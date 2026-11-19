Web hosting up to 85% off, checked on each host’s own site

Share WhatsApp X Telegram Pinterest Copy link More apps

Want to know how to record a phone call on iPhone without installing an app? Since iOS 18.1, the Phone app has call recording built in: during a call you tap the More button, then Call Recording, and your iPhone saves the audio (and, where supported, a written transcript) in the Notes app. Both people on the call hear an announcement that the call is being recorded, so it is never secret. Here are the steps, where to find your recordings, and what to know about consent and the law.

Quick answer: On an iPhone with iOS 18.1 or later, make a call in the Phone app, tap the More button, then tap Call Recording. Both people hear a notice that the call is being recorded. Tap Stop Recording (or hang up) to finish. The recording is saved automatically in the Call Recordings folder in the Notes app. Get the other person’s consent first: recording laws differ by state and country.

What you need to record calls on iPhone

iOS 18.1 or later. Apple added call recording, transcripts and summaries in the Phone and Notes apps with the free iOS 18.1 update (external site, opens in new tab) . Check your version in Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple added call recording, transcripts and summaries in the Phone and Notes apps with the free iOS 18.1 update . Check your version in Settings > General > Software Update. A supported region and language. Apple says call recording is available only in select regions and languages, so the option may not appear everywhere.

Apple says call recording is available only in select regions and languages, so the option may not appear everywhere. A one-on-one call. The feature is for an audio call with one other person. Apple’s call recording guide (external site, opens in new tab) covers both regular phone calls and FaceTime audio calls.

Apple also notes that only the person initiating the call needs to have the feature available.

How to record a phone call on iPhone (step by step)

Open the Phone app and make your call as usual. Before you start, tell the other person you would like to record the call and make sure they agree. During the call, tap the More button on the call screen. Tap Call Recording. Both of you hear an audio notice that the call is being recorded. Talk as normal. The notice plays again from time to time while the recording runs. To finish, tap the Stop Recording button. A message plays to say the recording has ended. Hanging up also stops the recording.

The recording is saved only on the iPhone of the person who started it.

Where to find call recordings on iPhone

Call recordings are saved automatically to a Call Recordings folder in the Notes app. Open Notes, go to that folder and tap the recording you want to play it back.

Transcript: in supported regions and languages, you can also read a written transcript of the call in the same note. It can take a little while to appear.

in supported regions and languages, you can also read a written transcript of the call in the same note. It can take a little while to appear. Check the transcript: Apple advises you to verify the accuracy of a transcription before relying on it, because it might not be a perfect representation of the conversation.

Apple advises you to verify the accuracy of a transcription before relying on it, because it might not be a perfect representation of the conversation. Summary: with Apple Intelligence turned on, supported iPhone models can also show a generated summary of the call, according to Apple Support.

Does the other person know you are recording?

Yes. With the iPhone’s built-in call recording, both people hear an audio notice when recording starts, and it repeats during the call. There is no setting to record silently, so the built-in feature cannot record a call without the other person knowing.

If someone else starts recording a call with you, you will hear the same notice. You cannot stop their recording, but you can end the call, which stops it.

Apple’s iPhone User Guide and its personal safety guide also warn that third-party apps (apps made by companies other than Apple) may let someone record your phone call, and they may not give any warning.

How to turn off call recording on iPhone

If you never want the option on your phone, go to Settings > Apps > Phone and turn off the call recording option. This only stops you from recording calls; it does not stop the other person from recording a call with you.

Is it legal to record a phone call on iPhone?

That depends on where you and the other person are. This is general information, not legal advice:

In the US, federal law allows recording phone calls with the consent of at least one of the people on the call, according to the Digital Media Law Project (external site, opens in new tab) .

. Some states, including California and Florida, require the consent of everyone on the call.

For a call between people in different states, the same guide says it is best to play it safe and get everyone’s consent.

Outside the US, rules vary by country, so check the law where you and the other person live.

Apple’s own advice is simple: make sure the other person is willing and gives explicit consent before you record. The built-in announcement helps, but asking first and getting a clear yes is the safest habit.

Other useful iPhone guides

FAQ

Can I record a phone call on iPhone for free?

Yes. Call recording is built into the Phone app on iOS 18.1 and later in supported regions and languages, so you don’t need to pay for an app.

How do I record a phone call on iPhone without the other person knowing?

You can’t with the built-in feature. Both people hear an announcement that the call is being recorded, and it repeats during the call. Recording someone without their consent can also be illegal in many places.

When I record a phone call on iPhone, where does it go?

It goes to the Call Recordings folder in the Notes app on the iPhone of the person who started the recording, with a transcript in supported languages.

Why don’t I see Call Recording on my iPhone?

Make sure your iPhone runs iOS 18.1 or later and that you are on a one-on-one audio call. Apple offers the feature only in select regions and languages, so it may not be available where you live.

Can I record a FaceTime audio call?

Yes. Apple says you can record a phone call or a FaceTime audio call on iPhone.

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram Pinterest Copy link More apps Send feedback