How to Cancel Subscriptions on iPhone (and Get a Refund)

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Here’s how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone in under a minute: open Settings, tap your name, tap Subscriptions, pick the subscription and tap Cancel Subscription. That works for apps and Apple services billed through your Apple Account, like Apple Music, Apple TV and App Store apps. Below are the steps for iPhone, the web, Mac and Windows, what to do when there’s no Cancel button, how to find a subscription that isn’t listed, and how to ask Apple for a refund.

Quick answer: Settings > [your name] > Subscriptions > choose the subscription > Cancel Subscription (scroll down if you don’t see it). No iPhone handy? Sign in at account.apple.com and cancel there. If there’s no Cancel button or you see an expiration date in red, it’s already canceled.

How to cancel a subscription on iPhone or iPad

These are the steps from Apple’s own guide, Cancel a subscription from Apple.

Open the Settings app. Tap your name at the top. Tap Subscriptions. Tap the subscription you want to stop. Tap Cancel Subscription. You may need to scroll down to see it.

The same steps work on an iPad and on Apple Vision Pro.

Cancel from any browser (no iPhone needed)

Lost your phone, or want to do it from a computer? Apple lets you manage subscriptions on the web.

Go to account.apple.com and sign in with your Apple Account. Open the subscriptions section. Choose the subscription and follow the steps on screen to cancel.

This also works from an Android phone or a Windows PC.

Cancel on a Mac

Open the App Store app. Click your name at the bottom of the sidebar (sign in if asked). Click your name again if prompted, then click Subscriptions. Click the subscription, then click Cancel Subscription.

Cancel on a Windows PC

If you pay for Apple Music or Apple TV on Windows, open the Apple Music or Apple TV app, click your name at the bottom of the sidebar, choose View My Account, then next to Subscriptions click Manage. Find the subscription, click Edit, then Cancel Subscription.

No Cancel button? Here’s what it means

Apple says that if there is no Cancel button, or you see an expiration message in red text, the subscription is already canceled. It simply hasn’t reached its end date yet.

Can’t find the subscription?

If a charge shows up but the subscription isn’t in your list, it’s usually one of these:

A different Apple Account. Search your email for receipt from Apple or invoice from Apple and check which Apple Account it was sent to. Sign in with that account and cancel there.

Search your email for receipt from Apple or invoice from Apple and check which Apple Account it was sent to. Sign in with that account and cancel there. A family member’s subscription. If someone in your Family Sharing group pays for it, they have to cancel it themselves.

If someone in your Family Sharing group pays for it, they have to cancel it themselves. Billed by the company, not Apple. Some services bill you directly on their own website instead of through Apple. If there’s no Apple receipt, check your bank or card statement and cancel with the company that charged you.

Some services bill you directly on their own website instead of through Apple. If there’s no Apple receipt, check your bank or card statement and cancel with the company that charged you. Billed through your phone carrier or another provider. Contact them to cancel.

Cancel a free trial before you’re charged

Free trials renew into paid plans automatically. Apple advises canceling at least 24 hours before the trial ends if you don’t want to be charged.

How to ask Apple for a refund

Canceling stops future charges but doesn’t refund past ones. If you were charged for something you didn’t mean to buy, you can request a refund using Apple’s guide, Request a refund for apps or content that you bought from Apple:

Sign in to reportaproblem.apple.com. Tap or click I’d like to, then choose Request a refund. Choose a reason, then tap Next. Select the app or subscription and tap Submit.

Apple says to wait 24 to 48 hours for an update on your request. Refunds aren’t guaranteed, and a pending charge can’t be refunded until you get the email receipt.

Tips to stop paying for apps you don’t use

Check Settings > [your name] > Subscriptions once a month. It takes 30 seconds.

once a month. It takes 30 seconds. Set a calendar reminder the day you start any free trial.

Look for free alternatives before renewing. Our list of iPhone apps to save money covers budget and bill apps.

While you’re in Settings, free up space too with our guide to clearing cache on iPhone.

FAQ

Why don’t I see Subscriptions in Settings?

Make sure you’re signed in with your Apple Account at the top of Settings. If the subscription was bought with another Apple Account, sign in with that account instead.

How do I cancel a subscription I pay for outside the App Store?

Cancel it on the company’s own website or app account page. Apple can only cancel subscriptions that Apple bills you for.

Can I get money back after canceling?

You can ask through reportaproblem.apple.com. Apple reviews each request, so a refund isn’t guaranteed.

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