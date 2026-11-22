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To remove a virus from Android, restart the phone in safe mode, uninstall any app you don’t recognize or recently installed, remove its admin rights if it won’t uninstall, run a Google Play Protect scan, clear browser pop-up notifications and update your phone. Most Android “viruses” are really harmful apps, so finding and deleting the bad app fixes the problem in most cases. If nothing works, a factory reset is the last resort. This guide walks you through each step using Google’s own help pages, plus how to secure your accounts afterwards.

Quick answer: 1) Restart in safe mode. 2) Uninstall suspicious apps (Settings > Apps). 3) Remove device admin rights from any app that won’t uninstall. 4) Run Play Protect in the Play Store. 5) Turn off notifications from spammy websites in Chrome. 6) Install system updates. 7) Run Google’s Security Checkup on your account. Still infected? Back up and factory reset.

Signs your Android phone has malware

Not every glitch is a virus. Look for several of these together:

Pop-up ads appearing on the home screen or over other apps, even when the browser is closed.

An app you don’t remember installing, or an app icon that has disappeared but still runs.

The browser home page or search engine changed by itself, or pages redirect to strange sites.

Battery draining or the phone heating up much faster than usual.

Unexplained mobile data use, texts or calls you didn’t make, or charges on your bill.

Friends receiving odd messages or links from your accounts.

Play Protect warning you about a harmful app.

Not sure whether it’s malware or someone getting into your accounts? Our guide on how to know if your phone is hacked covers the wider signs on both Android and iPhone.

Beware of fake “virus detected” pop-ups

A website pop-up that says “Your phone is infected, tap here to clean it” is almost always a scam, not a real warning. Android doesn’t show virus alerts in web pages. Don’t tap it, don’t install the app it pushes, and never call a phone number it shows. Close the tab, then follow step 5 below to stop the site sending notifications.

Step 1: Restart your phone in safe mode

Safe mode starts Android with only the apps that came with your phone, so a downloaded harmful app can’t run. That makes it easier to remove. Google’s Chrome help page gives these steps for most phones:

Press and hold the power button. Touch and hold Power off. Confirm that you want to reboot in safe mode. After the restart you’ll see Safe mode at the bottom of the screen.

The method differs on some phones (Samsung, for example, uses a slightly different button sequence), so check your manufacturer’s support site if this doesn’t work. Safe mode may remove some home-screen widgets, so take a screenshot of your layout first. If the pop-ups or problems stop in safe mode, a downloaded app is the cause.

Step 2: Find and uninstall the bad app

Open Settings and tap Apps (on older versions, Apps & notifications), then See all apps. Look for apps you don’t recognize, didn’t get from the Play Store, or installed just before the problems began. Common culprits are flashlight, cleaner, battery-saver, VPN, QR-scanner and wallpaper apps from unknown developers, and “updates” downloaded from websites. Tap the app and choose Uninstall. Remove suspicious apps one at a time, restart normally and check whether the problem is gone. Keep a list so you can reinstall any good apps you removed by mistake.

Tip: if an app has no name or a blank icon, open Settings > Apps and sort or scroll the list; hidden apps still show up there.

Step 3: Remove admin rights if the app won’t uninstall

Some harmful apps give themselves “device admin” rights so the Uninstall button is greyed out. To take those rights away:

Open Settings and search for device admin (often under Security or Security & privacy > More security settings > Device admin apps; the location varies by phone). Turn off the suspicious app and confirm Deactivate. Go back to Settings > Apps and uninstall it.

Leave genuine entries such as Find My Device or your work profile alone. While you’re in Settings, also check Accessibility: malware often asks for accessibility access to read your screen. Turn it off for any app that doesn’t need it.

Step 4: Scan with Google Play Protect

Play Protect is Android’s built-in malware scanner, and it’s free. According to Google’s Play Protect help page (external site, opens in new tab):

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile icon at the top right. Tap Play Protect, then Settings, and make sure Scan apps with Play Protect is on. Go back and tap Scan to check your apps now.

If Play Protect finds a harmful app, tap the notification and choose Uninstall. Google also recommends turning on Improve harmful app detection if you install apps from outside the Play Store.

Step 5: Stop pop-ups and spam notifications from websites

Many “my phone has a virus” problems are really a website that you allowed to send notifications. To stop it in Chrome:

Open Chrome and go to the site. Tap the Page info icon to the left of the address, then Permissions. Tap Notifications and turn off Show notifications.

If you don’t know which site is to blame, open Chrome’s Settings > Site settings > Notifications and remove any site you don’t trust. Also open Site settings > Pop-ups and redirects and make sure pop-ups are blocked. Finally, check your browser’s home page and default search engine in Chrome’s settings and change them back if they were hijacked.

Step 6: Update Android and your apps

Updates close the security holes that malware uses. Google’s malware removal help page says to check:

Settings > System > Software updates for Android updates.

for Android updates. Settings > Security & privacy > System & updates for the Security update and Google Play system update.

Menu names vary between brands. Then open the Play Store, tap your profile icon and choose Manage apps & device to update all apps. Keep Chrome up to date too; our guide on how to update Chrome shows how.

Step 7: Secure your Google account and passwords

If malware was on your phone, assume it may have seen what you typed.

On a clean device, open Google’s Security Checkup (external site, opens in new tab) and fix every issue it lists, including signing out devices you don’t recognize. Change the passwords for your email, banking and social media accounts, starting with email. Turn on 2-Step Verification wherever it’s offered. Check your bank and mobile phone bill for charges you didn’t make, and contact your bank right away if you see any.

Step 8: Factory reset (last resort)

If the problem is still there after all of the above, a factory reset wipes the phone and removes any app-based malware. It also erases your data, so back up first.

Back up photos, contacts and files (for example to Google Photos and your Google account). Don’t back up or reinstall the suspicious apps. Make sure you know your Google account password; you’ll need it after the reset. Open Settings and search for reset. On most phones it’s System > Reset options > Erase all data (factory reset). After the reset, set the phone up again, update it, and reinstall apps only from the Play Store.

If malware returns even after a reset, contact your phone maker or carrier; the phone’s software may need repairing.

Do you need an antivirus app on Android?

For most people, no. Play Protect, regular updates and installing apps only from the Play Store cover the main risks. If you’d like a second opinion scan, choose a well-known security company’s app from the Play Store and read what permissions it asks for. Be wary of “cleaner” or “booster” apps that promise to remove viruses; some are the problem themselves. If you also use a Windows PC, see our list of the best free antivirus software for Windows.

How to keep your Android phone virus-free

Install apps only from the Google Play Store, and check the developer, reviews and download count first.

Leave “Install unknown apps” switched off for your browser and messaging apps.

Don’t tap links in unexpected texts, emails or social messages, even from friends.

Be careful with apps that ask for accessibility, admin or SMS permissions they don’t need.

Keep Android, Chrome and your apps updated.

Uninstall apps you no longer use.

FAQ

Can Android phones get viruses?

Yes, but usually as harmful apps rather than classic self-spreading viruses. They mostly arrive through apps installed from outside the Play Store, fake updates, or links in messages.

How do I check my Android phone for viruses for free?

Run Google Play Protect: open the Play Store, tap your profile icon, tap Play Protect and then Scan. It’s built into every phone with Google Play.

Will a factory reset remove a virus?

In nearly all cases, yes, because it deletes every downloaded app. Back up your data first and don’t restore the suspicious apps afterwards.

How do I get rid of pop-up ads on my Android phone?

Restart in safe mode to see if an app is to blame, uninstall recent or unknown apps, and turn off notifications for spammy sites in Chrome’s Site settings.

Is the “your phone has a virus” warning real?

If it appears in a web page or ad, no. It’s a scam designed to make you install a bad app or call a fake support number. Close the page and don’t tap anything in it.

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