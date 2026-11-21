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Why is my Bluetooth not working? Most of the time it is one of a few simple things: Bluetooth is switched off or stuck, the accessory is flat or still connected to another device, the old pairing has gone bad, or the sound is being sent somewhere else. This guide walks through 12 fixes that work on iPhone, Android, Windows 11, Mac and car stereos, starting with the quickest ones.

Quick answer: Turn Bluetooth off and on, make sure Airplane mode is off, and restart both your device and the accessory. Charge the accessory and put it in pairing mode. If it was paired before, forget or remove it on your phone or computer, then pair it again. Still stuck? Disconnect it from other phones or laptops, check that the right audio output is selected, update your software, and on Windows run the Bluetooth troubleshooter and update the Bluetooth driver. In a car, delete your phone from the car’s list and pair again.

Bluetooth problems at a glance

What you see Likely cause Try first Bluetooth won’t turn on, or the switch is greyed out System glitch, Airplane mode, driver (PC) Fixes 1, 3, 11 The device doesn’t show up in the list Accessory not in pairing mode, flat battery, connected elsewhere Fixes 2, 4 It pairs but won’t connect Old or broken pairing Fix 5 Connected but no sound Wrong audio output, Media audio off Fix 7 Sound cuts out or keeps disconnecting Distance, interference, low battery Fixes 2, 8, 9 Works in an app but the app can’t find it App Bluetooth permission off Fix 6 Car won’t pair or calls don’t come through Car memory full, old pairing, Phone audio off Fix 12

12 fixes when Bluetooth is not working

1. Turn Bluetooth off and on (and check Airplane mode)

Switching Bluetooth off for a few seconds and back on clears many small glitches.

iPhone: open Settings > Bluetooth and turn it off and on. The Control Center button only disconnects accessories for a while, so use Settings for a real reset.

open Settings > Bluetooth and turn it off and on. The Control Center button only disconnects accessories for a while, so use Settings for a real reset. Android: swipe down for Quick Settings and tap Bluetooth, or go to Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences > Bluetooth. The menu names differ a little between phone makers.

swipe down for Quick Settings and tap Bluetooth, or go to Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences > Bluetooth. The menu names differ a little between phone makers. Windows 11: select the network, sound or battery icons on the taskbar and use the Bluetooth quick setting, or go to Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices. Make sure Airplane mode is off. Some laptops also have a physical wireless switch or key.

select the network, sound or battery icons on the taskbar and use the Bluetooth quick setting, or go to Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices. Make sure Airplane mode is off. Some laptops also have a physical wireless switch or key. Mac: open Control Center or Apple menu > System Settings > Bluetooth and turn it off and on.

2. Check the accessory: power, range and pairing mode

Many “Bluetooth not working” problems are really accessory problems. Make sure the headphones, speaker, keyboard or watch is switched on and charged (or has fresh batteries), and keep it close to your phone or computer while you pair. A new accessory has to be in pairing or discovery mode before anything can find it: usually you hold the power or Bluetooth button until a light flashes, but check its manual. Turning the accessory off and on again also helps.

3. Restart both devices

Restart your phone, tablet or computer, and turn the accessory off and on. A full restart clears stuck Bluetooth services that a simple toggle can’t. If Bluetooth won’t switch on at all, or the switch is greyed out after a restart, Apple’s advice for iPhone is to contact Apple Support, since that points to a deeper problem.

4. Disconnect it from other phones and computers

Most earbuds, speakers and car systems connect to one device at a time, and they often reconnect to the last phone or laptop they used. If your earbuds keep jumping to your laptop, or your speaker won’t show up on your phone, turn Bluetooth off on the other device or disconnect the accessory there. Apple suggests unpairing an accessory from other devices if it pairs with them but not with your iPhone.

5. Forget the device and pair it again

If something connected fine before and now won’t, the saved pairing may be broken. Removing it and pairing from scratch is the single most useful fix.

iPhone and iPad: Settings > Bluetooth, tap the info button next to the accessory, then Forget This Device. Put the accessory back in pairing mode and tap it under Other Devices.

Settings > Bluetooth, tap the info button next to the accessory, then Forget This Device. Put the accessory back in pairing mode and tap it under Other Devices. Android: Settings > Connected devices > Saved devices (or Bluetooth), tap the gear icon next to the device, then Forget. Pair again from Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device.

Settings > Connected devices > Saved devices (or Bluetooth), tap the gear icon next to the device, then Forget. Pair again from Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device. Windows 11: Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Devices, select More options next to the device, then Remove device and Yes. Then choose Add device > Bluetooth.

Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Devices, select More options next to the device, then Remove device and Yes. Then choose Add device > Bluetooth. Mac: System Settings > Bluetooth, click the info button next to the device and choose Forget This Device, then connect it again from the Nearby Devices list.

Some accessories also keep their own memory of paired devices. If re-pairing fails, look in the manual for a “reset” or “clear pairing” button combination.

6. Check app permissions for Bluetooth

Fitness trackers, smart watches, smart home gadgets and some headphones work through their own app. If the app can’t find the device, it may not be allowed to use Bluetooth. On iPhone, open Settings > Privacy & Security > Bluetooth and make sure the switch is on for that app. On Android, open the app’s page in Settings > Apps > Permissions and allow Nearby devices (and Location on older Android versions, if the app asks).

7. Connected but no sound? Check the audio output

When a device says “Connected” but you hear nothing, the sound is usually going somewhere else.

Raise the volume on both the phone or computer and the accessory or car.

Stop music playing on any other paired device.

Android: open Saved devices, tap the gear next to the headphones or car and make sure Media audio (for music) and Phone audio (for calls) are switched on.

open Saved devices, tap the gear next to the headphones or car and make sure Media audio (for music) and Phone audio (for calls) are switched on. iPhone: in Control Center, press and hold the music controls and tap the AirPlay icon to choose your headphones or speaker.

in Control Center, press and hold the music controls and tap the AirPlay icon to choose your headphones or speaker. Windows 11: select the speaker icon on the taskbar and pick the Bluetooth device as the output.

select the speaker icon on the taskbar and pick the Bluetooth device as the output. Mac: in System Settings > Sound, choose the headphones or speaker as the output (and as the input if you use their microphone).

8. Move away from interference

Bluetooth uses the same crowded 2.4 GHz radio band as many Wi-Fi routers, cordless gadgets and microwave ovens, and walls and bodies block it too. Microsoft notes that USB 3.0 devices plugged into a PC can interfere with Bluetooth, so move the accessory away from them or use a different port. If audio crackles or drops, move closer to the accessory and away from the router. Our guide to fixing slow Wi-Fi explains the 2.4 GHz band in more detail.

9. Update your phone, computer and accessory

System updates often include Bluetooth fixes. Update iOS in Settings > General > Software Update, Android in Settings > System > Software update (or Software update on Samsung), Windows in Settings > Windows Update, and macOS in System Settings > General > Software Update. Many earbuds, headphones, watches and car systems also get firmware updates through their own app or the car maker’s website, and those updates often fix connection drops with newer phones. Check with the accessory maker that it works with your phone’s system if it never connects at all.

10. Reset network or Bluetooth settings on your phone

If no accessory will connect, reset the phone’s wireless settings. This removes all saved Bluetooth pairings and Wi-Fi networks and passwords, so you’ll need to pair and join them again.

iPhone: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Pixel and most Android phones: Settings > System > Reset options, then the reset for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (on some versions it’s called Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth).

Settings > System > Reset options, then the reset for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (on some versions it’s called Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth). Samsung Galaxy: Settings > General management > Reset > Reset network settings.

11. Windows 11: run the troubleshooter and fix the driver

On a PC, Bluetooth problems often come from the adapter’s driver. Work through these steps from Microsoft’s Bluetooth help page (external site, opens in new tab):

Check the PC has Bluetooth. Some desktop PCs don’t. If there is no Bluetooth option in Settings and no Bluetooth section in Device Manager, check the PC’s specifications. Run the troubleshooter. Start > Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters, then select Run next to Bluetooth. Show more devices. In Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Devices, set Bluetooth devices discovery to Advanced if your device doesn’t appear. Update the driver. Search the taskbar for Device Manager, expand Bluetooth, right-click the adapter (its name may include “radio”) and choose Update driver > Search automatically for drivers. If Windows finds nothing, download the latest Bluetooth driver from your PC or laptop maker’s support site. Reinstall the adapter. In Device Manager, right-click the adapter, choose Uninstall device, then shut down the PC, wait a few seconds and turn it back on. Windows reinstalls the driver. If it doesn’t, open Device Manager and choose Action > Scan for hardware changes.

12. Car Bluetooth not working? Clear the car’s list and pair again

Car stereos can only remember a few phones, and an old pairing on either side often blocks a new one. Google’s Android Bluetooth help (external site, opens in new tab) suggests this order, and the same idea works for iPhone:

On your phone, forget the car (fix 5) and any old devices you no longer use. In the car, delete your phone and any unused phones from its Bluetooth or phone menu. The car’s manual shows where. Make the car discoverable, then pair from the phone. If the car asks, check that the PIN codes on both screens match and allow access to contacts and call history. If music works but calls don’t, or calls work but music doesn’t, check Phone audio and Media audio in the car’s Bluetooth settings on your phone (fix 7). Stop other phones in the car from grabbing the connection by turning their Bluetooth off.

On iPhone, if you use CarPlay, you can also remove the car in Settings > General > CarPlay and set it up again. Just bought a new phone? Pairing the car is one of the steps in our new iPhone setup checklist.

Bluetooth not working on iPhone: what Apple suggests

Apple’s guide for when a Bluetooth accessory won’t connect to your iPhone or iPad (external site, opens in new tab) comes down to the same steps: keep the two close, put the accessory in discovery mode, turn it off and on, charge it, allow Bluetooth for its app, then unpair and pair again. If Bluetooth won’t turn on, the setting is greyed out, or no accessory connects at all, contact Apple Support.

Bluetooth not working on Android

Start with fixes 1, 3 and 5. For new earbuds that use Fast Pair, keep them very close to the phone, turn on Bluetooth and Location, and stay connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data while you pair. If a passcode is needed and you don’t know it, Google suggests trying 0000 or 1234. Many Android phones can also restart in safe mode, which turns off downloaded apps for a while: if Bluetooth works in safe mode, a recently installed app is to blame.

Bluetooth not working on Windows 11 or a laptop

Most PC problems are solved by fixes 1, 5, 8 and 11. If the Bluetooth switch has vanished from Settings after an update, the driver is the usual cause: reinstall it from Device Manager or your laptop maker’s site. If a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard lags, move it away from USB 3.0 drives and hubs, and replace its batteries.

Bluetooth not working on Mac

Check that the accessory is on, charged and in range, then look for it in System Settings > Bluetooth. If it is missing, reconnect it using its own instructions. For headphones, choose them as the output in Sound settings. Forgetting the device and pairing again (fix 5), restarting the Mac and installing the latest macOS update fix most other cases.

Still not working?

Test the accessory with a different phone or computer. If it fails everywhere, the accessory is the problem: contact its maker about a reset, firmware update or repair. If every accessory fails on one device even after a reset, the problem is that device, so contact Apple, Google, your phone maker or your PC maker. Looking for a replacement pair? See our picks of the best open-ear earbuds.

FAQ

Why is my Bluetooth not working all of a sudden?

A sudden failure usually means a stuck connection, a flat accessory battery, the accessory connecting to another device, or a recent update. Toggle Bluetooth, restart both devices, then forget and re-pair the accessory.

Why is my Bluetooth connected but not working?

The sound is probably going to another output, or Media audio or Phone audio is switched off for that device. Pick the accessory as the audio output and check its settings on your phone.

Why is my Bluetooth not showing any devices?

The accessory is probably not in pairing mode, is out of range, or is already connected to another device. On Windows 11, also set Bluetooth devices discovery to Advanced.

Why is my Bluetooth not working in my car?

Car systems hold a short list of phones and often refuse a new one until an old pairing is deleted. Remove your phone from the car and the car from your phone, then pair again.

Will resetting network settings delete my data?

No. It only removes saved Wi-Fi networks and passwords, Bluetooth pairings and other network settings. Your photos, apps and messages stay as they are.

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