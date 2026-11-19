Web hosting up to 85% off, checked on each host’s own site

Share WhatsApp X Telegram Pinterest Copy link More apps

Wondering how to send money for a wedding gift when you cannot hand over an envelope? The simplest way is the payment app the couple already uses: scan their UPI QR code in India, or send it on Venmo or Zelle in the US, add a warm note with your name, and double-check the receiver before you pay. If the couple has a registry, its cash or honeymoon fund is the most polished option. This guide covers each method step by step, plus how to avoid the fake QR codes that scammers now slip into weddings.

Quick answer: In India, scan the couple’s UPI QR code with Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm or your bank’s UPI app, enter the shagun amount and your UPI PIN. In the US, send it on Venmo or Zelle to the phone number, email or username the couple gave you, or contribute to their registry cash fund. Always confirm the payment details with the couple or their family, and remember: you never need to scan a QR code or enter a PIN to receive money.

This guide explains how the apps work. It is not financial advice; check each app’s own terms and fees before you send money.

Ways to send a wedding cash gift online

Method Where Best for What you need from the couple UPI QR code India Shagun at the venue or from far away Their UPI QR code or UPI ID Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm (UPI) India Sending to a phone number or UPI ID Phone number or UPI ID linked to UPI Venmo US Quick gifts between friends Venmo username, phone, email or QR code Zelle US Bank-to-bank gifts from family US mobile number, email or Zelle tag Registry cash or honeymoon fund US and worldwide A gift that feels like a present, with a card The link to their wedding registry

Before you send: three quick checks

Ask how the couple wants to receive it. Many couples now print a payment QR code at the gift table or add a cash fund to their wedding website. If you are not sure, ask a parent or sibling rather than guessing a number. Get the details from a trusted source. Use the QR code at the venue, the couple’s wedding website or a message from someone you know. Do not trust a random forwarded “shagun QR” or a new number claiming to be the bride or groom. Check the name before you pay. After you scan a QR code or type a phone number, your app shows who will receive the money. If the name does not match the couple or their family, stop.

How to send shagun with a UPI QR code (India)

UPI has made digital shagun normal at Indian weddings. Any UPI app can scan a UPI QR code, including Google Pay (external site, opens in new tab), PhonePe (external site, opens in new tab), Paytm (external site, opens in new tab) and your bank’s own app. In Google Pay, for example (steps from its help page, plus a name check):

Open Google Pay and tap Scan any QR code (you can also upload a QR image from your gallery). Check the name that appears. Enter the amount. Tap Pay and enter your UPI PIN.

PhonePe, Paytm and bank apps follow the same scan, check, amount and PIN pattern. Google Pay also lets you send by name, phone number, UPI ID or bank account and IFSC if the couple shares those instead of a QR code. Its help page warns that a UPI payment cannot be cancelled after it is sent, so check the details first.

Shagun tip: many families still add one rupee to a round amount (₹501, ₹1,101 and so on). A UPI payment can carry any amount, so you can keep the tradition digitally.

For the couple: make your own shagun QR code

Your UPI app already has a “receive money” QR code for your UPI ID. To print one for the gift table, you can also create a payment QR code for any UPI ID with our free UPI QR code generator. Put your names under it so guests can confirm they are paying the right person, and keep the printed card with a family member so nobody can paste a different code over it.

How to send wedding gift money on Venmo (US)

Venmo (external site, opens in new tab) is the quickest choice when the couple is a friend you already pay. Venmo’s own guide gives these steps:

Open the app and tap Pay or Request. Find the couple by username, name, phone number or email, or scan their Venmo QR code. Enter the amount. Add a note, for example “Congratulations, Sam and Alex! Love, the Patels”. Choose how to pay (Venmo balance, bank account, debit card or credit card). Confirm the recipient, amount and payment method, then tap Pay.

Venmo says paying from a credit card carries a fee, while the balance or a bank account is usually free; check its fees page before you send. Venmo also warns that payments can be hard to reverse, so only pay people you know and check the profile photo and username first.

How to send a wedding cash gift with Zelle (US)

Zelle (external site, opens in new tab) moves money between US bank accounts and is built into many banking apps, which makes it popular with parents and grandparents. You need the couple’s US mobile number, email address or Zelle tag. Zelle advises double-checking those details and using it only with friends, family and others you trust. Money sent to someone already enrolled usually arrives within minutes, so check the details before you tap send.

Registry cash funds and honeymoon funds

If the couple has a wedding registry, a cash or honeymoon fund lets you give money in a way that feels like choosing a gift. On Zola (external site, opens in new tab), for example, couples set up funds for anything from a honeymoon to a first home, and guests contribute by credit card, PayPal or Venmo at checkout. A small card processing fee applies, which the guest or the couple can cover, and the couple then transfers the money to their bank. Other registry sites offer similar funds, so use the link on the couple’s wedding website.

Write a message with your gift

A payment notification is easy to miss in a busy wedding week. Make yours count:

Put your full name (and family name) in the note, so the couple knows who to thank.

(and family name) in the note, so the couple knows who to thank. Add a short wish: “Wishing you a lifetime of happiness. With love, Meera Aunty and family.”

Send a quick WhatsApp message saying you have sent your gift, in case the payment note is cut short.

Keep the payment receipt or screenshot until the couple confirms it arrived.

Stay safe: fake wedding QR codes and payment scams

Wherever money changes hands, scammers follow. Watch for these tricks:

Swapped QR codes. A stranger’s sticker over the couple’s printed code. The name check after scanning catches it.

A stranger’s sticker over the couple’s printed code. The name check after scanning catches it. “Scan to receive” requests. The Reserve Bank of India’s safety booklet is clear: never scan a QR code to receive money, and you never need to enter a PIN to receive money. If an app asks for your PIN, you are sending money, not receiving it.

The Reserve Bank of India’s safety booklet is clear: never scan a QR code to receive money, and you never need to enter a PIN to receive money. If an app asks for your PIN, you are sending money, not receiving it. Impersonated profiles. A fake Venmo or WhatsApp account with the couple’s photo asking for “gift money” urgently. Venmo advises checking the profile and confirming with the person outside the app.

A fake Venmo or WhatsApp account with the couple’s photo asking for “gift money” urgently. Venmo advises checking the profile and confirming with the person outside the app. Fake invitation files. Wedding “invitations” sent as APK files or strange links can install malware. Only open invitations from people you know, and never install an app from a chat message.

If you paid a scammer in India, act fast: call 1930 and follow our guide to filing a UPI fraud complaint. In the US, contact your bank or the app’s support right away and report the scam to the FTC (external site, opens in new tab).

Which way should you send wedding gift money?

At an Indian wedding with a QR code at the gift table: UPI scan and pay, after checking the name.

UPI scan and pay, after checking the name. Far away from an Indian wedding: UPI to the phone number or UPI ID a family member confirms.

UPI to the phone number or UPI ID a family member confirms. A friend’s wedding in the US: Venmo, with a note.

Venmo, with a note. Family in the US who bank traditionally: Zelle from the banking app.

Zelle from the banking app. The couple has a registry: its cash or honeymoon fund, which comes with a card and a record of your gift.

FAQ

How do I send money for a wedding gift online?

Use the payment method the couple prefers: a UPI QR code or UPI ID in India, Venmo or Zelle in the US, or the cash fund on their wedding registry. Add a note with your name and check the receiver’s name before you pay.

Is it okay to give wedding cash gifts by UPI?

Yes. Digital shagun by UPI is now common at Indian weddings, and many couples print a QR code at the gift table. Add a message so the couple knows the gift is from you.

How do I use a QR code for wedding gift money?

Open any UPI app, tap scan, point the camera at the couple’s QR code, check that their name appears, enter the amount and your UPI PIN. Never use a QR code that someone says will help you receive money.

Can I send a wedding gift on Venmo without knowing the couple’s username?

Yes. Venmo lets you find people by name, phone number or email, or by scanning their QR code. Always confirm the profile with the couple before you pay, because payments can be hard to reverse.

Are Zelle wedding gifts safe?

Zelle is safe for sending money to people you know and trust, such as family. Double-check the mobile number or email, because money sent to an enrolled user usually arrives within minutes.

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram Pinterest Copy link More apps Send feedback