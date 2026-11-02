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Looking for Gemini AI photo prompts you can copy and paste right now? Below are 25 ready-to-use prompts for Google Gemini, grouped by style: portrait, vintage, travel, product, couple, family, art styles and photo fixes. Upload a clear photo, paste a prompt, change the words in [brackets], and Gemini turns your picture into a new image in a few seconds.

Quick answer: Open Gemini on the web or in the app, sign in, choose Images or start a new chat, upload a clear, well-lit photo and paste one of the prompts below. Replace the words in [brackets] with your own choices and add “keep my face exactly the same” when the photo shows a person. Then ask for small changes in the same chat until you like the result.

Gemini AI Photo Prompts at a Glance

Prompt style Prompts Best for Portrait and professional 1-4 Profile pictures, LinkedIn, headshots Vintage and retro 5-8 90s, Polaroid, black and white looks Travel 9-11 Holiday-style scenes without travelling Product 12-14 Shop listings, small business posts Couple 15-17 Anniversaries, couple profile photos Family and kids 18-20 Parent and child portraits, storybook art Art styles 21-23 3D figure, anime, oil painting Photo fixes 24-25 Old photos, background clean-up

How to Use Gemini AI Photo Prompts

These steps follow Google’s own Gemini help page on creating and editing images.

Create a new image on a computer

Go to gemini.google.com and sign in with your Google Account. Click Open sidebar at the top left, then choose Images. Pick a template or type (or paste) your prompt, then submit it.

Edit your own photo

On gemini.google.com, open the sidebar and choose Library, then click an image, or upload a photo from your device. Under the image, click Chat. Paste your edit prompt in the text box and click Submit. To save the result, hover over the image and click Download full size.

On a phone, the idea is the same in the Gemini app: start a chat, add your photo and paste the prompt. Google’s help page gives the computer steps, so button names on Android and iPhone may look a little different.

What Google says about access

You must be signed in, and image features depend on your country and language.

To edit images on a personal account you must be 18 or over; editing isn’t available to users under 18.

Gemini uses the Nano Banana 2 image model when your Gemini model is set to Flash or Pro. Nano Banana Pro , for images that need more detail such as text-heavy pictures, needs a Google AI plan: after an image is made, click More and choose Redo with Pro .

image model when your Gemini model is set to Flash or Pro. , for images that need more detail such as text-heavy pictures, needs a Google AI plan: after an image is made, click More and choose . Downloads are 1K resolution without an AI plan and 2K with a Google AI plan.

If you also use ChatGPT, every prompt below works there too. Our guide to the ChatGPT image generator shows where to upload a photo and how to make follow-up edits.

Portrait and Professional Photo Prompts

Start here if you want a better profile picture without booking a photographer.

1. Clean Studio Portrait

Using my uploaded photo, create a photorealistic studio portrait of me. Keep my face, hairstyle and skin tone exactly the same. Plain [light grey / soft beige] background, soft even lighting from the front, sharp focus on the eyes, natural skin texture, shoulders up, 4:5 portrait.

2. LinkedIn Headshot

Turn my photo into a professional business headshot. Keep my face and expression exactly as in the photo. Dress me in a [navy blazer with a white shirt / dark suit], blurred modern office background, soft daylight from a window, friendly confident look, square 1:1 crop.

3. Black-and-White Fashion Portrait

Create a high-contrast black-and-white fashion portrait from my photo. Keep my face the same. Dramatic side light, deep shadows on one side of the face, plain dark background, magazine cover style, fine film grain.

4. Golden Hour Outdoor Portrait

Place me from this photo in a park at golden hour. Keep my face, hair and clothes exactly the same. Warm sunlight from behind, soft glow around my hair, blurred trees and bokeh lights in the background, natural relaxed pose, photorealistic.

Vintage and Retro Photo Prompts

Retro looks are among the most searched Gemini photo styles. These keep you recognisable and change the era around you.

5. 90s Style Portrait

Turn my photo into a 1990s style portrait. Keep my face exactly the same. [Denim jacket / oversized sweater], slightly faded warm colours, direct camera flash, plain [teal / mustard] studio backdrop, the soft grainy look of a 90s print photo.

6. Polaroid Snapshot

Make my photo look like an instant Polaroid picture. Keep my face and pose the same. Square image inside a white instant-film frame with a thicker bottom border, slightly washed-out colours, soft flash, casual candid feel, lying on a wooden table.

7. 1980s Film Look

Restyle this photo as if it were taken on 35mm film in the 1980s. Keep my face the same. Warm colour cast, visible film grain, slight light leak in one corner, [neon city street at night / beach boardwalk] background, outfit in bold 80s colours.

8. Classic Black-and-White Studio Photo

Turn my photo into a 1950s black-and-white studio portrait. Keep my face recognisable. Neat vintage hairstyle and clothes from the era, soft glowing light, painted studio backdrop, gentle vignette, the look of an old printed photograph.

Travel Photo Prompts

Want a holiday photo without the plane ticket? Be honest about it if you post these: they are made-up scenes.

9. Mountain View

Place me from this photo standing on a mountain viewpoint at sunrise. Keep my face and clothes the same, add a light jacket. Snow-capped peaks, clouds below, warm pink and orange sky, wide 16:9 shot, photorealistic travel photography.

10. City Café Street

Show me from this photo sitting at a small outdoor café table on a cobbled street in [Paris / Rome / Lisbon]. Keep my face the same. Coffee cup on the table, flower boxes on old buildings, soft morning light, relaxed candid travel photo.

11. Tropical Beach

Put me from this photo on a tropical beach at sunset. Keep my face, body shape and skin tone exactly the same. Light summer clothes, turquoise water, palm trees, golden light on my face, bright and colourful, 4:5 portrait.

Product Photo Prompts

Upload a clear photo of your own product. These work well for online shops and social posts.

12. White Background Product Shot

Using my uploaded product photo, create a clean e-commerce product image. Keep the product’s shape, colour, logo and label exactly the same. Pure white background, soft shadow underneath, even studio lighting, product centred, square 1:1.

13. Lifestyle Scene

Place my product from this photo in a bright lifestyle scene: on a [marble kitchen counter / wooden desk / bathroom shelf] with a few matching props. Keep the product exactly as it is, including any text on it. Morning sunlight, shallow depth of field, magazine advert style.

14. Colourful Flat Lay

Create a top-down flat lay photo with my product in the centre. Keep the product unchanged. Surround it with [fresh fruit / dried flowers / stationery] on a [pastel pink / mint green] background, neat spacing, bright soft light, 4:5 for Instagram.

Couple Photo Prompts

Upload one photo of you both, or two separate photos and ask Gemini to combine them. Only use photos of a partner who is happy for you to do this.

15. Romantic Rain Portrait

Using this photo of us, create a romantic portrait of the two of us sharing a [red / clear] umbrella on a city street in light rain at night. Keep both faces exactly the same. Glowing street lights reflected on the wet road, cinematic colours, 4:5.

16. Retro Couple Photo

Turn this photo of us into a 1990s couple photo. Keep both faces the same. Matching [denim / pastel] outfits, slightly faded colours, direct flash, plain studio backdrop, playful pose, the feel of an old printed photo.

17. Sunset Road Trip

Show the two people in this photo standing beside a motorbike on a coastal road at sunset, looking out at the sea. Keep both faces and hairstyles exactly the same. Warm golden light, gentle breeze in their hair, wide cinematic 16:9 shot.

Family and Kids Photo Prompts

Google says image editing in Gemini is for users 18 and over, so a parent should do the editing for any photo of a child.

18. Parent and Child Portrait

Using this photo of a [dad and daughter / mum and son], create a warm portrait of them reading a picture book together on a sofa. Keep both faces exactly the same. Cosy living room, soft lamp light, natural smiles, candid lifestyle photo style.

19. Storybook Illustration

Turn this family photo into a children’s storybook illustration. Keep each person’s hair colour and features recognisable. Soft watercolour style, bright friendly colours, a small cottage and garden in the background, gentle and cheerful.

20. Meet Your Younger Self

I am uploading two photos: one of me as a child and one of me now. Create a photo of my adult self hugging my younger self. Keep both faces exactly as in the photos. Soft natural light, plain warm background, emotional but simple, photorealistic.

Art Style Prompts

21. 3D Collectible Figure

Create a 1/7 scale collectible figure of the person in this photo, standing on a clear round base on a desk. Keep the face, outfit and pose the same. Next to it, a colourful toy box with the figure’s picture on the front. Bright product-photo lighting, realistic.

22. Anime Portrait

Redraw my photo as an anime-style portrait. Keep my hairstyle, hair colour and outfit recognisable. Big expressive eyes, clean line art, soft cel shading, [cherry blossom park / city rooftop at sunset] background, bright colours. Do not copy any existing anime character.

23. Oil Painting

Turn my photo into a classic oil painting portrait. Keep my face recognisable. Visible brush strokes, rich warm colours, dark green background, soft window light from the left, in an ornate gold frame hanging on a gallery wall.

Want to build your own mix of subject, style and lighting? Our free AI portrait prompt generator puts a fresh prompt together in seconds.

Photo Fix Prompts

24. Restore an Old Photo

Restore this old family photo. Remove scratches, dust and creases, fix faded areas and sharpen the details. Keep every face, pose and piece of clothing exactly as in the original. [Keep it black and white / Add natural, realistic colours].

25. Clean Up the Background

Remove the people and clutter in the background of this photo and replace them with a clean, natural version of the same place. Do not change me, my face, my clothes or the lighting on me. Keep the result realistic.

Remember that a restored or cleaned-up picture is an AI recreation, not a perfect copy of the original. Keep the original file too.

Tips for Better Results

Use a good source photo. One clear face, good light, no heavy filters. Dark or blurry photos give weaker results.

One clear face, good light, no heavy filters. Dark or blurry photos give weaker results. Follow Google’s prompt advice. Google suggests starting with words like draw, generate or create, naming a style (photorealistic, watercolour, cartoon) and describing the subject, what it is doing and the setting.

Google suggests starting with words like draw, generate or create, naming a style (photorealistic, watercolour, cartoon) and describing the subject, what it is doing and the setting. Protect the face. Add “keep my face exactly the same”. If it drifts, reply “the face does not look like me, keep the original face from my photo”.

Add “keep my face exactly the same”. If it drifts, reply “the face does not look like me, keep the original face from my photo”. Ask for a shape. Write 1:1 for profile pictures, 4:5 or 9:16 for Instagram and Stories, 16:9 for wallpapers.

Write 1:1 for profile pictures, 4:5 or 9:16 for Instagram and Stories, 16:9 for wallpapers. Change one thing at a time. Short follow-ups such as “make the sky pinker” work better than rewriting everything.

Short follow-ups such as “make the sky pinker” work better than rewriting everything. Skip brands and celebrities. Prompts that copy real people or famous characters may be refused. Describe an original look instead.

For seasonal ideas, see our Halloween AI photo prompts for Gemini and ChatGPT, and for other tools, our list of free AI art generators.

SynthID: How Gemini Labels AI Images

Google adds SynthID, an invisible digital watermark, to images made or edited with its AI. Google’s SynthID help page says the watermark is not visible to users and will usually still be there after edits such as resizing or compression.

You can check a picture yourself: on gemini.google.com, use Add files to upload the image and ask “Is this AI-generated?”. If Gemini finds a SynthID watermark, all or part of the image was made or edited by Google’s AI. If it finds none, the image may still come from another AI tool, because Gemini can only recognise content made with Google’s AI tools.

Photo Privacy: What Google Says

Before you upload photos of yourself, family or friends, read the Gemini Apps Privacy Hub. Key points Google makes there:

A subset of chats is reviewed by human reviewers, and reviewed chats can be kept for up to three years. Google asks you not to enter confidential information you wouldn’t want a reviewer to see.

With the Keep Activity setting turned off, future chats aren’t used to train Google’s AI models (unless you send feedback), and they are kept with your account for 72 hours.

setting turned off, future chats aren’t used to train Google’s AI models (unless you send feedback), and they are kept with your account for 72 hours. Get permission before using other people’s faces, and only upload, generate and edit content you have the rights to.

A sensible extra step: avoid photos that show your address, car number plate, school name or other personal details, and never pass off an AI image as a real photo of someone.

FAQ

Are these Gemini AI photo prompts free to use?

Yes. You can copy and paste them as often as you like. Gemini itself offers image creation to signed-in users in supported countries; a Google AI plan adds Nano Banana Pro and 2K downloads.

How do I copy and paste a Gemini AI photo prompt?

Select the text inside the orange box, copy it, then paste it into the Gemini message box after uploading your photo. Change the words in [brackets] before you submit.

How do I keep my face the same in Gemini?

Use a clear, front-facing photo and add “keep my face, hairstyle and skin tone exactly the same” to the prompt. If the face changes, ask Gemini to keep the original face from your photo and change only the background or clothes.

Do these prompts work in ChatGPT?

Yes. They are written in plain language, so they also work in ChatGPT and most AI image tools that accept a photo upload, although each tool’s results look different.

Can I tell if a photo was made with Gemini?

Upload it to Gemini on the web and ask “Is this AI-generated?”. Gemini checks for Google’s invisible SynthID watermark, but it can only spot images made with Google’s own AI tools.

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