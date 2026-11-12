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The best foldable phone for you comes down to one choice first: a book-style fold that opens into a small tablet, or a flip phone that folds a normal-size screen in half to fit any pocket. Foldables are no longer a niche: Apple now says more than 100,000 App Store apps are already built for its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, so the apps you use every day are ready for the bigger screen.

This guide compares seven foldables from Apple, Samsung, Google and Motorola using the specs each maker publishes, explains what actually matters (fold style, durability, the crease, battery and apps), and ends with a quick way to pick. We have left prices out because they change often; check the maker’s store or the retailer link for today’s price.

Quick answer

Best for iPhone users: iPhone Duo.

Biggest screens and most zoom on Samsung: Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.

Best Android book-style for long software support: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (7 years of updates).

Best flip phone: Galaxy Z Flip8 or Motorola razr ultra 2026.

Budget pick: Motorola razr 2026, the entry model in the razr line.

Foldable phones compared

Phone Style Main / cover screen Water and dust rating Battery (maker’s figure) Best for iPhone Duo Book 7.6″ / 5.4″ IP68 Up to 24 hours typical use iPhone users who want a tablet in the pocket Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Book 8.0″ / 6.5″ IP48 5,000mAh Biggest screens, 200MP camera with 3x zoom Galaxy Z Fold8 Book 7.6″ / 5.5″ IP48 4,800mAh Samsung fans who want the regular size Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Book 8″ / 6.5″ IP68 4,806mAh typical, 24+ hours Android, long updates, 5x zoom Galaxy Z Flip8 Flip 6.7″ / 4.1″ IP48 4,300mAh A compact Samsung flip Motorola razr ultra 2026 Flip 7.0″ / 4.0″ IP48 5,000mAh, up to 36 hours Big cover screen, fast 68W charging Motorola razr 2026 Flip 6.9″ / not stated IP48 4,800mAh, 36+ hours Trying a foldable with an entry model

Book or flip: which foldable style suits you?

Book-style foldables (iPhone Duo, Galaxy Z Fold8, Pixel 11 Pro Fold) look like a slightly thick phone when closed and open sideways into a near-square screen of about 7.6 to 8 inches. They are made for reading, video, spreadsheets, maps and running two apps side by side.

Flip phones (Galaxy Z Flip8, razr 2026, razr ultra 2026) are a normal tall phone that folds in half top to bottom. You get the same screen size as a regular phone, but it takes half the space in a pocket or small bag, and the small outside screen handles notifications, quick replies and selfies with the main camera.

Ask yourself one question: do you want more screen (book) or less phone (flip)?

The 7 best foldable phones

1. iPhone Duo: best foldable for iPhone users

The iPhone Duo (external site) is Apple’s first foldable. Closed, it is a compact phone with a 5.4-inch outer display; open, it becomes a 7.6-inch screen that Apple calls the thinnest iPhone it has made, at 5.2 mm. Both screens are OLED with 120Hz ProMotion.

Crease: Apple uses a nano-texture finish on the inner display that it says minimizes how visible the crease is, and a hinge built from more than 100 components that holds the screen flat when open.

Apple uses a nano-texture finish on the inner display that it says minimizes how visible the crease is, and a hinge built from more than 100 components that holds the screen flat when open. Multitasking: Split View puts two apps side by side, a first on iPhone. You can open two windows of the same app, such as Safari, and save app pairs for later.

Split View puts two apps side by side, a first on iPhone. You can open two windows of the same app, such as Safari, and save app pairs for later. Cameras: 48MP main, 48MP ultra wide and a 12MP 2x telephoto.

48MP main, 48MP ultra wide and a 12MP 2x telephoto. Battery: up to 24 hours of typical use (Apple’s testing), and up to 50 percent charge in around 20 minutes with a cable.

up to 24 hours of typical use (Apple’s testing), and up to 50 percent charge in around 20 minutes with a cable. Durability: IP68 water and dust rating, titanium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front.

IP68 water and dust rating, titanium frame, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front. Good to know: it uses eSIM only (no physical SIM tray), and Apple Pencil works with it, without hover.

Pick it if: you already use an iPhone, Mac or Apple Watch and want the bigger screen without leaving iOS.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: biggest screens

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has the largest screens of Samsung’s foldables: an 8.0-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover display, so the outside screen feels like a regular phone. It also has the strongest camera here on paper, with a 200MP wide camera, 50MP ultra wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, plus a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung’s Side-by-Side Multi Window and Galaxy AI features such as Now Nudge and automated app actions come built in. Its IP48 rating protects against splashes and brief dips in water, but not against dust (see the durability section below).

Pick it if: you want the most screen and the best zoom camera on a Samsung, and size and weight matter less to you.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8: the regular-size Samsung fold

The Galaxy Z Fold8 keeps Samsung’s book-style design at a more familiar size: a 7.6-inch main display in a 4:3 shape and a 5.5-inch cover display. It has 50MP wide and 50MP ultra wide cameras and a 4,800mAh battery, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB.

Pick it if: you want a Samsung book-style foldable without stepping up to the Ultra’s larger screens.

Samsung’s official specs for all three new Galaxy Z models are on Samsung’s website (external site).

4. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: best Android fold for long updates

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold pairs an 8-inch inner screen with a 6.5-inch outer screen and runs on Google’s Tensor G6 chip with 16GB of RAM in every model. Google promises 7 years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates, and it is rated IP68 for water and dust.

Cameras: 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultra wide with Macro Focus and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom (Super Zoom up to 30x).

48MP wide, 10.5MP ultra wide with Macro Focus and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom (Super Zoom up to 30x). Battery and charging: 4,806mAh typical, rated for 24+ hours, with Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 25W.

4,806mAh typical, rated for 24+ hours, with Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 25W. Extras: Satellite SOS, Car Crash Detection, Gemini features, Circle to Search and Live Translate.

Pick it if: you want a book-style Android phone you can keep for many years, with a dust rating and long zoom. See the Google Store (external site) for full specs.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8: best compact flip

The Galaxy Z Flip8 folds a 6.7-inch main display down to a small square, with a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outside for messages, widgets and selfies with the main camera. It has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra wide camera, a 4,300mAh battery and 256GB or 512GB of storage. Samsung’s Now Brief and automated app actions are included.

Pick it if: you want a stylish pocket-size phone and you like Samsung’s software.

6. Motorola razr ultra 2026: best flip for the cover screen and charging

The razr ultra 2026 has a 7.0-inch main display and a 4.0-inch outer screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic and up to a 165Hz refresh rate, big enough to run full apps without opening the phone. Its 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery is rated for up to 36 hours, and 68W TurboPower wired charging tops it up fast (Motorola says about 8 minutes of charge gives up to 12 hours of use). It also supports wireless charging up to 30W with a compatible Motorola charger.

Pick it if: you want a flip with the biggest outside screen and the quickest top-ups.

7. Motorola razr 2026: budget pick

The razr 2026 is the entry model in Motorola’s razr line. You still get a 6.9-inch AMOLED main screen, a 4,800mAh battery rated for 36+ hours, 30W wired charging, wireless charging and a titanium-reinforced hinge. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chip, a step below the flagship chips in the other phones, so pick it for everyday use rather than heavy gaming.

Pick it if: you want to try a foldable without paying flagship prices. Full specs for the whole razr family are on Motorola’s website (external site).

What to check before you buy a foldable phone

Durability: what IP68 and IP48 really mean

The first digit of an IP rating is for dust and solid objects, the second for water. IP68 (iPhone Duo, Pixel 11 Pro Fold) means dust-tight and protected against submersion under the maker’s test conditions. IP48 (Samsung Galaxy Z models, Motorola razr) protects against objects larger than about 1 mm and against water, but not against fine dust or sand. Motorola itself says its razr phones are not waterproof or dust proof, and Apple notes that water resistance is not permanent and can decrease with normal wear. With any foldable, keep it out of sandy pockets and beach bags, and dry it before folding it shut.

The crease

Every folding screen bends, so every foldable has some crease. You see it most at an angle or under bright light and mostly stop noticing it when you look straight on. Apple says the iPhone Duo’s nano-texture finish minimizes how visible the crease is. If the crease bothers you, look at the phone in a store before buying.

Apps and multitasking

The big inner screen only helps if apps use it well. Apple, Samsung and Google all let you run two apps side by side on their book-style models, and popular apps such as video, chat and work apps adapt their layouts. On a flip, check what the outer screen can run: Motorola’s razr ultra runs full apps on its 4.0-inch outer display, while smaller cover screens are mainly for notifications, widgets and quick replies.

Battery and charging

Makers measure battery life differently, so compare hours of use (when given) rather than mAh alone. All seven phones here quote a full day or more. Charging speed differs too: the razr ultra 2026 charges at up to 68W wired, and Apple says the iPhone Duo reaches 50 percent in around 20 minutes with a cable.

Software updates and repairs

A foldable is a big purchase, so check how long it will get updates. Google states 7 years for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold; for the others, check the maker’s support pages. Folding screens cost more to repair than regular screens, so consider the maker’s own protection plan or your phone insurance, and use a case that covers the hinge.

Tips for living with a foldable phone

Use a case made for your exact model. Foldable cases come in two halves and need to fit the hinge.

Foldable cases come in two halves and need to fit the hinge. Don’t remove the factory screen protector on the inner display unless the maker says you can; it is often part of the screen.

on the inner display unless the maker says you can; it is often part of the screen. Keep sharp things away from the inner screen, including keys and coins in the same pocket.

from the inner screen, including keys and coins in the same pocket. Back up before you switch. Moving to a new phone is the perfect time; see our guide on how to back up an iPhone to iCloud, a Mac or a PC.

Moving to a new phone is the perfect time; see our guide on how to back up an iPhone to iCloud, a Mac or a PC. Buying as a gift? Our list of the best tech gifts has more ideas for every budget.

Which foldable phone should you buy?

You use an iPhone: iPhone Duo. It is the only foldable that runs iOS.

iPhone Duo. It is the only foldable that runs iOS. You want the biggest screens on Android: Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra or Pixel 11 Pro Fold (both 8-inch inside, 6.5-inch outside).

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra or Pixel 11 Pro Fold (both 8-inch inside, 6.5-inch outside). You plan to keep your phone for years: Pixel 11 Pro Fold, for its 7-year update promise and IP68 rating.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold, for its 7-year update promise and IP68 rating. You want a small phone: Galaxy Z Flip8 or razr ultra 2026.

Galaxy Z Flip8 or razr ultra 2026. You are on a budget: razr 2026.

FAQ

Are foldable phones worth it?

Yes, if you will use what the fold gives you: a tablet-size screen for reading, video and two apps at once (book style), or a much smaller phone in your pocket (flip). If you mainly want the best camera or battery for the money, a regular phone still gives more for less.

What is the cheapest foldable phone?

Prices change often and discounts are common, so compare today’s prices before you buy. If budget is the main concern, start with entry models such as Motorola’s base razr 2026 rather than the Ultra or Pro versions, and look at last year’s models, which often stay on sale for a while after a new one launches.

Is there a foldable phone without a crease?

No folding screen is completely crease-free. Makers reduce it with better hinges and finishes, and Apple says the iPhone Duo’s nano-texture coating minimizes how visible it is. Many owners say they stop noticing it in daily use.

Are foldable phones waterproof?

None are fully waterproof. The iPhone Duo and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are rated IP68 and the Samsung and Motorola foldables here IP48, which covers water but not fine dust. Water resistance can decrease over time.

Do foldable phones break easily?

Modern foldables are built for years of daily folding, but the inner screen is softer than regular phone glass and the hinge doesn’t like sand. A good case, a clean pocket and a protection plan go a long way.

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