Share WhatsApp X Telegram

Here is how to use ChatGPT in plain terms: open chatgpt.com or the official ChatGPT app, type what you want in the message box, and press Enter. ChatGPT replies in seconds, and you can keep chatting to refine the answer. You can start for free, add a free account to save your chats, and upgrade only if you hit the limits. This guide walks you through every step, from your first prompt to voice, files, images and privacy settings.

Quick answer: Go to chatgpt.com (or install the official ChatGPT app by OpenAI), type a question or task in the message box, and send it. For better results, tell ChatGPT the task, give it some context, and say what format you want. Ask follow-up questions to improve the answer, and sign in with a free account if you want your chats saved.

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot made by OpenAI. You talk to it in everyday language, and it can answer questions, explain topics, write and edit text, brainstorm ideas, summarize documents, help with code, and create images. It is not a search engine and it can make mistakes, so think of it as a fast, helpful assistant whose work you still check.

Where to Use ChatGPT

You can use ChatGPT in three main places. Your chats sync across them when you are signed in to the same account.

Web browser: Visit chatgpt.com on any computer, tablet or phone.

Visit chatgpt.com on any computer, tablet or phone. iPhone and Android: Install the ChatGPT app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. OpenAI advises checking that the app is published by OpenAI, because look-alike apps exist (OpenAI help).

Install the ChatGPT app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. OpenAI advises checking that the app is published by OpenAI, because look-alike apps exist (OpenAI help). Desktop app: OpenAI offers an official ChatGPT desktop app for macOS and Windows, available from chatgpt.com/download.

How to Use ChatGPT for Free (With or Without an Account)

The easiest way to learn how to use ChatGPT for free is to simply open chatgpt.com and start typing. According to OpenAI’s help center, you can use ChatGPT on the web before creating an account in supported countries. There are trade-offs, though: logged-out chats are not saved, you can have only one conversation at a time, and features such as chat history, sharing, data export and custom instructions need an account. Some people may also be asked to sign up before they can send a message.

A free account fixes most of that. To create one:

Go to chatgpt.com or open the ChatGPT app. Select Sign up. Enter your email address or pick one of the other sign-in options shown, then follow the on-screen prompts. Verify your email if asked, and you are ready to chat.

How to Write Your First Prompt

A prompt is simply the message you send to ChatGPT. You can type anything, but a clear prompt gets a much better answer. Use this simple formula:

Task + Context + Format

Task: What do you want ChatGPT to do? (Write, explain, summarize, compare, plan.)

What do you want ChatGPT to do? (Write, explain, summarize, compare, plan.) Context: Who is it for, and what should ChatGPT know? (Your goal, audience, level, limits.)

Who is it for, and what should ChatGPT know? (Your goal, audience, level, limits.) Format: How should the answer look? (A bullet list, a table, a short email, 3 options, under 150 words.)

Here is the difference in practice:

Weak prompt: “Dinner ideas.”

“Dinner ideas.” Strong prompt: “Suggest 5 quick dinner ideas for a family of four with picky kids. We have 30 minutes and no oven. Give each idea as one line with the main ingredients.”

To send your first prompt:

Click or tap the message box at the bottom (or center) of the screen. Type your prompt using the task + context + format formula. Press Enter or select the send arrow. Read the reply. You can copy it, or ask ChatGPT to try again.

Need inspiration? Browse our list of 30 best ChatGPT prompts you can copy and adapt.

Use Follow-Ups to Improve Answers

ChatGPT remembers what you said earlier in the same conversation, so you do not need to start over when an answer misses the mark. Just reply with what to change:

“Make it shorter and friendlier.”

“Explain that like I’m 12.”

“Turn this into a table.”

“Give me 3 more options, but cheaper.”

“What did you assume? Ask me questions first if you need more details.”

Start a new chat when you switch to a completely different topic. It keeps answers focused and your history tidy. For more tricks, see our guide on how to get better answers from ChatGPT.

Talk to ChatGPT With Your Voice

If typing feels slow, you can speak instead. OpenAI says Voice is available on the web, iPhone and Android, and free users get limited access (OpenAI help).

Select the Voice icon in the message bar. Allow microphone access if your browser or phone asks. On mobile, pick a voice the first time you use it. Start speaking, and ChatGPT will answer out loud.

There is also a separate dictation option that turns your speech into editable text, so you can check it before sending.

Upload Files and Images

ChatGPT can read documents, spreadsheets, presentations and images you add to a chat. You might upload a PDF and ask for a summary, share a photo of a broken appliance and ask what is wrong, or add a spreadsheet and ask for trends.

In the message box, select the attach or add option (often shown as a plus or paperclip icon). Choose a file or photo from your device. Type what you want ChatGPT to do with it, such as “Summarize this in 5 bullet points.” Send your message.

File uploads work on free and paid plans, but free accounts have tighter limits. OpenAI’s file uploads FAQ currently lists 3 file uploads per day for free users and a 20MB limit per image.

Create Images With ChatGPT

ChatGPT can also make pictures from a text description, and OpenAI says image creation is available on all plans, including Free, with limits (OpenAI help).

In any chat, describe the image you want, for example “A cheerful cartoon robot watering plants on a sunny balcony, bright colors, square format.” Wait for the image to finish. It can take a little while, and you can keep chatting meanwhile. To change it, describe the edit in the chat (“make the sky purple”), or open the image and use the editor to select the area you want changed. Download the image when you are happy with it.

Find, Archive and Delete Chats

When you are signed in, every conversation is saved in your chat history in the sidebar. You can use Search to find an old chat, and open the more options menu (three dots) next to any chat to archive or delete it. Archived chats disappear from the sidebar but stay searchable. OpenAI says deleted chats cannot be restored and are scheduled for permanent deletion from its systems within 30 days, with some exceptions (OpenAI help). For full step-by-step instructions, read how to delete ChatGPT history.

Use Temporary Chat for Private Questions

Temporary Chat is like an incognito window for ChatGPT. According to OpenAI, a temporary chat stays out of your chat history, does not create or update memories, and is not used to improve OpenAI’s models. OpenAI may still keep a copy for up to 30 days for safety purposes.

Open a new chat. Select Temporary. Choose whether the chat should be personalized (use your existing memories and custom instructions) or unpersonalized, before sending your first message. Chat as normal. Once you leave an unsaved temporary chat, you cannot reopen it.

Memory and Privacy Controls

Manage Memory

ChatGPT can remember useful details you share, like your name or preferences, to personalize future answers. You can view, delete or turn off memory by going to Settings, then Personalization, then Memory. You can also simply ask ChatGPT to forget something. OpenAI notes that memory options vary by plan, region and platform, so you may not see every setting (Memory FAQ).

Stop Your Chats From Training the Model

By default, your conversations may be used to improve OpenAI’s models. To opt out:

On the web, open your account menu and select Settings. On iPhone or Android, open the sidebar and tap your profile icon. Select Data controls. Turn off Improve the model for everyone.

This applies to new conversations and does not delete your existing chats. The same Data controls area also lets you export your data (Data controls FAQ).

ChatGPT Free vs Paid Plans

The Free plan is enough for most beginners, but it limits how much you can upload, create images, use voice and use deeper research features. OpenAI’s pricing page currently lists paid personal plans called Go, Plus and Pro, which raise those limits and add extras such as Projects and custom GPTs on Plus. Prices vary by country, so check the pricing page before you upgrade. Our ChatGPT Plus vs Free comparison explains whether paying is worth it, and if you want other options, try these free ChatGPT alternatives.

Safety Tips for Using ChatGPT

Fact-check important answers. ChatGPT can sound confident and still be wrong. Verify health, legal, money and news facts with trusted sources.

ChatGPT can sound confident and still be wrong. Verify health, legal, money and news facts with trusted sources. Don’t share sensitive data. Keep passwords, bank or card numbers, Social Security numbers and private details about other people out of your chats.

Keep passwords, bank or card numbers, Social Security numbers and private details about other people out of your chats. Use Temporary Chat for one-off questions you don’t want saved.

for one-off questions you don’t want saved. Download only the official app published by OpenAI, and sign in only at chatgpt.com.

published by OpenAI, and sign in only at chatgpt.com. Review before you use. Read and edit anything ChatGPT writes before sending it as your own, especially for school or work.

FAQ

Is ChatGPT free to use?

Yes. ChatGPT has a Free plan, and in supported countries you can even try it on chatgpt.com without an account. Paid plans raise usage limits and add extra features.

Do I need an account to use ChatGPT?

Not always. OpenAI lets people use ChatGPT on the web without logging in in many countries, but your chats won’t be saved. A free account adds chat history, sharing and settings like custom instructions.

Can ChatGPT see my chats or use them for training?

Your conversations may be used to improve OpenAI’s models unless you turn off Improve the model for everyone in Settings, under Data controls. Temporary chats are not used for training.

Is there a ChatGPT app for my phone or computer?

Yes. There are official ChatGPT apps for iPhone and Android, plus a desktop app for macOS and Windows. Make sure the app is published by OpenAI.

Why does ChatGPT sometimes give wrong answers?

ChatGPT predicts helpful-sounding text and can make mistakes or invent details. Give it clear context, ask it to show its sources or reasoning, and double-check anything important.

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram