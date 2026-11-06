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Here’s how to right click on Chromebook touchpads: tap or press the touchpad with two fingers at the same time. You can also hold the Alt key and click with one finger. On a touchscreen, touch and hold the spot you want, and with a mouse, just use the right button. Below are all the ways, plus what to do when right-click stops working.

Quick answer: Tap the touchpad with two fingers, or press Alt + click. On a touchscreen, touch and hold. If two-finger tap does nothing, open Settings > Device > Touchpad and turn on Tap to click, or press the touchpad down with two fingers instead.

Method 1: Two-finger tap or click on the touchpad

This is the way Google’s Chromebook touchpad help page describes it: press or tap the touchpad with two fingers.

Move the pointer over the link, file, word or picture you want. Rest two fingers on the touchpad, side by side. Tap lightly with both at once, or press down until the touchpad clicks. The right-click menu opens. Choose an option like Copy, Open link in new tab or Save image as.

Method 2: Alt + click

If two-finger taps feel fiddly, hold the Alt key and click (or tap) the touchpad with one finger. Google lists this as the other built-in right-click option. It’s handy for students on school Chromebooks or anyone with a small touchpad.

Method 3: Touch and hold on a touchscreen

On a Chromebook with a touchscreen, or a 2-in-1 folded into tablet mode, Google’s touchscreen help page says to touch and hold where you want to right-click. Keep your finger still until the menu appears.

Method 4: Use a mouse

Plug in a USB mouse or pair a Bluetooth one, and the right mouse button works as right-click. If you’re left-handed, you can swap the buttons: select the time at the bottom right, open Settings, and under Device choose Mouse, then use the option to swap the primary mouse button.

Right-click not working on Chromebook? Try these fixes

Turn on Tap to click. If two-finger taps do nothing but pressing works, tapping is switched off. Select the time at the bottom right, then Settings . Under Device , select Touchpad (or Touchpad and mouse ) and turn on Tap to click .

If two-finger taps do nothing but pressing works, tapping is switched off. Select the time at the bottom right, then . Under , select (or ) and turn on . Press instead of tap. Pressing the touchpad down with two fingers works even when Tap to click is off.

Pressing the touchpad down with two fingers works even when Tap to click is off. Use Alt + click as a backup while you sort out the touchpad.

as a backup while you sort out the touchpad. Clean the touchpad. Wipe it with a dry, soft cloth.

Wipe it with a dry, soft cloth. Restart the Chromebook. A restart clears many temporary glitches.

A restart clears many temporary glitches. School or work Chromebook? Some settings may be managed by your administrator. Ask your IT team if a setting is greyed out.

Other handy touchpad gestures

To do this Do this on the touchpad Click Press or tap the lower half Right-click Tap or press with two fingers, or Alt + click Scroll Move two fingers up or down Go back a page Swipe left with two fingers Switch browser tabs Swipe left or right with three fingers Close a tab Point to the tab, then tap with three fingers See all open windows Swipe up with three fingers Switch desks Swipe left or right with four fingers

Source: Google’s Chromebook Help. More Chromebook how-tos: how to screenshot on Chromebook, how to clear cache on Chromebook and how to type the degree symbol (it has a Chromebook section).

FAQ

How do you right click on a Chromebook without a mouse?

Tap or press the touchpad with two fingers, or hold Alt and click with one finger. On a touchscreen, touch and hold.

Why is my two-finger right-click not working?

Tap to click is probably off. Turn it on in Settings > Device > Touchpad, or press the touchpad down with two fingers instead of tapping.

Is there a keyboard shortcut for right-click on a Chromebook?

Yes: hold Alt and click the touchpad with one finger.

How do I right click in tablet mode?

Touch and hold the item until the menu appears.

How do I copy and paste with right-click?

Select the text, right-click with two fingers and choose Copy. Then right-click where you want it and choose Paste.

Photo by Kind and Curious on Unsplash

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