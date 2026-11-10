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The best open-ear earbuds let you hear music, podcasts and calls while staying aware of traffic, colleagues and your own family. Instead of sealing your ear canal, they sit outside it: clipped around the ear, hooked over it or resting in the ear’s outer bowl. Here are 8 of the best open-ear earbuds you can buy, from Samsung’s new clip-on Galaxy Buds On and the Bose Ultra Open to budget picks, with battery life, water resistance and fit checked on each maker’s site.

Quick answer: For the best all-round sound and comfort, pick the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen). Android and Samsung phone owners should look at the new Samsung Galaxy Buds On. Runners who want a secure ear hook and long battery should get the Shokz OpenFit 2. On a budget, the Soundcore C40i or JLab Flex Open Earbuds give you the clip-on style for much less.

Open-ear earbuds compared

Earbuds Best for Style Battery (buds / with case) Water resistance Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) Best overall sound Clip-on cuff 9 h / 28.5 h IPX4 Samsung Galaxy Buds On Samsung and Android phones Clip-on cuff 9.5 h / 38 h IP54 (buds) Shokz OpenFit 2 Running and long battery Ear hook 11 h / 48 h IP55 Bose Sport Open Earbuds Workouts Sport cuff 7 h / 29 h IP54 Sony LinkBuds Open Lightest, all-day wear Open ring, in the ear About 8 h / 22 h IPX4 equivalent Shokz OpenFit Air Cheaper ear-hook pick Ear hook 6 h / 28 h IP54 Soundcore C40i Budget clip-on Clip-on 7 h / 21 h IPX4 JLab Flex Open Earbuds Lowest price Clip-on cuff 7 h / 21 h IP55

Battery figures are the makers’ “up to” numbers at normal settings; spatial audio and loud volume cut them.

1. Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen): best overall

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) clip around the side of your ear like a cuff and are the benchmark for open-ear sound. Bose lists up to 9 hours of playback per charge and up to 19.5 more from the case. Bose Immersive Audio adds a wider spatial sound for music, plus a Cinema Mode for video, though turning it on drops battery life to about 5 hours.

Good: rich sound for open-ear earbuds, multipoint (two devices at once), wireless charging case, IPX4 water resistance.

rich sound for open-ear earbuds, multipoint (two devices at once), wireless charging case, IPX4 water resistance. Not so good: the most expensive pick here; spatial audio eats battery.

Buy it if you want the best-sounding open earbuds for everyday listening and calls on any phone.

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds On: best for Samsung and Android

The Samsung Galaxy Buds On are C-shaped clip-on earbuds that wrap around the earlobe and leave the ear canal open. According to Samsung, they give up to 9.5 hours of music per charge and up to 38 hours with the case, the best total in the clip-on group. Each bud weighs 6.65 g. Three microphones and a voice pickup unit help on calls, and you get tap controls, head gestures and quick access to Gemini Live.

Good: long battery, light, Bluetooth 6.2, IP54 dust and splash resistance on the buds.

long battery, light, Bluetooth 6.2, IP54 dust and splash resistance on the buds. Not so good: Android 12 or later only (no iPhone support listed), some features work only on Samsung phones, black only, and Samsung advises against beach or pool use as the case isn’t water resistant.

Buy it if you use a Galaxy phone and want clip-on open earbuds that last all day.

3. Shokz OpenFit 2: best for running

Shokz made its name with bone-conduction headphones, but the Shokz OpenFit 2 are air-conduction earbuds on a soft, flexible ear hook that holds firmly when you run. Shokz lists up to 11 hours per charge and 48 hours with the case, the longest here, and an IP55 rating for splashes and dust. Two drivers per side (one for highs, one for lows) give fuller bass than most open earbuds. Shokz also sells an OpenFit 2+ version with Dolby Audio and wireless charging.

Good: very secure fit, best battery life, multipoint.

very secure fit, best battery life, multipoint. Not so good: ear hooks can feel crowded with glasses; larger case than clip-ons.

4. Bose Sport Open Earbuds: best for workouts

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are a cheaper, sportier sibling of the Ultra Open, with a cuff-style fit wrapped in soft silicone. Bose quotes about 7 hours of playback plus 22 hours from the case. They’re rated IP54 for sweat, splashes and dust, and suit runners and gym users who like Bose sound but don’t need spatial audio.

5. Sony LinkBuds Open: lightest all-day pick

The Sony LinkBuds Open take a different approach: a ring-shaped driver sits in your ear with a hole in the middle, so outside sound passes straight through. At about 5 g per bud they’re the lightest here and easy to forget you’re wearing. Battery is about 8 hours, or 22 hours with the case, and they’re rated IPX4-equivalent. Sony adds multipoint, head-gesture controls and 360 Reality Audio.

Good: tiny and light, comfortable for long workdays, lots of app features.

tiny and light, comfortable for long workdays, lots of app features. Not so good: less bass than hook or clip designs; the fit depends on your ear shape.

6. Shokz OpenFit Air: cheaper ear-hook pick

The Shokz OpenFit Air gives you the same secure ear-hook style as the OpenFit 2 for less. The trade-offs are a single driver, shorter battery (up to 6 hours, 28 with the case) and IP54 instead of IP55. A good choice for walkers and casual runners.

7. Soundcore C40i: best budget clip-on

Anker’s Soundcore C40i copies the clip-on idea for a fraction of the premium price. Soundcore lists up to 7 hours per charge (21 with the case), IPX4 sweat resistance, multipoint and Bluetooth 5.4, at 5.8 g per earbud. Sound is thinner than Bose, but for podcasts, calls and background music it does the job.

8. JLab Flex Open Earbuds: lowest price

The JLab Flex Open Earbuds are the cheapest way to try open-ear listening. JLab lists a clip-on cuff design, about 7 hours of playtime (21 hours with the case), IP55 dust and water resistance and multipoint. They’re bulkier than the premium picks, but hard to beat for the price.

Open-ear vs regular earbuds vs bone conduction

Regular (in-ear) earbuds seal the ear canal. They give the most bass and often noise cancelling, but block out the world.

seal the ear canal. They give the most bass and often noise cancelling, but block out the world. Open-ear earbuds (all picks above) play sound through a small speaker aimed at your ear canal from outside. You hear your surroundings naturally, and they’re comfortable for hours. Bass is lighter and people near you may hear some sound at high volume.

(all picks above) play sound through a small speaker aimed at your ear canal from outside. You hear your surroundings naturally, and they’re comfortable for hours. Bass is lighter and people near you may hear some sound at high volume. Bone conduction headphones send vibrations through your cheekbones. They leave your ears completely free but sound thinner than open-ear speakers.

Open-ear earbuds can’t offer real noise cancelling, because nothing seals the ear. In a loud train or plane, normal earbuds are the better choice.

How to choose open-ear earbuds

Pick the fit style. Clip-on cuffs (Bose, Samsung, Soundcore, JLab) are small and work well with glasses. Ear hooks (Shokz) are the most secure for running. Ring designs (Sony) are the lightest. Check your phone. The Galaxy Buds On need Android 12 or later; most others work with iPhone and Android. Look at water resistance. For sweaty workouts or rain, aim for IPX4 or better. None of these are meant for swimming. Battery. If you wear them all day, look for 9 hours or more per charge. Calls. If you take lots of calls, favour models with several microphones and multipoint, so you can switch between laptop and phone. You can check how your voice sounds with our free online mic test.

FAQ

Are open-ear earbuds worth it?

Yes, if you want to stay aware of your surroundings: for running near traffic, working in an office, or listening at home while keeping an ear on the kids. If you want deep bass and silence on a flight, regular noise-cancelling earbuds are better.

Can other people hear open-ear earbuds?

At low to medium volume, very little. At high volume in a quiet room, people close to you may hear some sound.

Are open-ear earbuds the same as bone conduction?

No. Open-ear earbuds use a small speaker that plays sound into your ear from outside. Bone conduction headphones send vibrations through your skull.

Which open-ear earbuds are best for glasses wearers?

Clip-on styles such as the Bose Ultra Open, Galaxy Buds On and Soundcore C40i, or the Sony LinkBuds Open, because they don’t use a hook that competes with glasses arms.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Buds On work with iPhone?

Samsung lists Android 12 or later as the requirement and doesn’t list iPhone support, so iPhone owners should choose another model.

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