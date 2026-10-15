Share WhatsApp X Telegram

Thought Windows 10 stopped getting security updates in October 2026? Good news: Microsoft has extended Windows 10 extended security updates (ESU) for home users by another year, to 12 October 2027. If you already enrolled, you don’t need to do anything. If you never signed up, you can still get the updates free. Here is what changed, how to enroll in a few minutes, and what to plan before 2027.

Quick answer: Consumer Windows 10 ESU now runs until 12 October 2027. Enrolled PCs keep getting security updates automatically. To join, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click Enroll now. It is free if you back up your PC settings with your Microsoft account, or costs 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points or a one-time $30. One licence covers up to 10 PCs. Your PC must be on Windows 10 version 22H2.

What changed: Windows 10 security updates extended to 2027

Windows 10 reached end of support on 14 October 2025. Microsoft then offered one year of Extended Security Updates to home users, originally ending on 13 October 2026. In mid-2026 Microsoft quietly updated its ESU page and extended the consumer programme to 12 October 2027, as TechRadar reported.

Already enrolled: your coverage continues automatically until 12 October 2027. No new payment or sign-up.

your coverage continues automatically until 12 October 2027. No new payment or sign-up. Not enrolled yet: you can enroll any time before 12 October 2027. Until you do, your PC gets no security fixes.

you can enroll any time before 12 October 2027. Until you do, your PC gets no security fixes. What you get: critical and important security updates only. No new features, no bug fixes and no technical support.

Who can get Windows 10 ESU

According to Microsoft’s ESU page, your PC needs:

Windows 10 version 22H2 in the Home, Pro, Pro Education or Workstations edition. Check it under Settings > System > About.

in the Home, Pro, Pro Education or Workstations edition. Check it under Settings > System > About. The latest Windows updates installed (including the ESU licensing preparation package, KB5126256).

A Microsoft account with administrator rights. Local-account users are asked to sign in during enrollment. Child accounts can’t enroll; a parent has to do it from their own account on the PC.

Work PCs joined to a company domain or managed by an IT department can’t use the consumer programme; businesses buy commercial ESU instead.

How to enroll in Windows 10 ESU (free)

Open Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and install any pending updates. Restart if asked. When your PC meets the requirements, a link to enroll in Extended Security Updates appears on the same page. Click Enroll now. Sign in with your Microsoft account if asked. Choose how to enroll: Back up your PC settings with Windows Backup (free). If you already back up your settings, you just confirm.

with Windows Backup (free). If you already back up your settings, you just confirm. Redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

Pay $30 (or the local equivalent) once. Finish the prompts. Windows Update then shows that your PC is enrolled, and security updates arrive as usual.

To add another PC (up to 10), open Windows Update on that PC, click Enroll now and sign in with the same Microsoft account.

Enroll now button missing?

Install all pending updates, restart and check again. The option only appears on fully updated 22H2 PCs.

Make sure you are signed in to an administrator account.

Older Windows 10 versions (21H2 and earlier) must first update to 22H2.

Company-managed PCs won’t see the option.

Should you still plan to leave Windows 10?

Yes. ESU buys time but ends in October 2027, and Microsoft hasn’t promised another extension. Use the extra year to plan one of these:

Upgrade to Windows 11 for free if your PC qualifies. You need a compatible 64-bit processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, UEFI with Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 (see the Windows 11 requirements). The free PC Health Check app tells you if your PC passes. Enrolling in ESU doesn’t stop you upgrading later.

if your PC qualifies. You need a compatible 64-bit processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, UEFI with Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 (see the Windows 11 requirements). The free PC Health Check app tells you if your PC passes. Enrolling in ESU doesn’t stop you upgrading later. Upgrade your old PC’s parts , or replace it. Many PCs fail only on the processor or TPM check. Read my guide to upgrading an old desktop PC before you decide.

, or replace it. Many PCs fail only on the processor or TPM check. Read my guide to upgrading an old desktop PC before you decide. Switch to ChromeOS Flex , Google’s free system that turns older PCs and Macs into Chromebook-style computers. It is officially supported only on certified models, so check Google’s list first.

, Google’s free system that turns older PCs and Macs into Chromebook-style computers. It is officially supported only on certified models, so check Google’s list first. Try Linux Mint, a free, Windows-like Linux system that runs well on older hardware. Test it from a USB stick before installing.

Stay safe on Windows 10 until then

Keep Windows Update on, and check it shows your PC as enrolled in ESU.

Keep your browser updated. Use Microsoft Edge, Chrome or Firefox, not old browsers.

Leave Microsoft Defender switched on and keep its definitions updated.

Back up your files regularly to OneDrive or an external drive.

Don’t install software from unknown sites or click links in unexpected emails.

FAQ

Is Windows 10 ESU still free?

Yes. It is free when you back up your PC settings with Windows Backup and a Microsoft account. Otherwise it costs 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points or $30 once.

When do Windows 10 extended security updates end?

For home users, on 12 October 2027. The programme was extended from its original end date of 13 October 2026.

Do I need to enroll again for the second year?

No. If your PC is already enrolled, coverage continues automatically until 12 October 2027.

Can I upgrade to Windows 11 after enrolling in ESU?

Yes. ESU doesn’t block a Windows 11 upgrade if your PC meets the requirements.

How do I check if my PC is enrolled?

Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. It shows your ESU enrollment status.

Photo by Erick Cerritos on Unsplash

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram