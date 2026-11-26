Web hosting up to 85% off, checked on each host’s own site

Share WhatsApp X Telegram Pinterest Copy link More apps

Is your Windows 11 update stuck at 0%, frozen at 100%, or sitting on “Working on updates” for what feels like forever? You are not alone. Microsoft’s November Windows 11 update brings a batch of new features, such as a customizable right-click menu, and every monthly Patch Tuesday also leaves some PCs with an update that won’t download, won’t install or won’t finish restarting.

The good news: a stuck update is almost always fixable without losing your files. This guide starts with the quick, safe fixes and works up to the stronger ones, with the exact menus for Windows 11 and notes for Windows 10.

Quick answer: First make sure it is really stuck (no change for an hour or two). Then: Restart the PC and check for updates again.

Check your internet connection and free up disk space (Windows needs about 20 GB free for a big upgrade on a 64-bit PC).

Unplug USB drives and docks, then run the Windows Update troubleshooter.

Still stuck? Clear the update cache (the SoftwareDistribution folder), repair system files with DISM and SFC, or install the update by hand.

Last resort: uninstall the bad update, or use “Fix problems using Windows Update” to reinstall Windows 11 while keeping your apps and files.

Is your Windows update really stuck?

Big updates can sit on one number for a long time and then jump ahead. Microsoft says the time a download and install takes depends on your connection speed and the size of the update, so a slow connection or an older hard drive can make a normal update look frozen.

Before you start fixing things, check these signs:

The percentage hasn’t moved for an hour or two. A few minutes on 0% or 99% is normal; an hour or more with no change usually isn’t.

A few minutes on 0% or 99% is normal; an hour or more with no change usually isn’t. Task Manager shows no activity. If you can still use Windows, press Ctrl + Shift + Esc and look at the Disk and Network columns. If both stay near zero for a long time, the update has stalled.

If you can still use Windows, press and look at the Disk and Network columns. If both stay near zero for a long time, the update has stalled. The drive light is off. On a PC with a disk activity light, a light that keeps blinking means Windows is still working.

If it is on the blue “Working on updates” or “Updates are underway” screen, give it extra time before you touch the power button. That is the stage where an interrupted update is most likely to cause trouble on the next start.

Where is it stuck? Quick fix table

Where it’s stuck What it usually means Try first Downloading 0% or “Pending download” Download hasn’t started: connection, paused updates or a stuck service Fixes 1, 2, 5, 7 Downloading 99% or 100% Download finished but can’t be checked or unpacked, often low space or a corrupt cache Fixes 1, 3, 7 Installing 0% to 99% in Settings Install is slow or blocked by a driver, device or damaged system file Fixes 3, 4, 5, 8 “Working on updates” at restart Windows is finishing the install before sign-in Wait, then Fix 1 (careful force restart) Restart loop or “Undoing changes” The update failed and Windows is rolling back Fix 10 and the recovery steps below Error code (0x8…) A specific known problem See the error code table below

1. Restart the PC (the safe way)

Microsoft’s own first step for an update stuck at 0% or 100% is simply to restart. A restart clears a hung download, restarts the update services and often lets a waiting install finish.

If Windows is usable: open Start, select Power, then choose Update and restart if it appears, or Restart . Then go to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates .

open Start, select Power, then choose if it appears, or . Then go to and select . If it’s frozen on “Working on updates”: once it has truly stopped (no change for a couple of hours, no drive activity), hold the power button for about 10 seconds until the PC turns off, wait a moment, then turn it on again. Windows usually either finishes the update or rolls it back. Only do this when you are sure it has stalled.

If shutting down itself hangs, our guide to fixing Windows when it won’t shut down or restart walks through the extra steps.

2. Check your internet and pause, then resume updates

A dropped or very slow connection is the most common reason a download sits at 0% or “Pending download”.

Go to Settings > Network & internet and make sure you are connected. Turn Wi-Fi off and on, or plug in a network cable if you can. If you use a VPN, turn it off for now. Microsoft links some install errors to VPN connections. Go to Settings > Windows Update. If updates are paused, select Resume updates. If they are not paused, pause them for a week, restart the PC, then come back and select Resume updates. This restarts the download from a clean state.

Also check that your connection isn’t set as metered (Settings > Network & internet, open your Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection). Windows may hold back some downloads on a metered connection.

3. Free up disk space

Updates need room to download, unpack and keep a backup copy of the old files. Microsoft says a Windows upgrade needs at least 16 GB free on a 32-bit system or 20 GB on a 64-bit system. Monthly updates need less, but a nearly full drive is a classic cause of an update stuck at 99% or 100%.

Open Settings > System > Storage and select Temporary files or Cleanup recommendations to clear space quickly.

and select or to clear space quickly. Turn on Storage Sense on the same page so Windows cleans up on its own.

on the same page so Windows cleans up on its own. Move big videos or photo folders to an external drive or cloud storage.

On a small-drive laptop, Microsoft suggests plugging in a USB drive that Windows can use during the update.

A full drive also slows the whole PC down; our guide on why your computer is so slow has more ways to find what is eating your storage.

4. Unplug extra hardware

External drives, USB sticks, SD cards, docks and some printers or game controllers can confuse the installer, especially during a big feature update. Microsoft recommends disconnecting any external hardware you don’t need, then trying again.

Keep only your keyboard, mouse and, on a laptop, the charger. Plug everything back in after the update is done.

5. Run the Windows Update troubleshooter

Windows has a built-in troubleshooter that checks the update services, the cache and common settings, and fixes what it can by itself.

Windows 11: go to Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters and select Run next to Windows Update. On newer builds this opens the Get Help app, which runs the same checks.

Restart when it finishes, then select Check for updates again.

6. Check the date, your account and your security software

Three small things block updates more often than you would think:

Date and time: a wrong clock can break the secure connection to Microsoft’s servers. Go to Settings > Time & language > Date & time , turn on Set time automatically and Set time zone automatically , then select Sync now .

a wrong clock can break the secure connection to Microsoft’s servers. Go to , turn on and , then select . Administrator account: some updates need an admin account to install. If you use a standard account, ask the PC’s administrator to sign in and install them.

some updates need an admin account to install. If you use a standard account, ask the PC’s administrator to sign in and install them. Third-party antivirus or firewall: Microsoft lists security software as a cause of several update errors. Update your antivirus first; if that doesn’t help, turn it off just long enough to install the update, then turn it straight back on. Windows Security stays on to protect you.

Out-of-date drivers can also stop an install. Get the latest graphics, network and chipset drivers from your PC or hardware maker’s website, then try again.

7. Clear the Windows Update cache (SoftwareDistribution folder)

Windows keeps downloaded update files in a folder called SoftwareDistribution. If a download there is damaged, Windows can keep retrying the same broken file forever. Clearing the folder makes Windows download fresh copies. It is safe: you only lose temporary update files, and your update history list may look empty afterwards.

The easy way (Services):

Press Windows + R , type services.msc and press Enter. Find Windows Update, right-click it and select Stop. Open File Explorer and go to C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution . Delete everything inside the folder (not the folder itself). Go back to Services, right-click Windows Update and select Start. Restart the PC and check for updates.

The command way (resets two folders at once): open Start, type cmd, right-click Command Prompt and select Run as administrator. Then run these commands one at a time:

net stop bits net stop wuauserv ren %systemroot%\softwaredistribution softwaredistribution.bak ren %systemroot%\system32\catroot2 catroot2.bak net start bits net start wuauserv

Close Command Prompt, restart, and run Windows Update again. These are the steps Microsoft itself gives for resetting Windows Update.

8. Repair system files with DISM and SFC

If Windows system files are damaged, updates fail at the same spot again and again. Two built-in tools fix this. Open Command Prompt as administrator (as in Fix 7) and run:

DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth and wait for it to finish. It can sit on one percentage for a while. If you don’t see a success message, check the spacing and run it again. sfc /scannow and wait until it reaches 100%. Restart and try Windows Update again.

If the PC also feels slow or files open with errors, check the drive: run chkdsk /f C: in the same window, type Y when asked to schedule it, and restart. The check runs before Windows starts.

9. Install the update manually from the Microsoft Update Catalog

When Windows Update keeps failing on one update, you can download that update yourself and install it like a normal file.

Go to Settings > Windows Update > Update history and note the KB number of the update that failed (for example, KB followed by seven digits). Open the Microsoft Update Catalog (external site, opens in new tab) and search for that KB number. Pick the package that matches your Windows version and PC type (x64 for most PCs, ARM64 for Arm laptops). You can see your version in Settings > System > About. Download the file and double-click it to install, then restart.

Microsoft’s release notes page for each KB lists anything that must be installed first. If the installer says the update doesn’t apply to your PC, you either picked the wrong version or the update is already installed.

10. Uninstall the bad update or reinstall Windows 11 through Windows Update

If an update installed but broke something, or Windows keeps failing on it, you have two strong options that keep your files.

Uninstall a recent update

Go to Settings > Windows Update > Update history. Under Related settings, select Uninstall updates. Pick the update and select Uninstall. Some updates can’t be removed.

Removing a security update leaves your PC less protected, so only do this to get a broken PC working again, and let Windows install the next fixed update.

Fix problems using Windows Update (reinstall Windows 11)

Windows 11 can reinstall your current version of Windows from Windows Update without touching your apps, files or settings. Go to Settings > System > Recovery, find Fix problems using Windows Update and select Reinstall now. Keep the PC plugged in and online until it finishes.

This option needs Windows 11 version 22H2 or later with recent updates, and it doesn’t appear on most work or school PCs managed by an IT team. Back up your important files first anyway.

Windows 11 stuck in a restart loop after an update

If the PC keeps restarting, shows “Undoing changes made to your computer” over and over, or won’t reach the sign-in screen, use the Windows Recovery Environment (Windows RE):

Open Windows RE. If you can reach the sign-in screen, hold Shift while you select Power > Restart. If Windows can’t start at all, it normally opens the recovery screen by itself after a couple of failed starts. Remove the update. Select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Uninstall Updates and choose to uninstall the latest quality update (the monthly update). If the problem started after a big version upgrade, choose the feature update option if it is shown. Or start in Safe Mode. Select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart, then press 4 for Safe Mode. From there you can uninstall the update in Settings, free up space or remove a driver that is causing trouble.

On a PC with BitLocker turned on, Windows RE may ask for your recovery key. You can find it by signing in to your Microsoft account on another device.

Common Windows Update error codes and what to do

Error Likely cause Fix to try 0x8007000d Damaged update files or cache Troubleshooter, then clear the cache (Fixes 5, 7) 0x800705b4 Update took too long or was interrupted Check connection, update or pause antivirus, restart (Fixes 2, 6) 0x80240034 Stuck update Make sure the Windows Update service is running, then the troubleshooter (Fixes 5, 7) 0x800f0922 Not enough space, or a VPN in the way Free up space and turn off the VPN (Fixes 2, 3) 0x80070057 / 0x80080005 Damaged files or settings sfc /scannow , then the troubleshooter (Fixes 8, 5) 0xC1900101 Driver problem, often graphics or network Update or remove the driver in Device Manager, unplug extras (Fixes 4, 6) 0x80070005 Access denied Use an admin account; check antivirus (Fix 6) 0x80070002 Install failed Restart, troubleshooter, free space (Fixes 1, 5, 3)

Microsoft’s page on resolving problems updating Windows (external site, opens in new tab) keeps the full list of codes and the steps behind them.

Windows 10 update stuck? What’s different

Most fixes above work the same on Windows 10: restart, free space, unplug hardware, clear the SoftwareDistribution folder, run DISM and SFC, and install by hand from the Update Catalog. The main differences:

The “Fix problems using Windows Update” reinstall option is a Windows 11 feature.

Microsoft ended regular support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. A Windows 10 PC now gets security updates only if it is enrolled in Extended Security Updates (ESU), so a Windows 10 PC that shows no new updates may simply not be enrolled rather than stuck.

If your PC can run Windows 11, upgrading is the long-term fix.

How to stop updates getting stuck next time

Keep 20 GB or more free on your C: drive.

on your C: drive. Plug in your laptop before you restart for updates, and don’t close the lid during “Working on updates”.

before you restart for updates, and don’t close the lid during “Working on updates”. Set active hours in Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options so Windows restarts when you’re not using the PC.

in so Windows restarts when you’re not using the PC. Restart once a week. Pending updates pile up on PCs that only ever sleep.

Pending updates pile up on PCs that only ever sleep. Keep drivers current from your PC maker’s support site, especially graphics and network drivers. Driver trouble also shows up in other ways, as in our guide to fixing Bluetooth that stops working.

from your PC maker’s support site, especially graphics and network drivers. Driver trouble also shows up in other ways, as in our guide to fixing Bluetooth that stops working. Back up regularly with OneDrive or an external drive, so a failed update is never a crisis.

FAQ

How long should a Windows 11 update take?

There is no fixed time. Microsoft says it depends on your connection speed and the size of the update. Monthly updates are usually much quicker than the big yearly version updates, and older PCs with hard drives take longer than PCs with SSDs. Treat an update as stuck only when nothing has moved for an hour or two.

Can I turn off my PC while Windows is updating?

Avoid it. Turning off during “Working on updates” can leave Windows half-updated. Windows usually recovers by rolling the update back, but only force a shutdown when the update has clearly stopped for an hour or two with no drive activity.

Why is my Windows update stuck at 100%?

At 100% Windows is often still checking, unpacking or preparing the files, which can take a while. If it stays there for an hour or more, restart, free up disk space and clear the SoftwareDistribution folder (Fixes 1, 3 and 7).

Is it safe to delete the SoftwareDistribution folder?

Deleting what’s inside it is safe once the Windows Update service is stopped. You only remove temporary update downloads; Windows downloads fresh copies the next time it checks.

What does “Undoing changes made to your computer” mean?

The update failed to install and Windows is putting your PC back the way it was. Let it finish. If it loops, use Windows RE to uninstall the latest update or start in Safe Mode, as described above.

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram Pinterest Copy link More apps Did you like this post? Help us improve it Send feedback Want to tell us more?