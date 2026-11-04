Share WhatsApp X Telegram

Looking for how to use ChatGPT agent mode? Here is the short answer: you can’t any more. OpenAI has retired ChatGPT agent, and its help page now says to use ChatGPT Work instead for longer, multi-step tasks and finished deliverables. This guide shows what agent mode used to do, where it went, and how to get the same kind of hands-off help from ChatGPT Work today.

Quick answer: ChatGPT agent mode is gone. OpenAI’s help page says: “ChatGPT agent is no longer available. Use ChatGPT Work for longer, multi-step tasks and finished deliverables.” To use the replacement, switch from Chat to Work in ChatGPT, describe the task and the result you want, then follow its progress, answer its questions and approve important actions before it acts.

What Was ChatGPT Agent Mode?

ChatGPT agent launched in July 2025 for paid plans. According to OpenAI’s ChatGPT agent help page, it was built to complete complex online tasks by reasoning, researching and taking actions for you. It worked inside its own virtual computer with a visual browser, a terminal and access to connected apps, so it could browse websites, fill in forms, work with uploaded files and edit spreadsheets.

You started it by picking agent mode from the tools menu or typing /agent in the message box. It was never part of the Free plan, and paid plans had a monthly message cap (40 a month on Plus, for example). It also took over the job of Operator, OpenAI’s earlier browser agent, whose standalone site was shut down.

If you have searched for “ChatGPT agent mode not showing” or “where did agent mode go”, the answer is not a bug on your account: the feature has been retired for everyone.

What Replaced It: ChatGPT Work

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Work on July 9, 2026, describing it as “an agent that can take action across your apps and files.” It is meant for jobs that take more than a quick chat reply:

Finished deliverables: it gathers information from your connected apps and files and creates documents, spreadsheets, slide decks and simple web apps.

it gathers information from your connected apps and files and creates documents, spreadsheets, slide decks and simple web apps. Long tasks: it breaks a big project into smaller steps and works through them on its own, for hours if needed.

it breaks a big project into smaller steps and works through them on its own, for hours if needed. Scheduled tasks: it can run a task once, on a schedule, when something happens, or to watch for changes, such as a daily summary or a regular report.

it can run a task once, on a schedule, when something happens, or to watch for changes, such as a daily summary or a regular report. Working on websites: a cloud browser lets it use supported public websites when a connected app can’t do the job (more on this below).

a cloud browser lets it use supported public websites when a connected app can’t do the job (more on this below). Your computer (desktop app): in the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows and Mac, Work can also use local files, apps and a built-in browser.

Who can use ChatGPT Work?

At launch, OpenAI rolled out Work on the web and mobile to Pro, Enterprise and Edu first, followed by Plus and Business. In the ChatGPT desktop app, OpenAI says Chat, Work and Codex are available on every plan, including Free. Work uses your plan’s included usage, and longer tasks use more of it, so check your usage before starting a big job.

How to Use ChatGPT Agent Now: Step by Step With ChatGPT Work

Here is how to use ChatGPT agent-style help today, through Work. These steps follow OpenAI’s Get started with ChatGPT Work guide.

Open ChatGPT at chatgpt.com, in the mobile app or in the ChatGPT desktop app, and sign in. Switch to Work. Choose Work instead of Chat before you type your request. Connect the tools it needs. Select Customize and then Plugins in the left sidebar to connect apps such as your email, calendar or file storage. To point ChatGPT at one app in a prompt, type @ followed by the plugin name. On desktop, pick local or cloud. Local Work can use files and apps on your computer. Cloud Work runs without your computer, which suits scheduled tasks that research or check websites. Describe the task clearly. Say what you want done, which sources to use, any limits, and the format of the finished result. Set boundaries. Add rules such as “stop before sending anything” or “ask me before you change any file”. Follow along and approve. You can watch its progress, answer questions, change direction mid-task and approve important actions. If a task pauses for a safety review, read the notice before you continue. Review the result. Check the facts, sources and numbers before you share or act on anything it made.

What ChatGPT Work Can Do: Example Tasks

OpenAI’s examples lean towards everyday work tasks. A few you can try, adapted from its ChatGPT Work guide for everyday tasks:

Daily brief: “Every weekday at 8 a.m., summarise my unread email and today’s calendar into a short brief.”

“Every weekday at 8 a.m., summarise my unread email and today’s calendar into a short brief.” Weekly update: “Use the notes and spreadsheet I’ve connected to draft this week’s team update as a one-page doc.”

“Use the notes and spreadsheet I’ve connected to draft this week’s team update as a one-page doc.” Research into a deck: “Research three project management tools on their official sites and turn the findings into a five-slide comparison.”

“Research three project management tools on their official sites and turn the findings into a five-slide comparison.” Decision memo: “Read these three files and write a one-page memo with the options, pros and cons, and open questions.”

“Read these three files and write a one-page memo with the options, pros and cons, and open questions.” Website check: “Each Monday, check these public pages for changes and list anything new.”

For plain questions and short drafts, OpenAI suggests sticking with normal Chat. Our beginner’s guide to using ChatGPT covers that side, and our list of 30 best ChatGPT prompts gives you ready-made requests to start from.

Cloud Browser: Working on Websites

The closest thing to agent mode’s virtual browser is the cloud browser in ChatGPT Work. OpenAI says it can navigate public pages, enter information in supported fields and combine website actions with information from your connected apps. It is available on paid plans other than Free and Go, in supported regions.

To use it, open ChatGPT Work and describe the task, including the website, the item or service, any limits and the result you want. Keep in mind:

ChatGPT may use a connected app instead if that app can do the job directly.

Some websites block automated browsers, so a task can stop part way. You may need to finish the last step yourself.

It is designed to ask for confirmation before actions that are hard to undo or that create a financial, legal or account commitment.

Never type passwords or card details into the chat.

Safety Tips for AI Agents

Connect only what the task needs. Fewer connected apps means less that can go wrong.

Fewer connected apps means less that can go wrong. Be specific. Vague requests give the agent more room to guess.

Vague requests give the agent more room to guess. Ask it to stop before sending, buying or deleting anything , and review each confirmation screen carefully.

, and review each confirmation screen carefully. Watch the first few runs of any scheduled task before you leave it alone.

of any scheduled task before you leave it alone. Stop the task if it opens the wrong website or uses the wrong information.

if it opens the wrong website or uses the wrong information. Clean up afterwards. You can delete old conversations; see how to delete ChatGPT history.

Wondering whether a paid plan is worth it for these features? See our comparison of ChatGPT Plus vs Free.

FAQ

Where did ChatGPT agent mode go?

OpenAI retired it. Its help page now says ChatGPT agent is no longer available and points users to ChatGPT Work for longer, multi-step tasks and finished deliverables.

How do I use ChatGPT agent now?

If you want to know how to use ChatGPT agent features today, use ChatGPT Work. Switch from Chat to Work, connect any apps the task needs, describe the task and the result you want, and approve important actions as it works.

Is ChatGPT agent mode free?

Agent mode was only ever on paid plans. Its replacement, ChatGPT Work, is in the ChatGPT desktop app on every plan, including Free, according to OpenAI, while the cloud browser is limited to paid plans other than Go.

Can ChatGPT Work run tasks on a schedule?

Yes. OpenAI says Work can run tasks once, on a schedule, when an event happens or to watch for changes. On desktop, choose cloud Work for scheduled tasks because your computer doesn’t need to be awake for them.

Can I use ChatGPT Work on my phone?

Yes, on plans that have Work on mobile. OpenAI says you can start a task from your phone, check on it later and pick it up on the web.

🎁

Stuck on a gift? Try our free Gift Idea Generator Ideas for anyone by age, job, interests and budget, with Amazon.com and Amazon.in links

Find gifts →

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram