere. A middle path that works for many people is to turn off assistants and summaries but keep the one or two tools you actually use. If you are curious which AI assistant is worth keeping, see our ChatGPT vs Claude vs Gemini plans comparison.

FAQ

Can I turn off AI Overviews in Google Search?

Not with a setting. Use the Web filter under the search box to see only links, or set a Web-only search as your browser’s default. Our AI Overviews guide has the steps.

How do I turn off Gemini on my phone?

On Android, open the Gemini app, tap your profile picture and choose Switch to Google Assistant, or set the digital assistant to None in Settings > Apps > Default apps. You can also uninstall the Gemini app, but change the default assistant as well.

How do I turn off AI on my iPhone?

Go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri and turn off Apple Intelligence. To stop only notification summaries, use Settings > Notifications > Summarize Previews.

Can I turn off Meta AI in WhatsApp?

No. Meta doesn’t offer an off switch, but you can mute the Meta AI chat and simply not use it. It can’t read your personal chats unless you send messages to it.

Does turning off AI make my phone faster?

It won’t make a big speed difference, but turning off Apple Intelligence can free the storage its models use, and fewer AI notifications means fewer interruptions.

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