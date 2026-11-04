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Want to know how to block spam calls on iPhone without paying for an app? Your iPhone already has the tools: you can block any number in two taps, let iOS screen or silence callers who aren’t in your contacts, turn on a call-blocking app or your carrier’s free spam filter, and add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry. Here are all six ways, using the menu names Apple uses today.

Quick answer: To block one number, open Phone, tap Recents, tap the Info button next to the call and tap Block Caller. To stop most robocalls, go to Settings > Apps > Phone and, under Screen Unknown Callers, choose Ask Reason for Calling or Silence (iOS 26). Then add your number to the free National Do Not Call Registry.

1. Block a Number From the Phone App

This is the fastest fix for a caller who keeps coming back. These are the steps in Apple’s guide Block phone numbers, contacts and email addresses on your iPhone or iPad:

Open the Phone app and tap Recents. Tap the Info button next to the number or contact. Scroll down and tap Block Caller.

A blocked number can still leave a voicemail, but you won’t get a notification, and the caller is not told they were blocked. Blocking also stops their messages and FaceTime calls.

See or remove blocked numbers

On iOS 26, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Blocked Contacts. Tap Edit to unblock someone, or tap Add Blocked Contact to block a contact you haven’t called.

Blocking works best for a real person or business that pesters you. Most robocalls use a different, often faked number every time, so for those the next options do more.

2. Screen Unknown Callers (iOS 26)

iOS 26 added Call Screening, which asks unknown callers why they are calling before your phone rings.

Open Settings and tap Apps, then Phone. Scroll to Screen Unknown Callers. Choose Ask Reason for Calling.

When a number that isn’t in your contacts calls, your iPhone answers silently and asks for the caller’s name and reason. You see what they say as text and decide whether to pick up. Robocalls usually hang up at this point, so you never hear them.

3. Send Unknown Callers Straight to Voicemail

If you’d rather never be interrupted by unknown numbers, use the same menu (Settings > Apps > Phone > Screen Unknown Callers) and choose Silence. Calls from unknown numbers go to voicemail and still appear in Recents, so you can call back anyone legitimate. Choose Never to turn screening off.

On older versions of iOS the switch is called Silence Unknown Callers and lives in the Phone settings. Turn it off for a while if you’re expecting a call from a delivery driver, doctor’s office or a new number.

4. Turn On a Call-Blocking App

Third-party spam blockers (for example Hiya or Nomorobo) use large, constantly updated lists of spam numbers. After installing one from the App Store, you have to allow it in Settings: open the Phone settings (Settings > Apps > Phone on recent iOS) and tap Call Blocking & Identification, then switch the app on. Check each app’s own privacy policy and pricing on its App Store page before you install it, since many charge a subscription.

5. Use Your Carrier’s Free Spam Filter

The big US carriers all have their own spam-call protection that works in their network before the call reaches your phone. Look for your carrier’s app or account setting, such as AT&T ActiveArmor, Verizon Call Filter or T-Mobile Scam Shield. The basic versions are free with most plans; paid tiers add extras. Your carrier’s website lists what your plan includes.

6. Join the National Do Not Call Registry

In the US, register your number for free at donotcall.gov. It won’t stop scammers, who ignore the law, but it cuts down calls from legitimate telemarketers, and it lets you report the ones that keep calling. Our guide to the National Do Not Call Registry explains how to sign up and report calls. In India, use the TRAI DND service instead: see how to stop spam calls with India’s Do Not Call registry.

How to Block Spam Calls on iPhone: Which Method to Use

Problem Best fix One number keeps calling Block Caller in Recents Daily robocalls from random numbers Screen Unknown Callers: Ask Reason for Calling You never want calls from strangers Screen Unknown Callers: Silence You want spam labelled before you answer Carrier filter or a call-blocking app Telemarketing calls National Do Not Call Registry

Tips to Get Fewer Spam Calls

Don’t answer or press buttons on calls you don’t recognise. Pressing a number “to be removed” tells robocallers your line is active.

on calls you don’t recognise. Pressing a number “to be removed” tells robocallers your line is active. Never share codes or personal details on a call you didn’t expect. Hang up and call the company on a number from its official website.

or personal details on a call you didn’t expect. Hang up and call the company on a number from its official website. Keep iOS updated so you have the latest call screening features.

so you have the latest call screening features. Clean up subscriptions and sign-ups that ask for your phone number. While you’re in Settings, you can also cancel subscriptions on iPhone you no longer use.

FAQ

Does blocking a number on iPhone stop voicemails?

No. Apple says a blocked caller can still leave a voicemail, but you won’t be notified. Calls and messages from that number won’t reach you.

Will Silence or Screen Unknown Callers block my doctor or delivery calls?

They can, because those numbers often aren’t in your contacts. With Ask Reason for Calling, the caller can explain who they are and you can pick up. With Silence, check Recents and voicemail, or switch screening off while you wait for an important call.

How do I see blocked numbers on iPhone?

On iOS 26, open Settings > Privacy & Security > Blocked Contacts.

Is there a free way to block all spam calls on iPhone?

Yes. Screen Unknown Callers, blocking numbers, your carrier’s basic spam filter and the Do Not Call Registry are all free. No method stops every spam call, but together they cut most of them.

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