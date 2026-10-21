30 Best ChatGPT Prompts for Everyday Tasks (Copy and Paste)

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Looking for the best ChatGPT prompts that actually save you time? Below are 30 ready-to-use prompts for work, email, study, money, travel, writing and everyday life. Copy one, replace the parts in [brackets] with your own details, and paste it into ChatGPT. They work on the free plan and in other AI chatbots too.

Quick answer: The best ChatGPT prompts tell the AI four things: who it should act as, what you want, the details it needs, and the format of the answer. For example: Act as a career coach. Rewrite my resume summary for a [job title] role. Here it is: [paste]. Give me 3 versions under 60 words each.

The simple prompt formula

Almost every good prompt follows the same pattern. Use it to write your own once you’ve tried the ones below.

Role: Act as a [teacher / editor / travel planner]. Task: What you want done, in one clear sentence. Context: The details only you know: your audience, your goal, your limits. Format: A table, a bullet list, 3 options, under 100 words, a friendly tone.

If the first answer misses, don’t start over. Reply with what to change, like shorter, more formal or add prices in a column. Our guide on how to get better answers from ChatGPT has more tips.

The 30 prompts at a glance

Category Prompts Best for Work and productivity 1-5 Plans, meetings, reports Email and messages 6-10 Replies, follow-ups, hard conversations Study and learning 11-15 Students and anyone learning a skill Money and shopping 16-19 Budgets, comparisons, saving Travel and planning 20-23 Trips, packing, events Writing and content 24-27 Bloggers, social posts, editing Everyday life 28-30 Meals, fitness routines, decisions

Work and productivity prompts

1. Turn a messy to-do list into a plan

Here is my to-do list for this week: [paste]. Sort it by urgency and importance, estimate how long each task takes, and give me a day-by-day plan with no more than 6 hours of work a day.

2. Summarize a long document

Summarize the text below in 5 bullet points for a busy manager. Then list any decisions or deadlines it mentions. Text: [paste].

3. Prepare for a meeting

I have a meeting about [topic] with [who]. My goal is [goal]. Give me an agenda, 5 questions I should ask, and 3 objections they might raise with short answers to each.

4. Write meeting notes from rough points

Turn these rough notes into clean meeting minutes with sections for decisions, action items (with owner and due date) and open questions: [paste notes].

5. Explain a spreadsheet formula

Explain what this Excel or Google Sheets formula does, step by step, in plain English, and suggest a simpler version if there is one: [paste formula].

Email and message prompts

6. Reply to an email politely

Write a polite, short reply to this email. I want to say [your answer]. Keep it under 120 words and friendly but professional. Email: [paste].

7. Write a follow-up that gets a reply

Write a follow-up email to [person] about [topic]. I sent my first email [time] ago and got no answer. Make it short, not pushy, and end with one easy question they can answer.

8. Say no without burning a bridge

Help me decline [request] from [person]. I want to stay on good terms and, if possible, offer [alternative]. Give me 3 versions: very short, warm, and formal.

9. Complain to customer service

Write a firm but polite complaint to [company] about [problem]. Include what happened, when, my order number [number], and what I want them to do. Keep it under 200 words.

10. Rewrite a message in a calmer tone

Rewrite this message so it sounds calm and constructive, without changing what I’m asking for: [paste].

Study and learning prompts

11. Explain it like I’m new

Explain [topic] to me as if I’m a complete beginner. Use one everyday example, then check my understanding with 3 short questions.

12. Make a study plan

I have an exam on [subject] in [number] days and can study [hours] a day. Make a day-by-day study plan with topics, review days and a practice test day.

13. Quiz me

Quiz me on [topic] with 10 multiple-choice questions, one at a time. Wait for my answer, tell me if I’m right, and explain the correct answer briefly.

14. Make flashcards

Turn these notes into 20 flashcards in a two-column table (question, answer): [paste notes].

15. Learn a skill in 30 days

I want to learn [skill] in 30 days with 30 minutes a day. Give me a weekly plan with free resources to search for and a small project to finish by the end.

Money and shopping prompts

ChatGPT can help you organize numbers and compare options, but it isn’t a financial advisor. Check important figures yourself.

16. Build a simple budget

My monthly take-home pay is [amount]. My fixed costs are [list]. Create a simple monthly budget table with categories, suggested amounts and a savings line, and point out where I could cut back.

17. Compare two products

Compare [product A] and [product B] for someone who mainly needs [use]. Make a table of the features that matter, then tell me which questions I should check on the seller’s page before buying.

18. Find subscriptions to cancel

Here are my monthly subscriptions and what I use them for: [list]. Rank them from most to least useful and suggest which ones I could pause, share or replace with a free option.

19. Plan a cheaper week of meals

Plan 7 dinners for [number] people on a tight budget, using cheap ingredients that overlap. Add a combined shopping list grouped by store section.

Travel and planning prompts

20. Plan a trip itinerary

Plan a [number]-day trip to [place] for [who] who like [interests]. Group sights by area to cut travel time, and include one rainy-day option per day.

21. Make a packing list

Make a packing list for [number] days in [place] in [month] with carry-on only. Group it by category and mark the items people often forget.

22. Plan a party or event

Help me plan a [type] party for [number] guests at home with a budget of [amount]. Give me a timeline, a shopping list and 3 simple activity ideas.

23. Write questions for a booking

I’m booking [hotel / rental / tour]. Give me a checklist of questions to ask or check before I pay, including fees and cancellation rules.

Always confirm opening hours, prices and rules on official sites, because ChatGPT can be out of date.

Writing and content prompts

24. Fix grammar without changing my voice

Correct the grammar and spelling in this text. Keep my words and style, and list the changes you made at the end: [paste].

25. Brainstorm blog post ideas

Give me 15 blog post ideas about [topic] for [audience]. Make the titles specific and useful, and mark the 5 that answer the most common beginner questions.

26. Turn an article into social posts

Turn this article into 5 short social media posts: one question, one tip, one surprising fact, one quote and one call to read the full post. Article: [paste].

27. Write a short bio

Write a 50-word and a 100-word professional bio for me. I’m a [job] with [experience] who cares about [values]. Write in the third person.

Everyday life prompts

28. Use what’s in the fridge

I have [ingredients]. Suggest 3 dinners I can make in under 30 minutes with these and basic pantry items, with short steps.

29. Make a simple fitness routine

Create a 20-minute beginner workout I can do at home with no equipment, 3 days a week. Explain each move in one line.

If you have a health condition, check with a doctor before starting any new exercise routine.

30. Help me decide

I’m deciding between [option A] and [option B]. My priorities are [list]. Make a pros and cons table, then ask me 3 questions that would help me decide.

Tips to get better results from any prompt

Give examples. Paste a sample of the style you like and say match this tone.

Paste a sample of the style you like and say match this tone. Ask for options. Three short versions are easier to choose from than one long answer.

Three short versions are easier to choose from than one long answer. Set limits. Word counts, reading level and format keep answers focused.

Word counts, reading level and format keep answers focused. Check facts. ChatGPT can make mistakes. Verify dates, prices, laws and health advice on official sources.

ChatGPT can make mistakes. Verify dates, prices, laws and health advice on official sources. Keep private data out. Don’t paste passwords, ID numbers, bank details or other people’s personal information. If you’ve already shared something, here’s how to delete your ChatGPT history.

Wondering whether a paid plan would give better answers? Read ChatGPT Plus vs Free. Prefer another chatbot? These prompts also work in the tools on our list of free ChatGPT alternatives.

FAQ

What is the best ChatGPT prompt?

There isn’t one magic prompt. The best ones give a role, a clear task, your details and the format you want, like the 30 examples above.

Do these prompts work on the free version of ChatGPT?

Yes. They are plain text prompts, so they work on the free plan and in other AI chatbots.

How long should a ChatGPT prompt be?

Long enough to include the details only you know. One to four sentences is usually enough, plus anything you paste in.

Can I save my favorite prompts?

The easiest way is to keep them in a notes app and paste them when needed. Bookmark this page to come back to the full list.

Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash

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