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ChatGPT vs Claude vs Gemini: which AI subscription is actually worth paying for? All three now offer a free plan, a roughly $20 plan and expensive power-user tiers, and the names and limits change often. This guide compares the individual plans side by side, using prices from each company’s official pricing page, and tells you which one fits how you work.

Quick answer: Try all three free plans first. If you pay, the $20-a-month tier (ChatGPT Plus, Claude Pro or Google AI Pro at $19.99) is the sweet spot for most people. Pick ChatGPT for the widest all-round feature set, Claude for long writing and coding work, and Google AI Pro if you live in Gmail and Google Docs or want 5 TB of storage included. Only heavy daily users and developers need the $100-$200 tiers.

AI subscription plans compared

US prices per month for individual plans, checked on 1 November 2026 on the official pages: ChatGPT pricing, Claude pricing and Google AI plans. Prices can vary by country and may include tax.

Tier ChatGPT (OpenAI) Claude (Anthropic) Gemini (Google) Free Free: $0 Free: $0 Free: $0 Budget Go: $8 (may show ads) None Google AI Plus: $4.99 (400 GB storage) Standard Plus: $20 Pro: $20, or $17/month billed yearly ($200) Google AI Pro: $19.99 (5 TB storage) Power user Pro: two tiers with 5x or 20x more usage than Plus (see OpenAI’s pricing page for the current price) Max: $100 (5x Pro usage) Google AI Ultra: from $99.99 (5x Pro limits) Top tier Pro (20x tier) Ultra: $200 (10x Pro weekly usage) Google AI Ultra: $199.99 (20x Pro limits)

The ChatGPT Go price comes from OpenAI’s Go announcement, and the Plus price is also confirmed in OpenAI’s help centre. OpenAI’s pricing page did not display a Pro price when we checked, so we’ve left it out rather than guess.

What you get on each free plan

ChatGPT Free: limited access to OpenAI’s current fast model (GPT-5.5 Instant at the time of writing), with limited messages, uploads, image generation and deep research.

limited access to OpenAI’s current fast model (GPT-5.5 Instant at the time of writing), with limited messages, uploads, image generation and deep research. Claude Free: chat, web search, file creation, Artifacts, Memory and up to 5 Projects, with usage limits that reset every few hours and weekly. Claude Code and the top models are not included. Our list of free ChatGPT alternatives compares more free options.

chat, web search, file creation, Artifacts, Memory and up to 5 Projects, with usage limits that reset every few hours and weekly. Claude Code and the top models are not included. Our list of free ChatGPT alternatives compares more free options. Gemini Free: access to Gemini in the app and on the web with lower usage limits, plus Google’s standard 15 GB of account storage.

The $20 plans: ChatGPT Plus vs Claude Pro vs Google AI Pro

ChatGPT Plus ($20)

Plus adds OpenAI’s reasoning model (GPT-5.5 Thinking), more messages and uploads, deep research, agent mode, projects, tasks, custom GPTs and more Codex coding usage. It is the most rounded choice if you want one assistant that does a bit of everything, including images. See our ChatGPT Plus vs free comparison for more detail.

Claude Pro ($20, or $17 a month yearly)

Pro gives more usage than Free, unlimited Projects, Anthropic’s Opus models, Claude Code for coding in your terminal or editor, Claude in Chrome and Microsoft 365 connections. It suits people who write long documents, analyse files or code, and Anthropic offers a discounted yearly price on Pro.

Google AI Pro ($19.99)

Google AI Pro includes Google’s top Gemini models with higher limits, Gemini inside Gmail, Docs and other Google apps, video generation credits, 5 TB of storage, YouTube Premium Lite and Google Home Premium (Standard), according to Google’s plan page. If you would pay for Google One storage anyway, it is the best value of the three.

The power-user plans

Claude Max ($100) and Ultra ($200): Max gives 5x Pro usage; Ultra gives 10x Pro usage each week and removes the 5-hour limit for verified accounts. Both include Anthropic’s top model for up to half your weekly limit and monthly API credits equal to the plan price ($100 or $200), according to Anthropic’s pricing page.

Max gives 5x Pro usage; Ultra gives 10x Pro usage each week and removes the 5-hour limit for verified accounts. Both include Anthropic’s top model for up to half your weekly limit and monthly API credits equal to the plan price ($100 or $200), according to Anthropic’s pricing page. ChatGPT Pro: offered in two usage levels (5x or 20x more than Plus), with OpenAI’s Pro model, the most Codex tasks, unlimited image creation and the highest deep research and agent limits.

offered in two usage levels (5x or 20x more than Plus), with OpenAI’s Pro model, the most Codex tasks, unlimited image creation and the highest deep research and agent limits. Google AI Ultra ($99.99 or $199.99): 5x or 20x the Pro limits, the most Flow video credits, Project Genie, full YouTube Premium and 20 TB or more of storage.

These make sense if you use AI for hours every day, run long coding agents, or would otherwise pay for API usage. For most people they are overkill.

Which AI subscription should you choose?

If you mainly… Best pick Want one all-round assistant (chat, images, voice, research) ChatGPT Plus Write long documents or work with big files Claude Pro Write code every day Claude Pro (Claude Code) or ChatGPT Plus (Codex); upgrade to Max or Pro if you hit limits Use Gmail, Docs and Drive all day, or need cloud storage Google AI Pro Want the cheapest paid upgrade Google AI Plus or ChatGPT Go Are a student or casual user Stay on the free plans and use two of them

Tips before you subscribe

Test your real tasks on the free plan for a week, then pay for the one you kept reaching for.

for a week, then pay for the one you kept reaching for. Pay monthly at first. AI plans change often, so lock in a yearly price only once you are sure.

AI plans change often, so lock in a yearly price only once you are sure. Check the price in your country. Some plans, such as ChatGPT Go, use local pricing.

Some plans, such as ChatGPT Go, use local pricing. Look at what’s bundled. Google’s storage and YouTube extras, or Anthropic’s API credits on Max and Ultra, can change the real value.

Google’s storage and YouTube extras, or Anthropic’s API credits on Max and Ultra, can change the real value. Cancel before renewal if you only needed a plan for a single project.

What changed in 2026: new plan names and tiers

Updated 1 November 2026.

All three companies reshaped their plans in 2026. OpenAI launched the cheaper ChatGPT Go worldwide in January and added a second Pro usage level in April. Google cut the entry price of AI Ultra to $99.99 at I/O in May and now lists Ultra in 5x and 20x versions. Anthropic’s pricing page now lists Claude Max ($100) and a new Claude Ultra ($200) above Pro. Because plans change so often, check the official pricing pages linked above before you buy; we’ll keep this comparison updated.

FAQ

Is ChatGPT Plus or Claude Pro better?

Both cost $20 a month. ChatGPT Plus has more features in one place (images, voice, agents, custom GPTs); Claude Pro is often preferred for long-form writing, file analysis and coding with Claude Code. Try both free plans with your own tasks.

How much does Claude cost?

Claude is free to start. Pro costs $20 a month (or $17 a month billed yearly), Max costs $100 a month and Ultra costs $200 a month, according to Anthropic’s pricing page.

Is Gemini better than ChatGPT?

Gemini is the better fit if you use Google’s apps and want storage included; ChatGPT has the broader feature set. Our best AI writing tools roundup compares them for writing.

Can I use ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini for free?

Yes. All three have free plans with daily or weekly limits, which are enough for occasional use.

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