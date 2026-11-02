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Is there a touchscreen MacBook? Yes, finally. Apple’s MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display is the first Mac you can tap, swipe and pinch on, while keeping the keyboard and trackpad Mac users know. Before you spend $2,899 or more, here are 10 things to know about the touchscreen MacBook Pro: what it costs, how touch actually works, what’s missing, which MacBooks still aren’t touchscreen and how to turn touch off if you don’t want it.

Quick answer: The touchscreen MacBook Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with M5 Pro or M5 Max chips, starting at $2,899 in the US. It has a tandem OLED “PROLED XDR” display, a Dynamic Island and up to 24 hours of battery life. Touch is optional: the keyboard and trackpad still do everything, macOS turns taps into clicks, and there’s an Accessibility setting to switch touch off. There’s no Apple Pencil support yet, and MacBook Air and other Macs still don’t have touchscreens.

Touchscreen MacBook Pro at a glance

Model Chip US price Education price 14-inch M5 Pro $2,899 $2,749 16-inch M5 Pro $3,399 $3,199 14-inch M5 Max $4,499 $4,199 16-inch M5 Max $4,799 $4,499

Starting prices from Apple’s announcement. More memory and storage cost extra.

What changed in Oct 2026

Apple announced the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display on 28 October 2026, with orders opening the same day and deliveries and in-store sales from 6 November. It is the first Mac with a touchscreen. Apple’s existing non-touch 14-inch MacBook Pro with a Liquid Retina XDR display stays on sale alongside it.

1. It’s the first touchscreen Mac, but touch is optional

For years Apple said a touchscreen didn’t belong on a laptop. This MacBook Pro changes that, but it isn’t a tablet. The keyboard and trackpad remain the main way to use it. Think of touch as a shortcut: reach up to scroll a page, tap a button or drag a file, then go back to typing.

2. How touch works in macOS

Apple says you can scroll, pinch to zoom, drag and drop and tile windows by touch, and that many existing apps work with touch right away because macOS translates touches into clicks. Early hands-on reports from MacStories and others add more detail:

Swipe up from the bottom edge to show the Dock.

Swipe down from the top to open Spotlight and Siri.

Long-press works like a right-click, and long-pressing a file picks it up to drag.

Menus and list items spread out when you use touch, so they’re easier to hit with a finger.

Up to 10 fingers are recognised at once.

Touching the screen won’t wake the Mac, and touch is briefly disabled while you close the lid, so you don’t trigger anything by accident.

3. How to turn touch off on the MacBook Pro

If you’d rather keep your screen fingerprint-free, you don’t have to use touch at all. Apple includes a setting in System Settings > Accessibility that turns touch input off entirely, as first reported by MacStories and MacRumors. The exact name of the option inside Accessibility hadn’t been published by Apple at the time of writing, so look for the touch setting in the Accessibility list on your Mac.

Once touch is off, the MacBook Pro works just like any other Mac with the keyboard and trackpad. You can turn it back on at any time in the same place.

4. The PROLED XDR display is the bigger upgrade

Even if you never touch it, the screen is a big step up. Apple calls it PROLED XDR, a tandem OLED panel with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness for both HDR and SDR, a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio and ProMotion refresh from 10Hz to 120Hz. The 14-inch model has a 14.2-inch screen and the 16-inch a 16.3-inch screen. A nano-texture anti-glare option is available. OLED means true blacks, which matters for photo and video editing and watching films.

5. The Dynamic Island comes to the Mac

Like recent iPhones, the MacBook Pro now has a Dynamic Island at the top of the screen. Apple says it is the home for Spotlight, Live Activities and Siri. Live Activities from your iPhone apps, such as a delivery or sports score, can show up there too.

6. Chips, memory and battery life

You can choose the M5 Pro or M5 Max chip, with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of storage. Apple quotes up to 24 hours of battery life (based on its own testing; real use varies) and fast charging to 50 percent in about 30 minutes. The 14-inch model weighs about 3 pounds and the 16-inch about 4 pounds.

7. Ports and connections

There’s no need for a dongle for most people. Apple lists three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe charging and a headphone jack. The M5 Pro supports up to three external displays and the M5 Max up to four, in addition to the built-in screen. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 come from Apple’s N1 wireless chip. Unlocking still uses Touch ID in the keyboard.

8. What’s missing: no Apple Pencil (yet)

If you hoped to draw on your MacBook, wait. MacStories notes there’s no Apple Pencil support on the Mac yet. The touchscreen is for fingers only. Artists who need a pen should still look at an iPad with Apple Pencil.

9. It’s expensive, and other MacBooks still aren’t touchscreen

At $2,899 to start, the touchscreen MacBook Pro is Apple’s most expensive laptop line. If you want a cheaper Mac, the MacBook Air, the non-touch 14-inch MacBook Pro and other current Macs don’t have touchscreens. If budget matters more than touch, our guide to the things to consider before buying a laptop will help you choose.

10. Who should buy it (and who shouldn’t)

Buy it if you’re a creative professional who wants the best Mac display, you use music apps with on-screen instruments (Apple says music creators prefer touch for these), you’re used to touch from iPhone and iPad, or you simply want the most powerful MacBook with the newest features.

Skip it if you mainly browse, write and stream (a MacBook Air is plenty), you want a pen for drawing, or you’d turn touch off anyway and don’t need OLED: the non-touch MacBook Pro costs less.

Taking care of a touchscreen MacBook

More touching means more fingerprints. Clean the screen with a soft, slightly damp microfibre cloth, never spray cleaner directly on it, and avoid paper towels that can scratch. Our guide to cleaning a laptop screen safely covers the details, including touchscreens.

Where to buy

You can order from Apple or check the touchscreen MacBook Pro on Amazon, where retailers sometimes offer discounts after launch. Compare the exact chip, memory and storage before you buy, as model names look similar.

FAQ

Is the MacBook touch screen?

Only the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display (14-inch and 16-inch, M5 Pro or M5 Max) has a touchscreen. MacBook Air and other MacBook models don’t.

How much is the touchscreen MacBook Pro?

In the US it starts at $2,899 for the 14-inch M5 Pro model and goes to $4,799 for the 16-inch M5 Max, before upgrades.

Can you turn off the touchscreen on a MacBook Pro?

Yes. There’s a setting under Accessibility in System Settings that turns touch input off entirely, according to early hands-on reports.

Does the touchscreen MacBook Pro work with Apple Pencil?

No, not at launch. The screen works with fingers only.

Will older MacBooks get touch with a software update?

No. The touch sensor is built into the new PROLED XDR display panel, so earlier MacBooks can’t gain touch through a macOS update.

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, QuickOnlineTips earns from qualifying purchases.

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