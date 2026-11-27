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The best free AI PDF summarizer depends on the job. For one short PDF, the AI chatbot you already use will do. For long reports or a stack of papers, Google’s Gemini Notebook (formerly NotebookLM) is the strongest free option. For answers you can check page by page, a dedicated “chat with PDF” tool such as ChatPDF or Humata works better, and Smallpdf summarizes a file in your browser without even signing up. Here is how the five compare, the free limits on each, and the prompts that turn a vague summary into a useful one.

Quick answer: For a quick summary of one PDF, upload it to your everyday AI chatbot. For big or multiple documents (a thesis, a set of research papers, a long contract), use Gemini Notebook, which takes up to 50 sources per notebook on the free plan. For answers with clickable citations to the exact passage, try ChatPDF. For a fast summary with no account, use Smallpdf. Never upload confidential documents to any free AI tool.

Free AI PDF summarizers compared

Tool Best for Free limit (official pages) Sign-up needed Your AI chatbot (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot) One PDF, quick answer and follow-ups Varies by app (see below) Yes Gemini Notebook (NotebookLM) Long documents and many sources 50 sources per notebook; each up to 500,000 words or 200MB Google Account ChatPDF Answers with page citations 2 documents a day Yes Humata Questions across longer PDFs 60 pages a month Yes Smallpdf AI PDF Summarizer Instant summary in the browser Limited free use; files up to 50MB No

Free limits change often, so treat these numbers as a guide and check each tool’s own site if you are close to a limit.

1. Your everyday AI chatbot (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude or Copilot)

If you already use ChatGPT (external site, opens in new tab), Gemini (external site, opens in new tab), Claude (external site, opens in new tab) or Microsoft Copilot (external site, opens in new tab), you don’t need a new tool for a single PDF. Click the + or paperclip button in the message box, upload the file and ask for a summary, then ask follow-up questions such as “What does section 4 say about costs?” in the same chat.

What matters for PDFs is how much each one lets you upload on the free plan, according to their help pages:

ChatGPT: 3 file uploads a day, up to 512MB per file. It reads only the text in a PDF, so charts and images inside it are skipped, and scanned (image-only) PDFs aren’t supported.

3 file uploads a day, up to 512MB per file. It reads only the text in a PDF, so charts and images inside it are skipped, and scanned (image-only) PDFs aren’t supported. Gemini: up to 10 files in one prompt, each up to 100MB, with rolling limits on how much you upload over time. It can also open files straight from Google Drive.

up to 10 files in one prompt, each up to 100MB, with rolling limits on how much you upload over time. It can also open files straight from Google Drive. Claude: up to 20 files per chat and PDFs of up to 1,000 pages, within the free plan’s usage limits.

up to 20 files per chat and PDFs of up to 1,000 pages, within the free plan’s usage limits. Copilot: up to 50MB per file and 20 files in one conversation, and it also reads Word, Excel and PowerPoint files.

Which chatbot to use comes down to what you already have; our comparison of ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini plans covers their free and paid tiers.

2. Gemini Notebook (formerly NotebookLM)

Gemini Notebook (external site, opens in new tab) is built for working with documents rather than chatting. You create a notebook, add your PDFs as sources, and it writes a summary, answers questions with citations to your sources, and can turn them into study guides, flashcards or an audio overview. Our step-by-step NotebookLM guide covers every feature.

Free limit: up to 50 sources per notebook, and each source can hold up to 500,000 words or 200MB for an uploaded file, according to Google.

up to 50 sources per notebook, and each source can hold up to 500,000 words or 200MB for an uploaded file, according to Google. Best for: theses, research papers, long reports and comparing several documents at once.

theses, research papers, long reports and comparing several documents at once. The catch: it answers only from your sources, which is great for accuracy but means it won’t add outside context.

3. ChatPDF

ChatPDF (external site, opens in new tab) is a dedicated “chat with your PDF” site. You upload a document and it shows the PDF side by side with the chat; each answer includes citations, and clicking one scrolls to the exact passage. That makes it easy to check the AI hasn’t made something up.

Free limit: 2 documents a day on the free plan, according to its website.

2 documents a day on the free plan, according to its website. Privacy: ChatPDF says documents are private by default, encrypted in transit and at rest, and can be deleted at any time.

ChatPDF says documents are private by default, encrypted in transit and at rest, and can be deleted at any time. Good to know: you can share a PDF chat through a link that others can open without an account, and revoke the link later.

4. Humata

Humata (external site, opens in new tab) is an AI tool for asking questions about PDFs, handy when you work through long documents. You upload a PDF, ask for a summary or a specific answer, and keep asking until you have what you need.

Free limit: the free plan covers up to 60 pages a month for one user, according to its pricing page.

the free plan covers up to 60 pages a month for one user, according to its pricing page. The catch: 60 pages goes quickly with long reports, and OCR for scanned PDFs is a paid feature. Paid plans add many more pages a month, so the free plan suits occasional use.

5. Smallpdf AI PDF Summarizer

Smallpdf (external site, opens in new tab) is a well-known online PDF toolkit, and its AI PDF Summarizer works without an account: drop a PDF into the page and you get an overview with key takeaways, then you can ask follow-up questions in its chat and copy or download the summary. It also accepts Word, Excel, PowerPoint and image files.

Free limit: Smallpdf lists its AI tools as “limited” on the free plan, with files up to 50MB and shorter documents than on Pro; Pro removes the limits.

Smallpdf lists its AI tools as “limited” on the free plan, with files up to 50MB and shorter documents than on Pro; Pro removes the limits. Privacy: Smallpdf says files are encrypted in transfer and deleted from its servers within an hour of processing.

Smallpdf says files are encrypted in transfer and deleted from its servers within an hour of processing. Best for: a one-off summary on a shared or work computer where you don’t want to sign in to anything.

How to summarize a PDF with AI (any tool)

Open the tool and sign in if it needs an account. Upload the PDF with the +, paperclip or upload button. Ask for the kind of summary you need (see the prompts below). Ask follow-up questions about anything unclear. Check key facts, numbers and quotes against the original PDF before you rely on them.

Prompts that give better summaries

“Summarize this” gets you a generic overview. Tell the AI who the summary is for and what format you want:

Summarize this PDF in 5 bullet points for someone who has 2 minutes. Then list any dates, deadlines or amounts of money it mentions, with the page number for each.

Explain this research paper in plain English: what question it asks, how the authors tested it, what they found, and the main limitations. Keep it under 300 words.

Make a one-page study sheet from this chapter: key terms with short definitions, the 5 most important ideas, and 5 quiz questions with answers.

List the obligations, fees and cancellation terms in this document as a table. Quote the exact wording for each and give its page number.

Students will find more study helpers in our list of the best free AI tools for students, and our roundup of AI research tools with real sources covers tools that search academic papers for you.

Which AI PDF tool should you pick?

One short PDF, quick answer: the AI chatbot you already use.

the AI chatbot you already use. A long report, a book or many files: Gemini Notebook.

Gemini Notebook. You need to verify every answer: ChatPDF or Gemini Notebook, both of which cite the source passage.

ChatPDF or Gemini Notebook, both of which cite the source passage. Occasional deep questions on long PDFs: Humata’s free pages.

Humata’s free pages. No account, one-off summary: Smallpdf.

Privacy: what not to upload

When you upload a PDF to an AI service, the file goes to that company’s servers. Free plans may use your chats to improve their models unless you turn that off in the settings, and policies differ between services. Before uploading, read the tool’s data settings, and don’t upload anything you wouldn’t email to a stranger: medical records, bank or tax documents, ID scans, legal papers, or anything your employer hasn’t approved. For work documents, use the AI tool your company provides.

Troubleshooting

“Can’t read this file” or an empty summary: the PDF may be a scan (a picture of text). Run it through a PDF tool with OCR first, or try Gemini or Claude, which can read images.

the PDF may be a scan (a picture of text). Run it through a PDF tool with OCR first, or try Gemini or Claude, which can read images. The file is too big: split the PDF into parts or add it to Gemini Notebook, which accepts much larger sources.

split the PDF into parts or add it to Gemini Notebook, which accepts much larger sources. The summary misses something important: ask a direct question (“What does it say about refunds?”) or ask for a section-by-section summary.

ask a direct question (“What does it say about refunds?”) or ask for a section-by-section summary. Password-protected PDF: remove the password with the original app (you’ll need the password) before uploading.

FAQ

Is there a completely free AI PDF summarizer?

Yes. All five options here summarize PDFs for free within limits: the big AI chatbots, Gemini Notebook, ChatPDF (2 documents a day), Humata (60 pages a month) and Smallpdf, which needs no account.

Can ChatGPT summarize a PDF for free?

Yes. Free users can upload a few files a day (OpenAI lists 3) and ask ChatGPT to summarize them. It reads the text only, not images or charts.

What is the best AI to summarize a long PDF?

Gemini Notebook handles the largest documents on a free plan (up to 500,000 words per source). Claude also handles long PDFs well, up to 1,000 pages per file.

Are AI PDF summaries accurate?

Usually good, but not perfect. AI can miss details or state things the document doesn’t say, so check important facts, figures and quotes against the original.

Is it safe to upload a PDF to an AI tool?

For public documents like articles or manuals, yes. For private or confidential files, don’t use free AI tools; check each service’s privacy settings first.

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