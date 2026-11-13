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To remove Chrome autofill on a computer, open Chrome’s menu, choose Passwords and autofill, pick Addresses or Payment methods, and delete the entries you don’t want or switch off “Save and fill”. Every browser and phone has a similar switch, and you can also wipe old form entries in one go. Autofill is getting smarter too: Chrome’s AI-powered enhanced autofill can now suggest details pulled from your Gmail, such as order numbers and booking references, so it is a good moment to check what your browser saves and fills. This guide covers Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox on computers, iPhone and Android.

Quick answer: In Chrome on a computer, go to More (three dots) > Passwords and autofill, open Addresses or Payment methods, then delete entries or turn off “Save and fill”. To wipe everything, open Delete browsing data and tick Autofill form data. To delete a single suggestion, highlight it in the drop-down and press Shift + Delete (Shift + Fn + Delete on a Mac). On iPhone, go to Settings > Apps > Safari > AutoFill.

What browser autofill saves

“Autofill” covers a few different things, and each has its own switch:

Addresses and contact info: your name, address, email and phone number.

your name, address, email and phone number. Payment methods: saved credit and debit cards (the security code is not saved in most browsers).

saved credit and debit cards (the security code is not saved in most browsers). Passwords: logins saved in the browser’s password manager.

logins saved in the browser’s password manager. Form entries: anything you typed into a website’s text box before, such as a search term or a nickname, which pops up as a suggestion next time.

anything you typed into a website’s text box before, such as a search term or a nickname, which pops up as a suggestion next time. AI suggestions: newer features that read the form and suggest details, in Chrome’s case even from your Gmail.

Deleting removes what is already saved. Turning a switch off stops the browser from saving or filling more. For full privacy, do both.

Chrome on Windows, Mac and Chromebook

Delete or edit saved addresses and cards

Open Chrome and click More (three dots, top right). Choose Passwords and autofill. (You can also go to Settings > Autofill and passwords.) Open Addresses and more or Payment methods. Next to an entry, click More (three dots) and choose Edit or Delete.

These steps follow Google’s Chrome help page (external site). Cards saved in Google Wallet (your Google account) are managed in Google Wallet, not in Chrome, so delete them there if they keep coming back.

Turn off Chrome autofill

In the same Addresses and more and Payment methods pages, turn off Save and fill addresses and Save and fill payment methods. For passwords, open Google Password Manager from the same menu, go to its settings and turn off Offer to save passwords and auto sign-in if you use another password manager.

Turn off enhanced (AI) autofill and the Gmail link

Go to Settings > Autofill and passwords. Turn off Enhanced autofill.

Google says the Gmail-based suggestions work only when you use Gemini in Chrome with Personal Intelligence turned on, so leaving Personal Intelligence off also keeps your email out of autofill. Work and school accounts may have these options set by an administrator.

Clear all autofill form data at once

Press Ctrl + Shift + Delete (Windows) or Cmd + Shift + Delete (Mac), or go to More > Delete browsing data. Pick a time range such as All time (open the Advanced tab or More options if you don’t see every checkbox). Tick Autofill form data (untick anything you want to keep, like passwords or history). Click Delete data.

Remove one autofill suggestion

Click into the box so the suggestion list drops down, use the arrow keys to highlight the entry you want gone, then press Shift + Delete on Windows or Shift + Fn + Delete on a Mac. Many entries also show a small trash or “x” icon you can click.

Stop old URLs filling the address bar

Address bar suggestions come from your history, not autofill. Remove one by highlighting it and pressing Shift + Delete (or clicking the “x” next to it), or clear Browsing history in Delete browsing data.

Chrome on Android

Open Chrome and tap More (three dots) > Settings. Tap Addresses and more or Payment methods. Turn off Save and fill, or tap an entry and tap the trash icon to delete it. To wipe everything, go to More > Delete browsing data > More options, select autofill form data, then tap Delete data.

Android also has its own autofill service that fills logins and details in apps, separate from Chrome. Open your phone’s Settings and search for “autofill” to find it (on many phones it is under Passwords and accounts or Google > Autofill), then switch it off or pick a different provider.

Chrome on iPhone and iPad

Open Chrome and tap More (three dots) > Settings. Tap Addresses and More or Payment Methods. Turn off Save and Fill, or tap Edit to delete saved entries.

To use Chrome or another app as your iPhone’s password autofill, go to Settings > General > AutoFill & Passwords and choose which apps can fill.

Safari on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings > Apps > Safari (on older iOS, Settings > Safari). Tap AutoFill. Turn off Use Contact Info to stop Safari filling your name and address, and Credit Cards to stop it filling cards. Tap Saved Credit Cards to delete individual cards.

Safari fills contact details from your own card in the Contacts app, so editing that card changes what gets filled. Passwords live in the Passwords app (or Settings > Passwords on older iOS). If Safari pages still misbehave after cleaning up, see how to clear cache on iPhone.

Safari on Mac

Open Safari and choose Safari > Settings (Preferences on older macOS). Click AutoFill. Untick the types you don’t want filled: contact info, user names and passwords, credit cards and other forms. Click Edit next to Credit cards or Other forms to delete saved entries.

Microsoft Edge

Open Edge and go to Settings and more (three dots) > Settings > Passwords and autofill. Open Addresses and more and turn off Save and autofill addresses. Delete any saved address you don’t want. Open the payment section on the same page and turn off saving and filling cards, then remove saved cards. To wipe old form entries, press Ctrl + Shift + Delete, pick a time range and tick Autofill form data.

Firefox

On a computer, open the menu (three lines) > Settings > Privacy & Security. Scroll to the Autofill section and untick saving and filling addresses and payment methods. Use the saved addresses and saved payment methods buttons there to remove entries. To clear typed form entries, open History > Clear recent history, choose Everything and tick Form and search history. On Android, tap the three dots > Settings > Autofill and turn off saving addresses and cards, then delete saved entries with the trash icon.

Should you turn off autofill completely?

Not always. Autofill saves time and helps avoid typos on checkout pages. A balanced setup works well for most people:

Keep address autofill on your own phone or computer if you shop online often.

on your own phone or computer if you shop online often. Turn off card saving on shared or work computers, and use a wallet such as Apple Pay or Google Pay where you can.

on shared or work computers, and use a wallet such as Apple Pay or Google Pay where you can. Use a dedicated password manager instead of the browser if you switch between browsers. See our list of the best free password managers, and how to export passwords from Chrome before you move.

instead of the browser if you switch between browsers. See our list of the best free password managers, and how to export passwords from Chrome before you move. Turn autofill off entirely on shared family devices, library or office PCs, or if you are selling or giving away a device.

Also watch for hidden form fields: some shady pages hide extra boxes so autofill quietly fills more than you can see. Only autofill on sites you trust, and check what the browser is about to fill before you accept.

Autofill still showing after you deleted it?

Sync brought it back: if you are signed in to Chrome, Edge or Safari with sync on, entries can return from your account. Delete them while signed in so the change syncs, or delete them in your account (Google Wallet for cards saved to Google).

if you are signed in to Chrome, Edge or Safari with sync on, entries can return from your account. Delete them while signed in so the change syncs, or delete them in your account (Google Wallet for cards saved to Google). It is the address bar, not autofill: clear browsing history or remove the suggestion with Shift + Delete.

clear browsing history or remove the suggestion with Shift + Delete. It is a password manager: a separate app such as 1Password or Bitwarden may be filling the form. Check its settings.

a separate app such as 1Password or Bitwarden may be filling the form. Check its settings. Restart the browser after big clean-ups so old suggestions clear from memory.

FAQ

How do I delete one autofill entry in Chrome?

Click into the field, highlight the unwanted suggestion with the arrow keys and press Shift + Delete (Shift + Fn + Delete on a Mac). Saved addresses and cards can also be deleted one by one in Passwords and autofill.

Does clearing browsing data remove saved passwords?

Only if you tick Passwords. Autofill form data and Passwords are separate checkboxes, so you can clear one and keep the other.

Can Chrome autofill read my Gmail?

Chrome’s enhanced autofill can suggest details from Gmail, but only when you use Gemini in Chrome with Personal Intelligence turned on. You can turn off Enhanced autofill in Settings > Autofill and passwords.

How do I turn off autofill on my iPhone?

Go to Settings > Apps > Safari > AutoFill and turn off Use Contact Info and Credit Cards. For Chrome on iPhone, turn off Save and Fill in its Addresses and Payment Methods settings.

Is it safe to use autofill?

On your own up-to-date device, yes for most people. Avoid saving cards on shared computers, lock your devices with a passcode, and check what autofill is about to fill on unfamiliar sites.

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