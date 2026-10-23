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Here is how to screen record on Mac for free: press Shift-Command-5 to open the Screenshot toolbar, pick Record Entire Screen or Record Selected Portion, choose a microphone under Options if you want your voice, then click Record. To stop, click the Stop button in the menu bar or press Command-Control-Esc. Every Mac already has these tools built in, so you don’t need to download anything. This guide covers the Screenshot toolbar, QuickTime Player, how to screen record on Mac with sound, trimming your clip and fixing common problems.

Quick answer: Press Shift-Command-5, choose a recording mode, open Options to pick a microphone (and Include System Audio on macOS 27 Golden Gate or later), then click Record. Stop with the Stop button in the menu bar or Command-Control-Esc. Your recording saves to the desktop as a .mov file by default.

Method 1: Use the Screenshot Toolbar (Shift-Command-5)

The Screenshot app is the quickest way to record your screen. These steps follow Apple’s own guide, How to record the screen on Mac.

Press Shift-Command-5 to open the Screenshot toolbar at the bottom of your screen. Choose a recording mode: Record Entire Screen captures everything on your display.

captures everything on your display. Record Selected Portion lets you drag the borders of a box around just the area you want.

lets you drag the borders of a box around just the area you want. Record Selected Window records a single window. Apple says this is available in macOS Tahoe 26 or later. Click Options to change settings before you start (see the next section). Click Record. If you chose a selected window, click the window you want to record. When you’re done, click the Stop button in the menu bar or press Command-Control-Esc. A thumbnail appears briefly in the corner of the screen. Click it to edit the recording, or leave it and the file saves automatically.

Changed your mind before clicking Record? Press Esc to cancel.

Screenshot toolbar Options explained

The Options menu in the toolbar controls how your recording behaves. According to Apple’s Take screenshots or screen recordings on Mac guide, you can set:

Save to: choose one of the preset locations or Other Location. The default is the desktop.

choose one of the preset locations or Other Location. The default is the desktop. Timer: add a short delay between clicking Record and the recording starting, so you have time to get ready.

add a short delay between clicking Record and the recording starting, so you have time to get ready. Microphone: pick a microphone to record your voice, or choose None for a silent video.

pick a microphone to record your voice, or choose None for a silent video. Include System Audio: records the sound your Mac plays, in macOS 27 Golden Gate or later.

records the sound your Mac plays, in macOS 27 Golden Gate or later. Show Floating Thumbnail: turn the preview thumbnail on or off.

turn the preview thumbnail on or off. Remember Last Selection: reuses the same area next time you record a portion of the screen.

reuses the same area next time you record a portion of the screen. Show Mouse Clicks: draws a black circle around the pointer each time you click, which is handy for tutorials.

On supported Macs running macOS Tahoe 26 or later, you can also pick a capture format: SDR (Most Compatible, H.264) or HDR (HEVC). If you plan to share the video widely, SDR is the safer choice.

Method 2: Screen Record with QuickTime Player

QuickTime Player, the free video app that ships with every Mac, can also record your screen. Apple covers this in the QuickTime Player User Guide.

Open QuickTime Player from your Applications folder. Choose File > New Screen Recording, or press Control-Command-N. On current versions of macOS, this opens the same Screenshot toolbar described above. Set your Options, including the microphone. Click Record. To stop, click the Stop Recording button in the menu bar or press Command-Control-Esc.

On older versions of macOS, QuickTime shows its own Screen Recording window instead. In that case, click the arrow next to the Record button to choose a microphone and turn on Show Mouse Clicks in Recording. Then click anywhere to record the whole screen, or drag to select an area and click Start Recording. When you stop, QuickTime opens the recording so you can play, edit or share it.

How to Screen Record on Mac With Sound

“Sound” can mean two different things, and macOS handles them differently.

Record your voice with the microphone

Press Shift-Command-5. Click Options. Under Microphone, choose your Mac’s built-in microphone or a connected mic or headset. Click Record and talk as you work.

If you hear echo or feedback while recording, Apple suggests lowering the volume or using headphones.

Record system audio (the sound your Mac plays)

If you want to capture sound from a video, game or app, check your macOS version first (Apple menu > About This Mac).

macOS 27 Golden Gate or later: open Options in the Screenshot toolbar and choose Include System Audio . You can use it together with a microphone to record your voice and your Mac’s sound at the same time.

open Options in the Screenshot toolbar and choose . You can use it together with a microphone to record your voice and your Mac’s sound at the same time. Earlier versions of macOS: Apple doesn’t document a built-in system audio option, so the built-in tools record only from a microphone. To capture internal audio on these versions, you need a third-party screen recorder or audio tool. Download it from its developer’s official website or the Mac App Store.

Keep in mind that some apps, such as the Apple TV app, may not allow their windows to be recorded at all.

Where Your Mac Screen Recordings Are Saved

By default, recordings save to your desktop as .mov files named something like “Screen Recording [date] at [time].mov”. To change this, press Shift-Command-5, click Options and pick a new folder under Save to. You can open the files in QuickTime Player, iMovie or most other video apps. If you’d like your captures to land in the cloud, see how to save screenshots to Dropbox automatically.

Use the floating thumbnail

Right after you stop recording, a thumbnail appears in the bottom-right corner for a few seconds. You can:

Swipe right on it to save the file right away.

Drag it into a document, email, note or Finder window.

Click it to trim or share the recording.

How to Trim a Screen Recording on Mac

For a quick trim, click the floating thumbnail after recording. For more control, use QuickTime Player, as described in Apple’s Trim a movie or clip guide:

Open the recording in QuickTime Player. Choose Edit > Trim. Drag the yellow handles in the trimming bar. Anything outside the handles gets removed. Click and hold a handle to see individual frames for a more precise cut. Click Trim, then save the file.

Mac Screen Recording Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut What it does Shift-Command-5 Open the Screenshot toolbar to record or capture Command-Control-Esc Stop a screen recording Control-Command-N New Screen Recording in QuickTime Player Esc Cancel before you click Record Shift-Command-3 Screenshot of the entire screen Shift-Command-4 Screenshot of a selected portion

Allow Screen Recording for Third-Party Apps

Apps like video-call or recording tools need your permission before they can record your screen. Apple explains this in Control access to screen and system audio recording:

Choose Apple menu > System Settings. Click Privacy & Security in the sidebar. Click Screen & System Audio Recording. You may need to scroll down. Turn on the app you want to allow.

When an app asks for access in a pop-up, you can also click Allow or Don’t Allow right there.

Troubleshooting Mac Screen Recording

No sound in the recording: open Options and make sure a microphone is selected, not None. For computer sound, check that Include System Audio is chosen and you’re on macOS 27 Golden Gate or later.

open Options and make sure a microphone is selected, not None. For computer sound, check that Include System Audio is chosen and you’re on macOS 27 Golden Gate or later. Can’t find the recording: check the Save to location in Options. The default is the desktop.

check the Save to location in Options. The default is the desktop. A window records as black or won’t record: some apps, like the Apple TV app, block screen recording of their windows.

some apps, like the Apple TV app, block screen recording of their windows. A third-party app can’t record: turn it on under Privacy & Security > Screen & System Audio Recording.

turn it on under Privacy & Security > Screen & System Audio Recording. Echo or feedback: lower the volume or wear headphones while recording.

lower the volume or wear headphones while recording. No Record Selected Window option: this mode needs macOS Tahoe 26 or later.

Recording on other devices too? See our guides on how to screen record on iPhone and how to screen record on Windows 11.

FAQ

Is screen recording on Mac free?

Yes. The Screenshot toolbar (Shift-Command-5) and QuickTime Player are built into macOS, so you can record your screen without paying for or installing anything.

How do I stop a screen recording on Mac?

Click the Stop button in the menu bar at the top of the screen, or press Command-Control-Esc.

Can I screen record on Mac with internal audio?

On macOS 27 Golden Gate or later, yes: choose Include System Audio in the Screenshot toolbar’s Options menu. On earlier versions, the built-in tools record only from a microphone, so you need a third-party tool for internal audio.

What format are Mac screen recordings saved in?

Screen recordings save as .mov files, named “Screen Recording” followed by the date and time.

Can I record just one window on Mac?

Yes, on macOS Tahoe 26 or later. Press Shift-Command-5, choose Record Selected Window, click Record, then click the window you want to capture.

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