9 Best Investing Apps for Beginners in 2026 (Fees Compared)

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The best investing apps for beginners let you start with a few dollars, buy slices of stocks and ETFs without paying commissions, and choose between picking investments yourself or letting a robo-advisor do it. This guide compares nine popular US apps side by side, with the minimums and fees each company lists on its own website, so you can see what you would actually pay before you sign up.

Quick answer: If you want to choose your own stocks and funds, a big full-service broker such as Fidelity or Charles Schwab gives you $0 commissions, no account minimum and fractional shares from $1. If you would rather not choose anything, a robo-advisor such as Fidelity Go, Betterment or Vanguard Digital Advisor builds and rebalances a portfolio for you. Spare-change apps such as Acorns and Stash are simple but charge a flat monthly fee, which is expensive on a small balance.

This article is general information about apps and their published fees, not financial advice. Investing involves risk, including loss of the money you put in. Fees and features change, so check each provider’s official pricing page before you open an account.

Investing apps for beginners compared

App Best for Account minimum Main cost Fractional shares Fidelity DIY investing plus a free robo for small balances $0 $0 online US stock/ETF trades; Fidelity Go $0 under $25,000 Yes, from $1 Charles Schwab DIY investing with a large broker $0 $0 online US stock/ETF trades Yes, from $1 Vanguard Low-cost index funds and a cheap robo $0 brokerage; $100 for Digital Advisor Digital Advisor about $15 per $10,000 a year Vanguard ETFs Robinhood A simple mobile app and an IRA match $0 $0 stock/ETF trades; optional Gold $5 a month Yes Public Stocks, bonds and Treasuries in one app $0 $0 stock/ETF trades Yes, from $5 SoFi Invest People who already bank with SoFi Check SoFi Robo: 0.25% a year Yes Acorns Investing spare change automatically Start with $5 $4, $8 or $12 a month Built-in portfolios Stash Guided investing with an all-in-one plan No investing minimum $12 a month ($108 a year) Yes Betterment Hands-off robo investing $0 $5 a month or 0.25% a year Yes (automatic)

Prices as listed on each company’s site in November 2026. Fund expense ratios, regulatory fees and special trade types (options, broker-assisted orders, wires) are extra.

What to look for in a beginner investing app

Total cost on your balance. A flat $5 a month is $60 a year. On a $1,000 balance that is 6% a year, far more than a 0.25% fee ($2.50). Flat fees only make sense once your balance is large or the bundled extras are worth it to you.

A flat $5 a month is $60 a year. On a $1,000 balance that is 6% a year, far more than a 0.25% fee ($2.50). Flat fees only make sense once your balance is large or the bundled extras are worth it to you. DIY or automated. A brokerage account lets you buy individual stocks, ETFs and mutual funds yourself. A robo-advisor asks a few questions, then picks a diversified portfolio and rebalances it.

A brokerage account lets you buy individual stocks, ETFs and mutual funds yourself. A robo-advisor asks a few questions, then picks a diversified portfolio and rebalances it. Fractional shares. Buying a $10 slice of a share means you can spread a small amount across several funds instead of waiting to afford one full share. Our guide on buying a single share or just a slice explains how this works.

Buying a $10 slice of a share means you can spread a small amount across several funds instead of waiting to afford one full share. Our guide on buying a single share or just a slice explains how this works. Account types. Check that the app offers what you need: a regular taxable account, a Roth or traditional IRA for retirement, or a custodial account for a child.

Check that the app offers what you need: a regular taxable account, a Roth or traditional IRA for retirement, or a custodial account for a child. Safety basics. US brokerages are normally members of SIPC, which protects customer securities if the broker fails (it does not protect against market losses). You can check any firm or adviser on FINRA BrokerCheck.

1. Fidelity: best all-round choice for DIY beginners

Fidelity (external site) charges $0 commissions on online trades of US stocks and most ETFs, has no account minimum and no account fees on retail brokerage accounts, and lets you buy fractional shares of US stocks and ETFs from $1. Its mobile app covers everything from a first ETF purchase to retirement accounts.

If you want help picking investments, Fidelity Go (external site) is its robo-advisor. Fidelity lists a $0 advisory fee for balances under $25,000 and 0.35% a year from $25,000. There is no minimum to open it, but your balance must reach $10 before it starts investing.

Good to know: Fidelity Go invests in Fidelity’s own mutual funds, which have their own expense ratios.

2. Charles Schwab: best for a big-broker experience with low entry costs

Charles Schwab (external site) also charges no commission on online purchases of US-listed stocks and ETFs. Its fractional shares (formerly called Stock Slices) start at $1 and now cover most US-listed stocks and ETFs. Schwab lists $0.65 per options contract and higher charges for phone or broker-assisted trades, so place trades online.

Good to know: Schwab also offers a robo-advisor, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, which has a higher starting amount than most robo apps. Check its current minimum on Schwab’s site if you are interested.

3. Vanguard: best for low-cost index fund investors

Vanguard is known for low-cost index funds and ETFs. For beginners who want a portfolio built for them, Vanguard Digital Advisor (external site) needs $100 to start, and Vanguard lists its annual advisory fee as about $15 to $16 per $10,000 invested. Its hybrid Personal Advisor service, which adds human advisers, needs $50,000.

Good to know: Vanguard’s app is plainer than the mobile-first apps below, and it is built for buy-and-hold investing rather than frequent trading.

4. Robinhood: best simple app with an IRA match

Robinhood made commission-free trading popular. Robinhood says (external site) stocks, ETFs and their options are commission-free whether or not you subscribe to Gold. Robinhood IRAs get a 1% match on eligible contributions, or 3% with Robinhood Gold, which costs $5 a month or $50 a year. Gold members must stay subscribed for a year after their first Gold match to keep the full 3%.

Good to know: The app makes options and crypto very easy to reach. As a beginner, you can ignore those features and stick to diversified ETFs.

5. Public: best for stocks, bonds and Treasuries in one app

Public (external site) offers $0 commission trading on US-listed stocks and ETFs for self-directed accounts, fractional investing with a $5 minimum per buy, recurring investments, and access to bonds, Treasury accounts and a high-yield cash account. Its IRAs advertise a 1% match on contributions.

Good to know: Public earns a fee on bond trades and its Treasury accounts carry a management fee. Read its fee schedule (external site) before using those features.

6. SoFi Invest: best if you already bank with SoFi

SoFi bundles investing with its banking and loan products in one app. Its automated investing (external site) (robo) accounts carry a 0.25% annual fee based on your account value. SoFi also offers self-directed stock and ETF trading; check its pricing and rates page (external site) for current trading costs.

Good to know: It is most convenient when you already use SoFi for checking or savings and want to see everything in one place.

7. Acorns: best for investing spare change automatically

Acorns (external site) rounds up your card purchases and invests the spare change in a diversified portfolio of ETFs. It is a subscription service: Bronze costs $4 a month (investing, Round-Ups, an IRA and checking), Silver $8 a month (adds a 1% first-year IRA match and emergency savings), and Gold $12 a month (adds a 3% first-year IRA match, custom portfolios and kids’ accounts). You can start with as little as $5.

Good to know: Round-Ups are a painless way to build a habit, but on a small balance the monthly fee can wipe out your returns. Compare the fee with what you plan to invest each year.

8. Stash: best for guided, all-in-one investing

Stash (external site) now has a single plan at $12 a month or $108 billed annually. It includes brokerage and retirement accounts, custodial accounts for kids, a personalized investment plan, Stock-Back rewards and budgeting tools. Stash lists no investing minimums and lets you buy fractional shares. Its Smart Portfolios charge an extra 0.25% a year on balances of $1,000 or more.

Good to know: At $108 or more a year, Stash suits people who will use its guidance and extras, not someone investing $20 a month.

9. Betterment: best hands-off robo-advisor

Betterment (external site) builds a diversified ETF portfolio, rebalances it and reinvests dividends for you. It has no minimum balance. The fee is $5 a month on balances under $24,000, switching to 0.25% a year once you set up recurring deposits of $200 or more a month or your balance reaches $24,000. A Premium plan with access to financial planners costs 0.65% a year.

Good to know: Setting up a $200 monthly deposit is the easiest way to avoid the flat $5 fee.

Which investing app should you pick?

You want the lowest cost and are happy to choose a fund: Fidelity, Schwab or Vanguard. A single broad index fund or target-date fund is a common starting point for beginners.

Fidelity, Schwab or Vanguard. A single broad index fund or target-date fund is a common starting point for beginners. You want everything done for you on a small balance: Fidelity Go ($0 advisory fee under $25,000) or Betterment with a recurring deposit.

Fidelity Go ($0 advisory fee under $25,000) or Betterment with a recurring deposit. You want a slick mobile app and an IRA match: Robinhood or Public.

Robinhood or Public. You struggle to save at all: Acorns Round-Ups can help you start, but switch to a cheaper option once the habit sticks or your balance grows.

Acorns Round-Ups can help you start, but switch to a cheaper option once the habit sticks or your balance grows. You are under 18: you will need a parent to open a custodial account. See our list of budget apps for teens to learn money skills first.

How to start investing with an app in 5 steps

Get your budget in order. Keep an emergency fund in savings before investing money you may need soon. A good budgeting app shows how much you can set aside each month. Pick an account type. A regular brokerage account for flexible goals, or an IRA for retirement (the IRS sets yearly contribution limits). Open and verify the account. You will need your Social Security number, address and a linked bank account. Choose your investments or answer the robo questions. Diversified funds spread your risk across many companies. Automate. Set a recurring deposit and leave it alone. Checking your balance every day tends to lead to emotional decisions.

Mistakes beginners should avoid

Paying a flat monthly fee that is a large share of a tiny balance.

Putting everything in one or two hyped stocks instead of diversified funds.

Jumping into options, margin or crypto before understanding the risks.

Trusting “guaranteed returns” offers on social media. These are a classic sign of an investment scam.

Forgetting fund expense ratios, which are charged on top of any app fee.

FAQ

What is the best investing app for beginners?

There is no single best app for everyone. For low costs and flexibility, many beginners start with a large broker such as Fidelity or Schwab. If you want a hands-off portfolio, a robo-advisor such as Fidelity Go or Betterment does the choosing for you.

How much money do I need to start investing?

Very little. Fidelity and Schwab accept fractional orders from $1, Public from $5, and Acorns lets you start with $5. Vanguard Digital Advisor needs $100.

Are investing apps safe?

Apps from regulated US brokerages are generally SIPC members, which protects your securities if the firm fails, but not against investment losses. Use a strong unique password and two-factor login, and keep your login in a password manager.

Is Acorns or Robinhood better for beginners?

They suit different people. Acorns automates saving through Round-Ups for a monthly fee. Robinhood is free to trade on, but you choose what to buy yourself.

Are free investing apps really free?

Commission-free means you pay no fee per stock or ETF trade. You still pay fund expense ratios, small regulatory fees on sales, and fees for extras such as premium subscriptions, wires or broker-assisted trades.

QuickOnlineTips is not a financial adviser and does not recommend any particular investment. Fees were checked on each provider’s official site in November 2026 and may change.

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