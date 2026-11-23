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Here is how to cancel Amazon Prime in about two minutes: sign in on Amazon.com, open Account & Lists > Your Prime Membership, choose Manage Membership > End Membership, and keep clicking through the offer screens until Amazon confirms the cancellation. If you haven’t used any Prime benefits since your last charge, you can also get your membership fee back. Below are the exact steps for the website, the Amazon app and Prime Video, plus the refund rules and the FTC settlement payments many US members are now receiving.

Quick answer: Amazon.com > Account & Lists > Your Prime Membership > Manage Membership > End Membership > continue to cancel > confirm. You keep Prime until the end of the period you already paid for. A full refund is possible only if you and your account haven’t used Prime benefits or made eligible purchases since the latest Prime charge. Signed up through Apple, Google Play or a phone carrier? Cancel there instead.

How to cancel Amazon Prime on the website

The website works for every Prime member billed by Amazon. Use a web browser on a computer or phone.

Go to Amazon.com and sign in to the account that pays for Prime. Hover over Account & Lists at the top right and click Your Prime Membership. On the Prime page, open Manage Membership (top right). Click End Membership. Amazon now shows one or more screens reminding you of your benefits or suggesting alternatives. Choose the option to continue to cancel on each one. If you stop here, your membership stays active. On the last screen, pick the cancel option (not a pause or a reminder) and confirm.

Amazon keeps its own walkthrough on the How to Cancel Amazon Prime (external site, opens in new tab) help page, in case the menus change.

How to cancel Amazon Prime in the Amazon app

You can also end Prime from the Amazon Shopping app on iPhone or Android:

Open the Amazon Shopping app and tap the person icon. Tap Your Account, then find your Prime membership settings. Tap Manage membership, then End membership, and follow the same screens as on the website.

If you can’t find the option in the app, use the website steps above in your phone’s browser. Amazon devices such as a Fire TV are not the place to cancel; use a browser or the shopping app.

Cancel Amazon Prime from Prime Video

Prime Video comes with your Prime membership, so ending Prime also ends the Prime Video you get with it. On the Prime Video website, click your profile icon, open Accounts & Settings, and click Edit next to Your Prime Membership. That takes you to Amazon, where you finish with the website steps above.

Prime Video Channels and add-ons (extra subscriptions you added inside Prime Video) are billed separately. Amazon explains how to end them on its “cancel a Prime Video add-on subscription” help page, and you can see every Amazon subscription you pay for on its “manage Amazon subscriptions” page. Review those too, so nothing keeps billing you after Prime ends. If you have kids using Prime Video, our guide to Prime Video parental controls is useful while you still have the membership.

Signed up through Apple, Google Play or your carrier?

If Prime is billed by someone other than Amazon, the cancel button is with that company, not on Amazon:

Apple (iPhone or iPad): open Settings, tap your name, then Subscriptions. Our step-by-step guide on how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone covers it, including Apple’s refund request.

open Settings, tap your name, then Subscriptions. Our step-by-step guide on how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone covers it, including Apple’s refund request. Google Play (Android): open the Play Store, tap your profile icon, then Payments & subscriptions, then Subscriptions.

open the Play Store, tap your profile icon, then Payments & subscriptions, then Subscriptions. Phone or TV provider: if Prime came bundled with your mobile or cable plan, contact that provider.

Will you get a refund when you cancel Amazon Prime?

It depends on whether you have used Prime since you were last charged:

Full refund: Amazon’s Prime terms allow a full refund of your latest membership fee if you and your account did not make any eligible purchases or use Prime benefits since that charge. This is common when an annual renewal goes through and you cancel straight away.

Amazon’s Prime terms allow a full refund of your latest membership fee if you and your account did not make any eligible purchases or use Prime benefits since that charge. This is common when an annual renewal goes through and you cancel straight away. Used some benefits: Amazon may offer a partial refund depending on what you used, or none at all.

Amazon may offer a partial refund depending on what you used, or none at all. Free trial: if you end the trial before it turns into a paid membership, you are not charged for Prime.

Amazon’s Prime Terms & Conditions page has the full refund wording for US members. If a refund you expected doesn’t appear, contact Amazon through its Help & Contact Us page.

The FTC settlement: easier cancelling and automatic refunds

In September 2025 Amazon agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement with the FTC over how it signed people up for Prime and how hard it was to leave. Amazon must now give an easy way to cancel Prime, using the same method you used to sign up, and the process must not be difficult, costly or time-consuming.

The settlement also pays refunds to some US members. According to the FTC’s Amazon refunds page (external site, opens in new tab):

You may qualify if you signed up through one of the challenged sign-up pages, or tried and failed to cancel online, between June 23, 2019 and June 23, 2025, and used no more than 20 Prime benefits in any 12-month period.

You don’t need to file a claim. Amazon sends payments automatically by check or electronic payment (PayPal or Venmo).

Payments began in November 2025 and continue through April 2027, up to $200 in total per eligible customer. Each payment expires 60 days after it is issued, so cash or accept it promptly.

The FTC and Amazon will never ask you to pay to get a refund. Anyone who does is a scammer.

Before you cancel: a short checklist

Finish any orders that rely on free Prime shipping.

Use up anything you want from Prime Video or Prime Reading before the end of your paid period.

Check your other Amazon subscriptions (Prime Video Channels, Kindle Unlimited, Audible and similar) on the manage subscriptions page.

If you are closing other accounts to cut costs, see how to close a PayPal account, and our list of the best iPhone apps to save money for tracking the subscriptions you keep.

FAQ

Can you cancel Amazon Prime at any time?

Yes. You can end Prime whenever you like from the Prime membership page. Your benefits normally continue until the end of the period you already paid for.

How do I cancel Amazon Prime and get a refund?

Cancel through Manage Membership > End Membership. If you haven’t used Prime benefits or made eligible purchases since your latest charge, Amazon refunds that fee in full; otherwise you may get a partial refund or none.

If I cancel Amazon Prime, does it cancel Prime Video?

The Prime Video included with Prime ends when your Prime membership ends. Channels and add-on subscriptions bought through Prime Video are billed separately, so check and cancel those too.

How do I cancel an Amazon Prime free trial?

Use the same steps: Your Prime Membership > Manage Membership > End Membership. Ending the trial before it converts means you aren’t charged for a paid membership.

Why can’t I cancel Amazon Prime on Amazon?

Usually because the membership is billed by Apple, Google Play or a phone provider. Cancel it in that company’s subscription settings. Also check you are signed in to the Amazon account that actually pays for Prime.

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