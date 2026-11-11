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If money has left your account through a UPI scam, a UPI fraud complaint made in the first few minutes gives you the best chance of getting it back. Call the national cyber fraud helpline 1930 straight away, then report to your bank, your UPI app and the cybercrime portal. Tamil Nadu cyber police recently warned of a fake “PM Kisan” app spread over WhatsApp that takes over a phone’s SMS to register UPI on another device and drain accounts, a reminder that these scams keep changing while the steps to fight back stay the same.

This guide walks through exactly what to do, in order, which official channels to use, what RBI rules say about your liability, and how to stop it happening again.

Quick answer

1. Call 1930 (national cyber fraud helpline) or report at cybercrime.gov.in, as fast as you can.

2. Call your bank to report the unauthorised transaction and block UPI or net banking on the account.

3. Raise a dispute in the UPI app you used (PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM or your bank’s app).

4. Keep proof: transaction IDs (UTR), screenshots, the scammer’s UPI ID or number, and every complaint number.

5. Escalate to the RBI Ombudsman at cms.rbi.org.in if your bank does not reply within 30 days or you are not happy with its answer.

Why speed matters so much

Scammers move stolen money quickly, often splitting it across several “mule” accounts within minutes. The government’s Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, which sits behind the 1930 helpline, was built to stop that siphoning by alerting banks and payment apps so they can hold the money before it disappears. The sooner your complaint reaches the system, the more likely some of the money is still in an account that can be frozen.

Speed also matters for your bank. Under RBI rules (explained below), how quickly you tell your bank about an unauthorised transaction can decide whether you lose nothing, a capped amount, or the whole sum.

Step 1: Call 1930 or report on the cybercrime portal

The 1930 helpline is the national number for reporting online financial fraud in India. Tell the operator:

Your name, mobile number and bank account

Date, time and amount of each fraudulent transaction

The UPI transaction ID or UTR number (in your UPI app’s transaction details)

The UPI ID, phone number or account the money went to

How the scam happened (call, link, fake app, QR code, screen-sharing app)

Write down any acknowledgement or complaint number you are given. If you can’t get through, or want to add details and documents, file the complaint online at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (external site) and choose the financial fraud option. The portal also lets you track your complaint later. Your state police handle the case from there.

Step 2: Tell your bank and block UPI

Call your bank’s official customer care number (on the back of your debit card or on the bank’s own website, never from a web search ad or a number someone sends you) and:

Report each transaction as unauthorised/fraudulent and ask for a complaint reference number.

and ask for a complaint reference number. Ask them to block UPI, net banking and your debit card on the account until you are safe.

on the account until you are safe. Follow up in writing (email or the bank’s complaint form) with the transaction IDs and your 1930 or cybercrime complaint number.

Most banks also let you block UPI or the debit card yourself from their app or net banking. Do that first if you can’t reach the bank immediately.

Step 3: Raise a dispute in your UPI app

NPCI, which runs UPI, says a complaint should first be raised in the app you used for the payment, then escalated to the app’s partner bank (PSP bank), then to the bank that holds your account, and then to NPCI, in that order. The app must show the status of your complaint inside the app.

Open the app (PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM, your bank’s app or another UPI app). Go to the transaction history and tap the fraudulent payment. Choose the help or “report a problem” option and select fraud or unauthorised transaction. Add the details and your 1930 or cybercrime complaint number, and save the complaint ID.

If you suspect someone took over your UPI through a fake app or SIM, also deregister or remove UPI from the app (or ask your bank to), change your UPI PIN, and uninstall any app you didn’t download from the Play Store or App Store.

The NPCI website (external site) has a complaint section where you can check a transaction’s status and register a complaint that NPCI passes to your bank. NPCI itself says fraudulent or unauthorised transactions are to be raised with your bank, so treat this as an extra record, not a replacement for steps 1 to 3.

Step 4: Collect and keep your evidence

Recovery can take weeks, and every office will ask for the same details. Keep a single folder or note with:

Screenshots of each UPI transaction and the bank SMS or email alerts

The UTR or transaction ID for every debit

The scammer’s phone number, UPI ID, website link, WhatsApp chat, or the fake app’s name

Your 1930 acknowledgement, cybercrime portal complaint number, bank complaint number and app complaint ID

A short written timeline: what happened and when

Don’t delete the chat, SMS or call log, even though it is upsetting. It is evidence.

Step 5: Report the scam call, message or number

The Department of Telecommunications’ Sanchar Saathi (external site) portal lets you report suspected fraud calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages, and check which mobile connections are issued in your name. Reporting the number helps get it blocked so the same scammer can’t target the next person. If a lost or stolen phone was involved, you can block it there too.

Can you get your money back? What RBI rules say

There is no guaranteed refund, but RBI’s customer protection rules for unauthorised electronic banking transactions (which cover mobile banking and other online payments) give you real protection if you act fast. In short:

Situation Your liability Fraud caused by the bank’s own fault or negligence Zero, whether or not you reported it Fault lies elsewhere in the system (not you, not the bank) and you tell the bank within 3 working days Zero Same, but you tell the bank in 4 to 7 working days Limited: the transaction amount or a cap set by RBI for your account type, whichever is lower Reported after 7 working days As per your bank’s board-approved policy Loss caused by your own negligence, such as sharing your UPI PIN, OTP or card details You bear the loss until you report it; the bank is liable for any loss after you report

Two other points from the same RBI rules matter for victims:

Once you report it, the bank must credit the disputed amount to your account (a “shadow reversal”) within 10 working days while it investigates.

The bank must resolve the complaint and decide liability within 90 days of receiving it.

The hard truth: in many UPI scams the victim enters the UPI PIN themselves after being tricked, so the bank may treat the payment as authorised. That is why the 1930 route matters so much. If the police and banks can freeze the money in the scammer’s account in time, it can be returned to you through the police and bank process, even when the bank won’t treat it as unauthorised. Expect this to take time.

This is general information, not legal or financial advice. Check your bank’s own customer protection policy for the exact rules on your account.

Step 6: Escalate to the RBI Ombudsman if the bank doesn’t help

If your bank doesn’t reply within 30 days, or you are not satisfied with its reply, you can complain to the RBI Ombudsman for free:

File online on RBI’s Complaint Management System (external site) , or email crpc@rbi.org.in.

, or email crpc@rbi.org.in. File within 90 days of the bank’s last reply (or of the 30-day wait running out), whichever is later.

RBI’s toll-free contact centre 14448 can guide you and give status updates, but you can’t file the complaint by phone.

Attach your bank complaint, its reply (if any), transaction proof and your cybercrime complaint number.

Common UPI scams to recognise

Knowing the tricks helps you spot them and explain what happened when you report:

Collect request scams: someone sends a “request money” alert and says you’ll receive money if you approve it. You never need to enter your UPI PIN to receive money. Entering it always sends money out.

someone sends a “request money” alert and says you’ll receive money if you approve it. You never need to enter your UPI PIN to receive money. Entering it always sends money out. Fake apps and APK files: links on WhatsApp or SMS to install a “government scheme”, “electricity bill”, “KYC update” or “bank reward” app. Once installed, they can read your SMS and OTPs. Only install apps from the Play Store or App Store.

links on WhatsApp or SMS to install a “government scheme”, “electricity bill”, “KYC update” or “bank reward” app. Once installed, they can read your SMS and OTPs. Only install apps from the Play Store or App Store. QR code scams: a buyer on a selling site sends a QR code “to pay you”. Scanning a QR code and entering your PIN sends money; it never receives it.

a buyer on a selling site sends a QR code “to pay you”. Scanning a QR code and entering your PIN sends money; it never receives it. Screen-sharing apps: fake “customer care” asks you to install a remote access app, then watches you type your PIN.

fake “customer care” asks you to install a remote access app, then watches you type your PIN. Fake customer care numbers: numbers found in search results or social media that belong to scammers.

numbers found in search results or social media that belong to scammers. Impersonation and pressure: callers posing as police, courier companies, relatives or bank officials, often using AI voice clones, who rush you into paying. See our guide to AI scams and how scammers use deepfake calls.

How to protect your UPI from now on

Never share your UPI PIN, OTP, card number or CVV with anyone, including people who claim to be from your bank.

Remember the golden rule: PIN only to pay, never to receive.

Set a screen lock and app lock on your phone and UPI apps.

Turn on SMS and email alerts for every bank transaction, and read them.

Check the payee name your UPI app shows before you enter the PIN.

Don’t install apps from links, and review app permissions for SMS and accessibility access. If your phone acts strangely, follow our checklist on how to know if your phone is hacked.

Use your bank’s app or net banking to set a lower daily UPI limit if you rarely make big payments.

Talk to elderly parents and teenagers about these scams. A two-minute chat is the best protection they’ll get.

FAQ

What is the UPI fraud complaint number?

Call 1930, the national cyber fraud helpline, and also call your own bank’s official customer care number. You can also file online at cybercrime.gov.in.

How do I file a UPI fraud complaint online?

Report it on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) under financial fraud, raise a dispute in the UPI app you used, and email or use the online complaint form of your bank with the transaction IDs.

Is there a time limit for a UPI fraud complaint?

Report it immediately. Under RBI rules, telling your bank within 3 working days gives you the strongest protection, and liability can rise after that. For the RBI Ombudsman, you must first complain to your bank and then file within 90 days of its reply or of the 30-day wait running out.

Can UPI fraud money be reversed?

A completed UPI payment can’t simply be cancelled, but money can be recovered if it is frozen in the scammer’s account in time (through 1930 and the police) or if your bank accepts the transaction as unauthorised under RBI rules. Neither is guaranteed, so report as fast as you can.

Can I complain to NPCI or RBI directly?

Start with your UPI app and bank. NPCI’s complaint section can register a complaint and pass it to your bank, and the RBI Ombudsman handles complaints the bank hasn’t resolved within 30 days or that you are unhappy with.

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