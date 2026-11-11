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The fastest way to learn how to save money on groceries is to let your phone do the hard part: plan meals around this week’s sales, load your store’s digital coupons, and scan your receipt for cash back after every trip. Add a few smart habits, such as checking unit prices and wasting less food, and most households can trim the bill every single week. Here are 15 apps and tips that actually work, starting with the ones that save the most for the least effort.

Quick answer: Check weekly ads in Flipp, load digital coupons in your grocery store’s app, add Ibotta offers before you shop and scan every receipt in Fetch. Plan meals with a free app like Mealime so you only buy what you’ll cook, compare unit prices, pick store brands, choose pickup over delivery when you can, and grab surplus food bags on Too Good To Go.

Grocery savings apps at a glance

App What it does Cost Flipp Weekly ads from over 2,000 stores, coupons, shopping list Free (with ads) Your store’s app (e.g. Kroger) Digital coupons loaded to your loyalty card Free Ibotta Cash back on grocery offers, in store and online Free; $20 minimum to withdraw Fetch Points for scanning any receipt, redeemed for gift cards Free Mealime Weekly meal plans with an automatic grocery list Free; Pro $2.99/month Too Good To Go Discounted surplus food “Surprise Bags” from local shops Free app; pay per bag USDA FoodKeeper Storage times so food doesn’t spoil before you eat it Free

Apps that cut the price before you pay

1. Plan meals around weekly ads with Flipp

Sales drive the biggest savings, and Flipp (external site) puts the weekly ads from over 2,000 stores near you in one free app. Search for “chicken” or “cereal” and see which store has it on sale this week, then clip the deals to your shopping list, which you can sort by store. Flipp also lets you browse coupons by store and load them to your loyalty cards.

How to use it: open Flipp before you plan meals, not after. Build the week’s dinners around two or three items that are on sale, instead of buying full price for a recipe you picked first.

2. Load digital coupons in your grocery store’s app

Most big chains now put their best coupons in their own app, tied to your free loyalty card. At Kroger family stores, for example, you open Save > Digital Coupons, tap Load to Card, then scan your Shopper’s Card or enter your Alt ID at checkout; the discount applies automatically and shows on your receipt. Most offers can be loaded once per household, and they work at any Kroger family store, according to the help pages of Kroger’s King Soopers stores.

Tip: spend two minutes loading coupons the night before you shop. Stack a digital coupon with a weekly sale price on the same item for the deepest discount. For more coupon sources, see our guide on how to find coupons for anything online.

3. Make a list app your rule, not a suggestion

Impulse buys are where grocery budgets leak. Keep one shared list in a free app your household already has, such as Apple Reminders, Google Keep or the list built into Flipp, so everyone adds items as they run out. At the store, buy what’s on the list and nothing else unless it’s a genuine sale on something you use.

4. Plan the week with a meal planning app

A plan stops the “nothing to eat, let’s order takeout” spiral. Mealime (external site) builds a weekly meal plan of simple recipes for your diet (including vegan, keto and gluten-free) and creates the grocery list for you, so you buy exactly the amounts the recipes need. The app is free; Meal Planner Pro costs $2.99 a month in the US.

5. Ask an AI chatbot to plan meals from what’s on sale

If you already use ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude, paste in this week’s sale items and what’s in your fridge and ask for a plan. For example:

Plan 5 family dinners for under $60 using these sale items: chicken thighs, broccoli, rice, black beans and eggs. I already have pasta, onions and canned tomatoes. Make a shopping list for anything else I need and reuse leftovers where possible.

Check the list against your store’s real prices before you shop; chatbots can’t see your local prices.

Apps that pay you back after you shop

6. Add Ibotta offers before you check out

Ibotta (external site) gives cash back on specific grocery products. Add offers in the app with the + button before you shop, then either upload your receipt or, at supported stores, link your loyalty account so the cash back is added automatically with no receipt needed. It also works for online pickup and delivery orders through the app, where cash back usually appears within 24 hours. You need at least $20 in your balance to withdraw.

7. Scan every receipt with Fetch

Fetch (external site) rewards you for any receipt from US stores, supermarkets, gas stations and restaurants. Every receipt earns at least 25 points, offers in the app earn more, and points turn into gift cards from brands such as Amazon, Walmart and Target. It is free and never asks for card or bank details. Fetch and Ibotta work on the same trip, so use both.

Want more ways to earn on everyday spending? Our list of the best cash back apps compares how each one pays and the minimum to cash out.

8. Keep your receipts organised

Snapping receipts also shows you where the money goes. If you want to track grocery spending, returns or warranties, a dedicated receipt scanner app keeps them searchable long after the paper fades.

Apps that find cheaper food

9. Rescue surplus food with Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go (external site) sells “Surprise Bags” of unsold food from nearby bakeries, cafes, restaurants and stores at the end of the day. You pay in the app, collect the bag in the shop’s pickup window and show the app to get your food. The company says you pay roughly a third of the original retail price. You don’t choose what’s inside, so it works best for bread, pastries and produce you can use quickly or freeze.

10. Choose pickup over delivery when you can

Delivery is convenient, but delivery fees, service fees and tips add up fast. Pickup at your own store skips the delivery fee and the tip, and you also skip the walk past tempting displays. Check your store’s app for any pickup fee, order minimum or price difference before you switch. If you do order delivery often, do the maths on a membership: Instacart+ (external site), for example, charges a monthly or annual fee and waives the delivery fee on eligible orders of $35 or more, but other fees, taxes and tips can still apply.

11. Track prices on pantry staples you buy online

Coffee, diapers, pet food and cleaning supplies often cost less online, but prices swing. Set an alert with one of the best Amazon price trackers and stock up when the price drops instead of buying on the day you run out.

Smart habits that save money every trip

12. Compare unit prices, not package prices

The shelf tag shows the price per ounce, pound or count. Use it: a bigger box is not always cheaper, and a sale on the small size can beat the “family size”. Your phone’s calculator settles any tag that’s missing or uses different units.

13. Buy store brands for basics

Flour, sugar, rice, canned beans, frozen vegetables, milk and cleaning products are often very similar to the name brand at a lower price. Try the store brand once; if you can’t tell the difference, switch for good.

14. Buy in bulk only what you’ll finish

Warehouse clubs and big packs save money on things that keep: toilet paper, rice, oats, frozen fruit and freezer-friendly meat. Fresh produce and big jars of sauces often go bad before you finish them, which turns the “deal” into waste. Split bulk buys with a friend or freeze portions on the day you shop.

15. Waste less food with the USDA FoodKeeper app

Food you throw away is money you threw away. The free USDA FoodKeeper (external site) app shows how long foods keep in the pantry, fridge and freezer (as guidelines, not hard rules) and lists food recalls. Pair it with a simple habit: eat oldest food first, check the fridge before each shop, and plan one “use it up” dinner a week.

How much can you save?

It depends on your household, your stores and how many of these steps you stick with. The biggest wins usually come from three things: buying around sales, cutting impulse buys with a list, and throwing less food away. Cash back apps add a smaller amount on top that grows over the year. To see your real progress, track grocery spending for a month in one of the best budgeting apps, then compare the next month.

This article is general information about money-saving apps and habits, not financial advice. App features, fees and offers change, so check each app before you rely on it.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best app to save money on groceries?

There isn’t one app that does it all. Flipp is best for finding weekly sales, your store’s own app for digital coupons, and Ibotta and Fetch for money back after you shop. Using two or three together saves the most.

How can I save money on groceries without coupons?

Plan meals around sales, shop with a list, compare unit prices, buy store brands, choose pickup instead of delivery and waste less food. Receipt apps like Fetch also reward you without clipping a single coupon.

Is grocery pickup cheaper than delivery?

Usually, yes. Delivery orders can add delivery fees, service fees and tips that pickup avoids. Check your store’s app for any pickup fee, order minimum or price difference, since these vary by store.

Do Ibotta and Fetch work together?

Yes. Ibotta pays cash back on specific products you add before shopping, while Fetch gives points for the whole receipt. You can use both for the same shopping trip.

How can I save money on groceries for one person?

Buy smaller amounts of fresh food, freeze single portions, use Too Good To Go for cheap bakery and produce, and plan meals that share ingredients so nothing goes to waste.

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