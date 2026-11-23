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The best wedding planning app for most US couples is The Knot or Zola, since both put your budget, guest list, RSVPs, wedding website and vendor search in one free app. Joy is the easiest pick if your priority is a beautiful website and guest communication, and in India WedMeGood and WeddingWire India are built around local vendors and multi-day celebrations.

Quick answer: Pick The Knot for an all-in-one free planner with a big vendor marketplace, Zola for registry, budget and a drag-and-drop seating chart, Joy for a free website, guest list and RSVPs (it also works inside ChatGPT), and WeddingWire for checklists and vendor reviews. In India, use WedMeGood for vendors, ideas and e-invites and WeddingWire India for a budget planner and guest list. Most core tools are free; some apps sell extras such as premium messaging or design add-ons.

Wedding planning apps compared

App Best for Free plan Key tools Where The Knot All-in-one planning, US vendors Yes, core tools free Budget, guest list, RSVP, website, registry, seating chart, vendors iPhone, Android, web Zola Registry, budget and seating Yes, with paid extras Budget tracker, guest list, RSVP, seating chart, website, invitations, vendors iPhone, Android, web Joy Website and guest communication Yes Website, guest list, RSVP, registry, guest messaging, ChatGPT app iPhone, Android, web WeddingWire Checklist and vendor reviews Yes Checklist, budget, guest list, RSVP, website, vendors iPhone, Android, web WedMeGood Indian vendors, ideas, e-invites Yes Vendors, 12-month checklist, e-invites, ideas, shared planning App, web WeddingWire India Indian budget and guest list Yes Vendors, checklist, budget planner, guest list, website App, web Google Sheets DIY control and sharing Yes Any tracker you build, shared live with family All devices

What a good wedding planning app should do

Checklist and timeline: tasks sorted by how many months are left, so nothing slips.

tasks sorted by how many months are left, so nothing slips. Budget tracker: planned versus actual spend for each category, plus payment due dates.

planned versus actual spend for each category, plus payment due dates. Guest list and RSVPs: one list for addresses, meal choices, plus-ones and replies.

one list for addresses, meal choices, plus-ones and replies. Seating chart: drag-and-drop tables that pull names from the guest list.

drag-and-drop tables that pull names from the guest list. Vendor tracking: search, compare, message and save venues, photographers and caterers.

search, compare, message and save venues, photographers and caterers. Wedding website: one link with the schedule, venue, travel details and registry.

one link with the schedule, venue, travel details and registry. Sharing: your partner and family can see and edit the same plan.

No app does everything perfectly, so many couples use one main planner plus a spreadsheet or shared notes for the extras.

Best wedding planning apps for US couples

1. The Knot: best all-in-one free planner

The Knot (external site, opens in new tab) is the planner most US couples start with. Its free app combines a custom wedding website, a guest list you can update in real time, RSVP and meal tracking, an interactive seating chart and budget tools. The vendor marketplace lets you find, compare and message local venues, photographers, florists and caterers, and the registry combines physical gifts, cash funds and honeymoon funds in one place.

Good: core tools are free, huge vendor directory, everything links to one website.

core tools are free, huge vendor directory, everything links to one website. Watch out: expect vendor marketing once you start messaging vendors.

2. Zola: best for registry, budget and seating

Zola (external site, opens in new tab) started as a registry and grew into a full planner. You can import a guest spreadsheet or build the list in Zola, then track RSVPs, meal choices and plus-ones. The budget tracker covers expenses, suggested allocations and payment reminders, and the seating chart lets you drag guests between tables with separate layouts for each event. Zola also sells matching save the dates and invitations, offers free wedding websites and has no-fee cash funds.

Good: polished budget and seating tools, website, invites and registry all match.

polished budget and seating tools, website, invites and registry all match. Watch out: the app is free, but some extras are paid in-app purchases, such as premium SMS messaging and website animations.

3. Joy: best for a free website and guest communication

Joy (external site, opens in new tab) focuses on the guest side of planning. You get a free wedding website, a free guest list and RSVP system, a free app that matches the website, and free online save the dates and invitations. Guests can see a personal schedule, travel details and hotel room blocks. Joy also has an app inside ChatGPT, so you can type requests such as “add a welcome dinner on Friday” or “mark my aunt as attending” and Joy updates your website, schedule, guest list and RSVPs.

Good: strong guest experience, AI planning through ChatGPT, zero-fee cash funds.

strong guest experience, AI planning through ChatGPT, zero-fee cash funds. Watch out: lighter on budgeting and checklists than The Knot or Zola, so pair it with a budget sheet.

4. WeddingWire: best for checklists and vendor reviews

WeddingWire (external site, opens in new tab) builds a to-do checklist from your wedding date that you can edit as you go, plus a budget tracker for the venue, dress, flowers, catering and cake. The guest list tracks RSVPs and meal selections, and the free website collects RSVPs and shows your registry. Its big strength is the vendor directory with pricing, availability and millions of couple reviews, plus virtual venue tours.

Good: date-based checklist, detailed vendor reviews, free website.

date-based checklist, detailed vendor reviews, free website. Watch out: no seating chart is listed in the app, and WeddingWire and The Knot belong to the same company, so vendor listings overlap.

5. Google Sheets: best free DIY planner

If you want full control, a shared spreadsheet in Google Sheets (external site, opens in new tab) still works well. Make tabs for the budget, guest list, vendors and timeline, then share the file with your partner and parents so everyone edits the same version on their phones. Sort guests by side or event, and use simple formulas to total each budget category.

Good: free, works on every device, easy for family to edit together.

free, works on every device, easy for family to edit together. Watch out: no RSVP website or vendor search, so pair it with Joy or Zola for guests.

Best wedding planning apps in India

6. WedMeGood: best for Indian vendors, ideas and e-invites

WedMeGood (external site, opens in new tab) is built for Indian weddings. You can find venues and vendors in many categories, filter them by budget and style, check photos and reviews and shortlist them, and send queries to several vendors without sharing your contact details. The app has a 12-month wedding checklist and countdown that you can share with your partner and family, plus e-invite and video invite templates, millions of real wedding photos, mehndi designs and lehenga ideas.

Good: local vendors, shared checklist, invites and inspiration in one free app.

local vendors, shared checklist, invites and inspiration in one free app. Watch out: no dedicated budget tracker, so keep your budget in a sheet.

7. WeddingWire India: best for budget and guest list in India

WeddingWire India (external site, opens in new tab) is the Indian version of WeddingWire. It lists tens of thousands of wedding venues and vendors, from photographers to makeup artists and caterers, and adds free planning tools: a checklist, a budget planner, an online guest list and a free wedding website.

Good: budget planner and guest list that most Indian vendor apps lack.

budget planner and guest list that most Indian vendor apps lack. Watch out: smaller inspiration library than WedMeGood.

For Indian weddings with many functions, keep a separate guest tab for each event (haldi, mehndi, sangeet, wedding, reception). Our guide to sending wedding invitations on WhatsApp shows how to track replies for each function.

Can AI plan your wedding?

AI can take a lot of the typing off your hands, but it cannot book vendors for you. Joy’s ChatGPT app is the most practical option today because it updates your real website, schedule and guest list from plain-English requests. Any everyday chatbot can also draft a month-by-month checklist, a budget split, a day-of timeline or polite RSVP reminder messages in seconds. Always check dates, prices and vendor details yourself before you rely on them.

Which wedding planning app should you pick?

You want one free app for everything: The Knot.

The Knot. You care most about registry, budget and seating: Zola.

Zola. You want a beautiful website and easy RSVPs: Joy.

Joy. You want a date-based checklist and vendor reviews: WeddingWire.

WeddingWire. You are planning an Indian wedding: WedMeGood for vendors and ideas, WeddingWire India for budget and guests.

WedMeGood for vendors and ideas, WeddingWire India for budget and guests. Your family wants to edit everything together: a shared Google Sheet next to any of the above.

Whichever you choose, set up the guest list first, since your website, RSVPs, seating chart and invitations all depend on it. Then design your invites with one of these digital wedding invitation makers.

Wedding planning app FAQ

Is there a free wedding planning app?

Yes. The Knot, Joy, WeddingWire, WedMeGood and WeddingWire India are free to use, and Zola’s core tools are free with some paid extras.

Which wedding planning app is the best?

For most US couples The Knot or Zola is the best all-round choice. Joy is best for guest communication, and WedMeGood suits Indian weddings.

Is The Knot wedding planner app free?

Yes. The Knot says its planning tools are free; you only pay vendors you book and gifts guests buy.

Can my partner and family use the same wedding app?

Yes. Most of these apps let you invite a partner or family members to plan together, and a shared Google Sheet works for everyone with a Google account.

Should I use an app or a spreadsheet?

Use both: an app for the website, RSVPs and vendor search, and a spreadsheet for anything the app does not track well, such as a detailed budget or multi-event guest lists.

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