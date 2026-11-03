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Is engineering a good career now that AI can write code, draft designs and answer technical questions in seconds? For most students the honest answer is yes, but not every kind of engineering, and not in the way parents remember from 10 or 20 years ago. This guide explains which engineering and computer science paths still look strong, which are under pressure, and how students and parents in India and the US can make a smarter choice.

Quick answer: Engineering is still one of the better-paid, more employable degrees, and US government projections still show engineering jobs growing. What has changed is that routine coding and entry-level tasks are the easiest for AI to automate, so a degree alone is no longer a safe ticket. Choose engineering if the student genuinely enjoys maths, building and problem solving, pick a branch with real-world demand, and add skills AI can’t easily replace: hands-on projects, domain knowledge, communication and the ability to use AI tools well.

Is engineering still a good career with AI?

Engineering is a broad family of jobs, and AI affects each one differently. Engineers who design, test and maintain physical things (power grids, chips, cars, buildings, medical devices, factories) still need people on site, legal sign-off and real-world judgment. Jobs that are mostly writing standard code from a clear specification are the most exposed, because AI coding assistants now do much of that work.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects architecture and engineering jobs to grow much faster than average from 2025 to 2035, with about 174,800 openings a year and a median wage of $99,520 in May 2025, roughly twice the median for all jobs. For software developers it projects 10% growth, while computer programmer jobs are projected to fall 7%. That split tells the story: design and problem-solving roles are growing, pure coding roles are shrinking.

Which engineering branches look strongest?

Branch AI exposure Why demand holds up Best for students who like Electrical and electronics Low to medium Power grids, data centres, EVs and chips all need electrical engineers Physics, circuits, hardware Mechanical and mechatronics Low to medium Manufacturing, robotics, energy and vehicles need hands-on design and testing Machines, building things Civil and environmental Low Roads, water, housing and climate projects need licensed engineers on site Large projects, fieldwork Computer science and software High for routine coding Strong for people who design systems, work with AI, security or data Logic, systems, fast change AI, data and machine learning Medium Companies need people to build, test and run AI safely Maths, statistics, research Biomedical and chemical Low to medium Healthcare, medicines and materials are regulated and lab-based Biology, chemistry, labs

No branch is “AI-proof”. The point is to choose a field where AI makes engineers more productive rather than replacing the whole job.

Is computer science still a good major?

Computer science is still a useful degree, but it is no longer the automatic choice it was. Entry-level coding jobs are harder to get, because companies can now do more with smaller teams using AI tools. Students who do well tend to combine CS with something more: a specialty (security, AI, data, embedded systems), a second field (finance, biology, design), or a portfolio of real projects.

If you choose CS today, plan to learn how to use AI coding assistants properly, check and test what they produce, and understand the problem well enough to explain why the code is right. Those are exactly the skills employers say they still need people for.

What should parents in India know?

Interest matters more than ever. A student pushed into engineering without real interest is more likely to struggle, and AI makes average work easy to replace. Talk openly about what your child enjoys before JEE coaching decisions.

A student pushed into engineering without real interest is more likely to struggle, and AI makes average work easy to replace. Talk openly about what your child enjoys before JEE coaching decisions. College quality and branch both count. A good branch at a college with strong labs, industry links and placements can beat a crowded CS seat at a weak college.

A good branch at a college with strong labs, industry links and placements can beat a crowded CS seat at a weak college. The IT services ladder is changing. Fresher jobs in routine IT work have become more competitive as companies adopt AI tools. Students should build projects, internships and specialist skills during college, not after.

Fresher jobs in routine IT work have become more competitive as companies adopt AI tools. Students should build projects, internships and specialist skills during college, not after. Good alternatives exist. Design, economics, pure sciences, healthcare, law, commerce with data skills, and skilled trades in electronics or EV servicing can all be strong careers. Engineering is one good path, not the only respectable one.

What should students and parents in the US know?

Look at job projections, not just headlines. The BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook shows growth, pay and openings for each job and is updated regularly.

The BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook shows growth, pay and openings for each job and is updated regularly. Consider the cost. Compare tuition and expected debt with typical starting pay for the major. In-state public universities and community college transfer routes can cut costs a lot.

Compare tuition and expected debt with typical starting pay for the major. In-state public universities and community college transfer routes can cut costs a lot. Internships are the new entry-level job. With fewer junior roles, co-ops and internships are often how graduates get hired.

With fewer junior roles, co-ops and internships are often how graduates get hired. Licensed fields add protection. Civil, electrical and mechanical engineers can work toward a Professional Engineer (PE) licence, which AI can’t hold.

8 skills that make an engineer hard to replace

Strong fundamentals in maths, physics or computer science, so you can tell when an AI answer is wrong. Using AI tools well: prompting, checking, testing and explaining the output. Our beginner’s guide on how to use ChatGPT is an easy place to start. Hands-on building: robots, circuits, apps or models that actually work. Domain knowledge in an industry such as health, energy, finance or manufacturing. Systems thinking: seeing how parts, people and costs fit together. Communication: writing clear reports and explaining trade-offs to non-engineers. Security and safety awareness, which matters more as AI writes more code. A public portfolio: GitHub projects, competition results, internships, or freelance work. Some students also earn while learning; see our list of realistic ways to make money with AI.

How to decide: a simple checklist for families

Does the student enjoy maths, science and solving puzzles, or are they choosing engineering mainly for safety or status?

Which branch matches their interests, and what do job projections say about it?

Can they get hands-on experience (labs, clubs, internships) at the college you are considering?

What is the total cost, and how long would it take to recover it on a typical starting salary?

Is there a backup plan, such as a minor, a second skill or a related field, if the first job market is tight?

What changed in 2026: computer science enrolment falls

Updated 1 November 2026.

Preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, released on 29 October 2026, showed US undergraduate enrolment in computer and information science down 12.4% at four-year colleges and 12.3% at two-year colleges in fall 2026, with graduate enrolment down 10.4%. The Clearinghouse says the figures are preliminary, with a final report due in January 2027. Earlier Clearinghouse data showed engineering and health majors growing while computer science cooled. In India, the same debate is playing out in newspaper columns and family conversations, as parents rethink whether engineering is still the “safe” choice it once seemed.

FAQ

Will AI replace engineers?

AI is replacing some engineering tasks, especially routine coding, drafting and documentation, but not the job of deciding what to build, checking that it is safe and taking responsibility for it. Engineers who use AI well are likely to be more in demand, not less.

Is software engineering still a good career?

Yes for people who enjoy it and keep learning, but entry-level jobs are more competitive. Specialising (AI, security, data, embedded systems) and building real projects makes a big difference.

Which engineering is best for the future?

Electrical, electronics, mechanical, civil and AI/data engineering all have solid long-term demand. The best choice is the branch the student actually enjoys, at a college with good hands-on training.

Is B.Tech worth it in India?

A B.Tech from a good college in a branch the student likes is still valuable. It is less worthwhile when chosen only for status at a weak college with poor placements; compare other degrees and skill paths before deciding.

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