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The Claude Chrome extension (Anthropic calls it Claude in Chrome) lets Claude read, click and type on websites inside your own Chrome browser. That is exactly why many people hesitate to switch it on: if Claude can use your browser, can it also reach your email, your bank or your own website’s admin page? The simple fix is to give Claude its own Chrome profile, so it only ever sees the accounts you choose to sign in to there.

This guide shows how to set that up, what you will see on screen while Claude works, where it stops and hands control back to you, and how it compares with the browser built into the Claude desktop app.

Quick answer: Create a new Chrome profile (Profile icon > Add Chrome profile), install Claude in Chrome only in that profile, and sign in there only to the sites you want Claude to work on. Your everyday profile, with its saved passwords, email and banking, stays out of reach. Claude works in a coloured tab group you can watch live, pauses for approvals, and leaves CAPTCHAs, purchases and account creation to you. Anthropic itself recommends a separate browser profile without access to sensitive accounts.

Why I set up a separate profile first

When I first tried Claude in Chrome, I hesitated before switching it on. My everyday Chrome is signed in to my email, my bank and the admin side of this website, with dozens of saved passwords. Letting an AI click and type in that same browser, and take screenshots of whatever tabs it works in, felt like handing over the keys to everything at once.

So I made a new Chrome profile just for Claude, gave it its own name and a bright colour, and installed the extension only there. I signed that profile in to the handful of sites I actually wanted help with and nothing else. My personal profile, with the email, banking and saved passwords, stays in a separate window that Claude never touches. That one change took about five minutes and removed most of my worry, and it is the setup this guide walks you through.

What is Claude in Chrome and how does it work?

Claude in Chrome is an official browser extension from Anthropic. You open it from the Claude icon in the Chrome toolbar and it appears as a side panel next to the page you are on. You type a task in plain English, such as “compare the prices on these three tabs” or “fill this form with the details from my notes”, and Claude reads the page, then clicks, types, navigates and fills forms (external site, opens in new tab) the way a person would.

To decide what to do next, Claude takes screenshots of the tabs it is working in. That detail matters for privacy: whatever is visible in those tabs becomes part of the conversation. It is the main reason a separate profile is such a good idea.

A few basics before you start:

Plans: Claude in Chrome needs a paid Claude plan (Pro, Max, Ultra, Team or Enterprise). On the free plan you can still use Claude in the browser tab at claude.ai; our beginner’s guide to Claude covers that.

Claude in Chrome needs a paid Claude plan (Pro, Max, Ultra, Team or Enterprise). On the free plan you can still use Claude in the browser tab at claude.ai; our beginner’s guide to Claude covers that. Browser: it works in Google Chrome on a computer. Anthropic says it is not supported on other Chromium-based browsers (such as Edge or Brave) or on mobile devices.

it works in Google Chrome on a computer. Anthropic says it is not supported on other Chromium-based browsers (such as Edge or Brave) or on mobile devices. Where you start tasks: from the side panel in Chrome, or from the Claude desktop app and Claude Code, which can drive the same extension.

If you are new to AI that takes actions rather than only chatting, our plain-English guide to agentic AI explains the idea.

Claude in Chrome vs the Claude desktop app’s built-in browser

The Claude desktop app can also browse the web for you, using a browser built into the app. Anthropic says the built-in browser has the same browsing capabilities as Claude in Chrome. The difference is where Claude works and whose sign-ins it has.

Claude in Chrome (extension) Built-in browser (desktop app) Where it runs Inside your real Chrome window A panel inside the Claude desktop app Sign-ins Uses the accounts already signed in to that Chrome profile Its own sign-ins; you can import cookies site by site or sign in as you go Install needed Yes, from the Chrome Web Store No, it comes with the app Best for Work on a page in front of you, with accounts you already use Handing off the web part of a task while you keep working Extras Side panel, shortcuts, scheduled tasks, multi-tab work Runs alongside your desktop tasks; needs the app open and online

In the desktop app you choose which one Claude uses under Settings > Cowork > Preferred browser. To let the desktop app drive Chrome, turn on the connector under Settings > Customize > Connectors > Claude in Chrome > Configure. It is off by default, so you enable it for each conversation from the Connectors menu.

Why use a separate Chrome profile for Claude?

A Chrome profile is a separate copy of Chrome with its own bookmarks, history, saved passwords, extensions and sign-ins. Google designed profiles to keep things like work and personal accounts apart. That same wall is what makes Claude safer to use:

Claude only sees what lives in its profile. Install the extension only in the new profile and your main profile’s tabs, saved passwords, email and banking sessions are simply not in the browser Claude controls.

Install the extension only in the new profile and your main profile’s tabs, saved passwords, email and banking sessions are simply not in the browser Claude controls. You decide every account it can use. The new profile starts empty. Claude can only work signed in where you signed it in.

The new profile starts empty. Claude can only work signed in where you signed it in. Screenshots can’t catch private tabs. Because Claude takes screenshots of the tabs it works in, keeping personal pages in another profile means they never end up in a Claude conversation by accident.

Because Claude takes screenshots of the tabs it works in, keeping personal pages in another profile means they never end up in a Claude conversation by accident. It’s easy to tell apart. Give the profile its own name and colour, and you always know which window Claude can act in.

Give the profile its own name and colour, and you always know which window Claude can act in. Anthropic recommends it. Its safety guide (external site, opens in new tab) advises using a separate browser profile without access to sensitive accounts such as banking, healthcare and government sites.

The trade-off is small: you sign in once to the sites you want Claude to help with. After that, those sign-ins stay in the profile, and Claude can use them every time.

How to create a new Chrome profile for Claude

These steps follow Google’s own instructions for Chrome profiles (external site, opens in new tab) on Windows, Mac, Linux and ChromeOS.

Open Chrome on your computer. At the top right, click your Profile picture or icon. Click Add Chrome profile. Choose whether to sign in with a Google Account. For the most separation, continue without signing in, or use a Google Account you keep only for work tasks, not your personal one. Name the profile something obvious, such as “Claude”, and pick a bright colour so its windows stand out. A new Chrome window opens in that profile. This is where Claude will work.

To switch between profiles later, click the Profile icon and choose the profile you want. Each profile opens in its own window, so you can keep your normal Chrome and the Claude profile open side by side.

How to install Claude in Chrome in the new profile

Make sure you are in the window of your new “Claude” profile (check the profile icon at the top right), then:

Open the Claude extension page on the Chrome Web Store (external site, opens in new tab) (published by Anthropic). Click Add to Chrome. Sign in with your Claude account when asked. Click the puzzle-piece icon in the toolbar, then the pin next to Claude, so the icon stays visible. Grant the permissions the extension asks for. Anthropic lists each one and why it is needed; for example, the debugger permission is what lets Claude click, type and take screenshots, and the tab groups permission lets it keep its tabs in a separate coloured group. Click the Claude icon to open the side panel and give it a first small task.

Do not install the extension in your main profile. If you already did, you can remove it there from the puzzle-piece menu and keep it only in the Claude profile.

What you’ll see when Claude is working

Claude in Chrome does not work invisibly in the background of some hidden browser. Everything happens in a window you can see, which is reassuring the first few times you use it.

A “started debugging this browser” bar. When Claude takes control, Chrome shows a notice at the top of the window saying that Claude started debugging this browser. This is Chrome’s own built-in warning that an extension is controlling the browser, and it is expected. It is also a useful signal: if you see it, Claude is connected.

When Claude takes control, Chrome shows a notice at the top of the window saying that Claude started debugging this browser. This is Chrome’s own built-in warning that an extension is controlling the browser, and it is expected. It is also a useful signal: if you see it, Claude is connected. A separate coloured tab group. Tabs that Claude opens are collected in their own tab group with a different colour, so you can tell Claude’s tabs apart from yours at a glance. If you want Claude to work across several pages, drag those tabs into its group.

Tabs that Claude opens are collected in their own tab group with a different colour, so you can tell Claude’s tabs apart from yours at a glance. If you want Claude to work across several pages, drag those tabs into its group. Live clicks and typing. You can watch pages load, fields fill and buttons get pressed in real time, while the side panel shows what Claude is doing and asks you questions.

You can watch pages load, fields fill and buttons get pressed in real time, while the side panel shows what Claude is doing and asks you questions. Notifications. If you turn them on, Claude can alert you when it finishes or needs your permission, so you can work in another window meanwhile.

Because it all happens on your screen, you can also take your own screenshots or a screen recording of Claude at work, for example to document a workflow or show a colleague. On Windows press Windows + Shift + S; on a Mac press Shift + Command + 4. Just check that nothing private is visible before you share them.

Where Claude stops and hands control back to you

Claude in Chrome is built to pause at the points where a mistake would be costly. According to Anthropic’s permissions guide (external site, opens in new tab), in every permission mode Claude asks for your explicit OK before:

Entering potentially sensitive information into a website

Granting authorizations (for example, “Sign in with Google” or app access requests)

Changing its own permission settings

Some things it will not do at all, whatever you allow. These include making purchases or financial transactions, creating accounts, handling credit card or ID data, permanent deletions such as emptying the trash or deleting emails, executing trades, and following instructions it finds inside emails or web pages. Anthropic’s safety guide also says Claude is prohibited from bypassing CAPTCHAs.

In practice, this works well in your own browser window. When a site shows a login page, a “verify you are human” checkbox or a cookie banner you want to decide on yourself, you simply do that step in the window, and Claude carries on from there. Anthropic also blocks Claude from adult and known pirated sites, and Claude asks for permission before opening financial sites.

Signing in without giving Claude your password

The cleanest approach is to sign in yourself, once, in the Claude profile. The site keeps you signed in, and Claude works inside that session without ever seeing your password. If you use 1Password, Anthropic also offers a 1Password option (in beta on macOS) where you approve each login with biometrics and 1Password fills it in directly, so the password never reaches Claude.

Pick a permission mode you’re comfortable with

The side panel has a drop-down on the chat box with three modes:

Manually approve: Claude asks before each action, and you choose to allow it once, allow it for that site, or deny it. Best while you are learning how it behaves.

Claude asks before each action, and you choose to allow it once, allow it for that site, or deny it. Best while you are learning how it behaves. Automatically approve: the default in the new side panel. Claude keeps working, checks each action for safety, blocks anything that looks unsafe and stops to ask you when needed.

the default in the new side panel. Claude keeps working, checks each action for safety, blocks anything that looks unsafe and stops to ask you when needed. Skip all approvals: no pauses and no automatic checks. Anthropic says to use it only when you completely trust everything involved in the task.

You can review and revoke sites you have “always allowed” from the side panel: click the three dots, choose Extension settings, and look under Your approved sites.

What to sign in to in the Claude profile (and what to keep out)

The profile only protects you if you keep it lean. A simple rule: sign in only where you would be comfortable with a helpful assistant reading the screen.

Good candidates for the Claude profile:

Research and reading sites, news and public pages

Work tools you want help with, such as a project board, a spreadsheet or a calendar, ideally on a work account rather than your personal one

Your blog or website only through a limited account you create for the job (for example, an editor-level user instead of the full admin), if you want help with drafts or routine updates

Forms you fill often, using information you don’t mind Claude seeing

Keep these in your personal profile only:

Online banking, investing, trading and crypto accounts

Your main email account, password manager and Google or Apple account security pages

Health, insurance and government portals

Admin or hosting control panels for your website

Pages showing other people’s personal information

This matches Anthropic’s own advice, which warns against using Claude in Chrome for financial accounts, legal documents, medical information, sensitive company data and other people’s personal data.

Why the Chrome extension can do more for you

Once it is set up in its own profile, the extension is often the more practical choice:

Your sign-ins are already there. Claude works on the sites you signed in to in that profile, so it can get straight to the task instead of stopping at a login page.

Claude works on the sites you signed in to in that profile, so it can get straight to the task instead of stopping at a login page. It works on the page in front of you. Open a page, open the side panel and ask. There is no need to describe where things are.

Open a page, open the side panel and ask. There is no need to describe where things are. You can step in at any moment. Pop-ups, cookie banners, a two-factor code or a human check are all things you can handle in the same window, then let Claude continue.

Pop-ups, cookie banners, a two-factor code or a human check are all things you can handle in the same window, then let Claude continue. It keeps working while you do something else. Claude carries on across tabs as long as Chrome is open, and can notify you when it needs you.

Claude carries on across tabs as long as Chrome is open, and can notify you when it needs you. Shortcuts and schedules. You can save a prompt that works well as a shortcut (type “/” in the chat to reuse it) and schedule shortcuts to run daily, weekly or monthly.

The built-in browser in the desktop app is still handy when you don’t want Claude touching Chrome at all. Both run the same safety checks, and you can switch between them whenever you like.

Safety checklist before you start

Install the extension only in a dedicated Chrome profile with its own name and colour.

Sign in there only to the sites you want Claude to use.

Start in “Manually approve” mode and simple tasks, such as research or form-filling.

Write specific prompts, so Claude doesn’t wander to pages you didn’t intend.

Watch the first few tasks, and stop Claude if it suddenly visits unexpected sites, changes topic or asks for sensitive information. Anthropic says that can be a sign of a prompt injection, where hidden text on a web page tries to give Claude instructions.

Remember that side panel sessions are saved to your Claude history. Don’t open the side panel on pages showing anything you wouldn’t want stored.

Keep Chrome itself up to date; here is how to update Chrome on any device.

Still deciding which AI subscription to pay for? Our side-by-side of ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini plans compares what each tier includes.

FAQ

Is Claude in Chrome safe to use?

It has several layers of protection: permission modes, safety checks on every action in the default mode, blocked site categories and actions it refuses to take. Anthropic is clear that the risk is not zero, mainly because of prompt injection. Using a separate Chrome profile, starting with trusted sites and watching what Claude does keeps the risk low.

Is the Claude Chrome extension free?

No. Claude in Chrome needs a paid Claude plan: Pro, Max, Ultra, Team or Enterprise.

Can Claude in Chrome see my other Chrome profile?

Extensions are installed per profile. If you add Claude only to its own profile, it works in that profile’s windows, not in your personal profile’s tabs, history or saved passwords.

Why does Chrome say Claude “started debugging this browser”?

That is Chrome’s standard notice whenever an extension uses its debugger permission to control tabs. Claude in Chrome needs that permission to click, type and take screenshots, so the bar is expected while it works.

Does Claude in Chrome work in Edge, Brave or on my phone?

Anthropic says it is not supported on other Chromium-based browsers or on mobile devices. Use Google Chrome on a computer.

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