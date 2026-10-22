Share WhatsApp X Telegram

Here is how to use Zelle in 2026: open your bank or credit union’s app (or its online banking site), find Zelle in the payments or transfers menu, enroll with your email address or US mobile number, then send or request money by entering the other person’s email or mobile number and an amount. There is no separate Zelle app to download any more, and money sent to someone who is already enrolled typically arrives within minutes. This guide walks you through every step and shows you how to stay safe from scams.

Quick answer: Sign in to your bank’s app, open Zelle (usually under Send Money, Pay or Transfers), enroll your email or US mobile number, then tap Send, pick a contact, enter the amount, review and confirm. Only send money to people you know and trust, because Zelle payments to enrolled users cannot be reversed.

What Is Zelle?

Zelle is a way to send and receive money with friends, family and others you trust, directly between bank accounts in the US. According to Zelle’s help pages, you can send money to people with an eligible checking or savings account in the US, and money sent to an enrolled recipient is typically available within minutes.

Zelle is built into the apps and websites of more than 2,400 banks and credit unions. You do not need a separate Zelle account. Your bank account is the account.

Is There Still a Zelle App?

No. Zelle phased out its standalone app in 2025 and asked its users to re-enroll through a participating bank or credit union. Zelle’s own guide on how to access Zelle now says plainly: “There is not a standalone Zelle app.” Today you use Zelle only inside your bank’s or credit union’s mobile app or online banking.

If your bank does not offer Zelle, you may not be able to use it through that bank. You can check whether your bank participates with Zelle’s Find Your Bank tool.

How to Enroll in Zelle

Enrolling takes a few minutes and is done once. These steps follow Zelle’s official enrollment guide; menu names vary by bank.

Confirm that your bank or credit union offers Zelle. Open your bank’s official app or website and sign in with your usual banking login. Find Zelle in the payments, transfers or Send Money section. Choose the eligible checking or savings account you want to use. Enter or confirm an email address or US mobile number that you can access. Complete any verification, such as a one-time code sent to you. Never share this code with anyone else. Review the confirmation and accept any terms your bank shows.

If your email or number is already linked to Zelle at another bank, you may need to move that enrollment before you can use it again. Your bank’s app will guide you.

How to Send Money with Zelle

Once you are enrolled, sending money looks much the same in every bank app.

Open your bank’s app and go to Zelle. Tap Send. Choose a saved contact, or enter the recipient’s email address or US mobile number. Some banks also let you search by a Zelle tag. Check that the name shown matches the person you mean to pay. Enter the amount and add an optional memo, such as “Dinner split”. Review every detail carefully, then confirm.

Take an extra second on step 4. Zelle advises you to always make sure you have used the correct email address or US mobile number, because once money reaches an enrolled recipient, it goes straight to their bank account and cannot be canceled.

How to Request and Receive Money

Request money

In your bank’s Zelle screen, tap Request. Pick the person or enter their email address or US mobile number. Enter the amount and a short note explaining what it is for. Review and send the request. The other person can approve or decline it.

Note that Zelle says payment requests can only be sent to people who are already enrolled with Zelle.

Receive money

If you are enrolled, you do not need to do anything. Money someone sends to your enrolled email or mobile number goes directly into the linked bank account, typically within minutes. You will usually get an alert from your bank.

What If the Recipient Isn’t Enrolled?

You can still send money to someone who has not set up Zelle yet, as long as their bank offers it. According to Zelle:

They get an email or text letting them know you sent them money, with steps to enroll.

If they do not enroll within 14 days, the payment expires and the money returns to your account.

Until they enroll, the payment shows as pending, and you can cancel it from your payment activity in your bank’s app.

Be careful here: only enroll by opening your own bank’s app yourself. Do not tap links in unexpected texts claiming you have money waiting.

Zelle Limits and Fees

Limits: Zelle does not set one limit for everyone. Sending and receiving limits are set by your bank or credit union, and Zelle tells users to contact their bank directly to learn them. Look in your bank’s app or ask your bank before sending a large amount.

Fees: Zelle’s FAQ says that typically there are no fees for consumers to send or receive money with Zelle. Your bank sets its own terms, so confirm with your bank if you are unsure.

How to Stay Safe from Zelle Scams

Zelle is meant for people you already know. Keep these official rules in mind:

Only send money to people you know and trust. Zelle calls using it with strangers, or for purchases where you are not sure you will get what you paid for, “potentially high risk”.

Zelle calls using it with strangers, or for purchases where you are not sure you will get what you paid for, “potentially high risk”. Treat payments like cash. Banks such as U.S. Bank say to treat Zelle payments like you would cash. Zelle states that its payments cannot be reversed.

Banks such as U.S. Bank say to treat Zelle payments like you would cash. Zelle states that its payments cannot be reversed. No purchase protection. In Zelle’s words, “Zelle does not offer purchase protection,” so if you pay for an item that never arrives, you may not get your money back. Zelle suggests checking with your bank about its own protections.

Common Zelle scams to watch for

Fake bank calls and texts. A scammer poses as your bank’s fraud team and tells you to “move money to protect it” or to pay yourself. Zelle says your bank will never ask you to send money to yourself, and will not ask you to send money via Zelle to any account. Hang up and call the number on your debit card or the bank’s official website.

A scammer poses as your bank’s fraud team and tells you to “move money to protect it” or to pay yourself. Zelle says your bank will never ask you to send money to yourself, and will not ask you to send money via Zelle to any account. Hang up and call the number on your debit card or the bank’s official website. Overpayment tricks. A “buyer” sends too much money, often by a check that later turns out to be fake, and asks you to refund the difference by Zelle. The FTC warns you end up owing the money you sent back.

A “buyer” sends too much money, often by a check that later turns out to be fake, and asks you to refund the difference by Zelle. The FTC warns you end up owing the money you sent back. Online marketplace sellers. A stranger on a marketplace or social media asks for Zelle up front for a pet, tickets, a rental or a hard-to-find item. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Without purchase protection, you may never see the item or your money.

A stranger on a marketplace or social media asks for Zelle up front for a pet, tickets, a rental or a hard-to-find item. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Without purchase protection, you may never see the item or your money. Code requests. Never share a one-time verification code with anyone, even someone who says they work at your bank.

Turning on bank account alerts and multifactor authentication also helps you spot problems early. For more ways to manage your money on your phone, see our list of best iPhone apps to save money and the best Android apps to save money.

Sent Money to the Wrong Person or Got Scammed?

Check the payment status. If it is still pending because the recipient has not enrolled, cancel it in your bank’s app right away. Contact your bank or credit union immediately. If the payment is completed, call your bank’s customer support using the number on your card or official website. Zelle says qualifying imposter scams may be eligible for reimbursement, and your bank handles that. If it was an honest mistake, you can politely ask the recipient to send the money back, but be wary of anyone who asks you to send money first. Report scams to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Secure your accounts. Change your banking password if you shared any login details, and review recent activity. While you are tidying up your finances, check out how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone.

FAQ

Can I still download the Zelle app?

No. Zelle says there is not a standalone Zelle app. You use Zelle inside your participating bank’s or credit union’s app or online banking.

How long does a Zelle payment take?

Money sent to an enrolled recipient is typically available within minutes, according to Zelle. If the recipient is not enrolled, the money waits until they enroll, and it returns to you if they do not enroll within 14 days.

Does Zelle charge a fee?

Zelle says that typically there are no fees for consumers to send or receive money with Zelle. Check with your bank to confirm its own terms.

How much can I send with Zelle?

Limits are set by your bank or credit union, not by Zelle. Check your bank’s app or contact your bank to find your sending and receiving limits.

Can I cancel a Zelle payment?

Only if the recipient has not yet enrolled with Zelle. Once the money reaches an enrolled recipient, it cannot be canceled or reversed, so double-check the details before you tap Send.

This is general information, not financial advice.

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram