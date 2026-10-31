9 Best AI Tools for Small Business (Free Plans Included)

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The best AI tools for small business owners in 2026 can draft your emails and social posts, design a flyer, plan your week, take meeting notes, answer customer chats and connect your apps, and every one of the 9 tools below has a free plan you can start on today. For each tool you’ll find what it does, who it suits, and the catch on the free tier, all checked on the tool’s official pricing page in October 2026.

Quick answer: Start with one general AI assistant (ChatGPT or Google Gemini) for writing and research. Add Grammarly for clean emails, Adobe Express for social graphics, Reclaim.ai for scheduling and Otter for meeting notes. When you’re ready to save more time, Zapier automates the copy-paste work between your apps, Tidio answers website chats, and Notion keeps your notes and docs in one place. All 9 have a free plan, but each one limits how much AI you get before you pay.

AI tools for small business at a glance

Tool Best for Free plan Main free limit ChatGPT Writing, ideas, research Yes Limited messages and uploads Google Gemini Research, Google account users Yes Lighter Flash-Lite model Grammarly Clean emails and proposals Yes 100 AI prompts a month Adobe Express Social graphics and flyers Yes Daily limit on AI generations Zapier Automating work between apps Yes 100 tasks a month, two-step Zaps Reclaim.ai AI scheduling and calendar Yes 1 user, schedules 1 week ahead Otter Meeting notes and transcripts Yes 300 minutes a month, 30 per meeting Tidio Website chat and AI support Yes 50 free AI (Lyro) conversations, lifetime Notion Notes, docs and wikis Yes Notion AI is only a trial

How to choose AI tools for small business

Most small businesses don’t need nine new subscriptions. Pick the job that eats most of your week and start there:

Writing (emails, product descriptions, posts): ChatGPT or Gemini, plus Grammarly to polish.

ChatGPT or Gemini, plus Grammarly to polish. Marketing visuals: Adobe Express.

Adobe Express. Too many meetings or a messy calendar: Reclaim.ai and Otter.

Reclaim.ai and Otter. Repeating the same admin every day: Zapier.

Zapier. Customer questions on your website: Tidio.

Tidio. Notes, SOPs and team docs scattered everywhere: Notion.

Try one tool on the free plan for two weeks. If it saves you real time and you keep hitting the free limit, that is the moment to pay, not before.

The 9 best AI tools for small business

1. ChatGPT: best all-round AI assistant

ChatGPT from OpenAI is the easiest place to start. Its free plan includes web search, canvas (for editing a longer document with the AI), projects to keep work for one client or task together, voice chat, and apps on web, iOS and Android.

What it does for a small business: drafts emails, replies to reviews, product descriptions, job ads and social posts; summarises a long document you upload; brainstorms names, offers and FAQs.

drafts emails, replies to reviews, product descriptions, job ads and social posts; summarises a long document you upload; brainstorms names, offers and FAQs. Who it’s for: any owner who writes a lot and wants a fast first draft.

any owner who writes a lot and wants a fast first draft. Free vs paid catch: the free plan gives limited access to OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 Instant model with limited messages, uploads, image generation and deep research. Paid plans raise those limits, and the ChatGPT Business plan (for teams of 2 or more users) adds workspace features. OpenAI notes the low-cost Go plan may include ads.

Not sure whether to pay? Read our comparison of ChatGPT Plus vs Free, and grab ready-made business prompts from our list of best ChatGPT prompts for everyday tasks.

2. Google Gemini: best if your business runs on Google

Google Gemini is free with any Google Account. Google’s plan page lists image generation and editing, Deep Research (a multi-step research report on a question), Canvas, Gemini Live voice chat and Gems (custom assistants you set up once and reuse) on the free plan, plus 15 GB of storage across Gmail, Drive and Photos.

What it does for a small business: researches competitors or suppliers with Deep Research, drafts documents in Canvas, and lets you build a Gem for a repeat job such as “write a product listing in our brand voice”.

researches competitors or suppliers with Deep Research, drafts documents in Canvas, and lets you build a Gem for a repeat job such as “write a product listing in our brand voice”. Who it’s for: owners who already use Gmail and Google Drive every day.

owners who already use Gmail and Google Drive every day. Free vs paid catch: the free app uses Google’s lighter Flash-Lite model. Google AI Plus ($4.99 a month) and Google AI Pro ($19.99 a month) give 2x and 4x the free usage. For a team, Google lists Gemini Enterprise Business edition from $21 per seat per month.

3. Grammarly: best for professional emails and proposals

Grammarly checks spelling and grammar as you type in your browser, email and documents, so quotes, proposals and customer replies go out clean.

What it does for a small business: fixes mistakes, shows how your tone comes across, and gives you 100 AI prompts a month on the free plan to rewrite or generate text.

fixes mistakes, shows how your tone comes across, and gives you 100 AI prompts a month on the free plan to rewrite or generate text. Who it’s for: anyone who sends a lot of client email, especially if English isn’t your first language.

anyone who sends a lot of client email, especially if English isn’t your first language. Free vs paid catch: tone adjustment, full-sentence rewrites, plagiarism checks and AI-text detection are Pro features, and Pro raises the limit to 2,000 prompts per member a month.

4. Adobe Express: best for social media graphics and flyers

Adobe Express is a free design app with a large template library and built-in AI generation, so you can make a sale post, menu, flyer or short video without a designer.

What it does for a small business: generates images, text effects and templates from a prompt, inserts or removes objects in photos, and can schedule posts to one account per social network on the free plan.

generates images, text effects and templates from a prompt, inserts or removes objects in photos, and can schedule posts to one account per social network on the free plan. Who it’s for: shops, cafes, salons and service businesses that post on social media every week.

shops, cafes, salons and service businesses that post on social media every week. Free vs paid catch: AI generations on Free are limited to a daily allowance; Generate Presentations is limited to 5 lifetime uses and 5-second video generation to 2. Free also has 5 GB of storage and 10 days of version history. Adobe Express Premium is $9.99 a month, and the Teams plan needs at least 2 seats.

5. Zapier: best for automating repeat admin

Zapier connects the apps you already use, so a new web form entry can become a spreadsheet row, a CRM contact and a welcome email without you copying anything.

What it does for a small business: builds automations (“Zaps”), and Zapier Copilot on the free plan helps you set them up by describing what you want in plain words. Zapier also offers free tiers of its AI Agents (400 activities a month) and Chatbots (up to 2 chatbots).

builds automations (“Zaps”), and Zapier Copilot on the free plan helps you set them up by describing what you want in plain words. Zapier also offers free tiers of its AI Agents (400 activities a month) and Chatbots (up to 2 chatbots). Who it’s for: owners who repeat the same steps between email, forms, spreadsheets and invoicing apps.

owners who repeat the same steps between email, forms, spreadsheets and invoicing apps. Free vs paid catch: the free plan allows 100 tasks a month and only two-step Zaps (one trigger, one action). The Professional plan starts at $19.99 a month.

6. Reclaim.ai: best AI scheduling assistant

Reclaim.ai works on top of your calendar and uses AI to find time for tasks, habits and meetings, moving things around when your day changes.

What it does for a small business: blocks focus time, schedules tasks and habits, offers a booking link for clients, and (in a limited way on Lite) auto-reschedules when plans change. It works with Google Tasks, Slack, Zoom and Google Meet on the free plan.

blocks focus time, schedules tasks and habits, offers a booking link for clients, and (in a limited way on Lite) auto-reschedules when plans change. It works with Google Tasks, Slack, Zoom and Google Meet on the free plan. Who it’s for: solo owners and freelancers whose calendar is always full.

solo owners and freelancers whose calendar is always full. Free vs paid catch: the Lite plan is free forever but for 1 user only, schedules just 1 week ahead, and includes 1 scheduling link, 1 calendar sync and 2 connected calendars. Starter is $10 per seat a month billed yearly ($12 monthly).

7. Otter: best for meeting notes

Otter uses AI to transcribe your calls and in-person meetings as they happen, so you can focus on the client instead of typing notes.

What it does for a small business: transcribes sales calls, supplier meetings and team check-ins, then lets you search the transcript later.

transcribes sales calls, supplier meetings and team check-ins, then lets you search the transcript later. Who it’s for: consultants, agencies and anyone with several calls a week.

consultants, agencies and anyone with several calls a week. Free vs paid catch: the free Basic plan gives 300 transcription minutes a month, up to 30 minutes per conversation, only 3 imported recordings in total, and keeps your 25 most recent conversations. Pro and Business plans raise these limits. Always tell people before you record a call.

8. Tidio: best for AI customer chat on your website

Tidio adds a live chat box to your website, with Lyro, its AI agent, answering common customer questions for you.

What it does for a small business: lets your team answer website chats, and Lyro replies to routine questions such as opening hours, delivery and returns.

lets your team answer website chats, and Lyro replies to routine questions such as opening hours, delivery and returns. Who it’s for: online stores and service businesses that get the same questions every day.

online stores and service businesses that get the same questions every day. Free vs paid catch: the free plan includes 10 seats and 50 billable conversations a month, but Lyro’s first 50 AI conversations are free for life, not every month. Automations (Flows) reach 100 unique visitors a month. After that you need a paid plan, and the Lyro AI Agent add-on starts at $32.50 a month.

9. Notion: best for notes, docs and team know-how

Notion is a workspace for notes, docs, simple databases and wikis, so your price list, how-to guides and client notes live in one searchable place.

What it does for a small business: organises SOPs, projects and client records; the free plan also includes Notion Calendar, basic forms and basic sites.

organises SOPs, projects and client records; the free plan also includes Notion Calendar, basic forms and basic sites. Who it’s for: owners who want one home for business information before they hire their first staff member.

owners who want one home for business information before they hire their first staff member. Free vs paid catch: Notion AI is only a limited trial on the free plan, uploads are capped at 5 MB a file, page history is 7 days, and workspaces with 2 or more members get limited blocks. Plus is $10 and Business $20 per member a month.

What about AI for bookkeeping?

We looked for a free AI bookkeeping tool to add to this list and couldn’t confirm one on an official pricing page. Two popular accounting apps do have free plans, but neither page describes its free features as AI:

Wave : the free Starter plan lets you create unlimited estimates, invoices, bills and bookkeeping records. Bank transaction import and auto-categorisation are in Pro ($19 a month billed monthly).

: the free Starter plan lets you create unlimited estimates, invoices, bills and bookkeeping records. Bank transaction import and auto-categorisation are in Pro ($19 a month billed monthly). Zoho Books: the free plan stays free while your revenue for the financial year is under $50K, and covers 1 user plus 1 accountant, up to 1,000 invoices a year and 50 receipt autoscans a month.

Card payment fees and plan limits change, so check the official pages before you sign up. This is general information, not financial advice.

Tips for using AI tools safely in your business

Check every fact before it goes out. AI can get prices, dates and policies wrong. Read every customer-facing message before you send it.

AI can get prices, dates and policies wrong. Read every customer-facing message before you send it. Keep private data out of free chatbots. Don’t paste customer card numbers, passwords or staff records into an AI chat.

Don’t paste customer card numbers, passwords or staff records into an AI chat. Tell people when AI is involved. Let customers know when a chatbot is answering, and ask before recording a call.

Let customers know when a chatbot is answering, and ask before recording a call. Write down what works. Save your best prompts in a shared doc so the whole team gets the same quality.

Save your best prompts in a shared doc so the whole team gets the same quality. Review subscriptions every few months. Free trials turn into charges; cancel what you no longer use.

If you hit ChatGPT’s free limit often, our list of free ChatGPT alternatives has more assistants to try, and Windows users can follow our guide on how to use Copilot for free.

FAQ

What are the best AI tools for small business owners?

For most owners, a general assistant such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini gives the biggest time saving, because it handles writing, research and ideas. Add a specialist tool for your biggest time sink: Adobe Express for marketing graphics, Otter for meetings, Reclaim.ai for scheduling, Zapier for admin automation or Tidio for customer chat.

Are there free AI tools for small business?

Yes. All 9 AI tools for small business in this list have a free plan: ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Grammarly, Adobe Express, Zapier, Reclaim.ai, Otter, Tidio and Notion. Each free plan has limits, listed above, such as a monthly number of AI prompts, tasks or minutes.

How can AI help small businesses?

AI helps small businesses save time on routine work: drafting emails and social posts, designing graphics, summarising meetings, scheduling, answering common customer questions and moving data between apps. It works best as a first draft or an assistant that you check, not as a replacement for your own judgement.

Which AI tool is best for small business marketing?

Use ChatGPT or Gemini to write the posts and emails, and Adobe Express to design the graphics and schedule them to your social accounts. Grammarly helps polish the final text.

Is it safe to use free AI tools for business?

It is generally fine for everyday drafting, as long as you keep sensitive data out and check the output. Read each tool’s privacy settings, and use a business plan if your team handles confidential client information.

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