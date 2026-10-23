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Here is how to factory reset Windows 11: open Settings > System > Recovery, click Reset PC next to Reset this PC, choose Keep my files (to fix problems) or Remove everything (before selling or giving the PC away), then pick Cloud download or Local reinstall and click Reset. Windows reinstalls itself, and you don’t need a USB drive or a product key for it.

Quick answer: Settings > System > Recovery > Reset PC > Keep my files or Remove everything > Cloud download or Local reinstall > Next > Reset. Back up anything important first, and keep the PC plugged in until it finishes.

Before You Reset: What to Back Up

Even “Keep my files” removes your installed apps and resets settings, so spend ten minutes on this checklist first:

Personal files: copy Documents, Pictures, Desktop and Downloads to OneDrive or an external drive. Our guide on formatting a USB flash drive helps if your backup drive needs preparing.

copy Documents, Pictures, Desktop and Downloads to OneDrive or an external drive. Our guide on formatting a USB flash drive helps if your backup drive needs preparing. Passwords: make sure your browser is synced to your account, or export saved passwords. See how to export passwords from Chrome.

make sure your browser is synced to your account, or export saved passwords. See how to export passwords from Chrome. App list and licence keys: note the apps you’ll need to reinstall and any licence keys for paid software.

note the apps you’ll need to reinstall and any licence keys for paid software. Your Microsoft account: know your sign-in email and password, because you’ll need them when Windows starts again.

know your sign-in email and password, because you’ll need them when Windows starts again. BitLocker recovery key: if your drive is encrypted, find the key in your Microsoft account before you start.

Keep My Files or Remove Everything?

Option What it does Use it when Keep my files Reinstalls Windows and keeps your personal files. Installed apps and settings are removed. The PC is slow, buggy or full of junk and you’re keeping it. Remove everything Reinstalls Windows and removes your files, apps and settings. You’re selling, donating or recycling the PC, or want a completely clean start.

Cloud Download or Local Reinstall?

After choosing what to keep, Windows asks how to reinstall itself:

Cloud download downloads fresh Windows files from Microsoft. It needs a working internet connection and a few GB of data, but it can fix a PC whose own Windows files are damaged. It installs Windows without the extra tools and drivers your PC maker added.

downloads fresh Windows files from Microsoft. It needs a working internet connection and a few GB of data, but it can fix a PC whose own Windows files are damaged. It installs Windows without the extra tools and drivers your PC maker added. Local reinstall rebuilds Windows from files already on your PC. No download is needed, and on branded PCs it restores the manufacturer’s drivers and tools.

If you aren’t sure, try Local reinstall first. If the reset fails or problems come back, use Cloud download.

How to Factory Reset Windows 11 and Keep Your Files

Open Settings (press Windows key + I). Go to System > Recovery. Next to Reset this PC, click Reset PC. Choose Keep my files. Choose Cloud download or Local reinstall. Review the list of apps that will be removed (save it so you know what to reinstall), click Next, then Reset.

The PC restarts several times. It can take from about half an hour to a couple of hours depending on your PC, so plug in a laptop and leave it alone until you see the Windows setup or sign-in screen.

How to Reset Windows 11 and Remove Everything (Before Selling)

Open Settings > System > Recovery and click Reset PC. Choose Remove everything. Choose Cloud download or Local reinstall. Click Change settings and turn on the option to clean the drive (data erasure). This takes much longer but makes your old files much harder to recover. Turn on the data drives option too if you want other internal drives wiped. Click Confirm, then Next, then Reset.

Before you hand the PC over, also sign out of and remove the device from your Microsoft account, and remove it from any Find My Device list.

Reset a PC That Won’t Start Normally

If you can’t reach Settings, use the Windows Recovery Environment:

On the sign-in screen, hold Shift while you click Power > Restart. When the blue menu appears, choose Troubleshoot > Reset this PC. Pick Keep my files or Remove everything and follow the same steps as above.

If Windows fails to start several times in a row, it usually opens the recovery menu on its own.

After the Reset

Run Windows Update (Settings > Windows Update) until no updates are left.

(Settings > Windows Update) until no updates are left. Reinstall your apps from their official websites or the Microsoft Store, using the list you saved.

Restore your files from OneDrive or your backup drive.

Still slow? Try our 10 ways to make your computer run faster.

On Windows 10 instead? The steps are similar (Settings > Update & Security > Recovery), and our guide to Windows 10 extended security updates explains how long Windows 10 keeps getting fixes.

FAQ

Does factory resetting Windows 11 delete everything?

Only if you choose Remove everything. Keep my files keeps your personal files but removes installed apps and settings.

Do I need a product key to reset Windows 11?

No. A PC that was activated before reactivates automatically after the reset when it connects to the internet.

Should I use Cloud download or Local reinstall?

Local reinstall is quicker and needs no download. Cloud download gets fresh files from Microsoft and is better when Windows itself is damaged.

How do I factory reset Windows 11 from the login screen?

Hold Shift and click Power > Restart, then choose Troubleshoot > Reset this PC.

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