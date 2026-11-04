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Here is how to know if your phone is hacked: look for the warning signs Apple, Google and the FTC describe (fast battery drain, data use you can’t explain, apps you didn’t install, account alerts and codes you didn’t ask for, messages you never sent), then check each one in your iPhone or Android settings. Most of these signs have everyday causes too, so this guide shows you how to check each one, what to do right away if something is wrong, how to lock down your accounts, and when a factory reset is the right call.

Quick answer: Signs your phone may be hacked include a battery that drains faster than usual, a jump in data use, overheating, the phone restarting by itself, apps you don’t recognize, sign-in alerts or verification codes you didn’t request, messages you didn’t send, and losing all signal suddenly. To check: on iPhone, open Settings > Privacy & Security > Safety Check and look in Settings > General > VPN & Device Management for unknown profiles. On Android, run Play Protect in the Google Play Store and remove apps you don’t trust. Then change your passwords, turn on two-step verification, update the phone, and factory reset only if the signs don’t go away.

12 signs your phone might be hacked

The first step in learning how to know if your phone is hacked is spotting the right signs. None of them proves a hack on its own. An old battery, a new app or a busy week can explain a lot. What matters is a sign you can’t explain, or several signs at once. This table shows each sign and where to look first.

# Sign Where to check 1 Battery drains faster than usual Battery usage by app (iPhone and Android) 2 Data use rises unexpectedly Mobile data usage in Settings, and your carrier bill 3 Phone overheats Battery usage, recently installed apps 4 Phone turns off and on by itself Installed apps, software updates 5 Apps you don’t recognize Your full app list 6 Pop-ups, redirects, freezing or crashes Browser, recently installed apps, Play Protect 7 Messages or posts you didn’t send Sent messages, email Sent folder, social accounts 8 Sign-in alerts or verification codes you didn’t request Apple Account or Google Account security pages 9 Your password stops working or security settings change Account recovery pages 10 Phone suddenly has no calls, texts or data Your mobile carrier (possible SIM swap) 11 Unknown devices or device management profiles Apple Account devices, Google Account devices, VPN & Device Management 12 Someone knows things they shouldn’t Safety Check, location sharing, app permissions

1. Your battery drains faster than usual

The FTC lists a battery that drains faster than usual as a sign of stalkerware, the kind of spy app someone installs to watch your phone. Hidden apps that run all the time use power. Check which apps use the most battery:

iPhone: Settings > Battery > View All Battery Usage (Apple’s battery usage guide).

Settings > Battery > View All Battery Usage (Apple’s battery usage guide). Android (Pixel): Settings > Battery > Battery usage > View by apps. Menu names differ a little on other brands (Google’s battery drain guide).

An app near the top that you never open, or don’t recognize, is worth a closer look.

2. Your data use rises unexpectedly

The FTC also lists a jump in data use as a stalkerware sign, because spy apps send what they collect to someone else. Compare this month with earlier months on your carrier bill or app, and look at which apps use the most mobile data in Settings. A big rise you can’t link to streaming, travel or a new app is a red flag.

3. Your phone overheats

A phone that gets hot while it sits idle is on the FTC’s stalkerware list. Heat is also normal while charging, gaming or using GPS, so only count it when the phone is doing nothing.

4. The phone turns off and on by itself

Restarts you didn’t trigger are another sign the FTC names. Before you worry, install any pending software update: buggy apps and old software cause restarts too.

5. Apps you don’t recognize

Apple tells users who think someone else has access to their iPhone to look for apps they don’t recognize or don’t remember installing. Google’s advice for Android is the same, and it adds: remove anything you didn’t get from the Google Play Store (Google’s remove malware guide).

6. Pop-ups, redirects, freezing or crashes

The FTC’s list of malware signs includes a device that slows down, freezes or crashes, a browser that sends you to sites you didn’t mean to visit, and lots of pop-up ads, including ads in odd places. The FTC wrote that list mainly with computers in mind, but the same symptoms on a phone deserve a check.

7. Messages or posts you didn’t send

Both the FTC and Apple name this one: emails, texts or social media posts that you didn’t write. Friends asking “did you send me this link?” can be the first clue. Check your Sent folders and your social accounts. If it’s only one account, such as Facebook, that account was probably taken over rather than your phone. Our guide on what to do when Facebook is hacked covers that case.

8. Sign-in alerts or codes you didn’t ask for

Apple says a compromised Apple Account can show up as a notice about a sign-in on a device you don’t know, a password change you didn’t make, or a two-factor authentication code you didn’t request. Google lists a red “suspicious activity” bar and unexpected changes to your recovery phone, recovery email or 2-Step Verification as signs of a hacked Google Account. Never share a code you didn’t ask for with anyone.

9. Your password stops working

If your Apple or Google password suddenly doesn’t work, someone may have changed it. Apple also lists a device being locked or put in Lost Mode by someone other than you. Go straight to account recovery (steps below).

10. Your phone suddenly has no calls, texts or data

This can be a SIM swap: a scammer convinces your carrier to move your number to their SIM. The FTC’s signs are a phone that suddenly stops working, a notice from your carrier that your SIM was “activated on a new device,” and being locked out of accounts that send codes by text. Call your carrier from another phone right away.

11. Unknown devices or management profiles

On your Apple Account, check the device list for anything you don’t recognize. On iPhone, also open Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Apple explains that if no profiles are listed there, none are installed; a profile you don’t recognize, on a phone that isn’t from work or school, should be removed (Apple’s configuration profile guide). On Google, check Your devices in your Google Account.

12. Someone knows things they shouldn’t

The FTC’s stalkerware signs include a person who knows where you are without being told, knows what you said in private conversations, seems to know who you text or call, or knows which websites you visit, especially if they’ve had your phone without you. If this sounds like your situation, read the safety note below before you change anything.

How to know if your phone is hacked: check it step by step

On iPhone

Run Safety Check (iOS 16 or later): Settings > Privacy & Security > Safety Check. Tap Manage Sharing & Access to see which people and apps can see your information, then review the devices on your Apple Account, your verification phone numbers, emergency contacts and passcode. Emergency Reset stops all sharing at once (Apple’s Safety Check guide). Look for unknown profiles: Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Check devices on your account: Settings > [your name] > Devices. Tap any device you don’t recognize and choose Remove from Account. Review your apps and delete any you don’t recognize. Watch the status bar: an orange dot means an app is using the microphone; a green dot means an app is using the camera, or the camera and microphone (Apple’s guide to the indicators). If one shows up when you aren’t using the camera or mic, find out which app it is. Check battery usage: Settings > Battery > View All Battery Usage. Update iOS: Settings > General > Software Update. Turn on Automatic Updates there too (Apple’s update guide).

On Android

Run Google Play Protect: open the Google Play Store, tap your profile icon at the top right, tap Play Protect, then Settings, and make sure Scan apps with Play Protect is on. Play Protect scans your phone for harmful apps, including ones from outside the Play Store, and can warn you about them, disable them or remove them (Google’s Play Protect guide). If you’ve installed apps from outside the Play Store, Google also suggests turning on Improve harmful app detection. Remove apps you don’t trust: open Settings, go to your full app list (Apps, or Apps & notifications on some phones, then See all apps), pick the app and tap Uninstall. Install updates: Settings > System > Software updates, plus Security & privacy > System & updates for the Security update and Google Play system update. Exact names vary by phone brand. Watch the green indicator: when an app uses the camera or microphone, a green indicator appears at the top right. Swipe down and tap it to see which app is using it, and tap again to change that app’s permissions (Google’s camera and mic guide). Check battery usage: Settings > Battery > Battery usage. Run Google’s Security Checkup at myaccount.google.com/security-checkup and fix what it finds.

About “secret codes”: you’ll see dial codes passed around online as a hack test. Apple, Google and the FTC don’t list any dial code as a way to check for hacking; their checks are the ones in Settings above.

What to do right away if you think your phone is hacked

Stop signing in to sensitive accounts on that phone, such as banking and shopping, until it’s clean. That is the FTC’s first step for suspected malware. Remove suspicious apps and profiles using the steps above, and run Play Protect on Android. Update the phone to the latest software. Change your passwords from a different, trusted device, starting with your Apple Account or Google Account and email. Use a new, unique password for each one; our free password generator can make strong ones. Turn on two-factor authentication everywhere you can. The FTC notes that text-message codes may not stop a SIM swap, so it suggests an authentication app or security key for sensitive accounts. Call your carrier if your service dropped out, and ask for a PIN or password on your mobile account. Apple also suggests asking the carrier whether SMS forwarding has been turned on for your number. Check your bank and card statements for charges you don’t recognize, and report them.

Secure your accounts after a hack

Apple Account

Change your password. If someone already changed it, reset it; if you can’t sign in at all, start account recovery at iforgot.apple.com (Apple says recovery includes a waiting period).

Sign in at account.apple.com, fix any personal or security details you don’t recognize, and remove unknown devices under Devices.

Confirm you control every email address and phone number on the account.

Turn on two-factor authentication, and consider Security Keys and Stolen Device Protection, as Apple suggests.

Google Account

In your Google Account, go to Security & sign-in > Review security events. For anything you didn’t do, choose “No, it wasn’t me” and follow the steps.

Under Your devices > Manage devices, sign out any device you don’t recognize.

Change your password, and also change it on any site that used the same password.

Check your recovery phone and recovery email, and remove apps you don’t recognize from your account’s third-party access.

Turn on 2-Step Verification. Our step-by-step guide to setting up Gmail 2-Step Verification walks through it.

In Gmail, delete any filters or forwarding rules you didn’t set up.

When a factory reset is needed

Google says that if you still see signs of malware after removing apps, updating and running Play Protect, you may need to reset the phone or contact the manufacturer. The FTC says a full factory reset may remove stalkerware. A reset erases everything, so treat it as the last step, not the first.

Before you reset

Back up the photos and files you need.

On Android, make sure you know your Google Account password and screen lock, charge the phone to at least 70% and stay connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data, as Google advises (Google’s factory reset guide).

Don’t restore apps from a backup after a stalkerware reset. The FTC warns this could reinstall the spy app; download apps again from the app store instead.

How to reset

iPhone: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings, then follow the prompts (Apple’s factory reset guide).

Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings, then follow the prompts (Apple’s factory reset guide). Android: reset from the Settings app; the exact menu depends on your phone’s maker, so check the manufacturer’s support site.

If someone close to you may be spying on you

If you think a partner, ex or family member put stalkerware on your phone, the FTC warns that removing it could alert that person, who may escalate. Before you remove anything, talk to a domestic violence advocate: call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or chat at thehotline.org. Contact them from a phone the person can’t access, such as a friend’s phone. The FTC says the safest fix is a new phone with an account the other person can’t get into. On iPhone, Safety Check’s Emergency Reset can also cut off sharing quickly.

Apple threat notifications and Lockdown Mode

Apple sends threat notifications to people it believes were targeted by mercenary spyware. They appear on the iPhone Lock Screen and in Settings, by email from threat-notifications@email.apple.com, and as a banner at account.apple.com. Apple says real notifications never ask you to click links, open files, install apps or profiles, or give your password or a verification code, so you can verify one by signing in at account.apple.com.

If you get one, Apple recommends turning on Lockdown Mode (Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode, then restart) and getting expert help such as Access Now’s Digital Security Helpline. Lockdown Mode is built for the very few people who might be personally targeted; most people will never need it.

How to keep your phone from being hacked again

Keep automatic updates on for the phone and your apps.

Install apps only from the App Store or Google Play, and keep Play Protect on.

Use a screen lock and don’t leave your phone unlocked with others.

Use unique passwords and two-factor authentication on every important account.

Set a PIN on your mobile carrier account.

Don’t reply to texts, calls or emails asking for personal details; contact the company through a number or site you know is real.

You don’t need a paid app to know if your phone is hacked or to fix it: the checks above are built into iPhone, Android and your Apple or Google account. If you want extra help removing malware, the FTC suggests your phone maker, a tech support company you know and trust, or a knowledgeable friend.

FAQ

How to know if your phone is hacked for free?

Use the tools already on your phone. On iPhone, run Safety Check and look in VPN & Device Management for unknown profiles. On Android, run Play Protect from the Google Play Store. On both, review your app list and battery usage, and run your Apple or Google account security checks.

Will Apple or Google tell me if my phone is hacked?

Partly. Apple sends threat notifications to people it believes were targeted by mercenary spyware, and both Apple and Google alert you about suspicious sign-ins to your account. Google Play Protect can also warn you about harmful apps it finds. These alerts don’t catch everything, so the manual checks still matter.

Can someone hack my phone through my phone number?

Not the phone itself, but a scammer can take over your number with a SIM swap and then receive your text-message codes. The FTC’s signs are a phone that suddenly has no service, a carrier notice that your SIM was activated on a new device, and being locked out of accounts. Set a PIN on your carrier account and use an authentication app or security key for important accounts.

Does a factory reset remove hackers?

The FTC says a full factory reset may remove stalkerware, and Google suggests a reset if malware signs remain after other steps. A reset doesn’t fix a hacked account, so change your passwords and turn on two-factor authentication too, and don’t restore apps from an old backup.

How do I know if my phone is hacked or just old?

An old phone shows slow, steady decline: a weaker battery and slower apps. A hack more often shows up as something new and unexplained, such as an unknown app, a data spike, messages you didn’t send or account alerts. If only performance has changed and your accounts look normal, age is the likelier cause.

Where do I report phone hacking?

Report fraud and malware to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. If your Social Security, bank or card numbers may be exposed, the FTC points you to IdentityTheft.gov for a recovery plan.

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