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Why is my phone so slow? The usual culprits are a nearly full storage, an app misbehaving in the background, an update that is still finishing, an ageing battery, or a phone that is simply too hot. Most of these can be fixed in a few minutes without losing anything. Below are 12 fixes for iPhone and Android, in the order worth trying them.

Quick answer: Restart the phone, then check storage: keep at least 10% free by deleting or offloading apps, videos and old downloads. Install system and app updates, force-stop or remove any app that misbehaves, and test Android in safe mode to find a bad app. Let a hot phone cool down, check battery health on iPhone, and turn down animations. If it is still slow, reset all settings (iPhone) or back up and factory reset as a last resort.

First: is it the phone or the internet?

A phone that feels slow only when loading web pages, videos or social feeds may be fine: the problem is the connection. Try the same thing on Wi-Fi and then on mobile data. If apps open quickly, the keyboard keeps up and scrolling is smooth, but pages crawl, the fix is on the network side: restart the router, move closer to it, or check your carrier’s coverage. If the whole phone lags (opening apps, typing, switching screens), carry on with the fixes below.

Why phones slow down: causes at a glance

What you notice Likely cause Try first Slow all of a sudden Stuck app, update installing in the background, heat Fixes 1, 4, 9 Slow after an update Phone still indexing and optimising, apps not yet updated Fix 3, then wait a day on the charger Slow and storage almost full Not enough free space Fix 2 Slow and hot Heavy app, charging in the sun, games Fix 9 Slow and battery drains fast Background activity, worn battery, possible malware Fixes 7, 8, 11 Old phone that keeps getting slower Battery wear, full storage, apps outgrowing the hardware Fixes 2, 8, 10 One app is slow That app’s data or an old version Fixes 3, 6

12 fixes for a slow phone

1. Restart your phone

A restart clears memory, ends stuck processes and finishes half-done updates. It is the quickest fix and solves more slowdowns than anything else.

iPhone: press and hold the side button and either volume button until the slider appears, drag it, then turn the phone back on after 30 seconds.

press and hold the side button and either volume button until the slider appears, drag it, then turn the phone back on after 30 seconds. Android: press and hold the power button (on some phones, power and volume up) and tap Restart. If the phone is frozen, Google’s slow-phone help page (external site, opens in new tab) says to hold the power button for about 30 seconds until it restarts.

If you never switch your phone off, restarting it once a week keeps it running smoothly.

2. Free up storage

A nearly full phone has no room left for temporary files, app caches and updates, so everything slows down. Google warns that phones can start having issues when less than 10% of storage is free, and the same rule of thumb works for iPhone.

iPhone: open Settings > General > iPhone Storage. It lists the biggest apps and suggests clean-ups, such as Offload Unused Apps (which removes apps you don’t use but keeps their data) and reviewing large videos and attachments.

open Settings > General > iPhone Storage. It lists the biggest apps and suggests clean-ups, such as Offload Unused Apps (which removes apps you don’t use but keeps their data) and reviewing large videos and attachments. Android: open Settings > Storage (on Samsung, Settings > Battery and device care > Storage) or the Files by Google app, which finds junk files, duplicates and large videos. Our guide on how to free up space on Android covers every method.

Videos, WhatsApp media and old downloads usually take the most room. Back up photos and videos to the cloud or a computer before deleting them.

3. Install system and app updates

Updates fix bugs that slow phones down, and apps that haven’t been updated in a while can struggle on a newer system.

iPhone: Settings > General > Software Update. Then open the App Store, tap your profile picture and update all apps.

Settings > General > Software Update. Then open the App Store, tap your profile picture and update all apps. Android: Settings > System > Software update (Samsung: Settings > Software update). Then open the Google Play Store, tap your profile icon, choose Manage apps & devices and update everything.

Slow right after a big update? That’s normal for a day or so. The phone rebuilds its search index, re-optimises apps and re-scans photos in the background. Leave it on the charger and on Wi-Fi overnight, and it usually speeds up again.

4. Close or force-stop the app that misbehaves

You don’t need to keep closing apps, since both iPhone and Android pause apps you aren’t using. But an app that freezes, drains the battery or heats the phone should be shut down.

iPhone: swipe up from the bottom and pause (or double-click the Home button on older models), then swipe the app up and off the screen.

swipe up from the bottom and pause (or double-click the Home button on older models), then swipe the app up and off the screen. Android: open Settings > Apps, choose the app and tap Force stop. Google suggests keeping a note of the apps you force-stop, since the same one turning up again points to the culprit.

5. Find a bad app with safe mode (Android)

Safe mode starts Android with all downloaded apps turned off. If the phone is fast in safe mode, one of your apps is the problem. On most phones you press and hold the power button, then touch and hold Power off (or Restart) until Safe mode appears; the steps vary by phone maker. Then restart normally and remove recently installed apps one at a time, restarting after each, until the slowdown is gone. On iPhone there is no safe mode, but deleting apps you installed just before the problems started does the same job.

6. Clear the cache of slow apps

Browsers and social apps store temporary files that can grow large or go bad. On Android you can clear one app’s cache in Settings > Apps > the app > Storage & cache > Clear cache. On iPhone, Safari’s history and website data can be cleared in Settings, and most other apps clear only when you offload or reinstall them. Step-by-step guides: clear cache on iPhone and clear cache on Android.

7. Cut background activity and live widgets

Apps that refresh in the background, sync photos, track location or show live widgets all use processing power and battery.

iPhone: in Settings > General > Background App Refresh, turn it off for apps that don’t need fresh content when you open them. Remove widgets you don’t look at from the Home Screen.

in Settings > General > Background App Refresh, turn it off for apps that don’t need fresh content when you open them. Remove widgets you don’t look at from the Home Screen. Android: in Settings > Battery (or the app’s own page in Settings > Apps), look for apps using a lot of battery in the background and restrict them. Remove unused widgets, and use a still wallpaper instead of a live one.

8. Check battery health (iPhone and older phones)

Lithium-ion batteries wear out over time. When an older iPhone’s battery can no longer deliver peak power, iOS may use performance management to prevent unexpected shutdowns. Apple’s battery and performance page (external site, opens in new tab) says this can mean longer app launch times and lower frame rates while scrolling.

To check, open Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Battery Health & Charging on newer iOS versions) and read the Peak Performance Capability section. If it reports that the battery is significantly degraded, a battery replacement from Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider usually brings the speed back. Android phones don’t show this in the same way on every model, but a battery that drains fast or swells is also worth having checked.

Also check Low Power Mode on iPhone or Power saving on Android. They save battery by cutting background activity and some visual effects, which can make the phone feel a little slower while they are on.

9. Let a hot phone cool down

Phones slow themselves down when they get too hot to protect the battery and chips. Apple says every iPhone includes basic performance management for hot and cold temperatures. Heavy games, video calls, navigation while charging, or leaving the phone in the sun or a hot car can all trigger it. Take the phone out of a thick case, stop charging for a while, close the heavy app and let it cool in the shade. Never put it in a fridge or freezer.

10. Turn down animations

Animations make a phone feel slower than it is, especially on older models.

iPhone: Settings > Accessibility > Motion > turn on Reduce Motion.

Settings > Accessibility > Motion > turn on Reduce Motion. Android: turn on Developer options by tapping Build number seven times in Settings > About phone (on some phones it is under Software information). Then open Developer options (Settings > System > Developer options on Pixel; at the bottom of Settings on Samsung) and set Window animation scale, Transition animation scale and Animator duration scale to 0.5x. Leave the other developer settings alone.

11. Check for malware and apps you don’t recognise

A phone that is suddenly slow, hot and drains its battery, with pop-ups or apps you didn’t install, may have malware. On Android, open the Play Store, tap your profile icon, then Play Protect, and run a scan. Remove apps you don’t recognise, apps from outside the official store, and any app with Accessibility or device admin access it doesn’t need. On iPhone, keep iOS updated and delete unknown profiles in Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Our guide on how to know if your phone is hacked lists the warning signs and what to do next.

12. Reset settings, then factory reset as a last resort

If nothing else works, a reset can clear deep-rooted problems.

iPhone, keep your data: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset All Settings. This returns settings such as network, keyboard and Home Screen layout to default but keeps your apps, photos and messages.

Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset All Settings. This returns settings such as network, keyboard and Home Screen layout to default but keeps your apps, photos and messages. Full reset: back up first, then erase. On iPhone, use Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings. On Android, use Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data (factory reset), or General management > Reset on Samsung.

Google points out that a factory reset removes all apps and their data (your Google Account data can be restored), and that the problem can come back if you reinstall the app that caused it. Restore apps a few at a time and watch for the slowdown.

Why is my iPhone so slow?

On iPhone the most common causes are low storage, a worn battery that triggers performance management, an update still settling in, and heat. Work through fixes 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9 first. If your iPhone is several generations old and the newest iOS feels heavy, Reduce Motion (fix 10) and fewer widgets help, but at some point the hardware simply can’t keep up with new apps.

Why is my Android phone so slow?

Android phones slow down most often because of full storage, a bad or outdated app, and heavy background activity from pre-installed apps. Fixes 2, 3, 5 and 7 solve most cases. Samsung phones also have a Device care section (Settings > Battery and device care) that scans and optimises with one tap.

When is it time to replace your phone?

If the phone is still slow after freeing storage, updating, replacing a worn battery and a factory reset, or it no longer gets system updates, it is time to think about an upgrade. A phone without security updates is also a safety risk, not just a slow one.

FAQ

Why is my phone so slow all of a sudden?

A sudden slowdown usually comes from an app stuck in the background, a big update or backup running, heat, or storage that just filled up. Restart the phone, check storage and let it cool down.

Why is my phone so slow after an update?

After a major update the phone re-indexes files, optimises apps and scans photos for a day or so. Keep it on Wi-Fi and the charger overnight and update all your apps. If it is still slow after a few days, restart it and check storage.

Does closing apps make my phone faster?

Not usually. Both iPhone and Android pause apps you aren’t using, and reopening a closed app takes more effort than resuming it. Close only an app that is frozen or misbehaving.

Can a virus make my phone slow?

Yes, malware can use processing power and data in the background. Look for other signs such as fast battery drain, pop-ups and apps you didn’t install, run Play Protect on Android, and remove anything suspicious.

Will a factory reset make my phone faster?

Often, yes, because it clears out apps, junk and settings that built up over time. Back up first, and try the other fixes before resetting, since they usually work without wiping your phone.

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