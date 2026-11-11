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The best AI for research is the one that shows you where every claim comes from. Some AI tools search millions of academic papers, some read only the files you give them, and some browse the web for several minutes and write a full report. We compared eight of the most useful ones on their free plans, how they cite sources and who each suits, with every feature and limit checked on the tool’s own site or help centre.

Quick answer: For quick answers with links, use Perplexity. To find and read academic papers, use Elicit, Consensus or the completely free Semantic Scholar. To study your own PDFs and notes, use Gemini Notebook (formerly NotebookLM). For long reports from the web, try the deep research modes in Gemini and ChatGPT. Whatever you use, open the cited source before you quote it.

AI research tools compared

Every feature and limit was checked on the tool’s official site or help centre. Free limits change often, so check again before you rely on one.

Tool Best for What it searches Free plan Perplexity Fast answers with citations The web Basic searches with citations; advanced searches limited Gemini Notebook (NotebookLM) Studying your own sources Only the files and links you add 100 notebooks, 50 sources per notebook Elicit Literature reviews 125 million+ academic papers Unlimited search, chat with 4 papers at once, 20 PDF extractions a month Consensus “What does the research say?” questions Peer-reviewed papers Unlimited paper searches, 10 Pro messages and 3 Deep reviews a month Semantic Scholar Finding and tracking papers Academic papers and citations Completely free, no account needed to read ChatGPT deep research Long web reports, limited to sites you choose The web, plus your files Limited deep research Gemini Deep Research Long web reports you can export to Docs Google Search, your files and notebooks Available to all users, with daily limits Claude Careful reading and writing about sources The web and your uploads Web search on Free; Research mode is paid

1. Perplexity: best for quick answers with sources

Perplexity (external site) is the fastest way to get a sourced answer to a factual question. Every answer comes with numbered citations, so you can click straight to the page a sentence came from, and follow-up questions keep the context of your earlier ones.

Free plan: everyday searches with cited answers and a limited number of the more advanced searches; Perplexity changes the exact allowances often, so check today’s figures in Perplexity’s plan guide.

everyday searches with cited answers and a limited number of the more advanced searches; Perplexity changes the exact allowances often, so check today’s figures in Perplexity’s plan guide. Paid: Pro adds many more advanced searches, more AI models and bigger file uploads; the pricing page lists it at $17 a month billed annually.

Pro adds many more advanced searches, more AI models and bigger file uploads; the pricing page lists it at $17 a month billed annually. Best for: background reading, checking a fact, getting a reading list on a new topic.

background reading, checking a fact, getting a reading list on a new topic. Watch out for: it cites web pages, not only scholarly sources, so check what kind of site each citation is.

If you mainly want a Google replacement rather than a research assistant, see our list of the best AI search engines.

2. Gemini Notebook (formerly NotebookLM): best for your own documents

Google’s research notebook, now called Gemini Notebook (external site), works the other way round from a search engine: it answers only from the sources you add, such as PDFs, Google Docs, web links and YouTube videos. That makes it one of the safest ways to use AI for research, because every answer points back to a passage in your own material.

Free plan: up to 100 notebooks and 50 sources per notebook, according to Google’s plans page, which also says limits are subject to change.

up to 100 notebooks and 50 sources per notebook, according to Google’s plans page, which also says limits are subject to change. Best for: students with lecture notes and readings, writers working from interviews, anyone summarising a stack of reports.

students with lecture notes and readings, writers working from interviews, anyone summarising a stack of reports. Watch out for: it won’t find new sources on its own, so pair it with a paper search tool.

Our step-by-step guide on how to use NotebookLM covers adding sources, audio overviews and study guides.

3. Elicit: best for literature reviews

Elicit (external site) is built for academic research. You ask a research question in plain English and it finds relevant papers, summarises them and pulls out details such as methods, sample size and findings into a table, so you can compare many studies at a glance.

Free Basic plan: unlimited search across more than 125 million papers, unlimited chat and summaries for 4 papers at once, research reports, and data extraction from 20 PDFs a month with 2 columns per table, according to Elicit’s plan overview.

unlimited search across more than 125 million papers, unlimited chat and summaries for 4 papers at once, research reports, and data extraction from 20 PDFs a month with 2 columns per table, according to Elicit’s plan overview. Paid: Plus costs $12 a month and Pro $49 a month for bigger limits.

Plus costs $12 a month and Pro $49 a month for bigger limits. Best for: graduate students, researchers and anyone writing a literature review.

graduate students, researchers and anyone writing a literature review. Watch out for: extracted numbers can be wrong, so check key figures against the paper itself.

4. Consensus: best for “what does the research say?”

Consensus (external site) answers yes/no and “does X work?” questions from peer-reviewed research. Ask something like “does intermittent fasting help weight loss?” and it summarises what the studies found, with each point linked to the paper behind it.

Free plan: unlimited paper searches, 10 Pro messages, 3 Deep reviews and 10 Study Snapshots a month, according to Consensus’s plans page.

unlimited paper searches, 10 Pro messages, 3 Deep reviews and 10 Study Snapshots a month, according to Consensus’s plans page. Paid: Pro costs $20 a month or $144 a year; Deep costs $65 a month.

Pro costs $20 a month or $144 a year; Deep costs $65 a month. Best for: health, nutrition, education and science questions where you want studies, not blog posts.

health, nutrition, education and science questions where you want studies, not blog posts. Watch out for: a summary of studies is not medical advice, and a small or old study can still be wrong.

5. Semantic Scholar: best free paper search

Semantic Scholar (external site) is a free, AI-powered academic search engine run by the non-profit Ai2. It is less of a chatbot and more of a smarter library catalogue, and it is completely free: its FAQ says you don’t even need an account to read papers.

TLDRs: one-sentence AI summaries under search results, currently for computer science and biomedical papers.

one-sentence AI summaries under search results, currently for computer science and biomedical papers. Semantic Reader: a beta reader for arXiv papers that shows citation details right where a reference appears.

a beta reader for arXiv papers that shows citation details right where a reference appears. Research Feeds and alerts: save papers to your library and get daily recommendations and email alerts for new papers and citations.

save papers to your library and get daily recommendations and email alerts for new papers and citations. Best for: finding real papers to cite and following a topic over time.

6. ChatGPT deep research: best for reports from sites you trust

ChatGPT (external site)‘s deep research mode spends several minutes searching and reading many pages, then writes a structured report. OpenAI’s deep research help page says every output includes citations and a “sources used” section for checking.

Free plan: OpenAI’s pricing page lists “limited deep research” on Free and Go, with more on Plus and Pro. The help page says limits vary by plan, and a counter in ChatGPT shows how many tasks you have left.

OpenAI’s pricing page lists “limited deep research” on Free and Go, with more on Plus and Pro. The help page says limits vary by plan, and a counter in ChatGPT shows how many tasks you have left. Standout feature: under Sites, then Manage sites, you can limit research to domains you choose (for example government or university sites) or just prioritise them.

under Sites, then Manage sites, you can limit research to domains you choose (for example government or university sites) or just prioritise them. Best for: market overviews, product comparisons and background briefs.

market overviews, product comparisons and background briefs. Watch out for: with only a few free runs, plan your question carefully before you start one.

New to ChatGPT? Start with our beginner’s guide to ChatGPT.

7. Gemini Deep Research: best free long reports

Deep Research in the Gemini (external site) app drafts a research plan, lets you edit it, then browses for usually 5 to 10 minutes and writes a full report. According to Google’s Deep Research help page, all users can create reports, while Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers get higher limits and a stronger model.

Sources: Google Search by default, plus files you upload, your Gemini Notebook notebooks, and Gmail and Drive if you connect them.

Google Search by default, plus files you upload, your Gemini Notebook notebooks, and Gmail and Drive if you connect them. Handy extras: export the report to Google Docs, or turn it into an Audio Overview to listen to.

export the report to Google Docs, or turn it into an Audio Overview to listen to. Watch out for: you must be 18 or older, every plan has daily limits, and Google says free users may find Deep Research unavailable at busy times.

8. Claude: best for careful reading and writing

Claude (external site) is a strong choice when you need to understand long, dense material and write about it clearly. Its free plan includes web search with citations, and you can upload documents to discuss them.

Research mode: Claude’s multi-step Research feature runs many searches and can also look through connected apps, but Anthropic’s help centre lists it on paid plans only. Pro costs $20 a month, or $17 a month billed yearly.

Claude’s multi-step Research feature runs many searches and can also look through connected apps, but Anthropic’s help centre lists it on paid plans only. Pro costs $20 a month, or $17 a month billed yearly. Best for: explaining a hard paper in plain English, comparing arguments, drafting a summary you will then check.

explaining a hard paper in plain English, comparing arguments, drafting a summary you will then check. Watch out for: Research uses your usage limits faster because it reads many sources.

See our guide to using Claude, and compare the paid tiers in ChatGPT vs Claude vs Gemini plans.

How to check AI research for made-up sources

AI tools still get things wrong. They can misread a study, mix up two papers or, in chatbots without search, invent a reference that doesn’t exist. These checks take a minute and catch most problems:

Open every source you plan to use. Make sure the page or paper exists and actually says what the AI claims. Search the paper title in Semantic Scholar or Google Scholar. If you can’t find it anywhere, treat it as fake. Check the year and type of source. A 2009 blog post is not the same as a recent peer-reviewed study. Read the abstract and conclusion yourself before quoting a finding, especially numbers and percentages. Ask a second tool the same question. If two tools disagree, go to the original source. Cite the original paper, not the AI. And follow your school’s or employer’s rules on AI use.

A simple research workflow that works

Get the lay of the land with Perplexity or a deep research report: key terms, main debates and a first list of sources. Find solid papers with Elicit, Consensus or Semantic Scholar. Read and take notes by adding the best papers to a Gemini Notebook notebook and asking it questions. Write in your own words, using Claude or ChatGPT to improve clarity, then check every fact against your sources.

Which AI research tool should you pick?

Students: Gemini Notebook for readings, Semantic Scholar for papers. More ideas in our list of free AI tools for students.

Gemini Notebook for readings, Semantic Scholar for papers. More ideas in our list of free AI tools for students. Academic researchers: Elicit for literature reviews, Semantic Scholar alerts to stay current.

Elicit for literature reviews, Semantic Scholar alerts to stay current. Health and science questions: Consensus.

Consensus. Writers and journalists: Perplexity for quick sourcing, Claude for working through long documents.

Perplexity for quick sourcing, Claude for working through long documents. Professionals writing briefs: Gemini Deep Research or ChatGPT deep research.

FAQ

What is the best AI for research?

It depends on the job. Perplexity is best for quick sourced answers, Elicit and Consensus for academic papers, Gemini Notebook for your own documents, and Gemini or ChatGPT deep research for long reports.

What is the best free AI for research?

Semantic Scholar is completely free, Elicit’s free plan includes unlimited paper search, and Gemini Notebook is free for up to 100 notebooks. Gemini Deep Research is also available to free users, with daily limits.

Which AI is best for research papers?

Elicit and Consensus are built for research papers and link every answer to real studies. Semantic Scholar is the best free tool for finding papers, and Gemini Notebook helps you read and summarise the ones you choose.

Can I trust AI research tools?

Use them to find and understand sources, not as the final word. Tools that cite sources are safer, but they can still misread a paper, so always open the original before you rely on it.

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