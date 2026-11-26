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Here is how to backup WhatsApp chats on Android and iPhone so you never lose your messages, photos and voice notes when you change, reset or lose your phone. WhatsApp doesn’t keep your chat history on its servers, so a backup you make yourself is the only way to get it back. WhatsApp has also been testing its own encrypted cloud storage for Android backups, and reports on 17 November said some users can now back up without Google Drive; WhatsApp’s help pages still describe the Google Account backup, so this guide covers the steps that work for everyone today.

Quick answer: On Android, open WhatsApp > More options (three dots) > Settings > Chats > Chat backup, choose your Google Account and tap Back up. On iPhone, open WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Chat Backup and tap Back Up Now (iCloud must be on). To restore, install WhatsApp on the new phone, sign in to the same Google or Apple account, verify the same phone number and tap Restore when WhatsApp finds your backup.

Before you start: what a WhatsApp backup includes

Included: your one-to-one and group chats and the media you sent and received (photos, videos, voice notes, documents). On Android, WhatsApp’s help page notes that media from channels is left out unless you are the channel admin.

your one-to-one and group chats and the media you sent and received (photos, videos, voice notes, documents). On Android, WhatsApp’s help page notes that media from channels is left out unless you are the channel admin. Where it goes: Android phones back up to your Google Account; iPhones back up to iCloud. You can’t back up an Android chat history to iCloud or an iPhone one to Google.

Android phones back up to your Google Account; iPhones back up to iCloud. You can’t back up an Android chat history to iCloud or an iPhone one to Google. Phone only: backup and restore work only in the WhatsApp app on your phone, not on WhatsApp Web or the Windows and Mac apps.

backup and restore work only in the WhatsApp app on your phone, not on WhatsApp Web or the Windows and Mac apps. Your phone number matters: a backup is tied to the phone number you used. Restore it with the same number.

How to back up WhatsApp on Android

WhatsApp’s Android backup help page (external site, opens in new tab) lists what you need first: a Google Account added to your phone, Google Play services, enough free space on the phone and in your Google Account, and a stable internet connection.

Open WhatsApp and tap More options (three dots) > Settings > Chats > Chat backup. Tap Back up to your Google Account (or the Google Account option on your screen) and pick how often: Daily, weekly or monthly. Avoid “Never” and “Only when I tap Back up” unless you plan to back up by hand. Choose the Google account to use. Use the account you will also sign in with on any future phone. Tap Back up using cellular to decide whether backups can use mobile data. Wi-Fi is better, since a first backup with lots of media can be large. Tap Back up to make a backup right now.

With a daily schedule, WhatsApp makes a local backup on the phone and then saves your chats to your Google Account every night. The backup uses storage in your Google Account, which is shared with Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos, so check you have room before a big backup.

How to back up WhatsApp on iPhone

On iPhone, WhatsApp backs up to iCloud. First make sure you are signed in to iCloud with your Apple Account and that iCloud Drive is on and WhatsApp is allowed to use it (iPhone Settings > your name > iCloud). You need free space in iCloud and on the iPhone of at least about 2.05 times the size of your backup, because WhatsApp packs the chats and media before it uploads them.

Open WhatsApp and tap Settings > Chats > Chat Backup. Tap Back Up Now for an immediate backup. Turn on Auto Backup and choose how often (daily is safest). Decide whether to include videos. Leaving them out makes the backup much smaller and faster.

Your WhatsApp backup in iCloud is separate from your full iPhone backup. For backing up the rest of the phone, see our guide on how to back up your iPhone to iCloud, a Mac or a PC.

Turn on end-to-end encrypted backup

Your messages are end-to-end encrypted on WhatsApp, but a normal backup in Google or iCloud is protected by that cloud service, not by WhatsApp’s encryption. An end-to-end encrypted backup adds a lock only you hold. It works the same on Android and iPhone:

Go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup. Tap Turn on. Create a password, or choose to use a 64-digit encryption key instead. Confirm, and WhatsApp makes a new encrypted backup.

Write the password or key down somewhere safe. WhatsApp says it is the only way to open the backup later. If you forget it, neither WhatsApp nor Google nor Apple can recover your chats. A password manager is a good place to keep it.

How to restore WhatsApp chats on a new phone

Android

On the new phone, sign in to the same Google Account that holds your WhatsApp backup. Install WhatsApp from the Play Store and open it. Verify the same phone number you used before. When WhatsApp finds your backup, tap Restore. Enter your password or 64-digit key if the backup is end-to-end encrypted. Wait for the chats to load, then tap Next. Media keeps downloading in the background for a while, so stay on Wi-Fi.

If there is no Google backup, WhatsApp can also restore from a recent local backup stored on the same phone, for example after you reinstall the app.

iPhone

On the new iPhone, sign in with the same Apple Account and make sure iCloud Drive is on. Install WhatsApp from the App Store and verify the same phone number. Tap Restore Chat History when WhatsApp offers it, and enter your password or key for an encrypted backup.

Setting up a new iPhone at the same time? Our new iPhone setup checklist covers the order that keeps everything safe.

Moving to a new phone without a cloud backup

A backup isn’t the only way to move your chats. If both phones are in your hands, a direct transfer is often faster and skips cloud storage limits:

Android to Android: WhatsApp’s chat transfer moves your history straight from the old phone to the new one. Open WhatsApp on the old phone, go to Settings > Chats > Transfer chats , and follow the prompts and QR code on the new phone.

WhatsApp’s chat transfer moves your history straight from the old phone to the new one. Open WhatsApp on the old phone, go to > > , and follow the prompts and QR code on the new phone. iPhone to iPhone: use WhatsApp’s Transfer Chats to iPhone option in Settings > Chats, or move everything with Apple’s Quick Start when setting up the new iPhone. Keep both phones charged, unlocked, close together and on the same Wi-Fi.

use WhatsApp’s option in Settings > Chats, or move everything with Apple’s Quick Start when setting up the new iPhone. Keep both phones charged, unlocked, close together and on the same Wi-Fi. Android to iPhone: use Apple’s Move to iOS app during setup; it can carry your WhatsApp chats across. Our Android to iPhone transfer guide has the full steps.

Don’t delete WhatsApp or reset the old phone until you have checked the chats and media on the new one.

Save a single chat (export chat)

Need a copy of one important conversation, for example for your records or a dispute? Use Export chat. On Android, open the chat and tap More options > More > Export chat; on iPhone, open the chat, tap the contact or group name and choose Export Chat. You can include or leave out media, then email the file or save it to cloud storage. An exported chat is a readable text file for you to keep: it can’t be imported back into WhatsApp as a backup.

WhatsApp backup stuck or not working? Fixes to try

Check your connection. Switch to a strong Wi-Fi network, or allow backup over cellular if Wi-Fi isn’t available.

Switch to a strong Wi-Fi network, or allow backup over cellular if Wi-Fi isn’t available. Free up cloud storage. A full Google Account or iCloud stops backups. Delete old files or large email attachments, or upgrade your storage.

A full Google Account or iCloud stops backups. Delete old files or large email attachments, or upgrade your storage. Free up phone storage. WhatsApp needs space on the phone to prepare the backup. In WhatsApp, Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage shows the biggest chats and files to delete.

WhatsApp needs space on the phone to prepare the backup. In WhatsApp, > > shows the biggest chats and files to delete. Shrink the backup. Clear out large forwarded videos, and on iPhone consider leaving videos out of the backup.

Clear out large forwarded videos, and on iPhone consider leaving videos out of the backup. Update everything. Update WhatsApp, and on Android update Google Play services; on iPhone install the latest iOS. Our guide on freeing up space on Android helps if updates won’t install.

Update WhatsApp, and on Android update Google Play services; on iPhone install the latest iOS. Our guide on freeing up space on Android helps if updates won’t install. Check the account. Make sure WhatsApp is backing up to the Google Account or Apple Account you are actually signed in to.

Make sure WhatsApp is backing up to the Google Account or Apple Account you are actually signed in to. Keep the phone plugged in and the app open for a big first backup, then try again later if it still stalls.

WhatsApp restore failed? Check these

Same phone number: the backup only shows up for the number that made it.

the backup only shows up for the number that made it. Same cloud account: sign in to the Google Account (Android) or Apple Account (iPhone) that holds the backup before you install WhatsApp.

sign in to the Google Account (Android) or Apple Account (iPhone) that holds the backup before you install WhatsApp. Encrypted backup: you need the exact password or 64-digit key. Without it, the backup can’t be opened.

you need the exact password or 64-digit key. Without it, the backup can’t be opened. Space and connection: the new phone needs enough free space and a stable Wi-Fi connection to download the backup.

the new phone needs enough free space and a stable Wi-Fi connection to download the backup. Wrong platform: an iCloud backup can’t be restored on Android, and a Google backup can’t be restored on iPhone. Use a transfer method instead.

an iCloud backup can’t be restored on Android, and a Google backup can’t be restored on iPhone. Use a transfer method instead. No backup at all: WhatsApp can’t restore chats for you, because they aren’t stored on its servers. If the old phone still works, transfer directly from it.

Lost access to your account rather than your chats? See what to do if your WhatsApp is hacked to get it back and turn on two-step verification.

FAQ

How often should I back up WhatsApp?

Set automatic backups to daily. Then a lost or broken phone costs you at most one day of messages. Also tap Back up (Android) or Back Up Now (iPhone) before you reset, repair or switch phones.

Can I back up WhatsApp without Google Drive or iCloud?

For moving to a new phone, yes: use chat transfer, Move to iOS or Quick Start, which don’t need a cloud backup. For a long-term backup, WhatsApp’s help pages still use your Google Account on Android and iCloud on iPhone. Reports say WhatsApp is starting to offer its own encrypted backup storage on Android; if your app shows a new backup option under Settings > Chats > Chat backup, you can choose it there.

Does WhatsApp backup use my Google storage?

Yes. WhatsApp tells you to check the free space in your Google Account before backing up, and the backup uses that storage, which is shared with Gmail, Drive and Photos.

How do I know when my last WhatsApp backup was?

Open Settings > Chats > Chat backup. The screen shows the date and time of your last backup and its size.

Can I read my WhatsApp backup on a computer?

No. The backup is meant only for restoring into WhatsApp on a phone. To keep a readable copy of a conversation, use Export chat instead.

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