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Here is how to back up iPhone the three ways Apple supports: to iCloud over Wi-Fi, to a Mac with Finder, or to a Windows PC with the Apple Devices app. This guide shows the exact steps from Apple Support for each one, what a backup saves and what it leaves out, how to fix “not enough iCloud storage”, when to use an encrypted backup, and how to restore your iPhone from a backup.

Quick answer: To back up iPhone to iCloud, connect to Wi-Fi, open Settings, tap your name, tap iCloud, tap iCloud Backup, then tap Back Up Now. To back up to a computer, connect the iPhone with a cable, open Finder (Mac) or the Apple Devices app (Windows), select your iPhone and click Back Up Now. Tick “Encrypt local backup” if you want to keep saved passwords, Health and Activity data.

Which iPhone backup should you use?

Apple gives you two kinds of backup. Many people use both: iCloud for automatic daily backups, and a computer backup before a big change such as a new phone or a repair.

iCloud backup Mac or Windows PC backup Where it is stored Apple’s iCloud servers Your Mac or PC Space Your iCloud storage plan (up to 12 TB, or 14 TB with Apple One Premier) The free space on your computer Encryption Always encrypted Optional, off by default Where you can back up Anywhere with Wi-Fi At your Mac or PC, with a cable Automatic? Yes, when the iPhone is charging, on Wi-Fi and locked iTunes backs up automatically when you connect; otherwise click Back Up Now Best for Hands-off daily protection A full local copy, no iCloud storage needed

Source: Apple’s Backup methods for iPhone or iPad.

How to back up iPhone to iCloud

Back up now (manual)

Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network. Open Settings, tap your name, then tap iCloud. Tap iCloud Backup. Tap Back Up Now. Stay on Wi-Fi until it finishes.

When it is done, the date and time of your last backup appear under Back Up Now. That is the quickest way to check that a backup worked.

Turn on automatic iCloud backups

Go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup and make sure Back Up This iPhone is on. Connect your iPhone to power. Connect to Wi-Fi. Lock the screen.

Apple says the iPhone backs up on its own when all three are true: it is charging, on Wi-Fi and locked. Plugging it in at night is usually enough. Steps from How to back up your iPhone or iPad with iCloud.

How to back up iPhone to a Mac

macOS Catalina 10.15 or later (Finder)

Connect your iPhone to your Mac with a cable. If asked, allow the accessory to connect. Open Finder and select your iPhone in the sidebar. If asked, trust this computer, then tap Trust on the iPhone and enter your passcode. To keep Health and Activity data, select Encrypt local backup, create a password, enter it again and click Set Password. Click Back Up Now and wait. The date and time of the last backup appear when it is finished.

macOS Mojave or earlier (iTunes)

Open iTunes, select your iPhone, then follow the same trust, encrypt and Back Up Now steps. iTunes also backs up the iPhone automatically when you connect it. Steps from How to back up your iPhone or iPad with your Mac.

How to back up iPhone to a Windows PC

Open the Apple Devices app on your PC. If you don’t have it, open iTunes instead. Connect your iPhone to the PC with a USB cable. If asked for your passcode or to trust this computer, follow the steps on screen. Select your iPhone, then click General in the Apple Devices app (or Summary in iTunes). To save Health and Activity data, select Encrypt local backup and create a password. Keep it somewhere safe. Click Back Up Now.

When the backup finishes, the date and time of the latest backup appear in the window. Steps from How to back up your iPhone or iPad with Windows.

What an iPhone backup includes (and leaves out)

A backup is not a copy of everything on the phone. It skips things that already live safely somewhere else, so it stays smaller.

iCloud backups

An iCloud backup holds the information and settings on your iPhone that don’t already sync to iCloud. It does not include:

Photos, if iCloud Photos is on (they are already in iCloud)

Messages, if you sync Messages with iCloud

Notes already stored in iCloud

Data from other cloud services, such as Gmail and Exchange mail

Apple Mail data

Apple Pay information and settings

Face ID or Touch ID settings

iCloud Music Library and App Store content

Offline maps

Mac and PC backups

A computer backup includes almost all of your iPhone’s data and settings. It does not include:

iTunes Store, App Store and Apple Books content

Content synced from your computer, such as imported MP3s, CDs, videos, books and photos

Data already stored in iCloud, such as iCloud Photos, iMessages and SMS/MMS messages

Face ID or Touch ID settings, Apple Pay information and settings, Apple Mail data and offline maps

Activity, Health and Keychain data, unless you make an encrypted backup

So if iCloud Photos is on, your photos are protected by iCloud Photos itself, not by the backup. Both lists come from Apple’s Backup methods page.

Encrypted backups: when to use one

iCloud backups are always encrypted. Computer backups are only encrypted if you tick Encrypt local backup. According to Apple, an encrypted backup can include things a normal one can’t:

Saved passwords

Wi-Fi settings

Website history

Health data

Call history

Face ID, Touch ID and device passcode data are never included. To check that a backup is encrypted, look for the ticked Encrypt local backup box on the General or Summary tab; a lock icon also shows next to your device in the list of backups.

Don’t lose the password. Apple says you can’t recover an encrypted backup without it. Save it in a password manager. If you forget it, Apple’s page explains your options, such as using iCloud to back up and restore instead. Details: About encrypted backups.

If iCloud says there isn’t enough storage

A full iCloud plan is a common reason an iPhone backup fails. Check how big the next backup will be first:

Open Settings and tap your name. Tap iCloud, then Storage or Manage Account Storage. Tap Backups, then tap your iPhone and look at Next Backup Size. It can take a few minutes to calculate.

If the backup is bigger than your free iCloud space, you have three choices:

Make room: remove data you no longer need from iCloud. Apple’s guide Manage your iCloud storage shows where the space goes.

remove data you no longer need from iCloud. Apple’s guide Manage your iCloud storage shows where the space goes. Upgrade to iCloud+: follow the steps on screen when the “not enough storage” alert appears.

follow the steps on screen when the “not enough storage” alert appears. Back up to your computer instead: a Mac or PC backup doesn’t use any iCloud storage.

Old backups of phones you no longer use also take space. Go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup, tap the old device and choose to delete its backup. Deleting a backup also turns off iCloud Backup for that device, so only do it for phones you have retired. Apple adds that when you turn off iCloud Backup for a device, its backups are kept for 180 days before being deleted (View and manage iCloud device backups).

Buying a new iPhone? Get free temporary iCloud storage

If your iCloud plan is too small to back up your current iPhone before you move to a new one, Apple can give you temporary storage for the move:

Update your current iPhone to the latest iOS. Open Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Under Prepare for New iPhone, tap Get Started. If you see “iCloud Backup is Turned Off”, tap Turn On Backup to Transfer. If you don’t have enough storage, tap Continue. Wait for the backup to finish.

You then have 21 days to restore it to the new iPhone, and you can extend that by another 21 days with Keep My Backup Longer if the phone hasn’t arrived. Don’t erase the old iPhone until the restore is finished. Details: Get temporary iCloud storage.

Backup failed or stuck? What to try

“Last backup could not be completed”: check Wi-Fi in Settings, install any update in Settings > General > Software Update , try a different Wi-Fi network, and check your iCloud storage as above.

check Wi-Fi in Settings, install any update in , try a different Wi-Fi network, and check your iCloud storage as above. Backup taking much longer than expected: check your Wi-Fi and upload speed, then leave the iPhone plugged in and on Wi-Fi for 24 hours.

check your Wi-Fi and upload speed, then leave the iPhone plugged in and on Wi-Fi for 24 hours. iCloud Backup is greyed out: a restore may still be running (wait for it to finish), or a profile may be limiting it; check Settings > General > VPN & Device Management .

a restore may still be running (wait for it to finish), or a profile may be limiting it; check . Computer backup won’t work: see Apple’s If you can’t back up your device to a computer.

The iCloud fixes are from Apple’s If you can’t back up to iCloud.

How to restore iPhone from a backup

From iCloud

If the iPhone is already set up, erase it first (a restore from iCloud happens during setup). Turn it on and follow the setup steps until you reach Transfer Your Apps & Data. Choose to restore from iCloud and sign in with your Apple Account. Pick the backup you want, checking its date and size. Sign in again when asked so your apps and purchases come back. Stay on Wi-Fi and power until the progress bar finishes, then finish setup.

From a Mac or PC

Open Finder (macOS Catalina or later) or the Apple Devices app (Windows 10 or later). Connect the iPhone with a USB cable and select it. Click Restore Backup, choose the most recent backup and enter its password if it is encrypted. Click Restore and keep the iPhone connected until it restarts and syncs.

Steps from Restore your iPhone from a backup.

A simple backup routine

Leave Back Up This iPhone on and charge the phone on Wi-Fi at night.

on and charge the phone on Wi-Fi at night. Every few weeks, open iCloud Backup and check the date of the last backup.

and check the date of the last backup. Before a repair, a trade-in, a new phone or a big iOS update, tap Back Up Now , or make an encrypted backup on your computer.

, or make an encrypted backup on your computer. Keep your encrypted backup password in a password manager.

If you lose your phone, Find My can locate or erase it; your backup is what gets your data back on the next one.

Running low on space? Clearing out the cache on your iPhone and cancelling subscriptions you no longer use (including an iCloud+ plan you don’t need) are good next steps.

FAQ

How do I know if my iPhone is backed up?

Go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup. The date and time of the last successful backup show under Back Up Now. For a computer backup, the date appears in Finder, the Apple Devices app or iTunes next to your iPhone.

Can I back up my iPhone without iCloud?

Yes. Back up to a Mac with Finder or to a Windows PC with the Apple Devices app. A computer backup doesn’t use iCloud storage and is limited only by your computer’s free space.

Does an iPhone backup save my photos?

If iCloud Photos is on, your photos are not part of the backup because they are already stored in iCloud Photos. If iCloud Photos is off, an iCloud backup includes them, which can make the backup much larger.

How do I back up my iPhone when storage is full?

Check Next Backup Size in Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Storage > Backups, then remove data you don’t need, upgrade to iCloud+, or back up to your computer instead. If you are moving to a new iPhone, use the free temporary iCloud storage under Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Does backing up my iPhone free up space on the phone?

No. A backup is a copy; it doesn’t remove anything from the iPhone. You need to delete or offload content separately to free up space.

Should I encrypt my iPhone backup?

For a computer backup, yes, if you want to keep saved passwords, Wi-Fi settings, website history, call history and Health data. Just don’t lose the password: Apple can’t recover an encrypted backup without it. iCloud backups are always encrypted.

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