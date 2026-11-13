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A kids smart watch lets your child call you, share their location and send an SOS without handing them a full smartphone. The trick is picking the right one: some lock everything down for a 6-year-old, others are really a grown-up smartwatch with parental controls for a 12-year-old. We compared nine watches you can buy in the US right now, using each maker’s own specs and plan prices.

Quick answer Best for a first watch (ages 5-8): Gabb Watch 3e

Gabb Watch 3e Best for video calls with younger kids: TickTalk 6

TickTalk 6 Best value: Cosmo JrTrack 5 SE

Cosmo JrTrack 5 SE Best on Verizon: Gizmo Watch 4

Gizmo Watch 4 Best for active kids: Garmin Bounce 2

Garmin Bounce 2 Best for tweens: Bark Watch

Bark Watch Best for iPhone families: Apple Watch SE 3 with Apple Watch For Your Kids

Kids smartwatches compared

Watch Best for Watch price Monthly plan Camera Ages (maker) Gabb Watch 3e First watch $229.99 (+$30 activation) $12.99-$17.99 No 5-12 TickTalk 6 Video calls $169.99 $9.99 or $19.99 Yes (5MP) 3-12 Cosmo JrTrack 5 SE Value, music $129.99 (+$14.99 activation) $9.99-$19.99 Yes (2MP) 6-12 Verizon Gizmo Watch 4 Verizon families $179.99 Verizon “Unlimited for Gizmo” Front camera for video calls Not stated Garmin Bounce 2 Active kids $299.99 $9.99 LTE Not stated Not stated Bark Watch Tweens $288 $15 No Older kids Xplora X6Play Simple GPS + calls $169.99 $12 Yes (5MP) Varies on page Apple Watch SE 3 (cellular) iPhone families From $249 (GPS model) Through your carrier No No minimum Samsung Galaxy Watch for Kids Samsung families Varies by model Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile line No Under 13 needs parental consent

Prices are the makers’ list prices when we checked in November 2026 and can change, especially during holiday sales. Plan prices do not include taxes or activation unless shown.

What to look for before you buy

Calling and approved contacts. The core job. Most kids watches only let your child call and text numbers you approve in the parent app. Check how many contacts you can add (Gabb allows up to 100, Gizmo Watch 4 up to 40).

The core job. Most kids watches only let your child call and text numbers you approve in the parent app. Check how many contacts you can add (Gabb allows up to 100, Gizmo Watch 4 up to 40). Location updates. “Real-time” GPS means you see where your child is right now. Some watches update every few minutes to save battery. Gabb, for example, says its location updates about every 15 minutes.

“Real-time” GPS means you see where your child is right now. Some watches update every few minutes to save battery. Gabb, for example, says its location updates about every 15 minutes. SOS button. Find out who it calls. Some watches alert parents only, some can also dial 911, and on some 911 is optional or off by default.

Find out who it calls. Some watches alert parents only, some can also dial 911, and on some 911 is optional or off by default. School mode. Look for a schedule that turns off games and calls during class but keeps SOS working. Many schools have rules about watches, so this matters.

Look for a schedule that turns off games and calls during class but keeps SOS working. Many schools have rules about watches, so this matters. Camera or no camera. A camera means video calls and photos, which younger kids love, but also more to manage. No camera is the simplest choice.

A camera means video calls and photos, which younger kids love, but also more to manage. No camera is the simplest choice. Internet, apps and social media. Most kids watches have none of these. Apple and Samsung watches can install apps, but you approve each one.

Most kids watches have none of these. Apple and Samsung watches can install apps, but you approve each one. Plan and network. Every cellular kids watch needs its own monthly plan. Some use the brand’s own service; Gizmo and SyncUP only work with Verizon and T-Mobile.

Every cellular kids watch needs its own monthly plan. Some use the brand’s own service; Gizmo and SyncUP only work with Verizon and T-Mobile. Battery and water resistance. A full school day plus evening is the minimum. Look for IP68 or 5ATM if your child swims or plays outside.

The 9 best kids smartwatches

1. Gabb Watch 3e: best first watch for ages 5-8

The Gabb Watch 3e (external site) is the simplest watch here, and that is the point. It has no camera, no browser, no social media and no third-party apps. Your child can call and text up to 100 contacts you approve, and the SOS button calls a parent. A scheduled Focus Mode keeps it quiet at school.

Price: $229.99 list (it was on sale for $209.99 when we checked), plus a $30 activation fee

$229.99 list (it was on sale for $209.99 when we checked), plus a $30 activation fee Buy: Gabb Watch 3e on Amazon (you still pick and activate a Gabb plan)

Gabb Watch 3e on Amazon (you still pick and activate a Gabb plan) Plan: $12.99 a month on a 2-year contract, $14.99 on 1 year, or $17.99 with no contract (see Gabb’s plans page)

$12.99 a month on a 2-year contract, $14.99 on 1 year, or $17.99 with no contract (see Gabb’s plans page) Battery and water: about 14-18 hours; IP68

about 14-18 hours; IP68 Parent app: MyGabb

MyGabb Keep in mind: location updates about every 15 minutes, not live, and SOS calls a parent rather than 911

2. TickTalk 6: best for video calls with younger kids

The TickTalk 6 (external site) replaces the TickTalk 5. It adds a 5MP camera for video calls with approved contacts, real-time GPS, a School/Focus Mode, and an SOS that can also reach 911 in the US. There is no internet, no games and no social media.

Price: $169.99

$169.99 Plan: Essential $9.99 a month (1GB, 1,000 minutes) or Premium $19.99 a month (unlimited)

Essential $9.99 a month (1GB, 1,000 minutes) or Premium $19.99 a month (unlimited) Battery and water: about 48 hours of use; IP68

about 48 hours of use; IP68 Ages: TickTalk suggests 3-12

TickTalk suggests 3-12 Keep in mind: video calling is fun but uses more battery than voice calls

3. Cosmo JrTrack 5 SE: best value

The Cosmo JrTrack 5 SE (external site) is the cheapest watch on this list to buy, and its prepaid plans bring the monthly cost down too. It has fast GPS updates, calls and texts with approved contacts, and a clever School-Fi feature that switches to school mode automatically when your child arrives at school. An App Station includes Spotify Kids.

Price: $129.99, plus $14.99 activation

$129.99, plus $14.99 activation Plan: $19.99 a month month-to-month, or prepaid from $9.99 a month (2 years)

$19.99 a month month-to-month, or prepaid from $9.99 a month (2 years) Battery and water: 18-24 hours; IP68

18-24 hours; IP68 Keep in mind: SOS alerts guardians, and 911 calling is optional and off by default, so turn it on in the app if you want it; no video calls

4. Verizon Gizmo Watch 4: best for Verizon families

The Gizmo Watch 4 (external site) offers real-time GPS with safe zones, calls, texts and voice notes with up to 40 approved contacts, short video calls (up to 3 minutes), and an SOS button that still works in School Mode. It also has an optional “Ask & Learn” AI helper.

Price: $179.99

$179.99 Plan: Verizon only, on its Unlimited for Gizmo plan (check Verizon for today’s price)

Verizon only, on its Unlimited for Gizmo plan (check Verizon for today’s price) Battery and water: up to 36 hours of use; 5ATM

up to 36 hours of use; 5ATM Parent app: Verizon Family

Verizon Family Budget option: the camera-free Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure is $99.99

5. Garmin Bounce 2: best for active kids

The Garmin Bounce 2 (external site) is the sportiest pick. Besides location tracking, two-way calls, voice messages and texts with a full keyboard, it has activity tracking, chores, games and sports apps. It can also download music from Amazon Music if you have Prime or Amazon Music Unlimited.

Price: $299.99

$299.99 Buy: Garmin Bounce 2 on Amazon

Garmin Bounce 2 on Amazon Plan: LTE $9.99 a month

LTE $9.99 a month Battery and water: up to 2 days; Garmin calls it swim-friendly

up to 2 days; Garmin calls it swim-friendly Parent app: Garmin Jr. on your phone

Garmin Jr. on your phone Keep in mind: the most expensive dedicated kids watch here; check Garmin’s page for its SOS and school-time options before you buy

6. Bark Watch: best for tweens

The Bark Watch (external site) is built on a Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm LTE), so it looks like a regular grown-up smartwatch, which older kids appreciate. Bark adds its monitoring: it scans texts and media for signs of trouble and alerts you. Calls, group texts, dual-frequency GPS and an SOS with a 911 option are included; there is no camera, browser, games or social media.

Price: $288 one-time (Bark also offers a monthly payment option)

$288 one-time (Bark also offers a monthly payment option) Plan: $15 a month

$15 a month Water: 5ATM and IP68

5ATM and IP68 Parent app: Bark

Bark Keep in mind: contact approval is optional here, so switch it on if you want only approved callers

7. Xplora X6Play: simple GPS and calling

The Xplora X6Play (external site) covers the basics well: GPS, Wi-Fi and cell-tower location with safe zones, calls and texts with approved contacts, a 5MP camera, a “Beyond School” mode and an SOS you trigger by holding the button for 10 seconds. No internet or social media.

Price: $169.99

$169.99 Buy: Xplora X6Play on Amazon

Xplora X6Play on Amazon Plan: $12 a month with Xplora’s SIM

$12 a month with Xplora’s SIM Battery and water: up to 2 days; IP68

up to 2 days; IP68 Parent app: Xplora Guardian

8. Apple Watch SE 3 with Apple Watch For Your Kids: best for iPhone families

If you already use an iPhone, the Apple Watch SE 3 (external site) can be set up for a child who doesn’t have an iPhone, using Apple’s Apple Watch For Your Kids (external site) (formerly Family Setup). You get Find My location, Schooltime, Messages and approved apps from the App Store. It grows with your child into the teen years.

Price: from $249 for the GPS model; you need the GPS + Cellular model for this setup, which costs more

from $249 for the GPS model; you need the GPS + Cellular model for this setup, which costs more Buy: Apple Watch SE 3 on Amazon (choose the GPS + Cellular version)

Apple Watch SE 3 on Amazon (choose the GPS + Cellular version) Plan: a watch line from your carrier, if it supports Apple Watch For Your Kids

a watch line from your carrier, if it supports Apple Watch For Your Kids Battery and water: up to 18 hours; water resistant to 50m

up to 18 hours; water resistant to 50m Keep in mind: you need your own iPhone, and some health features are age-limited (for example, Fall Detection is for 18+)

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch for Kids: best for Samsung families

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch for Kids (external site) experience turns an LTE Galaxy Watch (Watch8 or Watch7) into a kid-friendly watch managed with Google Family Link. You approve contacts and apps, set School time, and get location and safe-zone alerts. Pressing the side button five times sends an SOS.

Price: depends on the watch model you choose

depends on the watch model you choose Plan: an LTE line from Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile

an LTE line from Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile Keep in mind: you need a Samsung Galaxy phone to set it up

Which kids watch should you pick?

Ages 5-8, first device: Gabb Watch 3e for the fewest distractions, or TickTalk 6 if video calls with grandparents matter.

Gabb Watch 3e for the fewest distractions, or TickTalk 6 if video calls with grandparents matter. On a tight budget: Cosmo JrTrack 5 SE, or the Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure if you’re already on Verizon.

Cosmo JrTrack 5 SE, or the Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure if you’re already on Verizon. Sporty kids: Garmin Bounce 2.

Garmin Bounce 2. Ages 10-13: Bark Watch, or an Apple or Samsung watch if your family already uses that phone.

Bark Watch, or an Apple or Samsung watch if your family already uses that phone. Already on Verizon or T-Mobile: check the carrier’s own watch first; it often has the easiest setup.

Shopping for a gift and not sure a watch is right? Our free gift idea generator suggests ideas by age and interest.

How to set up a kids smartwatch safely

Add only people you know to the approved contacts list, and turn on contact approval if it’s optional. Test the SOS button together so your child knows how it works and who it calls. Set a school schedule and check your school’s rules on smartwatches. Set safe zones (home, school, grandparents) so you get an alert when your child arrives or leaves. Read the privacy settings. The FTC’s advice on smart toys and devices (external site) suggests checking what the camera and microphone record, what data is stored and whether you can delete it. Talk about it. Explain that the watch is for staying in touch and staying safe, not for tracking them in secret.

When your child is ready for more screen time, our guides to YouTube Kids parental controls and locking SafeSearch help keep the next step safe too.

FAQ

Can a kid have a smartwatch without a phone?

Yes. Dedicated kids watches like Gabb, TickTalk, Cosmo and Xplora work on their own with their own plan; your child doesn’t need a phone. You do need a smartphone for the parent app.

What is the best age for a kids smartwatch?

Most makers aim at ages 5-12. A simple watch suits ages 5-8; tweens often prefer a watch that looks like a regular smartwatch, like the Bark Watch.

Do kids smartwatches need a SIM card or data plan?

For calling and live location away from Wi-Fi, yes. Every watch here needs a monthly plan, usually $10-$20 a month, either from the watch brand or a carrier.

Can you get a Gizmo Watch without Verizon?

No. The Gizmo Watch works only on Verizon’s network and needs a Verizon plan.

Are kids smartwatches safe for privacy?

The good ones limit who can contact your child and have no internet or social media. Still, they collect location data, so read the privacy policy, use the parent app’s settings and follow the FTC’s tips above.

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, QuickOnlineTips earns from qualifying purchases.

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