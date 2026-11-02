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The best budget app for teens is one that lets a teenager spend real money, see where it went and save toward a goal, while a parent can still watch and step in. Below are 7 apps that do that in the US, from teen debit cards with chores and allowance to free bank accounts and a free envelope budget app, each checked on its official page in October 2026.

Quick answer: For most families, Greenlight or Acorns Early (formerly GoHenry) is the easiest all-in-one choice: a debit card, chores, allowance, savings goals and money lessons for a monthly fee. If you don’t want to pay, Capital One MONEY Teen Checking has no monthly fees, and Chase First Banking is free if a parent already has a qualifying Chase checking account. Teens 13 to 17 who already split costs with friends can use a Venmo Teen Account. To practise budgeting itself, Goodbudget has a free envelope budgeting plan.

Budget app for teens: comparison table

App Best for Ages (official) Cost (as stated) Parent controls Greenlight All-in-one family money app Kids and teens From $5.99/month, up to 5 kids Yes Acorns Early Money lessons plus card 6 to 18 $8/month (Lite) or in Acorns Gold ($12/month) Yes BusyKid Chores, saving and giving Card: 5 to 17 $48/year Yes Chase First Banking Chase families 6 to 17 No monthly service fee Yes Capital One MONEY Teen Checking Free real bank account 6 and up No monthly or maintenance fees Yes Venmo Teen Account Teens who pay friends back 13 to 17 No monthly fee Yes (no custom spending limits) Goodbudget Learning to budget Not stated Free plan; Premium $10/month or $80/year Shared household budget

Prices and features change, so check the official page before you sign up. This guide is general information, not financial advice.

What makes a good budget app for teens?

Teens learn money skills fastest when the money is real and the feedback is instant. Look for these things before you pick one:

A card or account the teen actually uses. Spending from an app-linked card shows every purchase in a list, which is the start of a budget.

Spending from an app-linked card shows every purchase in a list, which is the start of a budget. Savings goals. A goal with a target amount (headphones, a concert, a first car) teaches saving better than a lecture.

A goal with a target amount (headphones, a concert, a first car) teaches saving better than a lecture. Parent visibility. Alerts and a shared view let you talk about spending without checking receipts.

Alerts and a shared view let you talk about spending without checking receipts. Earning tools. Chores, allowance and direct deposit for a first job connect work to money.

Chores, allowance and direct deposit for a first job connect work to money. Low or clear fees. A monthly fee is fine if you use the extras; if you only need a card, a free account may do.

1. Greenlight

Greenlight is a family money app with debit cards for kids and teens. Parents send allowance, set up chores and jobs, and teens can get direct deposit. The plans page lists the LevelUp financial literacy game, a savings reward on money kept in savings, and stock and ETF browsing on every plan.

Best for: families who want one app for allowance, chores, saving and learning.

families who want one app for allowance, chores, saving and learning. Cost: Core $5.99/month, Max $10.98/month, Infinity $15.98/month and Family Shield $19.98/month, each covering up to five kids, as listed on Greenlight’s plans page.

Core $5.99/month, Max $10.98/month, Infinity $15.98/month and Family Shield $19.98/month, each covering up to five kids, as listed on Greenlight’s plans page. The catch: there is no free plan. The higher plans add extras such as cash back, investing for kids, identity protection and (Infinity) location sharing and driving reports, so pick the lowest plan that covers what you will actually use.

2. Acorns Early (formerly GoHenry)

Acorns Early is the kids and teens debit card and app that used to be called GoHenry, now part of Acorns. It is for ages 6 to 18. Teens get a Visa debit card, set savings goals with target dates and an optional autosave, and work through more than 100 short Money Missions lessons. Parents set chores, automatic allowance, spending limits and blocked spending categories, and can lock the card instantly.

Best for: parents who want built-in money lessons alongside the card.

parents who want built-in money lessons alongside the card. Cost: Acorns Early Lite is $8 a month; Acorns Early is also included in Acorns Gold at $12 a month, according to the Acorns Early page.

Acorns Early Lite is $8 a month; Acorns Early is also included in Acorns Gold at $12 a month, according to the Acorns Early page. The catch: the page lists real-time spending notifications for parents as a Gold feature only.

3. BusyKid

BusyKid is built around chores. Chores come preset by age (you can change them), and earnings land in the app, where kids split money between spending, saving and sharing. The Share area lets them donate to a list of charities, and the Save/Invest area lets parents match savings and lets kids invest in stocks and ETFs. The BusyKid Visa Prepaid Card is for ages 5 to 17, and parents see every transaction.

Best for: families who want pocket money tied to chores, with saving and giving built in.

families who want pocket money tied to chores, with saving and giving built in. Cost: $48 a year (shown as $4 a month, billed annually), with up to five cards per subscription.

$48 a year (shown as $4 a month, billed annually), with up to five cards per subscription. The catch: it is a prepaid card, not a bank account, and it is billed yearly up front.

4. Chase First Banking

Chase First Banking is a parent-owned account with a debit card for kids ages 6 to 17 (Chase says it is designed mainly for ages 6 to 12). Parents choose where and how much the child can spend in stores and online, set ATM limits, create recurring allowances and assign chores with optional rewards. Kids can create savings goals and track progress in the Chase app.

Best for: families who already bank with Chase.

families who already bank with Chase. Cost: no monthly service fee.

no monthly service fee. The catch: the parent must have a qualifying Chase checking account (Secure, Total, Premier Plus, Sapphire or Private Client Checking). Chase lists a fixed daily ATM withdrawal limit of $100 and a daily purchase limit of $400. Older teens may outgrow it, since it is aimed at younger kids.

5. Capital One MONEY Teen Checking

Capital One MONEY Teen Checking is a real checking account owned jointly by the teen and one parent or guardian, for ages 6 and up. The teen gets a debit card in their name, can set savings goals and track spending, and the parent can send automatic allowance, see transactions, get alerts and lock or unlock the card. For teens 13 and older, parents can control Zelle access and set limits.

Best for: families who want a free, grown-up bank account that keeps working after 18.

families who want a free, grown-up bank account that keeps working after 18. Cost: no monthly or maintenance fees and no minimum deposit to open, keep or use it, per Capital One. The page also says the account stays free after the teen turns 18.

no monthly or maintenance fees and no minimum deposit to open, keep or use it, per Capital One. The page also says the account stays free after the teen turns 18. The catch: there are fewer teaching extras (no chores list or lessons inside the account) than Greenlight or Acorns Early.

6. Venmo Teen Account

Venmo Teen Account is for teens 13 to 17, opened or approved by a parent or guardian who has a Venmo account. Teens can pay friends back, receive money, spend with a Venmo Teen Debit Card wherever Mastercard is accepted, and set up direct deposit for a first paycheck. Parents can see all activity and the balance, get real-time spending alerts, lock the card and manage privacy settings (teen transactions are private by default).

Best for: older teens who already split pizza, rides and tickets with friends.

older teens who already split pizza, rides and tickets with friends. Cost: no monthly fee, no application fee and no minimum balance. Venmo lists a $2.50 fee for withdrawals at ATMs outside the MoneyPass network.

no monthly fee, no application fee and no minimum balance. Venmo lists a $2.50 fee for withdrawals at ATMs outside the MoneyPass network. The catch: parents cannot set custom dollar spending limits, and there are no chores or savings-goal tools, so it is better for practice spending than for structured budgeting.

7. Goodbudget

Goodbudget is a budgeting app rather than a card. It uses the envelope method: you split your money into virtual envelopes (snacks, clothes, gaming, savings) and spend from each envelope until it is empty. That makes it a good way for a teen to plan an allowance or part-time paycheck before spending it, whichever card or account the money sits in.

Best for: teens who want to learn budgeting itself, and families who want to share one budget.

teens who want to learn budgeting itself, and families who want to share one budget. Cost: the Free Forever plan includes 10 regular and 10 more envelopes, 1 account, 2 devices and 1 year of history. Premium is $10 a month or $80 a year for unlimited envelopes and accounts, 5 devices and 7 years of history.

the Free Forever plan includes 10 regular and 10 more envelopes, 1 account, 2 devices and 1 year of history. Premium is $10 a month or $80 a year for unlimited envelopes and accounts, 5 devices and 7 years of history. The catch: it doesn’t hold money or give your teen a card. Check its terms on age before a younger teen signs up alone; a parent can set it up as a shared household budget instead.

Which budget app should your teen use?

Want everything in one app and don’t mind a fee: Greenlight or Acorns Early.

Greenlight or Acorns Early. Want chores to drive pocket money: BusyKid, Greenlight or Acorns Early.

BusyKid, Greenlight or Acorns Early. Want free: Capital One MONEY Teen Checking, or Chase First Banking if you already have Chase checking.

Capital One MONEY Teen Checking, or Chase First Banking if you already have Chase checking. Teen is 13 to 17 and pays friends often: Venmo Teen Account.

Venmo Teen Account. Want to teach planning, not just spending: pair any card or account above with Goodbudget’s free plan.

How to set up a teen budget in 5 steps

Agree on the money coming in. Allowance, chores, gifts or a part-time job. Write the monthly total down. Pick 3 to 5 categories. For example food out, entertainment, clothes, savings and giving. Set one savings goal. A real target with a date works better than “save more”. Most apps above have a goals feature. Review once a week together. Open the app’s activity list for five minutes and ask what was worth it. Hand over more control over time. Loosen limits as your teen shows good habits, so the move to a full adult account at 18 is easy.

Safety tips for parents

Turn on spending alerts and card lock in whichever app you choose.

Teach your teen never to share a card number, PIN or login code, even with friends.

Talk about subscriptions: free trials that turn into monthly charges are an easy budget leak. Our guide on how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone shows where to find and stop them.

If your teen wants to earn small rewards, see our honest look at apps that pay you to walk, and for getting paid by family or clients later, our guide to the PayPal.Me link.

FAQ

What is the best free budget app for teens?

For a free account with a debit card, Capital One MONEY Teen Checking has no monthly or maintenance fees. For budgeting practice, Goodbudget has a free plan with 10 regular envelopes. Chase First Banking has no monthly service fee if a parent has a qualifying Chase checking account.

What money apps can minors use?

Minors can use apps built for them with a parent’s involvement: Greenlight, Acorns Early (ages 6 to 18), BusyKid (card for ages 5 to 17), Chase First Banking (ages 6 to 17), Capital One MONEY Teen Checking (ages 6 and up) and the Venmo Teen Account (ages 13 to 17). In each case a parent or guardian opens, owns or approves the account.

How much does BusyKid cost?

BusyKid lists its plan at $48 a year, billed annually (about $4 a month), with up to five cards per subscription.

How should a teenager budget their money?

Start with the money coming in each month, split it into a few categories including savings, set one goal with a date, and check spending once a week in the app. The envelope method used by Goodbudget is a simple way to do this.

Is a budget app for teens safe?

The apps above give parents visibility and controls such as alerts and card locking. Read each provider’s terms, check how funds are held and insured on the official page, and teach your teen basic account security.

This article is for general information only and is not financial advice. Fees, ages and features are as stated on each provider’s official site in October 2026 and can change.

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