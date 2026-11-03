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Here is how to use Claude AI, the AI assistant made by Anthropic, in plain steps. Open claude.ai in your browser (or the Claude app on your computer or phone), create a free account, type what you need in the message box and press Enter. The free plan lets you chat, upload files and photos, search the web and create artifacts such as documents and small tools, with a usage limit that resets every five hours.

Quick answer: Go to claude.ai or install the Claude app for Mac, Windows, iPhone or Android. Sign up for a free account (you must be 18 or older and in a supported country). Type a request in the message box and press Enter. Click the + button to add files or photos, and ask follow-up questions in the same chat. The free plan has a session limit that resets every five hours.

What Is Claude AI?

Claude is an AI chat assistant from Anthropic. You talk to it in normal sentences, and it can answer questions, explain topics, write and rewrite text, summarize documents, look at images, and help with planning, studying and coding. Anthropic’s help center suggests talking to Claude the way you would talk to a colleague, from simple questions to bigger multi-step tasks.

If you already use other AI chat tools, Claude works in a similar way. You can compare it with the options in our list of free ChatGPT alternatives.

Where to Use Claude

According to Anthropic’s getting started guide, you can use Claude in three places:

Web: Open claude.ai in any browser. Nothing to install.

Open claude.ai in any browser. Nothing to install. Desktop: Claude Desktop is available for Mac and Windows.

Claude Desktop is available for Mac and Windows. Mobile: Claude has apps for iPhone (iOS) and Android.

You can find the official desktop and phone apps on the Claude download page. Your chats are tied to your account, so you can sign in on more than one device.

How to Use Claude AI: Step by Step

1. Create a free account

Go to claude.ai or open the Claude app. Choose to sign up and follow the prompts on screen. Check that you meet Anthropic’s rules: you must be at least 18 years old and in one of Claude’s supported locations.

2. Send your first message

Click the message box at the bottom of the screen. Type your question or request in plain words. Press Enter (or tap the send button on your phone) and read the reply. Ask a follow-up question in the same chat to change or improve the answer.

Each new topic works best in a new chat, so Claude doesn’t mix up two different tasks.

3. Explore the + menu and the model picker

Click the + button at the lower left of the message box, or type /, to see more options and commands. The name of the Claude model you are using appears below the message box on the web and desktop, and at the top of the screen in the mobile app. From there you can adjust settings such as extended thinking, where your plan allows it.

4. Upload files and photos

Claude can read documents and images and answer questions about them. Anthropic’s file upload guide lists three ways to add them:

Click + and choose Add files or photos .

and choose . Drag and drop files into the chat window.

Paste an image from your clipboard.

You can add up to 20 files per chat. Supported documents include PDF, DOCX, CSV, TXT, HTML, ODT, RTF, EPUB, JSON and XLSX, and supported images are JPEG, PNG, GIF and WebP. Then type a prompt such as “Summarize this PDF in five bullet points” or “What does this chart show?”

What the Claude Free Plan Includes

Anthropic’s Claude pricing page lists these features for the free plan:

Chat on web, desktop and mobile

Search the web, create files and run code

Memory across conversations

Connect your apps and tools

Create artifacts

Anthropic also says free, Pro and Max users can import memory from other AI providers, so Claude can pick up what another assistant already knew about you. Importing full chat histories from other providers isn’t supported.

Free plan usage limits

The free plan has a session-based usage limit that resets every five hours. Anthropic says the number of messages you can send varies with demand, and Claude tells you when you reach the limit. Very long prompts or files can also hit the context window limit, and Claude shows a notice when that happens. Details are on the free Claude usage page.

How to Use Claude Artifacts

Artifacts are things Claude makes for you, such as a document, a design, a dashboard or a small interactive tool. They open in a panel beside your chat, and Claude usually creates one when the content is substantial and likely to be reused. Everything you make is saved in the Artifacts tab in the sidebar.

Make sure Cloud code execution and file creation is turned on. Free users find it under Settings > Capabilities. Ask for something concrete, for example: “Make a one-page packing checklist for a beach weekend” or “Build a simple tip calculator.” Ask Claude for changes in the same chat until it looks right.

Artifacts start out private to you. Anthropic explains the rest in its artifacts guide.

Beginner Prompts to Try

Claude gives better answers when you say what you want, who it’s for and what format you need. Try these:

“Explain how a credit score works in simple words, in five bullet points.” “Write a friendly email to my team moving Friday’s meeting to Monday at 10 AM.” “Plan a 3-day budget trip to Boston with one free activity each day.” “Turn these notes into a short study guide with 10 quiz questions:” (then paste your notes). “Rewrite this paragraph so it sounds more confident:” (then paste your text).

Anthropic’s own tips are to start simple, be specific, refine your prompt when the first answer isn’t quite right, and try different kinds of tasks. The same habits work in other assistants, as our guides on how to use ChatGPT and how to use Copilot show.

Claude Free vs Claude Pro

Claude Pro costs $20 a month billed monthly, or $17 a month on the annual plan ($200 billed up front), according to Anthropic’s pricing page. Here is what Pro adds:

Feature Free Pro Chat on web, desktop and mobile Yes Yes Web search, file creation, code Yes Yes Memory and artifacts Yes Yes Usage Session limit, resets every 5 hours More usage Projects No Yes More Claude models No Yes Claude Code No Yes Claude in Chrome and Microsoft 365 No Yes

For most beginners, the free plan is enough to learn how Claude works. Upgrade only if you keep hitting the usage limit or need Projects or Claude Code.

Tips for Using Claude Safely

Check important facts: AI can make mistakes, so confirm health, money and legal answers with a trusted source.

AI can make mistakes, so confirm health, money and legal answers with a trusted source. Keep secrets out: Don’t paste passwords, ID numbers or bank details into a chat.

Don’t paste passwords, ID numbers or bank details into a chat. Use one chat per task: Shorter, focused chats are easier for Claude to follow.

Want an AI tool built around your own notes and sources instead? See our guide on how to use NotebookLM.

FAQ

Is Claude AI free to use?

Yes. Claude has a free plan that includes chat on the web, desktop and mobile, web search, file uploads, memory and artifacts. It has a usage limit that resets every five hours. Paid plans give you more usage and extra features.

How old do you have to be to use Claude AI?

Anthropic says you must be at least 18 years old to use its services, and you must be in one of Claude’s supported locations.

Can I use Claude AI on my phone?

Yes. Claude has apps for iPhone and Android, and you can also open claude.ai in your phone’s browser.

How to use Claude AI for beginners: where should I start?

Start with a simple question in a new chat, then ask follow-ups to refine the answer. Once you are comfortable, upload a PDF to summarize or ask Claude to make an artifact such as a checklist.

What happens when I hit the Claude free limit?

Claude tells you when you reach your usage limit. On the free plan the session limit resets every five hours, so you can continue after it resets, or upgrade to a paid plan for more usage.

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