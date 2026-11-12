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The best smart ring for most people is the Oura Ring 5 if you don’t mind a membership, or the RingConn Gen 3 if you want long battery life and no monthly fee. Smart rings are moving fast: startup Aina has just shown an AI ring with its own small screen, a joystick and a microphone for talking to AI agents. For tracking sleep, recovery and everyday health, though, the proven rings below are what most buyers should look at.

We compare six rings on what really matters: battery life, subscription costs, phone compatibility, sizes and the health features each one offers. Battery figures and features come from each maker’s own site.

Quick answer

Best overall: Oura Ring 5 (tiny, polished app, needs a membership for full features)

Best without a subscription: RingConn Gen 3 (up to 14 days battery, sleep apnea pattern insights)

Best for Samsung Galaxy phones: Samsung Galaxy Ring (no subscription, Android only)

Longest battery: Ultrahuman Ring Pro (up to 15 days, no membership)

Best entry-level: RingConn Gen 2 Air (core tracking, up to 10 days battery)

Best for Amazfit watch owners: Amazfit Helio Ring (works in the free Zepp app)

Smart rings compared

Ring Best for Battery (maker’s claim) Subscription Phones Oura Ring 5 Best overall, small fingers Up to 6-9 days Membership needed for most features iPhone and Android RingConn Gen 3 No-subscription health tracking Up to 14 days None iPhone and Android Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy phone owners Up to 7 days None Android only Ultrahuman Ring Pro Longest battery Up to 15 days None iPhone and Android RingConn Gen 2 Air Entry-level buyers Up to 10 days None iPhone and Android Amazfit Helio Ring Amazfit watch users Up to 4 days None for core features iPhone and Android

1. Oura Ring 5: best smart ring overall

The Oura Ring 5 is the latest ring from the company that made smart rings popular, and Oura (external site) calls it the world’s smallest smart ring. It starts at about 2 grams depending on size, is 2.28 mm thick, and is waterproof to 100 m with an IP68 rating.

Sensors: red, green and infrared LEDs for heart rate, heart rate variability, respiration and blood oxygen, a temperature sensor and an accelerometer.

red, green and infrared LEDs for heart rate, heart rate variability, respiration and blood oxygen, a temperature sensor and an accelerometer. Battery: up to 6-9 days per charge depending on size and use; a full charge takes about 80 minutes. An optional charging case is sold separately.

up to 6-9 days per charge depending on size and use; a full charge takes about 80 minutes. An optional charging case is sold separately. App: Sleep, Readiness and Activity scores, plus stress, heart health and women’s health features.

Sleep, Readiness and Activity scores, plus stress, heart health and women’s health features. Membership: new members get one free month. After that, without a paid Oura Membership you only see the three daily scores (Readiness, Activity and Sleep), battery and basic settings. Budget for the membership if you choose Oura.

Pick it if: you want the most polished app and the smallest, lightest ring, and you’re happy to pay a monthly or yearly membership.

2. RingConn Gen 3: best smart ring without a subscription

The RingConn Gen 3 is the strongest choice if you never want a monthly fee. RingConn (external site) says no subscription is required for its core features.

Battery: up to 14 days (RingConn says about 10-12 days with vibration on), with a wireless charging case that has its own battery.

up to 14 days (RingConn says about 10-12 days with vibration on), with a wireless charging case that has its own battery. Health features: sleep apnea pattern insights and vascular health trends. RingConn is clear these are wellness insights, not a medical diagnosis.

sleep apnea pattern insights and vascular health trends. RingConn is clear these are wellness insights, not a medical diagnosis. Extras: vibration alerts, a titanium alloy body and up to 10 days of offline data storage.

vibration alerts, a titanium alloy body and up to 10 days of offline data storage. Sizes: 6 to 15, with a free sizing kit.

Pick it if: you want two weeks between charges, no subscription, and overnight breathing insights.

3. Samsung Galaxy Ring: best for Samsung Galaxy phones

If you already own a Samsung Galaxy phone or watch, the Samsung Galaxy Ring slots straight into Samsung Health with no subscription.

Battery: up to 7 days; the charging case fully charges the ring in about 80 minutes.

up to 7 days; the charging case fully charges the ring in about 80 minutes. Features: Energy Score built from your sleep, activity and heart rate, automatic walking and running detection, and Find My Ring.

Energy Score built from your sleep, activity and heart rate, automatic walking and running detection, and Find My Ring. Gestures: double-pinch your fingers to dismiss an alarm or take a photo on a compatible Galaxy phone.

double-pinch your fingers to dismiss an alarm or take a photo on a compatible Galaxy phone. Durability and sizes: 10ATM and IP68 water resistance; sizes 5 to 15.

10ATM and IP68 water resistance; sizes 5 to 15. Catch: it doesn’t work with iPhone, and the best experience is with Samsung Galaxy phones.

Pick it if: you use a Samsung Galaxy phone and want no monthly fees. See Samsung (external site) for the latest compatibility list.

4. Ultrahuman Ring Pro: longest battery life

The Ultrahuman Ring Pro promises up to 15 days of battery and, like the RingConn, needs no membership. Ultrahuman (external site) focuses on sleep, recovery and heart health tracking.

Battery: up to 15 days, the longest claim in this list.

up to 15 days, the longest claim in this list. Subscription: none.

none. Availability: the Ring Pro is the Ultrahuman model sold in the US; the older Ring Air is not sold directly to US buyers, so check which model is offered in your country.

Pick it if: charging every week sounds like a chore and you want the longest gap between charges.

5. RingConn Gen 2 Air: best entry-level smart ring

The RingConn Gen 2 Air is RingConn’s entry-level ring with the core sleep, heart rate and activity tracking, and no subscription.

Battery: up to 10 days.

up to 10 days. What you give up compared with Gen 3: no vibration motor, no sleep apnea pattern insights, no vascular health trends, a wired charging dock instead of a battery case, and a stainless steel body instead of titanium.

no vibration motor, no sleep apnea pattern insights, no vascular health trends, a wired charging dock instead of a battery case, and a stainless steel body instead of titanium. Sizes: 6 to 14. RingConn warns that Gen 2 Air sizes don’t map directly to Gen 3 sizes, so use the sizing kit for the model you buy.

Pick it if: you want to try a smart ring for basic sleep and activity tracking without paying for extras.

6. Amazfit Helio Ring: best for Amazfit watch owners

The Amazfit Helio Ring uses the free Zepp app that runs all Amazfit (external site) devices, so it pairs naturally with an Amazfit watch.

Battery: up to 4 days; a full charge takes about 1 hour 40 minutes.

up to 4 days; a full charge takes about 1 hour 40 minutes. Features: sleep stages and sleep score, a daily Readiness score, heart rate, blood oxygen and stress tracking.

sleep stages and sleep score, a daily Readiness score, heart rate, blood oxygen and stress tracking. Build: titanium alloy, 10 ATM water resistance, about 3.75 g in size 10.

titanium alloy, 10 ATM water resistance, about 3.75 g in size 10. Catch: only three sizes (8, 10 and 12) and the shortest battery life here.

Pick it if: you already use an Amazfit watch and want one app for both.

What about AI rings with screens?

New rings like Aina’s add a small display, a joystick and a microphone so you can talk to AI assistants and approve tasks from your finger. They are a different kind of gadget from the health rings above: their main job is controlling AI, not tracking sleep. If you want a ring for health and sleep today, choose one of the proven rings in this list and watch how AI rings develop.

How to choose a smart ring

Subscription or no subscription

This is the biggest long-term cost. Oura needs a membership for most of its insights. RingConn, Samsung, Ultrahuman and Amazfit don’t charge for core features. If you search for the best smart ring without a subscription, start with the RingConn Gen 3 or Ultrahuman Ring Pro.

Your phone

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring works only with Android, and works best with Galaxy phones. The other rings here have apps for both iPhone and Android.

Battery life

Claims range from about 4 days (Amazfit) to 15 days (Ultrahuman). Real battery life drops with features like vibration alerts and more frequent measurements, and smaller sizes often have smaller batteries.

Size and fit

Smart ring sizes don’t always match jewellery sizes, and each brand’s sizing differs. Always order the maker’s sizing kit first, wear the sample ring for a day or two (including overnight), and follow the maker’s advice on which finger to use.

Health features

All six track sleep, heart rate and activity. Look for extras that matter to you: sleep apnea pattern insights (RingConn Gen 3), women’s health and cycle features (Oura), or Samsung Health integration (Galaxy Ring). Remember these are wellness tools, not medical devices, so talk to a doctor about any health concern.

Smart ring or smartwatch?

A ring is lighter, more comfortable to sleep in and has no screen to distract you. A smartwatch shows notifications, maps and workouts on your wrist. Many people wear a ring at night and a watch, or nothing, during the day. If you are shopping for someone else, our best tech gifts list has more ideas, and if steps motivate you, see these apps that pay you to walk.

FAQ

What is the best smart ring without a subscription?

The RingConn Gen 3 is the best all-round pick with no subscription, thanks to up to 14 days of battery and sleep apnea pattern insights. The Ultrahuman Ring Pro and Samsung Galaxy Ring are also subscription-free.

Are smart rings worth it?

Yes, if you mainly want sleep and recovery tracking. Rings are more comfortable than a watch at night and last several days per charge. If you want notifications or GPS workouts, a smartwatch suits you better.

Which smart ring works with iPhone?

Oura, RingConn, Ultrahuman and Amazfit rings all have iPhone apps. The Samsung Galaxy Ring does not work with iPhone.

Can a smart ring detect sleep apnea?

Some rings, such as the RingConn Gen 3, show sleep apnea pattern insights, but they don’t diagnose sleep apnea. See a doctor if a ring or your partner suggests breathing problems at night.

How do I find my smart ring size?

Use the maker’s own sizing kit rather than your jewellery size. Wear the sample for at least a day, including overnight, before ordering.

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, QuickOnlineTips earns from qualifying purchases.

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